Summer Avocado Pie

I'm giving it a 4 for potential and creativity. I'm used to avocados in savory things not sweet, which I think made it harder for me to enjoy this. On that note this is really easy to make. I used a graham cracker crust and would stick with that. My pie wouldn't set up so I had to freeze it. First bite was good, very sweet, then suddnly felt overwhelmed by the sweet and was left with an avocado after taste that was a little weird for me. I did reduce the lemon juice a little and probably shouldn't have. I may try this with 8+oz of cream cheese next time. Personally I'm not planning on making this again soon, especially with how expensive avocados are. BUT if you like avocados give it a try.