Grilled Chicken with Ginger and Black Bean Sauce

Rating: 4.13 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tender, juicy, grilled chicken thighs you can enjoy with new potatoes, corn, and a fresh garden salad. You may want to add some apple wood chips to the grill for a wonderful, light, smoke flavor.

By Denis Terrien

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Place thighs in a bowl, and add ginger, black bean sauce, sesame oil, and ground black pepper. Stir well until completely coated. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

  • Grill over medium heat until no longer pink but still juicy, about 20 minutes, turning only once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 40.9g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 171.8mg; sodium 232.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Reviews:
IMEYOUALLTHEY
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2004
YUMMY!!! I am a college student living with three girls. We are always looking for great recipes to impress each other and our frequent company. This recipe is terrific!! It has a mouthwatering aroma and is very flavorful. We don't have an outdoor grill so I used the Foreman instead and it worked just fine, shhhh. My date was incredibly impressed, he told everyone that I am a great cook. It's offical...I can start looking for a husband now. Hahaha Read More
Helpful
(19)
Veronica
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2004
Wow!! This recipe was incredible. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs and grilled them outdoors on our gas grill. I marinated the thighs for 2 1/2 hours at room temperature and they were awesome. My husband and two kids ages one and three loved them too. This will easily become a regular in our house!! Thanks for the great and easy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Tawny Aye
Rating: 3 stars
08/17/2007
this was pretty good. next time i make it, i will add either fish sauce or soy sauce to add more flavor. even some lemon may add a little more. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Hung
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2009
Very easy to make and tasted great! I don't think the ingredients would be enough to marinate 6 thighs though (I used 4). Although the recipe called for 2 hours marinating I did it in 1 and it worked fine. I might want to try adding some satay sauce to give it a kick the next time or use half ginger and half lemon grass. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Juli Oh
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2009
This is the easiest recipe ever. A good one when you're short on time! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Mike Cunningham
Rating: 3 stars
03/18/2012
Just three stars for this one as it lacks some essentials. The second time around I added two tablespoons honey, about one quarter cup rice wine, and a pinch of red pepper flake. Much better. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Lyon23Tiana
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2009
This is soooo good. Will definately make again! Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2009
I made this with a couple of chicken quarters and pretty much quadrupled the ingredients (I wanted enough to marinate the chix plus have some left over to baste during baking). I marinated them for two hours and baked in the oven at 350f for about 45 mins. Not bad at all. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Cynthia
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2014
Love this recipe! It is so easy and tastes great. It is my new go to recipe for potlucks. I get many compliments. Read More
Helpful
(2)
