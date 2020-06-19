Cheddar Cheese Cake

My mom's a great cook! This recipe's one of my favorite ones! It's DELICIOUS!!! You can sprinkle even more Cheddar cheese on top after baking if you like.

Recipe by peiyee

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the Cheddar cheese. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the batter alternating with the milk until smooth. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 20g; cholesterol 111.6mg; sodium 225.2mg. Full Nutrition
