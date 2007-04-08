Swiss Chicken Casserole II
A delicious combination of chicken with Swiss cheese, seasoning and creamy goodness in one easy baked dish! Who could ask for more?!
A delicious combination of chicken with Swiss cheese, seasoning and creamy goodness in one easy baked dish! Who could ask for more?!
Quick and easy dinner...even easier when you use the crock pot. I spray the inside of the crock pot with PAM and layer the chicken breasts on the bottom, then layer the cheese on top of chicken, top with milk and soup mixture and then top with dry stuffing and pour melted butter over stuffing, cover and cook 3-4 hours, longer if using frozen chicken breasts. It seems as if the stuffing will be dry, but it is not...I had a friend who did not believe me and topped stuffing with more milk and soup mixture...very soupy...then she made it again without and very surprised...it was perfect.Read More
Without reading everyone's reviews I made this exactly as written. I found many things that could be changed to make this a better dish; I would pound my breasts to make them a bit thinner, I would remove the breasts from the pan after cooking and wisk the juices and the soup together, and I would DEFINITELY add enough stuffing mix so that the ENTIRE top of the pan/chicken would be covered with chicken. These simply was not enough stuffing. Also perhaps adding some veggies (broccoli comes to mind) . All in all I don't think I'll make this again, and certainly not as written.Read More
Quick and easy dinner...even easier when you use the crock pot. I spray the inside of the crock pot with PAM and layer the chicken breasts on the bottom, then layer the cheese on top of chicken, top with milk and soup mixture and then top with dry stuffing and pour melted butter over stuffing, cover and cook 3-4 hours, longer if using frozen chicken breasts. It seems as if the stuffing will be dry, but it is not...I had a friend who did not believe me and topped stuffing with more milk and soup mixture...very soupy...then she made it again without and very surprised...it was perfect.
Good, easy and basic chicken casserole recipe. Per other reviews, I added half a bag of frozen chopped broccoli and used white wine instead of milk. There are similar recipes out there like this but this one is by far the easiest...and with ingrediants you always have around!
My family and I loved this casserole. I added chopped broccoli to it and and chopped the chicken breasts into 1" chunks and it was delicious. My only complaint is everyone enjoyed so much of it that there were hardly any leftovers for another meal!
I love this recipe for fast and easy.Lots of ways to change it up.To fancy it up for company,my version is chicken tenders,sprinkled with granulated garlic and fresh cracked pepper,topped with provolone and I use the cream of chicken with herbs(this adds plenty of flavor)and top with chicken stove top.Yummy...taste just like something you would get at an amish restaurant.
This was very very good! I did make a few changes. 1st, I seasoned the chicken breasts with lemon pepper and garlic salt. I used shredded cheddar cheese and covered the chicken breast well. Regarding wine versus milk, I used both, half milk and half red cooking wine. I mixed 1 cup of hot water with the stuffing mix and the butter. Even my picky husband thought it was very good. Thanks for this keeper of a recipe :)
Good, easy and basic chicken casserole recipe. Per other reviews, I added half a bag of frozen chopped broccoli and used white wine instead of milk. There are similar recipes out there like this but this one is by far the easiest...and with ingrediants you always have around!
This dish is so simple and very good! I use the ingredients as listed but I find it simpler to melt the butter in a large bowl in the microwave, then toss together before adding to casserole. I have yet to meet anyone who does not enjoy this dish. Everyone will want the recipe.
I was just in the mood for this sort of thing the other night... looking for a taste of Thanksgiving without all of the work, and I got it in this simple recipe. I used milk, along with a generous splash of a decent sherry. Also used chicken tenders, sprinkled with garlic powder first, and added a bit of parmesan along with the swiss. For such little effort, the recipe produced rather tasty results. Thank you!
Love this recipe! I use cream of mushroom soup and cornbread stuffing mix. Make sure to add enough milk to ensure that the stuffing is nice and moist... if it's crunchy when you put it on top it will stay hard and crunchy.
