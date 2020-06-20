Avocado Watermelon Spinach Salad

Update: I DID put some feta into this salad and was glad I did. I think I need to use less dressing. I want the flavor of the dressing, but only just. Really, the rest of the ingredients are nearly enough... This gets five from me for sheer brilliance. We made this because everything in it is a favorite food item, though we'd never have thought to throw them all together. Once we did, we weren't sure how good it would be, but we were very, very pleased and can't wait to make it again. Though, next time, I'm determined to crumble some feta cheese over it as well.

