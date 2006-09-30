Robust Garlic Baked Chicken
A juicy, baked chicken recipe that INFUSES the chicken with the deep and complementary flavors of rosemary, garlic and lemon.
Fabulous! I followed the recipe, only I used 1/2 cup butter instead of 1 cup; even though I had a 4.5 pound chicken, it was still enough. The chicken was very moist and flavorful. I changed the way I roasted it, though----I roasted it at 500 degrees for 20 minutes, breast side down, and then I flipped the chicken and turned the temp down to 375 and baked until done. Nice crispy chicken. My husband and I just LOVED it. Thanks for sharing!!!Read More
I tried this with boneless chicken breasts and stuffed the garlic and rosemary inbetween the skin. I would cut down on the rosemary and omit the garlic cloves next time. I baked it for 40 minutes on 350 and then put in in the broiler for a few minutes to brown the tops giving it more color and a bit "crunchier" crust.Read More
This recipe is wonderful, and as easy as baking a chicken normally is. It is nice, due to the nice medley of fresh herbs and lemon. One note, I didn't add all the butter mixture to the chicken, as it was quite a lot. Half of the mixture (with the full amount of herbs, just half the butter) works wonderfully as well. Or make the full batch, and use the rest of the herb butter for bread, etc. Additionally, I did not have kitchen twine, and so used dental floss (clean, of course!) and it worked perfectly! Not the quickest of recipes, it is a crowd pleaser.
This chicken had great flavor. However, the cooking time is way off. I made the butter as directed and indeed there was a lot of it. But I was able to still use it as accents for the rest of the meal...some in the mashed potatoes, a little on the steamed green beans, and finally some on the table to spread on the bread. I still had a lot left over, so I can use this later in the week for other things. I will make this recipe again and next time I will take into account that the time needs to be pretty much doubled. The flavor was what made the recipe. I am going to look for more by this person! :)
great chicken recipe, and a good base to use!! I made this figure friendly by using olive oil instead of butter (spreads just as well). Also, in addition to the lemon and garlic in the cavity, I added a quarter of an onion, and cut 4 thick slices of a sweet onion to use under the chicken as a natural "roasting rack". I baked this chicken uncovered at 375 degrees for exactly 1 hour 15 min, then removed and tented with foil for an additional 15 minutes before carving (my bird was approx 2.5 lbs).
I liked it but my wife didn't. I really like garlic and so does she but I guess she doesn't like it as much as I do. As much as I enjoyed this recipe I still felt gulity using all that butter. If you're planning on making this you might want to waite until the guys come over for a football game. It would be a great half time treat.
A tasty dish but not low-cal in any way with 1 cup of butter being used
so-o-o-o very good - - don't miss this recipe !
I love this! I use the cheap 'frying chickens' and it's still great.
Very good. I used Butterball whole roaster chicken and followed exactly. None of the flavors were too strong. It was just right. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
An absolutely fantastic recipe; it's definitely one to save to impress guest on a special occasion. Far too good to make too often!
Very yummy
A great recipe with 2 sticks of butter! I used dried oregano instead of rosemary because I didn't have any on hand. Fresh rosemary is what I'll use next time. Very juicy, crunchy skin and delicious! Thanks for sharing.
As delicious as this recipe sounded, it just didn't work for me. Like many reviewers, I halved the butter, as a whole cup would have been too much. The idea was a good one, and certainly placing the butter mixture beneath the skin helped, but all the flavor was on the surface and none on the deeper meat. Overall, another bland bird.
THIS WAS AWESOME!!!! My hubby is not a big fan of chicken especially baked but he loved this recipe. I also added more of my favorite seasonings such as thyme, lemon peper, a little seasoned salt, and some oregano. I took a baby medicine droper (new of course) and sucked up the pan drippings and injected the chicken with them under the skin and in the cavity about every 20 minutes.The chicken was very tender and juicy!!! I will defiantly do this again.
This was outstanding! The chicken was moist and flavorful. The kitchen smelled soooo good when it was cooking! I am definitely going to continue to use this method for cooking my chickens from now on. It was fantastic! And it's good enough for company. Serve with a nice salad and some bread and you've got yourself a meal!
Good base recipe. Did this with 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast with grapeseed oil, sage, minced garlic, salt, pepper marinade. Baked for 40min at 350F. Nice and juicy. Thanks!
This recipe was fantastic....I have never made a whole chicken before so I was quite happy with the way it turned out. I will be making this again. Thanks :)
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Don't miss this one.
Fantastic!!! I also brined the chicken before cooking it, and got rave reviews from everyone.
GREAT, DELICIOUS, SIMPLE RECIPE!!! Because of the extra butter (about 1/4 cup) I baked the chicken surrounded with potatoes topped with the excess butter mixture. Also, I covered the chicken for 20min to allow the potatoes to cook, then broiled the chicken for an additional 15min on low. This is why I love the simple recipe, it allows for modification to your taste.
