Robust Garlic Baked Chicken

7.5 lb chicken took nearly 3 hours at 350, to reach internal temp of 165. Wash/pat very dry. Used 1 stick of butter softened in microwave, added juice of 1 lemon, 5 pressed garlic cloves, 1 tsp each of garlic powder, dried jalapenos, lemon pepper, oregano, thyme and smoked paprika, put in frig to harden. Lifted skin on breast and thighs (from the neck, try not to tear skin), shoved 1/2 cooled butter mixture in each side and moved around the meat by manipulating the skin. pre-tied wings and legs closed, filled interior with 1 chopped lemon, celery and sweet onion. Then covered outside of chicken (not the back, though) with rest of butter mixture, sprinkled with salt, pepper, powdered habanero and garlic powder. Rested chicken on large slices of celery for the 'rack". Made a creamed gravy with cornstarch and halfnhalf. No, it isnt low calorie and you probably shouldn't eat this every day. Quality ingredients are required for professional results, and that includes a very big roasting chicken. Even at 7.5 lbs, there was no reason for more than 1 stick of butter, and no reason for any spices in the cavity, it won't affect flavor. The onion, lemon and celery in the cavity mix with the juices and fat of the cavity to create a heavenly "broth" which is mostly fat, mixed with the spices in the butter that melts off the chicken. Rosemary is heavenly to smell, but people do not like the inedible "sticks", so you can use 1/2 tsp rosemary powder if you like that flavor. We ate it all!