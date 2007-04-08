Swiss Chicken Casserole II

A delicious combination of chicken with Swiss cheese, seasoning and creamy goodness in one easy baked dish! Who could ask for more?!

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange chicken in a greased 12 x 8 x 2 baking dish. Top with Swiss cheese slices.

  • Combine soup and milk and stir well. Spoon mixture over chicken and sprinkle with stuffing mix. Drizzle butter or margarine over crumbs.

  • Cover and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 38.5g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 119.7mg; sodium 829.4mg.
