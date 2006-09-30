Robust Garlic Baked Chicken

4.3
92 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 26
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

A juicy, baked chicken recipe that INFUSES the chicken with the deep and complementary flavors of rosemary, garlic and lemon.

Recipe by Jennifer Goldberg

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Zest the lemon. Slice remaining lemon into quarters and place to the side. With hand mixer combine butter, lemon zest, minced garlic and 1/4 cup chopped rosemary.

  • Take your hand and slide it between the skin and the meat on the breast, as well as loosening the 'pockets' between the leg and wing joints. Scoop some of the rosemary butter mixture onto your fingers and begin to stuff into the 'pockets' on the breast, leg, wings, etc. (Save approximately 1/4 of the rosemary butter mixture and rub on the inside of the chicken.)

  • Season the cavity of the chicken with the salt, pepper and paprika. Add the quartered lemon, rosemary sprigs and sliced garlic to the chicken cavity. Bind the legs with culinary twine and tuck the wings into the leg joints to secure.

  • Place the chicken breast up onto the roasting rack and into the oven. Roast for approximately 50 minutes, or until the juices run clear. Remove the 'stuffing', carve and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
688 calories; protein 38g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 57.6g; cholesterol 214.1mg; sodium 119.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022