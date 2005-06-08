Raisin Rice Stuffed Chicken

Roast chicken stuffed with a fragrant turmeric flavored rice stuffing.

Recipe by Nazi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small skillet, heat two tablespoons of olive oil. When oil is hot, saute the chopped onion. Add turmeric and raisins. Saute. Add cooked rice and salt. Mix well.

  • Butter the outside of both chickens and sprinkle a little pepper on both. Stuff the rice mixture into both chickens. Place in a greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake in preheated oven for about 1 hour (or until chickens are nice and brown and the juices run clear).

600 calories; protein 46.4g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 138.5mg; sodium 137.1mg. Full Nutrition
