Carla's Baked Bananas

Rating: 4.2 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Warm bananas covered in a rich sauce with a hint of nutmeg. This quick and easy dessert is a delightful treat any time of year! Ready to eat in just 20 minutes. This dish is best served the same day it is prepared. I typically use soft bananas and serve with ice cream.

By cshrwd

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 Servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a saucepan over medium-high heat, mix together cornstarch and sugar. Gradually stir in water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, stir in butter, lemon juice, nutmeg, and salt.

  • Peel bananas, and place in a casserole dish. Drizzle sauce over bananas.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 12 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 21.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

steve
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2006
As good as the Lady says I dont use the salt and sometimes replace the nutmeg with 60ml of dark rum at stage 2 but with or without the rum this recipe is excellent. Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

MKShelley
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2008
These are a great dessert if you need something fast and delicious. The only recommendation I have is to maybe half (or even quarter) the recipe (unless you have a LOT of company over) because it doesn't keep well AT ALL. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2006
This is so quick and easy to make but it tastes delicious! The only thing I would do differently next time is to use brown sugar. Other than that this is excellent. I served this with a little fat-free Cool Whip. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(12)
SHSTRAHSBURG
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2006
What an absolutely wonderful recipe this was. I will make it again and again. Thanks so much for posting. One note though....Make only what you need because the banana's dont keep till the next day. Read More
Helpful
(8)
contrachapado
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2007
This was very yummy! Next time I think I'll cut up the bananas so they get a bit softer. I'd also use brown sugar instead of white. My husband thinks it would taste better with a bit of rum extract. It was still very good though. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Diane Nelson
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2006
Wow - was looking for something to do with soft bananas and found this recipe - will make it again and again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2009
These were really really good but I thought they were lacking a little something. Chopped nuts? Drizzled chocolate? I added rum to the sauce and that was an excellent plan! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kayla
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2007
I didn't think this would taste good but we had so many bananas that i decided to give it a try! and i'm os glad i did! It was delicious!! Make sure you eat it in one night b/c the bananas go brown! thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
MEHUNGRY98
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2006
Yummy great ice cream topping! Read More
Helpful
(3)
