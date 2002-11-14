Baked Slow Cooker Chicken

Thanks for the know-how on how to cook a whole chicken in the crock-pot! I look at this recipe more as a guideline & how to do it in the crock-pot. The spices and other things can be changed up quite a bit. After reading many of the reviews, I just went at it and created my own meal. First of all, I used a solid FROZEN whole chicken! It was about 4lbs and didn't come with the neck/giblets inside, thankfully. It worked wonderfully, which means I can now always have a whole chicken on hand, in the freezer, whenever I need it. I quartered 2 onions, put 4 whole stalks of celery and 4 whole and peeled carrots in the bottom. I then put in 2 c. of chicken broth and about 1/2 c. red wine. Then sprinkled the entire thing w/ my seasonings of choice (McCormick Grill Mates: Montreal Chicken). I rinsed and patted dry my whole, frozen chicken and smeared it with olive oil and the same seasoning. Since it was frozen, I could not get to the inside of the chicken at all. I then put the chicken on top of the veggies in the crock-pot. Cooked on high for about 5 hours, then low for another 3 hours. The chicken fell apart when I tried lifting it, which was fine. The carrots were delicious to eat, I discarded the celery & onions. I strained the liquid into a sauce pan, added some flour and whisked until smooth and simmered for a bit to make an awesome gravy. My 15yr old boy and 12yr old girl and hubby all RAVED about the meal.