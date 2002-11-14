Baked Slow Cooker Chicken
Baked chicken in a slow cooker for busy people! Put the chicken on in the morning, and have golden brown baked chicken for dinner.
Baked chicken in a slow cooker for busy people! Put the chicken on in the morning, and have golden brown baked chicken for dinner.
I used a 4.5 chicken. I rubbed butter all over and then sprinkled it generously with salt, pepper, garlic salt, seasoning salt, paprika and poultry seasoning. I put it on low and cooked it for about 11 hrs while I was at work. When we got home, it smelled wonderful! I used some of the juice from the bottom to drizzle over the chicken. It had a light golden color and looked very good. There was no point trying to pick it up because it fell apart soon as I tried. The meat was very tender and juicy. Only thing I would change is to remove all the skin from the chicken next time before seasoning. The skin slid right off when it fell apart and so, naturally, a lot of the flavoring was gone. The only other thing I may try to different if I leave the skin on is to try and buy those flavor injectors, to get some more of the flavoring down into the meat. Otherwise, outstanding!Read More
This gets just three stars, because it only works with massive revisions - as is, it would be very bland. I placed onions and veggies (carrots and sweet potatoes this time) under the chicken instead of foil. Then, I rubbed it very generously with crushed garlic, lemon pepper, paprika and salt. I poured about 1/4 cup red wine in as well. To make a complete meal, I threw in a bit more wine and one cup of white rice forty-five minutes before serving. With all those changes, we loved it!Read More
I used a 4.5 chicken. I rubbed butter all over and then sprinkled it generously with salt, pepper, garlic salt, seasoning salt, paprika and poultry seasoning. I put it on low and cooked it for about 11 hrs while I was at work. When we got home, it smelled wonderful! I used some of the juice from the bottom to drizzle over the chicken. It had a light golden color and looked very good. There was no point trying to pick it up because it fell apart soon as I tried. The meat was very tender and juicy. Only thing I would change is to remove all the skin from the chicken next time before seasoning. The skin slid right off when it fell apart and so, naturally, a lot of the flavoring was gone. The only other thing I may try to different if I leave the skin on is to try and buy those flavor injectors, to get some more of the flavoring down into the meat. Otherwise, outstanding!
Okay you all! I got this perfected!!I tried this recipe a couple of times when I was in a hurry and found the chicken just average..I wanted CRISPY crust. The secret? Brown the chicken first in cooking oil AND THEN put it in the slow cooker...Oh my God. To die for.
I am responding to several members' comments on the chicken falling apart when taking it out of the slowcooker. After seasoning the chicken, put it on cheeseclose, tie a loose knot, and then when it's done, you can just pick it up by the cloth and move it to a dish for carving. I use this method when I make chicken soup too, pull the meat apart and no bones to drain out.
Simple, delicious recipe. I stuffed the cavity with onion, red bell pepper & garlic. I used baby carrots & quartered potatoes under the chicken instead of the foil. I used a mixture of olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper & minced garlic. Rub your spices under the skin like you would a turkey or the skin will be flavored & not the meat.
Very easy..chicken was juicy. I put whole celery stalks and whole carrots, onions cut in half on the bottom instead of the foil. about 1/2 cup bouillion also. Used a seasoned roaster,only added garlic powder and poultry seasoning for added flavor. Put it in breast side down and after 4 hours flipped it right side up. Cooked for another 3 hours. Meat was excellent, but the best part was the broth on the bottom..made the best chicken gravy I have ever tasted. gonna use the rest for chicken and biscuits later on. Good meal for a busy day!!
I have 10 kids and they all liked this recipe! I did make a few additions. I rubbed it with olive oil and I put lemon pepper, garlic salt, paprika, and onion powder on my chicken and poured a small amount of Red Wine in the bottom of the crock pot. Would have been good with a white wine too. It smelled so good while cooking and tasted great. I only cooked it for approx. 6 hours otherwise it would have been too dry!
After reading the reviews I made some changes to this recipe, I used a whole 4 lb chicken and added 1/2 cup of broth to the bottom, throughout the day I added alot of spices and turned the chicken a couple of times. The cook time was only 2 hours on high and 5 hours on low. This was very moist and everyone in my family liked it. I will make it again soon.
First of all, I don't know what the reviewer was talking about cause there is NOTHING in this recipe that says to cut the chicken into pieces. THIS CHICKEN WAS OFF DA CHAIN!!! Tender, juicy and mad flavorful. I did use a number of different reviewers' advice: Instead of foil, used potatoes, carrots and onion at the bottom. Added a can and a half of chicken broth which kept it from being dry. The key to this is how you season your meat. Do so to YOUR LIKING. I used poultry season, chicken rub, a Tony Chachere's seasoning salt, garlic and onion powder along with the paprika. Also quartered an onion and put half inside the chicken with some garlic. The other half went with the potatoes and carrots which I mentioned earlier. I did use Tony Chachere's Creole Butter meat injector for additional flavor. Set this on low for 9 hours and let it rock!! Smelled EXCELLENT when I walked through the door from work. I may add some white wine next time to see how that tastes. The original recipe may seem basic to some but the point of cooking is to add your own touch anyway. Do what works for you....but do it well.
This gets just three stars, because it only works with massive revisions - as is, it would be very bland. I placed onions and veggies (carrots and sweet potatoes this time) under the chicken instead of foil. Then, I rubbed it very generously with crushed garlic, lemon pepper, paprika and salt. I poured about 1/4 cup red wine in as well. To make a complete meal, I threw in a bit more wine and one cup of white rice forty-five minutes before serving. With all those changes, we loved it!
This is a great method of cooking your chicken. After trying this several times, my best hints are as follows: I brine the chicken in salt and water for several hours or overnight first. Then rinse, and COMPLETELY DRY the chicken as much as possible (With the paprika, it will help to brown the skin a little instead of boiling it!). Instead of the plain foil balls, I wash and wrap up potatoes in foil and make mashed potatoes with them afterward (I wrap them up because I don't want the chicken grease on them). I rub rotisserie chicken seasoning all over the bird and under the skin, and place the dry chicken w/ seasoning breast side down over the potato foil balls. There is no need to add any liquid, it will make plenty of juice.
