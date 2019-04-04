Skrie Salmon
Skrie doesn't mean anything, but this fish sure deserves a cool name. The recipe calls for anise seed, but the taste is not overpowering. Instead, it complements the lemon flavor.
My family LOVES this one. I use a LOT more mint, add garlic, onion & used lemon juice with peel (a lot more of that too).Read More
This was very pleasant but I think the only reason I noticed the anise and mint flavoring was because I knew it was in there. Maybe more anise and fresh mint would have made for a more noticable flavor? I also didn't think the lemon peel was enough to flavor the butter - you will probably need to add a little juice.Read More
As written, the flavors are SO subtle they are almost non-existent. I made the sauce with fresh mint (used a small-ish bunch that I removed after it had wilted down), and also added some lemon zest to the lemon butter. I brushed the cooked salmon with some reserved anise sauce before drizzling the lemon butter over the top. This turned out ok but it was rather a lot of work for pretty mediocre results. Oh well. Thanks anyway!
I love anise so I was very excited to try this salmon dish. Unfortunately,this was very bland to our taste. I whipped up a different glaze to enhance the flavor and rescue the copper river salmon after tasting it :( Thanks for sharing.
