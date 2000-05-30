Garden Chicken Stir Fry
Garden vegetables sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and then tossed together with stir fried chicken breasts and whole pecans. This recipe is good by itself, or on a bed of rice or salad greens.
The adults loved it. I also added celery, water chestnuts and red pepper. The kids turned their noses up at the squash. It just goes to show that they don't know how good something can be.Read More
This WOULD be a good recipe IF it had more seasonings besides a little black pepper! I had to add garlic juice and "Spike" seasoning. It's way too bland without them. I tasted the vegies during each stage of cooking and adding, and did the seasoning then. My husband and my 14 year old son liked it this way, though my husband added even more Spike.Read More
I doubled the meat, added 4t of minced garlic and ground black pepper to taste. Next time I will slightly reduce amount of squash- really really yummy after I doctored it a bit. Even my 2 year old ate it. Served with Jasmine rice.
Dry and tasteless. Good for a low-fat meal, but it definitely needs more flavor.
Tasted a little bland. Seemed like it needed a sauce.
I love this recipe. Great taste and easy to make. you all should try it.
Delicious! I was looking for a quick and light recipe to make on warmer evenings. This dish uses many of my favorite vegetables and the pecans give a wonderful sweetness when paired with the Vadalia onions. A must try dish!
A great quick meal
I'll give it 5 stars with additions. this is something I make all the time and serve over Jasmine rice. The easiest way to season is with a tablspoon or 2 of soy sauce at the end. I like to add garlic and fresh ginger with the oil at the beginning. If you like it hot, add a diced thai chili. The other way is to take 1 cup chicken broth with 1-2 T of soy sauce and add it to the pan when everything is cooked. Simmer. 2 tsp cornstarch mixed with a little water stirred in to thicken gives it a better consistency. It's fast, light, healthy, and delicious, just play with asian spices to give it all the flavor you want.
Very tasty, and easy to make.
This recipe is very bland.
I thought this recipe was great! People need to learn to appreciate the true taste of fresh garden vegetables. I didn't change anything.
I made this Stir fry recipe and LOVED it! I added Water Chestnuts instead of pecans and added Celery too. I also used Teryaki Sauce(on here from "Kevin") and added a very small mix of the 2-3inch dried, red and purple peppers(I can't remember their name, sorry!)that made this dish killer! Good luck andI hope yours tastes as amazing as mine did! Sharon L
Good basic recipe. I use julienned carrots, chopped onion, minced garlice and summer squash (didn't have shrooms or zucchini) and sauted them in olive oil. Then added a can of Chicken and Rice soup, 1 can water, and 1/2 cup cream. 1/2 tsp kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper, 1/4 tsp ground cumin, 1/4 tsp tumeric and 1/4 tsp curry powder. Also added 1/4 c rice, covered and simmered for 20 min. Added rotisseri shredded chicken at the end. Makes a nice hot chicken, rice and vegetable soup.
I have tried several recipes with zucchini and squash with no luck liking any of them, but this recipe was great. I will definitely make again, this is a keeper.
Much too bland! I marinated the chicken in soy sauce and cornstarch before stir-frying. Too much pepper and not enough flavor! Halved the pepper and added 1 tsp thyme.
I loved this recipe, and so did my entire family; it's a crowd-pleaser that is easy to make! Slight variations: I don't like mushrooms, and I rarely keep pecans in the house, so I left those ingredients out. I had read that the recipe was a little bland, so I make sure to add salt, pepper, garlic and a couple of tablespoons of McCormack Salad Supreme Seasoning. Enjoy!
Not great as written ... add some teriyaki and serve over noodles, and it's quite yummy! :)
We enjoyed these a lot. I sometimes make it without the chicken, and just have the veggies. Thanks.
It gets one star for ease and one star for looks but this was very bland and needed quite a bit of help to elevate it enough to be interesting.
Like others I added spices to this dish...salt, pepper, minced garlic and ginger. Because of all the squash/zucchini it was still kind of bland. I'd suggest seasoning it more heavily. But don't get me wrong, this dish was really good. Next time I'll just make a chicken stir fry and add some squash/zucchini.
Delicious as is. No need to change a thing. For all those saying it is bland, I don't agree. The natural flavors of the vegetables combined with the chicken is quite nice. The wonderful thing about cooking is that you can spice it up if you would like to.
Easy to Make and tasty. I left out the zucchini cuz i didn't have any so I added more carrots and also a pepper. added some green onions as well to give it more color. Instead of of black pepper I added a black pepper SAUCE which gave it quite a kick. Overall lots of fun and ease. I recommend it!!
This was easy to make but watch out don't cook it too long - the vegetables were too cooked the first time I made it. It needs some seasonings too so I added garlic, salt and pepper. Yummy dish - great way to get the veggies in.
It was just okay for me. Not very much flavor.
I like the basics of this recipe it was really good I used Chicken Ground instead of breast. I also cooked the vegtables and chicken in sunflower oil. And mainly added salt and pepper and served w/rice
Fresh, simple and quick without a sauce. Coarse pepper provided the seasoning.
I used carrots, squash and zucchini from my garden and only used 3 half chicken breasts. Even my husband liked it and he hates vegetables. The pepper and the pecans make a difference. Also, because the vegetables were from my own garden, I only peeled the carrots.
Good, but I agree with others who said it was too bland. And that was after I added ginger, garlic and bell pepper. A little sriracha gave it a nice little. Next time, however, I'll just stick with the How To Cook Everything stir fry recipe and substitute squash for the vegetable.
My late wife was always the cook and I didn't take good notes. I had never made a stir fry and this recipe was really easy. It turned out great and I didn't change a thing. I got two meals out of it
We really liked this, though I did make changes. I left out mushrooms because I don't like them. I added a lot of garlic, because stir fry needs garlic! The other change was to add some white wine near the end. It deglazed the plan giving the sauce a really nice taste to it. I like stir fry but hate the syrupy sauces so many recipes call for, so this is perfect.
I leave peel on squash
very good loved the fact that you could taste the vegetables in this. little pepper and we were all ready to sit done and eat
Very good! I will be making this a lot!
love this dish