This was amazing! I had all the ingrediants already in the kitchen and it was so easy! The chicken was moist and wonderful. My husband went back for seconds! I made it exactly as the recipe said except I used a 13X9 pyrex dish and put foil over it while cooking. Next time I'll try it with white wine instead of milk as some reviewers have said. Thanks!!
I love this dish - we substitute dry white wine for the milk and it gives it a wonderful flavor.
This is an all-time favorite comfort food casserole recipe in my family. We do one step different. We use a whole large cylinder container of the Stove Top Stuffing (we love the stuffing part) and we actually prepare it according to directions. Then we blanket it over the chicken, cheese and soup/water mixture. It keeps the chicken moist and tender. Cook for 90 minutes covered with foil, then remove the foil the last 3o minutes to make a crispy top. We love it.
Instead of commercial cream soup, make your own cream sauce: Sprinkle 6 T flour over some sauteeing (in 1 T EVOO) onions, mushrooms, celery if you have it, and stir. Add gradually 3 c milk (preferably nonfat milk) and voila! Your cream sauce. Thin with white wine which adds to the "depth"; add whatever spices you like.
We loved this one. I added a thin slice of honey ham inbetween the chicken breast and swiss cheese for flavor and color.
I have used this recipe for years and it is always a hit. We serve it over rice and if you want a super rich sauce use heavy cream instead of milk. Variations I have tried ... double the liquid and add dry rice to the bottom of the pan before adding the other ingredients ... use cheddar instead of swiss ...
after reading the recipe i must admit i shy away from any which call for condensed soip of any kind b/c of the sodium count - however i have found that a simple cream sauce makes a nice substitute and in most cases was MUCH tastier-- and the nice thing is you can control the salt recipe for a basic white sauce 2T butter- melted stir in 2T flour to make a roux and then whisk in 1+ milk try it !!
Great dish!!!! My entire family (husband and three children ranging from 2 to 10) loved it also. Minor modifications: 1) I seasoned chicken or turkey breasts (used 4 large breasts), 2) Chopped and sauteed a small to medium yellow onion in olive oil & butter, 3) Used one and one half cans of Cream of Chicken soup 4) Used the milk called for in the recipe, plus 1/4 cup of white wine (optional); 5) Mix all of the above ingredients with melted butter and stuffing (used Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing). Mixed these all together which kept the stuffing moist. 6) Covered dish with foil and cooked. 7) Let sit for approximately 30 minutes. Served with cranberry sauce and steamed vegetables. Oh my goodness! This was such a moist and delectable dish. My family said this is a keeper; I agree. This dish would be great for a couple - or single person - that doesn't want to prepare a large meal for Thanksgiving or Easter. (You can also use shredded Swiss cheese vs slices).
I make this recipe a lot, it's easy and no fuss. I used the Pepperidge Farms Herbed Crushed Stuffing mix, doubled the soup (low Sodium)added 1/2 C white cooking wine instead of the milk and sprinkle a little Rosemary on the breasts before adding the swiss cheese slices. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms and a few frozen peas. Dinner guests love it.
PLEASE READ.....My mom made this for my family growing up and here is the secret. Use Peppridge Farms herb seasoned stuffing mix (crushed not cubed). Use Albertsons brand processed swiss cheese. Put chicken down, put a layer of cheese over the top (not one per piece of chicken but a layer over the top of them all.) Then use TWO cans of condensed cream of chicken and 1/2 cup milk. It took us 80 mins, we did 50 at 350 (wasnt long enough) then we did 30 at 375 and it was perfect.
Without reading everyone's reviews I made this exactly as written. I found many things that could be changed to make this a better dish; I would pound my breasts to make them a bit thinner, I would remove the breasts from the pan after cooking and wisk the juices and the soup together, and I would DEFINITELY add enough stuffing mix so that the ENTIRE top of the pan/chicken would be covered with chicken. These simply was not enough stuffing. Also perhaps adding some veggies (broccoli comes to mind) . All in all I don't think I'll make this again, and certainly not as written.
