Cheddar Cheese Cake
My mom's a great cook! This recipe's one of my favorite ones! It's DELICIOUS!!! You can sprinkle even more Cheddar cheese on top after baking if you like.
i halved the recipe,cooked in a smaller pan, and it turned out good. the cake was moist and baked beautifully; however, i didn't care for the cheddar chunks in it. if i were to make this again, considering i usually have all the ingredients on hand (waste of money?),i would omit the cheese.
I am an excellent cook and baker. I've sold my cakes to restaurants and other events. I tried this cake thinking it would be not only something different, but great. To my surprise, it was horrible! And, needless to say a waste of time, money and effort!
I can't believe anyone likes this cake. 45 minutes is much to long for this cake. It was very, very dry. I was extremely dissappointed!! I bake all the time and this is not a keeper!!
I was pleased with the recipe it turned out well but I did melt the cheese and light cream together fist thing in a pan then let it cool a bit wile I mixed the butter sugar and eggs together and I sprinkled some oats on the top for the look and the taste. I do plan to make some more changes next time 3/4 cup of sugar and a whole cup of cheese.
It was the best thing ever I made it with no problems.