I give this recipe 4 stars for the original method.. However if you doctor it up with more flavor then it is a 5 star for sure. I have made this 3 times so far. Attempt #1: Took advice from others and stuffed cavity with onions, garlic, and carrots. Lined the bottom with onions, garlic and carrots. Seasoned the 5 lb bird with rosemary, garlic salt, pepper, paprika, etc.. and cooked it as recipe says: 1 hr on high and then 8ish on low. Smelled amazing walking thru the door but was dry dry dry. We still ate it (seasonings were great and the veggies were to die for!) Attempt #2: 5 lb bird again.. seasoned and treated same as before but reduced cooking time (on LOW) to about 6 to 7 hours. Again.. dry. :( Attempt #3: 4 lb bird. By George, this time I think I've got it. This time I actually tried the aluminum ball technique.. generously seasoned the bird with olive oil, garlic salt, seasoned salt, paprika, diced garlic, pepper. 4 hours 30 minutes on LOW only.. divine. Next time I want to use potatoes as a base.. cooking is all about trial and error right? I finally figured out a way that is delicious and tender, but you never know.. maybe I could combine the fruits of my research (or should I say veggies of my research lol) and use veggies on the bottom with a 4 lb bird and cook on low for 4.5 hours. Yum!!
Many of the reviews were wonderful. I see that many folks opted to remove the aluminum foil balls. They then added onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots and more. Great ideas. But this recipe differs from some its "cousins" precisely because of the aluminum foil. The dome creates a moist atmosphere to cook the chicken from within. I reasoned that removing the balls was a BAD idea. So here's what I did. I cut up onion - I've tried wedges and sliced - both are fine - and I put a bit of carrot and celery inside. It creates a "mirapoix" sort of atmosphere that transfers into the bird and makes it both flavorful and tasty. The insides tend to be a bit over done. I've added vegetables to the outside as well. Frankly they become a bit mushy. If you like mushy they're great. I've tried adding them in the last hour or two of cooking - and this seems to work OK for carrots. I make a baked potato wedge that mirrors "french fries" but is much healthier and I've tried different types of rice. Both are far superior to really mushy potato. Also the flavor doesn't transfer well into the veggies when they're outside the bird. Lastly I've added broth so that it approaches half the size of the aluminum balls - and THIS is the ideal I think. So stuff the bird, create your balls, add in a bit of broth - season the bird well with whatever you like. Remove the skin if you're trying to cut calories - and make your veggies outside the bird. Add them last minute if desired. I've made this about 12 times.
this makes very good juicy chicken:) the only thing I do different is put the chicken in the crock pot breast side down. this keeps the white meat from drying out
I seasoned this with my own favorite spices and put it on foil it turned out wonderful. Better than the oven actually. It was really moist and the skin was surprisingly crisp. I decided to try it again with the reviewers suggestions of putting it on potato and onion halves and it wasnt' the same. Introducing liquid from the vegatables makes the skin not as crisp and the meat not as flavourful. Foil is absolutley the way to go with this recipe season it how you like it and you are good to go. Thanks for a great idea.
This recipe was amazing. I never thought of cooking a whole chicken in a croc pot. Great results, heres what I did. Used potatoes and onions on the bottom instead of foil, added about a cup and a half of chicken broth to the bottom also. I made a butter mixture of fresh garlic, savory,parsley, rosemary, poultry seasoning, tiger seasoning and mrs. dash. Then I put a very generous amount under the skin of the chicken and inside. I also put half an apple inside the chicken. The result, the most moist and tasty chicken I've ever made!!!! I also used the drippings for gravy, YUMMY!!!
I haven't made the recipe but have made other chicken recipes similar to this one that turned out delicious. I just wanted to make a quick comment to those who's chicken turned out dry due to overcooking. The biggest lesson I learned with my crock pot (and I learned it the hard way) is that cooking times vary from brand to brand. From experience I know this chicken dish would be done perfectly in my crock pot in 6 hours with no time on high. So that's something to keep in mind - you have to get to know your particular crock pot and adjust recipes accordingly.
This is how I've been making chicken for years. I rate it 5 stars because it's the simplest (and I think most delicious) way to make it. I was never able to cut a roasted chicken decently, so I love how this one just falls apart and it's very easy to strip the carcass afterward for all the extra meat. Instead of foil balls under the chicken, I just cut a large onion into chunks and put them underneath.
I cooked a 4 lb chicken. I followed the suggestions as others. These where my changes 1) Instead of lining with aluminum foil is placed carrots, celery, potatoes, pearl onions and 3 cloves of garlic on the bottom. 2) I cooked it 2 hours on high and 5 hours on low and that was too long. Next time I will do 4 hours on low. 3) I seasoned the chicken with crushed garlic and poultry seasoning along with the other recommended seasonings. 4) I added 1 cup chicken broth 5) I stuffed the chicken with 3/4 yellow onion. Delish! Will be making this again very soon!
What a wonderful recipe! The foil idea is genius! I used a 5lb chicken and rubbed it with McCormick Rotisserie Seasoning..and I was heavy handed inside and outside the bird. Also put half a vildalia onion in the cavity. Excellent recipe..can't wait to make it again! Adding to my review. I just made this a second time, however, I didn't have alum. foil to add to the bottom to hold the chicken up. The chicken turned out to taste "ok"..but the result was much better with the foil.
I knew beforehand that this chicken was not going to be that flavorful, so I made a dish that was packed with flavors (curry fried rice) to compliment it. It balanced each other nicely. I used onion salt instead of plain salt and cooked the chicken on high for 3 hours. I really don't think you need 8-10 hours to make chicken fall off the bone. I covered the bottom of the pot with water (made sure the water wasn't touching the chicken) and cooked it like steaming veggies. The chicken was good; it was very moist and fell off the bone. It has a nice, subtle flavor. However, I suggest you pair this chicken with a flavorful dish. Nice healthy meal. Thanks.
Great tasting, tender chicken! I used Yukon Gold potatoes and baby carrots in the bottom of the crock pot in place of the aluminum foil. Seasoned chicken (which weighed about 4 lbs.) with garlic powder and Lawrey's seasoned salt inside and out. I also put some celery and a small peeled onion in the cavity. That was it! I had a very full crock pot so I left it on high for 2 hrs. and then turned to low and left it alone for 7 hrs. The flavor of this chicken is fantastic and it is so tender! My husband said he loved coming home to such a great smelling house :) Thanks for a recipe I'll use over and over!!
I made this today and had to review it already. It turned out so good! I did follow the advice of another person and added 1 cup bouillon to it. I also mixed in some garlic powder, onion salt, and pepper to the bouillon before pouring it over the chicken. I then seasoned the top of the chicken with paprika and garlic powder. As it cooked it bubbled up and moistened the whole chicken! I also changed the cooking style a bit. I had a 5 lb. chicken and what I did was cooked it on high for the first hour as the recipe states, I then cooked it for 3 hours on low breast side down. I then turned it over to breast side up and cooked it on low for 3 more hours. After I flipped it over I also added more paprika and garlic powder on the top of the chicken. It came out so tasty and tender that the meat actually practically fell off the bone! Get's an A+ from me and I'll definitely be making this again!
It doesn't get any easier than this! I've done this many different ways just by changing spices. From this simple chicken to a spicy chicken to a lemon pepper chicken and so on!
My first review! I've made this 3 times now and this last time has been the best. The 2nd time I used potatos instead of foil and shortened the cooking time to about 6.5 hours and it was alright. This time I layered the bottom with potatos, carrots, celery, and onion. I coated the bird with butter and cajun seasoning and I stopped it at 5.5 hrs. It came out great!
I have been making this dish for at least 20 years now. The difference is I place onions and celery on the bottom, and veggies on top, potatoes, carrots, green beans, are the usual suspects. I also add 1/4 package Lipton Onion soup mix with 1/2 cup water. I cook mine for approx 14 hours on low (at least) and once done it can never make it out of the crock whole because not only does the meat fall apart but the bones actually fall apart! Literally! Talk about juicy, when I first peirce the chicken it always shoots juice out, usually right in my face or blouse (I wear an apron now, LOL!) it's just unbelievable. You will never eat chicken as juicy as this, using a slow cooker is truly the best way to go. I strongly recommend to anyone who hasn't tried this version yet. You won't be sorry. Oh, it doesn't brown on the bottom like normal but that's no big deal as it's still cooked all the way through. Mine is never a pretty dish to serve but it's one of the best I could possibly serve.
I made this for dinner tonight, and as some others suggested, instead of using the foil, I put carrots and potatoes in the bottom. I stuffed a piece of celery and some onion in the cavity, and put a cup of chicken broth and a tablespoon of minced garlic in the bottom. I sprayed the bird with olive oil and liberally seasoned with pepper, thyme and rosemary. It came out moist and wonderful! I will only use 1/2 cup of broth next time, as there was so much juice from the chicken. Thank you for the recipe, I would have never thought of roasting a chicken in the slow cooker, my husband and son loved it!
I did this recipe without the aluminum and had no problem.
you really can't go wrong here! I have made this chicken before without the foil balls, but this helps to keep the chicken out of the drippings which will boil the chicken and overcook it. Keeping it on the foil keeps it up away from the juice! If you happen to have chicken pieces instead of a whole chicken, then your cooking time is significantly less. I would check after 4-5 hours if you do that because it will cook much faster in pieces. I always season with seasoned salt and pepper and chopped onion. I also put a cup of water or chicken broth into the bottom of the crock pot as well. It helps to keep it moist. Chicken always comes out great in the crock pot! Falling off the bone because its so tender! thanks for posting Cotton!!
I love simple & delicious. This surely was both. I followed reviewers & instead of foil, peeled 3 sweet potatoes and laid the chicken on top of them. I stuffed the chicken w/4 garlic cloves and threw some paprika & freshly ground garlic sea salt on it. I then poured some white cooking wine over the top of the chicken. I cooked on high for 1 hour and turned it to low but it was done 5 hours later, for a total of 6. The chicken was falling off the bone. The sweet potatoes were so tender. I served the chicken on top of the smashed potatoes & threw some of the broth over it all. Topped it with a little more garlic salt...we loved it!
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO ADD LIQUID!!!!!!!!!!!!! Add spices and veggies if you want...BUT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO ADD LIQUIDS.
Excellent recipe! I used a whole chicken, BREAST SIDE DOWN!, but I brined it first overnight, and I think that helped the flavor a lot! (To brine chicken: dissolve 1/2 cup kosher salt in 1 gallon water, add chicken, refrigerate immediately and leave overnight.) The outcome was a beautiful looking, soft, succulent, flavorful chicken, thank you!
Combined a few suggestions for an EASY EASY EASY meal: place peeled carrots and potatoes w/one C chicken broth in crockpot, omitting foil balls; season 8 piece cut-up chicken (easier serving) with Lawry's seasoning salt and pepper prior to placing on top of veggies. Slow cooked for 8 hours, it was soooo fast, easy and GOOOOOOD!!!
Could anything be easier? I tried it two ways: first, I used about 2 cups chicken broth and a layer of carrots and celery instead of tinfoil balls. It came out terrific. Second time, I tried it without the broth and used the tinfoil balls. I still supplemented with some aging carrots/celery to form the base. Turned out delicious and easier to not use the chicken broth. I think this is a better way than the oven to cook chicken. Just SO easy!
So easy and delicious. I couldn't believe that it would work so well but it did. I rubbed the chicken with a ton of herbs and spices the night before and then stuck a head of garlic inside it when I cooked it. It came out perfectly!! Drop off the bones tender, and very tasty.
I tried it exactly as printed. When you change a recipe so severely how in the world can you rate the published recipe? It is getting sickening reading through all of the completely changed recipes that these people rate. I wanted to know how THIS recipe came out not the recipes of these individuals who created new recipes. Shame on you people. If you are so proud of what you did send your NEW recipe in!!!
Awesome and Oh So Moist! I added a ton of other seasonings as other reviewers but I'm giving this a 5 star because I would have never known that you could actually cook a whole chicken and have it come out as if it was a Rotisserie chicken in the Crock pot!