I made this for dinner last night with some changes based on previous recomendations and it was absolutely delicious!! I only used 3 chicken breasts as there was 2 of us plus a child. I cut them into pieces, and sprinkled with sea salt, crushed pepper and garlic powder, then lightly browned with a handful of sliced mushroom. I grated the swiss cheese and sprinkled some of it over the chicken and mushrooms, and the rest I added to the soup mix. In addition, I kept the soup and milk amounts the exact same as the recipe called for, but added a 1/4 cup of white wine. I saved a little of the soup mix to add to the stuffing to keep in nice and moist, and used about 1/2 the butter. I don't usually like these one dish soup and stuffing dishes, but with the changes I made, it was so good that I would not hesitate to serve it to Company. I really think seasoning the chicken and pre browning it, as well as the addition of the wine makes this dish. Thanks for a great recipe base.
I've been making this recipe for years! It's actually in one my cook books that I've owned for over 15 years. Funny, it's exactly the same recipe that's in the published cook book, except that it uses wine instead of milk. Everyone that I've made this for loves it. The milk gives it a bit sweeter flavor to the recipe than the wine does. Over the years I have changed this recipe in little different ways. Try sprinking some parmesan on top of the stuffing before drizzling it with the butter. Add baby bella mushrooms to it. It's been a favorite in my house for many years now.
This was a crowd pleaser. Here's my changes- used provolone instead of swiss (personal preference. Put the stuffing on top of the chicken/cheese then put mixture of cream of celery soup. 1/2 cup chicken broth, and 1/4 cup sour cream. Omitted the butter. I really liked putting the stuffing first- THEN pouring the soup mixture over that, it really made the stuffing much better (not so dry and crunchy as opposed to putting it on top). Pleased my picky 5 year old, so will be making again!
After reading all of the reviews, I layered this in my slow cooker (greased)in the following order. Diced raw chicken (I sprinkled with thyme and black pepper), swiss, 1/4 cup jack cheese, soup (Campbell's chicken and herbs) and wine mixture (wine used inst. of milk), then tossed a 1/2 c. melted butter with a bag of dry stove top stuffing and sprinkled it on top. I cooked it on low for 4 hours, and it was perfect. Mixed up a second one and my hubby cooked it in the breakroom at work from 8 to 12 for an employee lunch. Everyone loved it, too!! Thank you!!
I've been making this dish for years and it is definitely a family favorite. The only thing I do differently is I use cream of mushroom soup instead of the chicken. It's a matter of preference. You can make this for a few or for a crowd. And just think...you are not only baking your chicken, but you're getting your "starch" too. It's soooo easy.
Very good recipe. I've found it works better for me if I mix the stuffing, soup, melted butter, and milk (1/2 cup) together in a bowl first and let it sit while the oven is heating, just to allow the stuffing to absorb a little liquid. I then put a thin layer of stuffing on the bottom of the dish (sprayed with nonstick cooking spray), place the chicken and cheese on top of that, and cover the chicken pieces with the remaining stuffing. At least once while it is baking, I spritz the top with a no calorie butter spray, like I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, to be sure the stuffing remains moist. Quick, easy, very tasty.
Wonderful Easy Recipe...I did Mine in the crockpot and instead of milk I used white wine...It turned out Great! My Whole family loved it :) Thank You!
This was very good. I made a few changes - I dusted the chicken in flour seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder and paprika and then browned lightly in a bit of oil. i also added 1/4 cup of white wine to the soup. I used an oven-proof skillet and just topped with the lid and popped into the oven. I only baked for 30 minutes since I had already browned the chicken. Topped with freshly parsley and we really enjoyed it - will make again.
Wonderful recipe! Only changes I made were to pound the chicken breasts, and use white wine instead of milk. It just gives it something "extra" special. I also combine the melted butter & stuffing before sprinkling on top. My hubby LOVED this! And best of all, it's very cheap to make! A definate "comfort food"!
I could have written the same review at Joe B - I also have made this for years and it has always been a hit. I also make it with white wine instead of milk. It gives it more of a gourmet flavor. If you are carb conscious, then get a bag of pork rinds, crush them up, mix them with some spices and use them instead of the stuffing mix.
