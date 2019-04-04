Skrie Salmon

Skrie doesn't mean anything, but this fish sure deserves a cool name. The recipe calls for anise seed, but the taste is not overpowering. Instead, it complements the lemon flavor.

By SKRIE

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small saucepan, stir together anise seeds and mint. Stir in 1 cup water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil 5 minutes, then stir in honey. Continue to boil until most of the water has boiled off. Remove from heat, and stir in remaining 1/4 cup water.

  • Place lemon strips in a bowl, and pour melted butter over the strips. Let sit 5 minutes.

  • Place salmon on baking sheet. Brush thoroughly with anise sauce.

  • Place in a preheated oven, and bake until done, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and brush liberally with lemon butter.

