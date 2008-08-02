Parmesan Chicken II
This recipe is my favorite. It is very tender. Serve with a nice fresh salad and a vegetable.
This recipe is my favorite. It is very tender. Serve with a nice fresh salad and a vegetable.
Like everything I prepare, I tweaked it a little by adding some garlic powder, onion powder and some flour with the Parmesan cheese. When I bread chicken I usually don't roll it in a prepared dish of ingredients, I put it all in a ziploc bag and shake it untill the chicken is coated. It tasted really good and it was super easy to make with readily available ingredients from my kitchen. THXRead More
My kids hated this. My husband said it was "OK." The drumsticks were goopy in the baking pan, and the bottom of the chicken was soggy. I'm going to try it again with chicken breasts on an elevated baking rack (so that the chicken doesn't sit in its own fat while baking). Also, my drumsticks were pretty large, and they required extra cooking time. Perhaps, that was part of the problem. I think the taste was good, but the texture and look of the chicken really turned my family off.Read More
Like everything I prepare, I tweaked it a little by adding some garlic powder, onion powder and some flour with the Parmesan cheese. When I bread chicken I usually don't roll it in a prepared dish of ingredients, I put it all in a ziploc bag and shake it untill the chicken is coated. It tasted really good and it was super easy to make with readily available ingredients from my kitchen. THX
Made this dish for my children who loved it! The above review is correct: it does make your kitchen smell wonderful! NOTE: I used 2 parts cheese and 1 part seasoned bread crumbs... perfect!
Awesome recipe! Made a few slight changes...added a bit of milk and a lil salt and pepper to the egg and used the full 2 cups of parmesan but added about 1/2cup bread crumbs and seasoned as suggested in the other reviews with garlic and onion powder. Haven't had much luck with chicken legs in the past but this one is a keeper! Thanks!
Very simple and easy to make. My 2 yr old devoured it. Since Parmesan is already salty I had reduced the salt amount. Next time I'll omit the salt altogether.
My kids hated this. My husband said it was "OK." The drumsticks were goopy in the baking pan, and the bottom of the chicken was soggy. I'm going to try it again with chicken breasts on an elevated baking rack (so that the chicken doesn't sit in its own fat while baking). Also, my drumsticks were pretty large, and they required extra cooking time. Perhaps, that was part of the problem. I think the taste was good, but the texture and look of the chicken really turned my family off.
Very good recipe, I used thighs and added oregano for a little more flavor because some reviews said that it was a little bland.
Good recipe! But as is I thought it was a bit bland, so I added some garlic powder and red pepper flakes to the Parmesan mixture for a little extra kick. I also added some Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs for a little extra crispiness. Also, I noticed that after the drumsticks came out the oven, 1) They stuck pretty badly to my baking sheet, and 2) There was dried blood stuck to the ends of the chicken. The first issue was easy to fix, I just spray my baking sheet liberally with cooking spray, but it took some research to figure out the 2nd issue. Finally I tried boiling the drumsticks for 20 min before coating and baking them. The drumsticks came out looking so much better- No icky dried blood! And it cut down on cooking time by about 20 minutes which was nice. This is definitely a great base recipe for you to play around with to your liking!
Very easy and good too.
Delicious!!! I followed one user's method and par boiled the chicken legs for about 20 min in sea salt and one chicken bouillon cube, let them cool for about 5 min and then rolled them in egg/milk/minced garlic. I only had 8 chicken legs, so I used 1C grated Parmesan and 1C Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and combined in a gallon size zip-lock with a couple tbsp. extra Italian seasoning and about a tsp. garlic salt. Baked at 400 for 30 min, turning once. Incredibly juicy inside and crispy outside and absolutely wonderful flavor!! Family enjoyed it very much. Will definitely make this one again soon. Thank you for a great recipe!
A simple recipe with great taste! Perfect dish for a bland diet.
Easy to make and tasty to eat - this is a new family fave! My husband LOVED them and asked for seconds. I enjoyed them as well, mostly because the skin was crispy and the meat was moist. I made a couple of changes - used 1 cup of Italian bread crumbs and 1 cup of Parm cheese, 1/2 tsp of pepper and salt instead of 1 tsp, and dipped chicken in flour before dipping in the egg mixture. This keeps the bread crumb/cheese coating on the chicken much better!
This was simply fantastic!! Quick, easy, CHEAP, and to the point. And I don't even like dark meat! I actually used chicken thighs that I had in the freezer instead of drumsticks, took off the skin, and they were great. The coating totally keeps the moistness locked in, and the coating itself is wonderful cooked. Thanks - great recipe, definitely a keeper, and phenomenal for busy families!
I LOVE parmesan cheese so I was so happy to do this recipe, but I was disappointed by the results. It was just OK. It was kind of bland. No POW WOW flavor. It was just: Ehhh. I thought maybe I should add more spices, so I did the recipe again another day and it was SLIGHTLY better than before but still not great. I don't think I'm going to waste good chicken with this recipe. I prefer to do the Restaurant Style Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe from this site. I followed the parmesan chicken recipe as stated the FIRST TIME and since I was disappointed by it, I tried it a SECOND TIME BUT I ADDED MORE SPICES and it still was NOT enough to give this recipe another star. I won't make this again.