This was very good. I did as other's mentioned, 1 can mushroom soup and 1 can cream of chicken soup. Put into crock-pot with chicken on bottom, 3 slices cheese, broccoli florets, last of cheese slices and poured soup/milk mixture over all! Cooked on low about 4-5 hours, forgot the topping though... I believe it's the cheese that adds to the saltiness, will make again with less cheese! Thanks for sharing!
Oh, this was really amazing! I was a bit skeptical just reading the directions that it would be really dry, but this dish turned out moist and delicious. I used frozen chicken tenders, and enough sliced swiss to cover them all, then cooked for the amount stated. My son said, "this tastes like chicken cordon bleu". A huge hit at our dinner table! I did add about a tsp of poultry seasoning to the stuffing mix, because even though they say "seasoned" on the package they are so bland that I seriously question that. A do over for sure, THANKS for sharing this "comfort food"! The second time I made this I used a box of stove top brand stuffing mix for chicken and just used the whole deal even though it was a bit more than 2 cups. It still turned out great.
this recipe was AMAZING. it was my first time making this and i just fed 7 happy people ( i doubled the recipe) the only thing i did differently was mixed 1 large can of mushroom soup and chicken together.. this is a keeper.. thanks soo much.
This is a great weeknight dinner. Based on prior reviews, I substituted 1/4 C white wine and 1/2 C fat free sour cream for the milk. I cubed the chicken and added frozen broccoli as well as frozen mixed veggeie over the sliced swiss. I only used 2 large chicken breasts and the amounts of everything else worked. I can't see how it would be enough for 6 breasts. I also used cornbread stovetop and sprinkled Montreal chicken seasoning on the chicken before topping it with cheese. Something tasted a little "off" in some bites; I think it might have been the carrots in the mixed veggies, but I'm not sure. DH enjoyed it and I'm anxious to see how it heats up tomorrow! Thanks for the recipe.
Really great. Reminded me of thanksgiving. I used a whole box of stuffing which ended up being about 2 1/2 to 3 cups and I added a bit more butter. I suggest *slightly* pushing the stuffing down into the soup mixture rather than mounding it. I did not do this and it was crunchy. It softened up more like stuffing after reheating the next day. Awesome leftovers!
If you are looking for 1970s style comfort food, you've got to try this. Great recipe. Very easy. family loved. reminded me of Church potlucks and "Come home when the street lights come on, kids!" dinners from my childhood.
Ok, so I've used this recipe for years. I've always added white wine though instead of milk and I don't use nearly that much butter on top at the end. Use the low fat cream of chix soup mix and Pepperidge Farm Herbed bread crumbs on top and you don't really need the butter at all. It makes the dish lower in fat and much more flavorful.
I have been making this recipe for years. The only difference is I make the stuffing per directions on the box, and then spread over the top of the soup mixture. Also, I don't thin out the soup with anything - use it straight out of the can, and also put a thin layer of soup under the chicken. I will definitely try some of these tips next time - the wine added in sounds fabulous!
I love this one and have made it for years. My original recipe calls for wine, but I don't usually have that so I have substituted with milk, apple juice, and apple pulp from our juicer. Once I did not have any of those but had a jar of baby food - pear and apple. It was awesome!
I make this often during winter months when I coupon a lot of Stove Top stuffing and I've got to find a way to use it creatively. I used a full cup of milk in with my soup to make more of a "gravy". This is also good with chopped broccoli as a layer, too. If you want to make an all in one casserole, this also works with leftover mashed potatoes as a layer, too. I like to serve this with either steamed brown rice or homemade biscuits to soak up some of the soup-gravy.
Holy macaroni was this good! My husband practically licked the plate! I skipped the wine and used chicken broth instead. I loved the crunch of the stuffing mix on top!
I cooked this in a slow cooker using the same method that gymmom recommended. I sprayed the inside of the slow cooker with cooking spray and layered the chicken, cheese slices, chicken soup/milk mixture, stuffing, and drizzled melted butter. I used a little more stuffing to cover the entire top because I really like stuffing. I cooked it on low for 3.5 hours then turned it to warm for about 30 minutes, and it turned out perfectly. I love the slow cooker version because the chicken was so moist and easily cut apart with a fork. Nothing dried out and you do not need to add any extra liquid. I love how easy and filling this is - very much a comfort food!