YUM!!! All you reviewers convinced me to try this and you were right! I had never cooked a whole chicken before and I probably will never use another method again. It was so tender and the meat fell off the bone. I made cuts in the skin and rubbed lots of spices underneath like seasoned salt, Tony's, garlic powder, etc... I also melted butter and rubbed that under the skin. About half-way through I added more of the same seasonings. 8 hours on low was perfect!
I gave Cotton's recipe 4 out of 5 stars because the chicken came out a sickly white color after cooking. Even though I used a generous amount of paprika, I never did see the promised golden-brown skin. However, the meat turned out delicious. I used an almost 7 lb. roasting chicken cooked on high for 2 hours and then low for 6 hours. I also used some of the earlier reviewers advice and seasoned the chicken UNDERNEATH the skin because when the skin is discarded, most of the flavor goes with it. (I just made a few cuts and folded the skin back in order to season, then just folded it back over for cooking. You could just skin the bird beforehand, but I find it dries out the meat.) Be generous with your seasonings, don't cook as long as stated in the recipe and plan on throwing away the unappetizing ghost-white skin and I think you will be pleased with the results.
Thanks for the know-how on how to cook a whole chicken in the crock-pot! I look at this recipe more as a guideline & how to do it in the crock-pot. The spices and other things can be changed up quite a bit. After reading many of the reviews, I just went at it and created my own meal. First of all, I used a solid FROZEN whole chicken! It was about 4lbs and didn't come with the neck/giblets inside, thankfully. It worked wonderfully, which means I can now always have a whole chicken on hand, in the freezer, whenever I need it. I quartered 2 onions, put 4 whole stalks of celery and 4 whole and peeled carrots in the bottom. I then put in 2 c. of chicken broth and about 1/2 c. red wine. Then sprinkled the entire thing w/ my seasonings of choice (McCormick Grill Mates: Montreal Chicken). I rinsed and patted dry my whole, frozen chicken and smeared it with olive oil and the same seasoning. Since it was frozen, I could not get to the inside of the chicken at all. I then put the chicken on top of the veggies in the crock-pot. Cooked on high for about 5 hours, then low for another 3 hours. The chicken fell apart when I tried lifting it, which was fine. The carrots were delicious to eat, I discarded the celery & onions. I strained the liquid into a sauce pan, added some flour and whisked until smooth and simmered for a bit to make an awesome gravy. My 15yr old boy and 12yr old girl and hubby all RAVED about the meal.
I made changes, but I really enjoyed the results. I did not use the foil; my 4 1/2 pound bird was atop quartered red potatoes, baby carrots, onions and celery. I also chopped the same veggies (no potato) and stuffed them into the cavity. I blended paprika, freshly chopped garlic, sea salt, and black pepper into room temperature butter and rubbed the mixture under and over the skin. A tablespoon of the butter went into the cavity also. My slow cooker runs hot, so I cooked everything on the low setting for 5 hours. I was able to get the bird onto the platter without the carcass collapsing, and the meat was moist, flavorful and very tasty. I made a quick gravy with a flour roux and the juices from under the meat and veggies. I think that it is important to note that I used absolutely no liquid, there is no need. The meat will make plenty of juice that can be used for gravy, a quick stock, and so on. Next time - and there WILL be a next time - I think I'll switch up seasoning, maybe use rosemary and thyme. Looking forward to the chicken salad I am making tomorrow with the small amount of leftover meat!!
Easy recipe, but it pays to read other reviews (the good reviews) that is. Omit foil and add chunks of your favorite vegetables red potatoes, carrots and onions are great place to start. For flavorful chicken season UNDER the skin of the breast and thighs with butter and your seasonings. I don't recommend removing the skin because that is what holds in moisture, but bland if you only season the outside. I used a vegetable dip seasoning, fresh rosemary, coarse salt and pepper. Add 1 cup chicken stock. Then sprinkled with paprika for color on the actual chicken. Cooked on low for 9-10 hours. It was DELISH and not a drop of chicken left. My 3 kids (2,2,5) loved every bite! This is a great EASY way to do chicken.
Good recipe, because I never realized you could slow cook a chicken. That being said, this recipe is very basic. You can jazz it up however you like to dress your chicken. I normally stuff with garlic & onion, and outside with many different seasonings. You do NOT need a liquid in it. Another thing I learned in the past year for ANY meats. The meat will make its own juices, so if you just threw that bad boy into the crockpot and turned it in, it will cook just right. A note to everyone who doesn't like it soggy outside (me neither, chicken skin is the best!!), when it's done cooking, CAREFULLY (I use big spoons on either side and move slow) transfer to a cookie sheet wrapped in foil, and broil for about 15 minutes. Gets the outside good and crispy, and everyone will think you roasted a chicken.
This recipe was GREAT....it was 95 degrees here today, and it was so nice to make a good meal without heating up the kitchen!!! I pretty much followed the recipe except I did not use the foil and I added a few additional spices and lemon juice. I also cooked on high for about 5 hours...the meat just fell right off the bone and we have enough leftover for our lunches tomorrow. My husband raved about it all through dinner!!! We will make this again!! Nice job and thanks for the recipe!!!
I placed my chicken breast side down, so it would stay juicer (that's how I fix our Thanksgiving turkey also) and added fresh thyme, basil, rosemary, one clove garlic and a small onion, quartered, to the pot. It was delicious and my picky child went back for thirds!
We just finished eating this a few minutes ago! We moved into a new apartment a few days ago and things have been hectic, so I threw some chicken in the fridge to defrost and checked all recipes to find a slow cooker chicken. I picked this one because it didn't take a lot of ingrediants. I did my own variation after reading other comments, I chose to use chicken broth and potatoes instead of aluminum foil. I didn't have carrots, but I think I will use them next time. For spices I use paprika (a little extra), salt and pepper, garlic powder and Montreal Chicken seasoning. The potatoes and chicken has such a great flavor! I was hoping for leftovers to make chicken salad but there is none left!
Yummy! The skin was nice and crisp - amazing that the aluminum foil can help do that! Thanks for sharing!
