Garden Chicken Stir Fry

Garden vegetables sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and then tossed together with stir fried chicken breasts and whole pecans. This recipe is good by itself, or on a bed of rice or salad greens.

By Jean McKinney

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly coat the bottom of a nonstick skillet or wok with oil. Over medium heat, cook and stir the chicken strips until lightly brown. Add carrots and onion, and cook for 3 minutes.

  • Add mushrooms, zucchini, and squash. Cook until squash begins to soften. Add pecans, and sprinkle season with pepper. Toss in pan for 2 to 3 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 87.4mg. Full Nutrition