I have made this several times. I always put extra swiss cheese on the chicken. I find that the flavor of just a few slices get lost in all the flavors of the soups and the stuffing. I never add any salt as there is enough in the soup and the stuffing. I used black cracked pepper. I've used breasts as well as tenders. It's quick and easy and very very good!!
I have been making this recipe for a long time- it is one of my family's favorites! The only change that was included in my original recipe is that I use white wine instead of milk- it adds a really nice flavor! I also skip the butter on the stuffing and it comes out fine. This dish is amazing!!!
I have been making this recipe for awhile-handed down from a friend. It is easy and delicious! You can add any steamed veggie to it too. Just add it next to the chicken before adding the soup.I haven't met anyone who doesn't like this recipe. I have had it requested and you will too!
Excellent! So simple yet so tasty. A modified version of old Southern Smothered Chicken. I made ours in the crock pot and we loved it.
Holy cow!! so easy...few changes though. I added parmesean cheese, garlic pepper, parsley and cracked pepper. Next time I may do some white wine like others have suggested....this was amzing and my picky husband who prefers only "grilled" wanted to lick his plate! lol! Keeper!
This dish was SO yummy! The only thing I did to change it was that I only used 3 chicken breasts, instead of 6 since I wasn't sure if we'd like it. I used the exact same amount of all the other ingredients, and it turned out wonderfully. In fact, I will continue making it this way because of all the extra sauce it made, which tasted amazing when served over rice. I also added some frozen broccoli, and in the last few minutes it was baking, I sprinkled shredded parmesan on top, and finished baking it uncovered. I will definitely make this again and again, and might even have some for breakfast this morning! :)
I first found this recipe in a Sunset favorite book(exactly the same), dating back to the early 80's. It has been a family favorite, a definite keeper, and a great company entree.
This tasted pretty good, but the sauce was a little runny. Compared to recipes where the chicken is in pieces, it was also more difficult to eat.
Very very good, although my mom makes one with cooper cheese and homemade breadcrumbs that I feel is a little better. The changes I made were that I pre-cooked the chicken a little so it didn't take as long in the oven. I seasoned it with pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. I also cut it into one inch cubes. I used 98% fat free cream of chicken soup, a 6 oz box of stove top stuffing for chicken and shredded swiss cheese. I didn't think it was salty at all. I definitely recommend the reduced fat/reduced sodium soup. My husband really liked it, too. I will be making this again. It is quick and easy!
I have been making a variation of this for years. I use white wine instead of milk, add fresh mushrooms on top of chicken before layering cheese, soup mix and stuffing. Also, use frozen spinach or french style green beans as the first layer. Increase baking time accordingly.
my family has made a recipe just like this ever since i can remember and i'll tell you how to make it better just squit a little lime juice over the chicken breasts and double the amount of soup you use and it will turn out about 10x better! promise!
Instead of a casserole I stuff the chicken breast with stuffing and swiss chesse then drizzle the sauce over the chicken and bake it.
good. but nothing special. it's a good one to make and freeze.
This was so easy and had great flavor! I made a few changes based on others suggestions: cut the breasts into bite size pieces, seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, black pepper and dried parsley, and (because I didn't have any cream of chicken) used cream of celery soup. My slightly picky 7 year old raved and my more picky 4 year old choked down a few bites as well. Success! Will definitely make again.
This is so easy and tasty too! I layered everything in the crock pot with frozen green beans on the bottom and set on low for about 4 hours. Worked great! Next time I might try cornbread dressing just to see if it's better.
Yummy! I sprayed the crockpot with Pam, added frozen chicken, topped with Swiss, then soup mixture, stuffing and last poured the butter on top. Cooked low for 7 hours. Added a frozen bag of broccoli during the last hour. Thanks for sharing!