I have made this chicken twice now. The first time I followed the directions exactly and it came out good! The second time, I didn't have the written directons so I put the chicken in the crock pot on top of the foil balls and an onion that was quartered. Seasoned with garlic salt, lemon pepper, greek seasoning, and salt & pepper. Then I poured a can of chicken broth & 1/2 can of water in the the pot (couldn't remember if you needed to add liquid so I played it safe). Set it on high for about 8-9 hrs and it was DELICIOUS!!! I preferred it the second time, but both ways are very good! Next time, I will not add any water and only about 1/2-3/4 can of broth. The chicken just fell of the bones and was very juicy and tender. Maybe next time I'll add some carrots & potatoes and see how that comes out. A very healthy way to cook Chicken that is YUMMY and EASY!!!!
This is GREAT! Tasted wonderful, with leftovers and easy clean-up. This chicken browned nicely too! I added more paprika and poultry seasoning. No need to cut-up the chicken - put in a 4.5lb. chicken whole without a problem. This is a keeper and will be made again and again! A real time-saver. Thanks.
I was looking for a basic recipe and this was a good start. I used quartered onions, baby carrots, 3 cloves of minced garlic and a half cup of water for the base rather than foil. I removed the skin from the chicken, rubbed with olive oil, then made of rub of oregano, paprika, fresh ground pepper, and fresh ground sea salt. I put an onion halved into the cavity with a little rub. I started the bird on high breast side down for 1.5 hours, then flipped it over and turned it down to low for 5. There was a lot of juice when the bird was done, I strained it, put it in a sauce pan with a can of cream of chicken soup and enough corn starch to thicken (apx 1 tbsp). My six year old said "this is so good I can't stop eating it"! I was sure to write down my changes, this was one of the best whole cooked chickens I have had!
We have made this several times now, and it always comes out perfectly! I followed the advice of other reviewers and always use potatoes, carrots, and onions in the bottom instead of the aluminum foil. Prep time is minimal, and the slow cooker does the rest of the work, which I love!
I thought this turned out excellent and so did my boyfriend. Thanks to other reviewers though I did change the recipe a bit. I put the chicken on halves of onions and I stuffed it with an onion, 3 garlic cloves, and 3 chicken bullion cubes as well as 1/2 stick of butter. I also put cubes of butter under the skin to help the flavoring get into the chicken. The I seasoned the chicken with an adobo poultry seasoning packet, very liberally, due to the comments of it turning out bland. I have to say my chicken has soo much flavor we even ate the dark meat and that NEVER happens!! I thought it was a great recipe but since I had to tweak it I only gave it a 4. I will be making this at LEAST once a week we love it! Thank You! ***Update...since I obviously cant have that much butter all the time, I have changed the recipe to make it healthy. I have made this recipe at least once a week since I found it and this way taste just as good than the first way I made it. I still stuff the bird with 3 garlic gloves and and onion, maybe 1 bullion cube, to cut the salt. And I now use a marinated garlic flavored injection and I inject the bird liberally in legs,breast,and all over top and bottom. I found a marinade with little salt and 0 fat!! woohoo! I also sprinkle a little cajun seasoning on the skin. This gives it great flavor and keeps it moist no matter how long I have to cook it, sometimes 10 hours before I get home!
I followed the basic recipe however I added a couple of thing: I made a rub using garlic powder, salt, a little curry and cayenne, and lifted the skin and rubbed the meat with it and then the skin. I used 6 medium potato halves - skin up - on the bottom to rest the chicken on, and 1/2 bag of baby carrots. Two cups of veg stock and a little bit of olive oil. Cooked on high for 1 hour and on low for 7 hours turning it once. Some of the most savory and flavorful chicken I've ever had. Be advised after 8 hours you're gonna need a couple of large spoons to remove the chicken since it all falls off the bone. Potatoes and carrots were done just right and the juice in the cooker ladles over everything. WILL do again!
I love this recipe and have been making it for a couple of years. The only thing I do differently is cook the chicken for 5 hours on high. Comes out falling off the bone and delicious.
I have never made a whole chicken in the crock pot before this one so I had no idea what to expect. Everyone at work said that by the time I got home it would be mooshy or WAY to dried out?! But it was neither of the above. It was perfect. I put some chicken spices on it that I picked up on vacation from a spice shop and instead of the balls I cut up 1 potato and set the chicken on top. Also sliced up some onions and celery and placed an onion inside the cavity. I did put 1 can of chicken broth in because no liquid bothers me. The cut up onions were soooo good. I will definatley make this again it was super yummy!!!
I feel like this recipe is unique because it keeps the chicken up, out of the liquid at the bottom of the crock pot to give it a roasted or baked texture. An earlier reviewer said using ramekins works too, instead of foil balls. I've used the same method to dry roast baby spare ribs, using a little dry rub first. Works great. This is a great recipe to use to have deboned meat for other recipes. For some reason, keeping the meat out of the juices seems to give the meat a great texture, not dry or boiled.
This is an excellent recipe. Comes out tasty every time. For extra taste I stuff the chicken with an apple or a pear. I believe the reason some people don't get a crispy chicken is because they add extra water to the base, that WILL make the chicken soggy. So, add no extra liquid and you'll have a beautiful dinner.
I made some changes to this recipe - but LOVED the fact that it could cook for 10 hours - allowing me to set it before work and come home to dinner. It wasn't dry at all and did not fall apart - though it was very, very moist. I stuffed the chicken with 2 lemons (cut in half), made a paste of olive oil & my favorite spices to rub in between meat and skin and then the entire outside of the chicken. I also added one can of chicken stock and 2 halved red & yellow peppers to the bottom of the pot. The skin actually came out kind of crispy (maybe because of the olive oil) and I only lost 1 wing when lifting it out of the pot. This is a great basic recipe that can be tailored to anyone's taste. This is definitely a keeper, especially with fall & winter around the corner!!!
This chicken when cooked was very tender and succulent, not dry at all. I took a med whole chicken and cut it up. I tossed it in a large bowl with olive oil, paprika, and mixed herbs.I did not leave the skin on. I used the foil in the bottom. I placed the breasts in first and then placed all the fattier pieces on top of the breasts. I then sliced a apple and placed the pieces across the top of the chicken. I also put some shallots and garlic in. I added no liquids. I only cooked it on low because that is the only setting my cooker has and its very small also. I cooked it for the full nine hours. The meat did not fall apart and it was moist and tasty.I had about a inch of very tasty juices in the bottom of the cooker when it was finished cooking. Very pleasantly surprised!
