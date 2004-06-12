Grilled Chicken with Ginger and Black Bean Sauce

YUMMY!!! I am a college student living with three girls. We are always looking for great recipes to impress each other and our frequent company. This recipe is terrific!! It has a mouthwatering aroma and is very flavorful. We don't have an outdoor grill so I used the Foreman instead and it worked just fine, shhhh. My date was incredibly impressed, he told everyone that I am a great cook. It's offical...I can start looking for a husband now. Hahaha
Wow!! This recipe was incredible. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs and grilled them outdoors on our gas grill. I marinated the thighs for 2 1/2 hours at room temperature and they were awesome. My husband and two kids ages one and three loved them too. This will easily become a regular in our house!! Thanks for the great and easy recipe.
this was pretty good. next time i make it, i will add either fish sauce or soy sauce to add more flavor. even some lemon may add a little more.
Very easy to make and tasted great! I don't think the ingredients would be enough to marinate 6 thighs though (I used 4). Although the recipe called for 2 hours marinating I did it in 1 and it worked fine. I might want to try adding some satay sauce to give it a kick the next time or use half ginger and half lemon grass.
This is the easiest recipe ever. A good one when you're short on time!
Just three stars for this one as it lacks some essentials. The second time around I added two tablespoons honey, about one quarter cup rice wine, and a pinch of red pepper flake. Much better.
This is soooo good. Will definately make again! Thank you.
I made this with a couple of chicken quarters and pretty much quadrupled the ingredients (I wanted enough to marinate the chix plus have some left over to baste during baking). I marinated them for two hours and baked in the oven at 350f for about 45 mins. Not bad at all. Thanks!
Love this recipe! It is so easy and tastes great. It is my new go to recipe for potlucks. I get many compliments.