I've been making this dish for awhile because it is simple and quick. But it's always tasted bland to me. I've tried different ways to season the chicken and FINALLY found a great seasoning mix on this site that made a HUGE difference! ("Chicken Seasoning" by Patrick) I also sprinkled some bacon bits on top of the Swiss cheese before pouring the soup mixture. And I sprinkled 2 tablespoons of melted butter over the top of the stuffing before popping it into the oven. Now this dish is a real winner and I'd give it 5 stars with the new seasoning mix! We usually have this dish with a green vegetable, like broccoli. I'm taking leftovers today for lunch! :-)
What a great recipe! Simple to make. I followed the suggestions of others and used white wine instead of milk and prepared the stuffing instead of putting in on dry. Served with green beans sauted with bacon and onions.
this was so good. i took others advice and put the soup mixture on the bottom of the pan and on top of the chicken. i also sauteed fresh mushrooms and garlic and added it to the soup mix. very yum and yes salty but i love salt =)
D-licious! My husband and picky 5 year old daughter LOVED this recipe. It was fast and easy. It's definitely a keeper and great for nights when you are in a hurry.
I give this 5 stars for it's simplicity and because it's good enough to serve company without alot of fuss. I have been making this for years and everyone loves this dish. I do two things differently. One, is that I layer a slice of deli ham over each chicken breast (don't get it sliced thin!) and put the swiss on top of the ham. Second, I add a tsp. or two of dijion mustard to the cream of chicken soup & milk. Feel free to remove the foil during the last half of bake time if you want a bit of crunch to your stuffing on top. Also, if you prefer a less salty dish, use reduced sodium soup. Delicious! I have always called my version of this "Dijion Chicken & Ham Bake". Enjoy! :-)
This is definitely in our rotation. It is so quick and very good. I cut the recipe in half and only cook 3 chicken breasts for my husband and I. For a change, I think I am going to try adding a layer of ham over the cheese for a "cordon bleu" twist.
I like this recipe but use Marsala instead of the milk and tried to spice it up by using a combination of Swiss and pepperjack cheese. I have made it with various stuffing mixes but my favorite was a Southwestern one by Pepperidge Farm that I no longer can find locally since I moved. More recently I used Chicken flavored stuffing. I have made it with Cream of Mushroom, Cream of Chicken, and the Cream of Chicken and Herb. I usually add a can of mushrooms to the soup to add additional texture.
little salty for my taste. I did add extra swiss cheese to the top (low sodium alpine lace) and cooked it slow so the chicken would start to fall apart. family loved it
Delicious. Wouldn't change a thing.
Very good way to use up my leftovers. I doubled everything, making 2 casseroles, one w/ shredded turkey & mozzarella, the other w/ cubed ham & swiss. I did use fresh stove-top stuffing from the box, although I think the leftover stuffing would have worked fine. I mixed both the cream of chicken & cream of mushroom soups, used evaporated milk,& poured over top of it all to keep stuffing moist. Also added canned corn & peas. Put one in the freezer uncooked for a quick dinner!
Instead of milk, I use white wine! (Making it infinitely better !) I've made it with moscato (because I had it on hand the first time I made it..and I wanted to drink it) and it didn't make it taste sweet at all. You could use a dry white wine as well, whatever your preference. Whisk it with the cream of mushroom soup and pour over the chicken breasts. I also use Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing mix, it has a great flavor. Cover the chicken with it, drizzle with butter and bake. It is so simple but soooo good! This is a go-to recipe for me.
This is a GREAT recipe and I will be using this one again!! I threw this all together real quick before I took my daughter to soccer. It was done by the time we got home. EXCELLENT!! I used chicken tender pieces so they would cook quicker and easier. Seasoned them with garlic powder and some Dash. Then put provolone cheese on top. Spread soup/milk mixture over top. Threw on frozen broccoli and then stove top. Cooked covered (foil) for the first 30 min. Then took off foil and let cook the rest. I pour some chicken stock over stuffing during the last few minutes. EVERYONE chowed down and LOVED this recipe!!! Easy and delicious!! A+++ I will be making this again!!!
