Summer Avocado Pie
When I lived in California, I had avocado trees in my backyard. So I came up with this about 38 years ago. Don't tell anybody it has avocado in it, they will think it's key lime pie! It's so easy and good!
When I lived in California, I had avocado trees in my backyard. So I came up with this about 38 years ago. Don't tell anybody it has avocado in it, they will think it's key lime pie! It's so easy and good!
This was a good recipe, but I added an extra avacado, the juice of 1 lime, and a package of reduced fat cream cheese. The avocado flavor was very faint, but it was really good.Read More
I hate bad reviews from people that are not satisfied with anything but their own cooking. I am not a picky eater. I have to be honest though and say that I REALLY did not care for this pie.Read More
This was a good recipe, but I added an extra avacado, the juice of 1 lime, and a package of reduced fat cream cheese. The avocado flavor was very faint, but it was really good.
This "key lime pie" was tremendously easy to make and so divine to eat. I used the juice of one lemon, about 1/8 cup and it was quite enough.
We have huge avocados here, and I got tired of always making avocado milkshakes. Spotted this and haven't turned back since! I agree that it needs to be a LARGE avocado (or 2 small store bought ones) to be good. It's become a family favorite. I make my own cookie crumble crust though since prepared pie shells are unavailable, but I'm certain that the pie shell would be delicious too.
I'm giving it a 4 for potential and creativity. I'm used to avocados in savory things not sweet, which I think made it harder for me to enjoy this. On that note this is really easy to make. I used a graham cracker crust and would stick with that. My pie wouldn't set up so I had to freeze it. First bite was good, very sweet, then suddnly felt overwhelmed by the sweet and was left with an avocado after taste that was a little weird for me. I did reduce the lemon juice a little and probably shouldn't have. I may try this with 8+oz of cream cheese next time. Personally I'm not planning on making this again soon, especially with how expensive avocados are. BUT if you like avocados give it a try.
I hate bad reviews from people that are not satisfied with anything but their own cooking. I am not a picky eater. I have to be honest though and say that I REALLY did not care for this pie.
Loved this recipe, it really surprised me. I made an oreo cookie crumb base instead of using a pie shell. Yum!
This is the easiest pie ever. Great taste. My family loved it. Easy.
its soooo yummyyyyyyyy I love it, with the same recipe I also made avocado ice cream. Good good good
I really liked this recipe and amazingly my kids did too! I used a graham cracker crust in place of the pie shell though.
great receipe! quick & easy, may not sound like it will taste good, but it will suprise your taste buds.
I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and added a package of cream cheese to this recipe. Not sure what I did wrong, but I don't think this turned out the way it was supposed to. The taste is still pretty clearly avocado and it has a stringy texture despite being combined very well. It also never gelled. I chilled it in the fridge for 6 hours. We went to eat it and it was still soupy so I put it back in the fridge for another 18 hours. Still soupy but we ate some anyway (had to use a ladle). It's now in the freezer and we'll see how it tastes frozen.
Ready Time: 10min is wrong! Further down in recipe, it says "chill at least 4 hrs." The consistency was runny, so to salvage the pie I added cream cheese like another reviewer suggested (basically making it into a cheesecake). 14oz of sweet condensed milk is too sweet.
I tried this pie while visiting Puerto Villarta, Mexico this winter at a coffee shop. I loved it. Cant't wait to make this for my family. They will be as shocked as I was as for how delicious it is. Avocados are good for you!
Was ok, didn´t store 4 long.
Very simple, easy, and yummy!! Everyone was fooled and actually accept avocado's in my cooking and baking now! hah thanks!
Yum!! We loved this, It was so different from other pie's. Everyone over for dinner was really impressed!!! Bought Avacado's at Costco!!!
I won"t be making this again. It did not set up at all. We ended up eating it with a spoon.
This is now my summer go to basic recipe for a variety of fruits - not just avocados! I put the mixture in small ramekins instead of pie crust, and they freeze really well. I used 2 avocados to cut down on the sweetness of the milk - 1/4 cup of the lemon juice is just right. Then I also made this using two mangoes put through mini-processor instead of avocado and LOVED it even more. Other fruits would be good like: berries, bananas, peaches, apricots. Great with a dollop of vanilla yogurt to lighten the texture! YUMMM!
Easy to make, didn't really taste as much like keylime as I had expected from the description, but still very tasty.
I made the recipe exactly as the recipe directed, but after a few hours in the fridge it was still really liquidy. After that I left it in the fridge overnight and it didn't firm up at all.
Absolutely Delicious! I made this for my coworkers birthday (she's a health nut) and everyone really enjoyed it! They actually asked for me to pass along the recipe. I did however use a sugar cookie crust instead and it made it even more sweet, which I prefer!
The sweetened and condensed milk overwhelms the avocado and makes it taste like a lemon pie with the barest hint of avocado.
My sister-in-law asked me if I saw this pie recipe, she wondered if ever made it before. I had not. I looked the recipe up and decided to make it and enter it into our local County Fair. It won a Blue Ribbon! I used all lime juice and added one teaspoon of finely grated lime zest. I also made and baked my own graham cracker pie shell. Filling filled an 8" pie shell nicely. The judge's comment was "smooth and unusual. Wonderful flavor!". My Thanks to it's creator!
As I was making the filling the taste of condensed milk was completely overpowering. I increased the lemon juice to about 1/2 cup, added a package of cream cheese (as suggested by other reviewers), but it still tastes like a condensed milk pie.
My co-workers liked this creamy pie even though I used a graham cracker crust. It is very cool and refreshing. A great end of summer treat. Would make it again.
I really wanted to find something to make with my avocados and when I found this recipe I thought I had hit the jackpot but unfortunately the condensed milk made it too sweet and no matter how long I left it in the refrigerator it didn't seem to want to set. I didn't like it :(
I loved this really. I used one of the comments suggestions to use a graham cracker crust and added the juice from half a lime, but kept the rest the same. it was surprisingly good and was perfect for helping me to treat my depression. only bad thing is it's not exactly like lime pie which is why it's only 4 stars for me. still thank you for the recipe.
I don't like avocado but this recipe is wonderful! Made this twice in one week: trial run and them Thanksgiving. A hit! I had to freeze it both times, but it had a great texture.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections