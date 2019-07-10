Summer Avocado Pie

3.8
36 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

When I lived in California, I had avocado trees in my backyard. So I came up with this about 38 years ago. Don't tell anybody it has avocado in it, they will think it's key lime pie! It's so easy and good!

Recipe by Adrienne Christie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir milk into mashed avocado. Stir in lemon juice. Combine well, then pour into pie shell. Cover, and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Serve with cool whip.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 166mg. Full Nutrition