My chicken turned out great. I used this recipe as the general directions to cook a chicken in the slow cooker, I then seasoned as I would have if I was roasting it. If your chicken tastes bland it is because you didn't season it, I used lots of garlic, paprika, s&p, I put an onion in the cavity as well. I didn't add any liquid to it, placed it on carrots and potatoes, there was lots of juice on the bottom to make gravy.
As a college student I always crave home cooked meals. I decided to break out the crock pot. I loved this recipe. I have a 4 and a half pound chicken. I seasoned it with seasonal, onion powder, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, and salt and pepper. Instead of foil i cut up onion, carrots, and whole garlic and had that in the bottom. I cooked it on high for 1 hr and low for 5hrs. The chicken was falling off the bone. It was so juicy. I will definitely make this again.
I Love this recipe, thanks for sharing! This is a no fail recipe, no way you can mess it up. My family loves this. The 1st time I made this I folowed the instructions exactly. It was wonderful. The 2nd time I made this because I was running late, I came home for lunch at 1pm put the chicken in the slow cooker but did not use any aluminum foil. I seasoned the chicken with salt and paprika and then I washed up a few small whole potatoes and put them on top of the chicken and put the lid on. I placed the slow cooker on high and went to work. When I was home by 5pm it smelled great. By dinner time (6pm) we had yummi chicken and baked potatoes! My meal was all done for me with no effort at all! I often make this and my family never gets bored or tired of it!
I have never cocked a whole chicken in the crock before. I have made this twice. The first time exactly as the recipe called: came out moist but not a lot of flavor. The second time I doctored up my chicken the same way I do my turkey on Thanksgiving. Came out wonderful and the entire house smelled as if it were Thanksgiving. I placed the chicken on top of potatoes, carrots & added 2 cups of chicken broth. After removing the chicken & vegetables from the crock pot, I added 1 C white wine & flour to the juice for mouth watering gravey. Everyone loved it. I love the ease of a crock pot for a great meal when we are constantly on the run.
Amazing!! I made some changes. I did a dry rub cumin, salt, pepper, paprika, thyme and garlic powder. All recipes has some great slow cooker tips and ideas. I kept the skin on rubbed under the skin and on top of the skin. I minced garlic cloves put that under the skin too. I also took some whole pieces of garlic and chopped an onion and stuffed it inside. Instead of using foil, I used cut potatoes to line the slow cooker. I also rubbed the bird down with some olive oil. It was about 5 pounds, it almost didn’t fit in my cooker! So I sprayed the sides of the slow cooker with cooking spray so it wouldn’t stick. I cooked it on high for an hour and then switched it low for about 8 hours. Cook it with the skin on and rub underneath the skin in order to have a flavorful chicken. It was hard to transfer because it literally fell apart it was so moist. I didn’t add any liquid it wasn’t needed. I used the leftover juices to make gravy, I just added some flour, it didn’t need anything else. Words of advice- pull all the chicken off and separate it while it’s still warm to hot. It’s hard to do that the next day. I’m using some of the leftovers to make chicken pot pie.
Loved this recipe, only things I did different was, turn the bird breast side down (juices flow to breast) and scrubbed 4 med potatoes and put them IN the foil. Potatoes come out roasted. Everything else was great. Thank you for such a yummy, Easy, did I say yummy? recipe. My family loved every bite!
This was the most tender, moist, fall-off-the-bone chicken ever! I changed a few things based on other reviews, however: I layered the bottom with quartered potatoes, onions, carrots, and celery, then stuffed the chicken with a coarsely chopped onion and three teaspoons of minced garlic. I poured in a little apple cider since some had expressed concerns about it drying out, but since it's in the slow cooker I wouldn't repeat that step, since it ended up stewing in a mush of veggies and apple-chicken juices. I used a rub of olive oil, paprika, salt, pepper, sage, basil, and parsley. Finally, I used a three-pound chicken and mine was a tad too big for my slow cooker, so I covered it loosely with tin foil and set the lid on top of that. Turned out great! My husband says it's definitely a keeper!
Two words: fantastic and easy. I took the advice of other reviewers and rubbed the chicken on the outside and inside the skin with a mixture of olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and poultry seasoning. I set the chicken in the slow cooker on a bed of celery, onions and carrots and two cups of stock. Chicken was so tender and flavorful - def a keeper! Bon appetite!
Made this over the weekend. How simple can you get?!?! I threw in a bunch of spices together that sounded good...also put some butter and the spices under the skin. Added a whole, quartered onion and a handful of smashed garlic cloves to the cavity. Delish and super duper easy!
This was a disaster. I was so excited because it smelled amazing and looked fantastic cooking in the natural juices. It literally fell off the bone. Perfect....right? Wrong. It was drier than the Sahara desert. I cooked it the appropriate time and it was a 5 lb chicken. I am baffled about this one. I'll stick with buying the already cooked rotisserie chickens at the grocery store from now on.
Im a huge fan of this chicken!!! This was sooo moist, flavorful and best of all easy. I have read all the reviews and came up with this. I put potatoes,onions,carrots,garlic and 1/2 cup of both on the bottem. Seasoned the chicken under the skin and over with garlic slivers, salt, pepper, paprika, basil, parsley and BUTTER. I seasoned it twice in the beganing and near the end. Breast side down. I couldnt stuff anything in the cavity bec it was still somewhat frozen. Put on high for 2 hours and low for 4 1/2 hours. This was a 5 pd. chicken. I then put it in the oven on 450 for 20 mins bec I like the skin crispy. I made gravy with the juices just in case it came out dry. I didnt need it!! This was perfect. Thanks! Note: have made this many times and a 5 pounder is the best to use. Also everything that was at bottem of cooker goes in the oven too, gives them a nice crispiness and takes care of one of the side dishes.
