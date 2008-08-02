Parmesan Chicken II

This recipe is my favorite. It is very tender. Serve with a nice fresh salad and a vegetable.

By Anika

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a shallow bowl, mix together salt, pepper, and cheese. In a separate bowl, beat egg until lemon colored. Dip chicken in egg, coating well. Roll in cheese.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 51.8g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 224.6mg; sodium 981.4mg. Full Nutrition
