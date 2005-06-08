Raisin Rice Stuffed Chicken

This review is on the stuffing only, as I used the stuffing in a turkey for Christmas dinner. I think I am a bread stuffing kind of gal through and through. But my mother-in-law has celiac's and cannot eat bread stuffing, or turkey roasted with bread stuffing. My family doesn't go for raisins in stuffing, so I swapped that for two stalks of celery, chopped, and added a small can of mushroom stems and pieces just on a whim. I didn't have turmeric in the house. I used parsley instead. I made the stuffing last night, and put it in a ziploc bag in the refrigerator over night before stuffing into the turkey this morning. When I first tasted it this morning, I thought it tasted too oniony. I stuffed about half of what I made (tripled the stuffing recipe) into the turkey, which had butter, garlic powder, thyme, savory, parsley, rosemary, crushed bay leaves, and thyme rubbed into the inside cavity. The part that was stuffed was about 10 times better than the unstuffed portion that just got baked with a little turkey stock added for flavor. I served the portion that got stuffed, saving the unstuffed portion for if we needed more. What I served got mostly eaten, and was better covered in turkey gravy and eaten with cranberry sauce. But the rice just didn't quite do it for me. I think I may try a different rice stuffing in the future to see if I can find one I like better for the times when I do have to make it for my mother-in-law.