This chicken is moist and delicious! I can really taste the rosemary, even though I only used dried. I had to bake mine for an hour and a half, as I used a four pound bird. I always place pats of butter under the skin of a turkey, and doing this with chicken is equally outstanding. Thank you for a phenomenal bird! Pair this with mashed red potatoes and you can't go wrong.
Not as flavorful as I'd hoped. I probably won't make this again.
I am a huge,HUGE fan of this sites recipe for "Roast Sticky Chicken Rotisserie Style" but I gotta say...when I do occasionally feel the urge to stray from that recipe...this is where I go...yummy!!!
This was very good, whole family enjoyed it. I did the searing thing by cooking @ 500 for 15 mins than reduced temp to 350 for the remaining hour. Obviously 50 mins is just wrong and not enough time to cook any whole chicken. I was also making a fruit salad for dinner and had half an orange left over, so instead of throwing it out I cut it in half and threw it in the cavity with the lemon and rosemary. I think the orange really tamed down the lemon taste and gave it just a slight hint of orange flavor, btw all this flavor is in the meat not just laying on the skin. this recipe is going in my box.
This is a great roast chicken recipe, but if you find stuffing it with butter too much trouble, I agree that it's not really any different than other roast chicken recipes. I used about 1/3 to 1/2 cup Smart Balance Buttery Spread and it was plenty for a 5 lb chicken. I followed the other reviewer who said to start cooking it at 500 degrees, but I forgot to turn the oven down and flip the bird after 20 minutes! So I ended up cooking it at 500 for about 50 minutes, then at 350 for 20 or so minutes. Luckily, I didn't ruin it: it still tasted great and was very juicy.
Very good roast chicken recipe. I agree about cutting the butter in half. Also, iIn my not-so-good oven, and with a 5lb bird, it takes more like 80min to cook.
I love this recipe -- delicious and super easy!
Great recipe. Originally I thought it used a little too much lemon, so the next time I used only about 3/4 the lemon zest. Took longer too prepare and cook.
Very Good! I too used only half the butter the recipe called for but the recipe was very tasty! I'll make it again!
I used 5 whole chicken legs and followed the recipe as written. Children and adults both enjoyed this. For the children I very lightly coated with BBQ sauce, to cover the strong herb taste.
This was the moistest, most flavorful chicken I've ever baked! After reading other reviews, I cut the butter to 1/2 cup (used light butter), even though I baked a 5 pound chicken, there was plenty left to put some on the potatoes, carrots and onions I put around the chicken. Poured a little chicken broth on the veggies along with the seasoned butter. Baked for an hour and a half. It looked terrific and tasted wonderful! Oops, almost forgot, I didn't have kitchen string so I tied the legs with a length of natural cotton yarn that I sanitized with boiling water. Worked as well as the string! Thanks for this tasty dish that I'll serve again.
Really loved the way this smelled while it was roasting and the flavour was very nice. I did cut back on the butter as others did, about 1/2 cup and I needed to cook for much longer. I think next time I would like to try this with a small turkey. I think it would give it a definite kick and it's so moist with the butter under the skin. also I turned the drippings into a cream sauce for my husband. No roast is complete for him without some sort of "gravy". Very rich.
Good recipe - my two year old dug on i9t but that's her and baked chicken. Good flavors, but I think we could have done with half as much butter mix to put inside and outside the chicken. Also, 50 minutes was too short to cook it. We put it back in for 20 minutes or a little more. Accidentally had heat at 375 the whole time, too.
I really like the flavor that this recipe creates, but I agree with others regarding the amount of butter and cooking time. My own variation is to combine the minced herbs, lemon zest, garlic, salt and pepper and stuff that under the skin, then add pats of butter after. I also add a small quarted onion into the cavity. I roast the bird at around 400 degrees the entire time (but I usually cook two bird for my huge family, so my cooking time is always longer). Even though I've changed alot of the procedures, I still think this recipe deserves 4 stars for the amazing taste that comes from this ratio of ingredients.
We ate this last night and it was the best baked chicken we ever had! The combo of the butter,rosemary,garlic,and lemon was an amazing aroma cooking and the flavor was incredible! I have a convection oven and it cooked it so tender. We had mashed potatoes and green beans with it. YUMMY! Thanks so much for this recipe! I will use it often I'm sure.
I'll be making this again. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast and thighs. Started by using McCormick's Vegetable Seasoning over the chicken. Then I made the butter (using just 1/2 the butter) and dolloped the butter onto the chicken. I also quartered a large onion onto the top along with the whole cloves of garlic and whole stems of rosemary. Covered the pan with tinfoil for the first 40 minutes of cooking.
This chicken is wonderful... and my family (both young and old) loved it!!!
This was soooooo good. I used olive oil instead of butter and it turned out great! This will be a staple at our house.
This was very good! My DH, who normally doesn't like roasted chicken, loved this recipe. Definitely a keeper!
Delicious! the family loved it. we're big garlic lovers, so this was a hit!
OMG!!! This was the best chicken recipe I have ever made. I have tried a whole lot of chicken recipes and this is by far the best. We ate the whole chicken that night. I served it with cold cranberry sauce and homemade mac and cheeze...Yummy Yummy..Thank you for the recipe.
