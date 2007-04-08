Swiss Chicken Casserole II

I made this for dinner last night with some changes based on previous recomendations and it was absolutely delicious!! I only used 3 chicken breasts as there was 2 of us plus a child. I cut them into pieces, and sprinkled with sea salt, crushed pepper and garlic powder, then lightly browned with a handful of sliced mushroom. I grated the swiss cheese and sprinkled some of it over the chicken and mushrooms, and the rest I added to the soup mix. In addition, I kept the soup and milk amounts the exact same as the recipe called for, but added a 1/4 cup of white wine. I saved a little of the soup mix to add to the stuffing to keep in nice and moist, and used about 1/2 the butter. I don't usually like these one dish soup and stuffing dishes, but with the changes I made, it was so good that I would not hesitate to serve it to Company. I really think seasoning the chicken and pre browning it, as well as the addition of the wine makes this dish. Thanks for a great recipe base.