Actually I've made this many times and the stuffing on top always came out hard, so, I've found the best way to make it is to cook the stuffing before hand than add it on top the last 5 minutes, works out best for me, other than that, its a great recipe...
I have made this recipe many times but with a few variations. I poach and chop the chicken before hand, then mix it with the soup, milk, a can of green beans, and some sauteed onions and celery. I also mix in shredded swiss cheese, because we like the cheese to be evenly distributed, and this way the cheese flavor doesn't take over. I then prepare a box of chicken stove top stuffing mix according to the box. I put the chicken/soup mixture in the bottom of a baking dish, top with the stuffing mix, and bake. This is such a great casserole on a cold day. Thanks for a wonderful recipe that my family has adapted to suit our tastes.
Sorry. I must have done something wrong here. This turned out very bland and not very good.
I made a couple of changes per other's suggestions and our own preferences. There are four of us so I used three large breasts and cut them up into cubes. Then I added some frozen broccoli florets (maybe 1.5 cups worth) and some lean deli ham that I shredded on top of the chicken. I was using a 9 x 13 glass dish and ended up using at least 6 slices of swiss - enough to cover all the chicken/ham/broccoli mixture. I used wine rather than milk with the soup and the only stuffing I had was cornbread flavored. We cooked it at 425 degrees for about 35 minutes and it turned out wonderful. Everyone went back for seconds and there are no leftovers. Definitely a quick, easy and flavorful meal!
This was so easy, and so good! I used store brand 98% fat free cream of chicken, and Stove Top Savory Herb stuffing. I didn't even bother to measure, and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a very easy recipe with tasty results...the only things I did differently was 1) season the chicken with pepper, onion powder, seasoned salt and garlic salt before adding the cheese slices; 2) I had a feeling the stuffing would dry out on top of the soup mix while baking so used 1 1/2 cans of cream of chicken soup (doubling the milk), mixed in the stuffing mix and poured the whole thing over the chicken before drizzling the melted butter. My husband and I really liked this and the leftovers are yummy too. Thanks so much for sharing this!
I really enjoyed this recipe. However I would recommend that you follow the recipe and only use one can of cream of chicken soup. Two cans made it "too soupy" to quote my husband. The chicken was very moist and tender. My five year old who has a chicken graveyard in his stomach kept saying yum yum while eating his. The only down fall of this recipe for my family is that my husband really doesn't care for boxed stuffing so I probably won’t make it again. But if you love boxed stuffing like my cousin in law who made her own at Thanksgiving because she doesn't like homemade then go for it, you won’t be disappointed.
I have been making a variation on this recipe for 20 years but my recipe calls for mixing the soup with 1/4 cup of white wine or beer. Everything else is the same except I have always had mine in the over for 1 hour.
I saw this recipe in an eating for pregnancy cookbook. The only difference was the recipe in the book didn't call for butter to be drizzled on top. This dish is quite tasty. I halve then pound the chicken breast until they are about 1/2 an inch thick and I usually cover the dish for part of the baking time.
I eat a reduced carb diet so I made this without stuffing and butter and it is still delicious. I followed some of the others and made with white wine and frozen broccoli. I made it a second time with frozen corn and it was just as good. Even the pickiest eaters love this and it is sure to become a family favourite. Yummy!
It was also good with cr of mushroom and some finely chopped celery.
I followed the advice of previous reviewers and used white wine instead of milk to mix with the soup. I also added a bag of frozen broccoli florets around the chicken breasts before pouring the soup over, and I removed the foil during the last 10 minutes or so of cooking time so that the stuffing would brown. My husband said that the only thing he didn't like about it was the BIG chicken breasts, would rather have pieces, so next time I think I will cut up the chicken and make it more like a true casserole. The only reason I'm not giving this 5 stars is that I wasn't just blown away, but it was a very tasty weeknight meal served with a salad and some hot rolls.
This was very good, I added a little garlic powder and cracked pepper to up the flavor a little, and I was very glad that i did. Good base casserole recipe, and i will try it with different spices next time. Thanks for sharing!