This was really outstanding. I started by using the "Simple Chicken Brine" recipe on Allrecipes.com and then turned the chicken, breast side down, on potatoes and onions, rather than the aluminum foil balls. I added carrots and rounded it out with a multi-grain bread for a delicious meal. Because of the brining, the chicken fell off the bones after only five and a half hours and was moist and delicious.
this was so good! the only change was I used potatoes instead of foil. My kids could not stop eating it. I made a gravy with the juices when it was done. so good. I love that we made it in the summer and did not have to turn the oven on!
I agree that the chicken needs more seasoning. I massaged multiple spices with small pats of butter under the skin. I also put chicken broth in the bottom of the slow cooker and instead of tin foil, used potatoes and carrots. Very good when using these changes.
What a great recipe! I am a personal chef and it impressed me even! I used a whole chicken and lots of Seasoning salt mixed with a little jerk rub. I also stuffed it with two halves a lemon and flipped it a couple of times to let the juices distribute! Me and my cat have been enjoying it ever since it came out of the crock! Next time I may throw it under the broiler to see if I can crisp the skin a little! Word to the wise....take the advice and season liberally, it really makes a difference. Bon Apetit!
This was the best chicken I've ever made! I used a whole roasting chicken (about 4 lbs.)and omitted the foil (I wanted it to baste in the juices). The night before I seasoned it with McCormick's Broiled Steak Seasoning inside and out and I put a 1/2 stick of margarine and 2 bouillion cubes inside. In the morning, I threw it in the crock pot and I turned it over a couple of times throughout the day. It was so tender it fell off the bone and was the juiciest and best tasting chicken we've ever had! My family loved it... it was gone almost instantly!
This is great and a basic slow cooker recipe, BUT if you want to really cook up a moist chicken, instead of foil place the chicken on top of some celery, carrots or halved apples. Then, stuff the chicken with celery and apple slices....I also like to add some whole garlic and or onion. Super moist and flavorful! :)
Great basic recipe very easy to adjust with whatever you have on hand. Here's what I did, first I put potatoes/carrots/celery/onion/garlic cut in chunks instead of the foil. I seasoned with poultry seasoning/cayenne/garlic powder/seasoning salt/dried parsley/dried basil (I seasoned under the skin too - I put some butter under the skin as well) I also cut 1 small onion and about 5 garlic cloves and inserted it inside the chicken. I then brushed chicken with a little dijon mustard and then some olive oil to keep chicken moist. I poured a little white zinfandel wine (maybe 1/4 cup) and about 1/4 beef broth. Let it cook untouched for 3.5 hours on high. Juiciest chicken ever, potatoes were amazing too! I made an easy chicken gravy from the juices left over in the pot by adding a bit of flour paste (flour & drippings) and letting it cook on high for 20 more minutes. Only thing I would do differently next time is I would put lemon wedges on the inside and slices on top (I love lemon). Will definitely be making this again.
Nothing special -- if it looks like a chicken, smells like a chicken, tastes like a chicken, it's a chicken. That and nothing more.
I made this for dinner tonight, using suggestions of additional spices and 2 cups chicken broth in the pot. First, the foil balls kept the bird off the bottom of the pot. The flavor was delicious, and would have been very good using just the as written spices. That said, my 3 1/2 pound chicken was dry. I was very glad to have the broth in the pot. I simply defatted the broth and added a cup of it to a roux, along with a pinch of pepper. The gravy was PERFECT! I will certainly make this again, cooking on low for 7 hours. The remaining broth is in the freezer for a night when I need amazing gravy. So 4 stars. With an onion and some poultry seasoning, plus a timing adjustment, this is worth 5 stars. Thanks!
This recipe was wonderul. I have always been afraid to cook a whole chicken for some reason. This was so easy and it was excellent. I could barely get it out of the crockpot because it was falling apart, very tender and juicy. I cooked it on high for 1 hour and then on low for 6 hours. I made it last night for dinner and with the leftovers I'm going to make chicken and noodles. The only thing I did different was that I didn't use the paprika, I used salt, pepper, seasoned salt, and chicken seasoning. And I used a lot of seasoning.
This chicken dish was good. I used potatoes and carrots on the bottom of the pot instead of tin foil. I stuffed the chicken with lemon and onion. It was surprising just how much grease there was from the chicken fat. Made for a nice gravy though! A little tip...I let mine cook from 7:30 - 4:00 and the chicken fell off the bone and was a little dry. So I would recommend definitely cooking this for only 6-7 hours!
I am basing this review on method alone. It definitely needs more spices- I used salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder under the skin and filled cavity with lemon, onion, and garlic. Came out very moist and flavorful. I took the advice of another reviewer and filled the foil with potatoes and then made mashed potatoes with them. Will definitely use this method again but with my own twist on flavors.
This is a great basic recipe that lends itself well to your personal options. I had a chicken that had been in the freezer way too long and a slow cooker and wanted to try them together. I found this recipe and the comments to it and went to work. I still had some frozen rosemary in the garden and a few oranges in the fridge so made Rosemary Orange baked chicken. First I slathered the bird with butter. Then, I made a rub of salt pepper poultry seasoning chopped fresh rosemary and paprika and rubbed that onto the whole chicken I grated up some orange zest and sprinkled that on the bird. I halved the orange and stuffed that in the cavity with 2 small onions. Trussed the bird and placed it on the slow cooker on the aluminum foil "logs" I had made. I added one cup of stock and cooked for 4 hours on high. It came out tender, moist with a hint of orange. Tasted great. Turns out I didn't need to add the stock, I will know that next time. I didn't brown the bird as I wanted to keep the prep time down and if i wanted a crispy brown skin, I just would have baked the bird. Thanks for a great recipe
I m cooking- and just got a small crock pot at the thrift store. This recipe seemed simple enough, so I tried it. It came out WONDERFUL! I used boneless, SKINLESS ,thinly sliced chicken breasts. It came out juicy and tender. There.was some juice in the bottom of the pot, so I mixed that in some instant mashed potatoes. What a wonderful meal! I am so PROUD of myself for doing this :-) I rinsed and saved the aluminum foil balls, to reuse them again, and save foil and money.
This is one of my favorite work-week dinners! I have made this many, many times and it nearly impossible to mess it up. I've made it with and without the aluminum at the bottom and have noticed no difference, so you can really do it without. The key here is to add whatever seasonings you like! I always put onion in the cavity and celery, if I have it on-hand. I've also added cut up apple before and it tasted great! I always add garlic and chicken broth too. As I said, you can really put whatever you want or have on hand in. Next time I make this, I'm going to try orange slices. Anyway you try it, I'm telling you - it will taste great and can't get much easier than this!
I couldn't believe the skin would be golden - and not mushy - but this was fantastic! I will make this often!
The only reason I gave it three stars is because the foil is a brilliant idea. The biggest mistake is the seasoning. I injected the chicken generously with Goya Mojo Criollo Marinade, rubbed on the spices and left it in the refrigerator overnight. It turned out great.
I did what others before me have done and put onion, potatoes, and carrots in the bottom of the crockpot and then put the chicken on that. I had stuffed the cavity with fresh rosemary, onion and garlic. On top I sprinkled Paula Deen's House Seasoning and then drizzled with a little olive oil. The chicken cooked on high for one hour and then on low for about 5 hours and was done. It is not a roast chicken like out of the oven but it was suitable for my needs which was just cooked chicken for other recipes. I was surprised to find that the pot was filled with the juices by the time it was done too. We will get several meals out of this one effort. Thanks!
Soooooo easy and soooooo good! The chicken is tender, juicy, perfect for eating right away and for freezing. The recipe is easy to change to accommodate different herb/spice preferences. This has become a favorite in my house.
I did the whole aluminum balls thing. I guess this keeps the chicken suspended so it doesn't roast in it's own juices and thus become soggy. I did what some others did and quartered an onion and stuffed it inside the cavity along with 4 small cloves of garlic. I used some McCormicks rotisserie seasoning on the inside and outside along with some olive oil. My chicken was a 3lb-er or so. I think 10hrs is overdoing it frankly. I went for 8hrs and think it could be even shorter. Test your chicken around the 7hr mark with a meat thermometer to see where it is. I also tied my chicken up in 3 places with cotton twine. You might want to do that too because if you read other reviewers you'll notice they say that the chicken falls apart. It does! I was able to remove mine OK enough to put it into a turkey pan which I then broiled the top and bottom of the chicken for about 3-4 minutes each side. That gives it a nice crispy skin and melts off some chicken fat. The drippings in the crock pot become a dark-colored gelatin in the fridge which I will use for something!
Chicken was really tender, and had a hard time fishing all the pieces out of the crockpot. Didn't use the foil, and that ended up giving a great gravy in the end. (with a lil flour and cornstarch)
I used a mostly frozen bird, so couldn't stuff or season the cavity, but I did brown the outside a bit before putting it in the slow cooker (as other suggested). Turned out AWESOME. Best slow cooker chicken I've tried yet. While browning may have been helpful, keeping the bird above the juice (with foil wads or upside-down ramekin dishes) seems to be the real trick. I even forgot to turn down the heat on the slow cooker, but it was still perfect.
Really easy, really good. If you have a rack, you don't need the aluminum foil. Another alternative to the foil is to add a cup of broth or water to prvent burning.
I made this last night. The chicken was fall off the bone tender! I made gravy with some of the liquid that cooked out of the bird and served it with mashed potatoes and green beans!
This recipe was extremely wonderful!!! After reading the reviews I had some changes. Instead of the foil balls I used two onions as a bed. I also used 1 can of chicken broth and I heavily seasoned inside and outside the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, & a bit of red pepper flakes. I used a 4 pound chicken and did the 1 hour on high and 8-10 hours on low. I fed four people on HALF of the chicken. I used the other half for taco meat for ANOTHER MEAL!!! FALL OF THE BONE TENDER...LITERALLY. EVERYONE loved it! :)
This recipe would be truly great if the aluminum foil was not added to it. It is surly one that can be adjusted to fit any busy healthy life style just put the vegies in the bottom, I too recommend brining the chicken over night, I have used orange or apple juice instead of water plus a table spoon of salt in a zip lock bag. I think I would also like to try rice in the bottom instead of potatoes.
DELICIOUS! I also used potatoes, carrots and onion underneath, along with wine and a little chicken broth. I cooked mine half the time on high then turned the chicken though I'm not sure that was necessary. My very picky boyfriend said that it was the best meal he's had in a very long time!! ( I served it with the Red Skinned Potato Salad recipe from this site, BEST ever!) Tonight we're going to cook some rice with onions and chopped leftover chicken and serve it with the thickened broth over it. Can't wait! Thanks for the terrific yet simple recipe!
My family loved this recipe and I'm going to make it again and again, but I didn't give 5 stars because I only loosely followed the recipe. I used a whole chicken and did not use foils balls. Instead, I halved a few onions and carrots and quartered some red potatoes to put in the bottom. I used fresh garlic, salt and pepper. I put some garlic cloves and an onion inside the chicken. I also added half a cup of chicken broth because I was worried it would be too dry. I also cooked the chicken breast down. Mmmmmmmmm so good. It wasn't fall of the bone chicken, but it was moist and tender, tasted wonderful, and the veggies were delicious!
This was the first time my chicken was done right in the slow cooker. I loved it. The smell was heavenly. Thank you for submitting this recipe. It will be a family favorite for years to come. I even made gravy from the drippings.
I was looking for a slow cooked whole chicken recipe I could just throw in the crock pot on a work day and dinner would be almost complete when I got home. I slipped cold butter slices between the chicken and the skin and then I seasoned this chicken using the spice mixture w/ less salt from the Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style under the skin as well as on top. I prepared this the night before so my DH could put in the crockpot in the a.m. I had him skip cooking on high for one hour and opted for an all day low temp. Six hours later he said it was at done so he switched the pot over to warm. When I got home 2 hours later the chicken fell right off the bone. Not the effect I was after. I was hoping to pull a whole chicken out of the crock pot. This is a great fix it and forget it recipe for stewed chicken but if you are looking for a "baked" chicken effect it may not be what you are after. It was juicy, tender and good and I will probably make again if I am wanting to make a stewed chicken or to make a casserole or soup from the chicken. But if I want a "baked" style I will use my oven next time.