This was great! Followed exactly except used 12 cloves garlic, added 1 tsp each of rosemary, thyme and chicken seasoning(organic). Used half the butter, lemon, garlic and seasonings on the inside and half on outside. Also added some onion and celery chunks to the inside. The last hour, added 1/4c stock to the bottom with baby potatoes, parsnips, celery, carrots and onions. Added 2 tbsps of the butter/spice mixture to the vegetables before adding them to the pot. Delicious!
OMG so good, and smells absolutely amazing. I didn't have a lemon the second time I made it, so I used an orange and it was a very unique flavor. The chicken absolute absorbs all of the wonderful flavors. I gave the recipe to a coworker and she also loved it, we are making it again tonight.
The herbs and lemon gave this chicken a delicious strong flavor. I cut the butter in half and it was still a bit too "buttery." The cooking time was also way too short. To make sure it was moist, I brined the chicken first (1/4c.sugar, 1/4c. kosher salt, 8 cups cold water) for a couple of hours in the fridge. This would have been a five star recipe if it wasn't for all the butter.
Smelled incredible while cooking, and tasted fine. However, I didn't think it was any more flavorful than a simple roasted chicken, surprisingly, and with all that butter. I don't think it was worth the extra trouble.
I used 1/2 the butter it called for...works just fine!
Awesome, I saw something similar on the TV show the chew. I almost identically done. The rosemary and lemon in the cavity makes this a real treat to eat! Bon Apetite!!!! Ike in Tampa
Nice recipe, but as others suggested we thought too much butter. So I made a paste with the rosemary and minced garlic in olive oil and rubbed the chicken with that. I had legs/thighs on hand so I baked those and the recipe worked equally well with that. I sliced the lemon thinly and put it under the skin of each piece of chicken. It's a nice mix of herb flavors with the lemon. I baked the pieces for about 45 minutes and they turned out very moist and flavorful.
The calorie content, the fat and cholestral count make this recipe a bad choice no matter how good it taste.
Used have the butter and there was more than enough.
Not sure how I feel about this one. I don't think that it was as flavorful as it could have been. The butter didn't spread well on the bird. The lemon on the inside of the chicken overpowered it a bit. It did however come out very moist. Maybe with a little extra seasoning and a little less lemon this would have been a real hit. I cooked this in a roasting bag to make sure that I didn't over cook it.
This recipe was so easy to make. I did though only use half the butter. My dinner guests loved it. I will be making this again!!
Loved it! I used fresh garlic, rosemary & Meyer lemon from my garden ~ wouldn't change a thing!
Excellent recipe, very tasty and flavorful.
This was a wonderful dish. It was moist and so tasty. Can’t wait to make it again with guests.
Delicious! Made exactly as the recipe instructed. Moist and flavorful. Kids and adults loved it.
My husband is always complaining that roast chicken doesn't have any flavor without the skin. Boy did this make him sing a different tune! He loved the lemon and the garlic flavor in the meat. I didn't have any rosemary so I substituted lemon pepper and it tasted great.
This was good, but not good enough to justify the high calorie count and the very high cost. Next time I'll just brine the chicken.
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! this recipe was sooo delicious! My husband went crazy over it the other night. I used half the butter and loved all the garlic! This recipe is going in my recipe box! thanks!!
Fairly labor intensive but absolutely wonderful results. Delicious!
Super easy to make but I cooked it longer than stated. I cooked
7.5 lb chicken took nearly 3 hours at 350, to reach internal temp of 165. Wash/pat very dry. Used 1 stick of butter softened in microwave, added juice of 1 lemon, 5 pressed garlic cloves, 1 tsp each of garlic powder, dried jalapenos, lemon pepper, oregano, thyme and smoked paprika, put in frig to harden. Lifted skin on breast and thighs (from the neck, try not to tear skin), shoved 1/2 cooled butter mixture in each side and moved around the meat by manipulating the skin. pre-tied wings and legs closed, filled interior with 1 chopped lemon, celery and sweet onion. Then covered outside of chicken (not the back, though) with rest of butter mixture, sprinkled with salt, pepper, powdered habanero and garlic powder. Rested chicken on large slices of celery for the 'rack". Made a creamed gravy with cornstarch and halfnhalf. No, it isnt low calorie and you probably shouldn't eat this every day. Quality ingredients are required for professional results, and that includes a very big roasting chicken. Even at 7.5 lbs, there was no reason for more than 1 stick of butter, and no reason for any spices in the cavity, it won't affect flavor. The onion, lemon and celery in the cavity mix with the juices and fat of the cavity to create a heavenly "broth" which is mostly fat, mixed with the spices in the butter that melts off the chicken. Rosemary is heavenly to smell, but people do not like the inedible "sticks", so you can use 1/2 tsp rosemary powder if you like that flavor. We ate it all!
I came out very good the only thing I did different was that I used a Saxon Goya envelop with coriander & annatto and rub it on the top gave a rich color and a beautiful presentation