My husband is not crazy about chicken but this recipe is a keeper as per husband. It is delicious & very easy to assemble. Leftovers are even better.
AWSOME!!! We loved it...will be making again for sure!
so/so family thought it was "ok"
I followed this recipe to the letter except for 2 things. First, I used boneless, skinless thighs; second, because I didn't have the stuffing mix on hand, I used some herb-seasoned croutons! Every bit as good as the stuffing mix, I would imagine. I chose to use them whole which made the topping bulkier, but maybe next time I will crush them up a bit. This is a rich dish and is fabulous over plain white rice. I will make again. Thanks for sharing!
Will definetly make again. Family enjoyed this recipe and it is easy to make.
This was easy, tasty, and a bit hit. Next time I think I would use chicken tenders, and cook it for less time. Good recipe for working families.
I love this easy chicken recipe. I've made it 2 times, both times I added broccoli and I think it makes the dish. Next time I'll add peas. Also, I cut the chicken into chunks and liked it that way better. Easy and yummy.
We are getting ready to have our second child so I've been looking for recipes to either freeze or have easy ingredients on hand. This is a definite keeper! My picky husband described it as "Delicious!" and I can very easily send him to the store to get ingredients without worrying that he won't be able to find them. Before adding the soup I sprinkled the chicken with garlic salt, onion powder, and black pepper. (Note: after cooking completely, I did spoon the hot soup/cheese mixture over the stuffing and re-covered it with foil for a few mintues to soften it. Otherwise it would have been unpleasantly crunchy/chewy.)
I had this last week and my kids devoured it. I'm back this week to make it again... cooked in slow cooker and just left it alone for 3-4 hours, it was the easiest thing, and smelled wonderful. All I had to do was make a veggie... greenbeans last week, this week broccoli. Only thing I think I'll do different is add an extra can of cream of chicken to make more sauce, and maybe some extra stuffing... my family is pretty saucey, and they were fighting over the last of the sauce/stuffing mixture. Other than exta sauce, I wouldn't change a thing. Put in slow cooker for an easy fix and forget main, which only cooks for 3-4 hours, so you can plan dinner at lunch with enough time for it to be done that evening. I LOVE this recipe!
I have made this recipe,for years. Instead of milk,I mix the soup with white wine. Incredible
Very good. I used white wine instead of milk. Only gave 4 stars because the stuffing was dry.
this was an excellent recipe, followed as is. i did use a variation though that was also just as fantastic.... i had some cooked chicken that i cubed and quickly pan seared to give some color, then used a small individual oven safe casserole dish and layed the chicken in the soup , topped with the cheese and stuffing then broiled in the oven for about 5 min. so much faster, and just as easy. do this method if you are in a hurry and don't want to wait!! just perfect.
Wow! What a weird recipe & SO TASTY! My husband and I both thought this sounded crazy with swiss cheese and stuffing? The mixture is wonderful. My two children (ages 4 and 3) LOVE it. I have been making this once a week for the past 2 months and the whole family goes nuts for it every time. Best part is that it's insanely easy. I only made a couple of changes. I wrap the chicken breasts in swiss cheese, and I use 2 full cans of cream of chicken and 2 full bags of chicken stuffing (with butter added before I put it on top.) Takes a little longer to bake, but it only takes 5 minutes to put together. This will be my staple chicken recipe for a long time.
I tried this recipe last nite and ...IT WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING...I had been hearing about using "Cream of [...}" soups in different recipes and initally came here to look for those types and this one was soo good. I just couldn't believe how moist the chicken was. I only added one ingrediant, after basting the pan with margarine, I placed the unseasoned chicken in pan and put a slice of canadian maple ham on top of the chicken, then the cheeese, the the cream of chicken/milk mixture, then the stuffing mix and then the butter....WOW...just WOW!!!!!
you will not believe how wonderful this turns out until you try it yourself! i add sliced ham and fresh mushrooms and it turns out great every time. thanks so much for sharing!!
Super easy, & very quick to throw together. I used shredded swiss, but felt I couldn't really taste the swiss cheese at all.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections