Avocado Watermelon Spinach Salad

Wow your guests with a delightful flavor combination they've probably never tried! It's especially refreshing in warm weather and when you can get fresh avocados and watermelon. It's also quite simple and fast to make, as it calls for just 4 ingredients.

By MAXMSF

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a salad bowl, toss together the avocado, watermelon cubes and spinach. Stir in salad dressing just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 39.2g; sodium 735.2mg. Full Nutrition