This was very good. My picky kids ate it and that says something great about this recipe! I took the suggestion of other reviewers and parboiled the drumsticks in salty water for 30 minutes. Then after it cooled dredged in flour then egg and then a 1:1 mixture of italian breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. Cooked it on a wire rack over a cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. It was a nice twist on a chicken dish and will be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Sometimes I consider a recipe a starting point of which things can be added and enhanced. How is one person going to create something that my family will all like. Heck, I can't even always create something from scratch that my whole family will like and I know them. I liked this recipe and I added my customary things to it: Wheat flour, garlic powder and a smidge of cayenne pepper. I out the dry ingredients into a bag and the eggs into another bag. Also, I added a bit of salt and pepper to the eggs. I also put the whole thing into the oven and suspended the chicken onto a rack that was perched on top of a roasting pan. Plenty of air. The chicken was crispy and it lost some of the grease and was delicious and well recieved.
I was not expecting so much flavor for such a simple recipe! I gave a copy of this to my roommate (it was her turn to cook) and she followed the recipe exactly. It's so inexpensive and tasty, we'll be making this one a lot!
this is a big winner with my family!! Wonderful flavor and soo easy
Very easy to make. Delicious, even when reheated.
Four stars for ease and flavor! This was good. The skin was crispy and yummy, and I usually don't like the skin! I only made half a batch and like many other reviewers, I added some onion powder, garlic powder, and oreagano (about a tsp of each) and I also doubled the salt. My family loved it. It was a lot like fried chicken to me in terms of flavor and juiciness. I found that even with halving the coating ingredients, I still had too much. We will definitely do this again! It was also quick, coming together and going into the oven in less than 15 minutes.
Tastes great and easy to make! I added bread crumbs to the mixture. Also cooked it for the full 45 minutes for 6 large drumsticks. Will definitely make it again.
Very good, like others on here I modified it a bit, but very simple quick and delicious
Really good! Added 1 t garlic salt, oregano & onion powder to the Parmesan & pepper. Did not add the salt. Used boneless chicken breasts. Baked for 30 min. Stirred the leftover Parmesan into spaghetti sauce and boiled. Served the chicken on top spaghetti with spaghetti sauce. A keeper.
I made this dish a few weeks ago, it came out great. All of the ingredients are pretty common to already have on hand, so it's a very convenient supper idea. I breaded both drumsticks and thighs, so I had to slightly increase the amounts of Parmesan cheese, pepper, and salt.
This was great! The first time I made it, I only had chicken breasts, and it was so moist. I usually prefer dark meat, and after the first time I used the drumsticks and it was even better, because the dark meat has a much richer flavor. thanks.
I've been trying to find things to make that are budget and health friendly. This one fit the bill and is SUPER easy and doesn't take too long. The only change I made was to omit the teaspoon of salt and use 2 teaspoons of seasoned meat tenderizer instead. It has salt, garlic, paprika and onion in it. The chicken came out amazing... Juicy, with a crispy crust. YUM!
Really good and super easy to prepare. I didn't have to tweak or change a thing!
OMGosh!!! SOOOO GOOD! my hubby loved it and so did the kids
Excellent!! Because cheese is salty, omit salt and substitute with parsley for color. :)
I made it by recipe and I thought it was bland. Will try to make one more time, with fresh Parmesan and bread crumbs.
This was a great easy recipe. I boiled the drumsticks first. I added in 1 1/2 cups of Parmesan cheese and 1/2 a cup of Italian breadcrumbs. Like others I also added garlic salt, pepper, oregano and Italian seasoning. I also coated the drums in flour prior to dipping them in the eggs. My family loved it and we're keeping it in the recipe box.
good basic recipe. took others advice. boiled chicken in spices and about 6 shakes of hot sauce for 30 mins. Than dipped the chicken in egg wash. Than coated chicken with 1/2 c each of panko bread crumbs, italian bread crumbs and grated parm cheese. added some coarse salt, fresh ground black pepper, onion poweder, garlic powder and dried parsley. Baked on cooling rack with a cookie sheet. @ 425 for 10 mins than @ 400 for 20 mins. crispy all the way around and moist on the inside. will make again.
I did listen to other reviewers and boil the drumsticks prior to baking to reduce the bloodiness of the drumstick and it worked perfectly! To give a little extra crunch I added cornmeal to the parmesan the second time I made it. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the second time I've made this recipe and loved it all over again. This time I took some of the advice posted in the comments, I dredged the chicken in flour before the eggs and added a little bit of breadcrumbs to the cheese. Turned out good but next time I will leave the breadcrumbs out as we liked the more cheesy flavor better the first time round.
Excellent recipe. We made it exactly as the recipe states and it was delicious.
My fiancee would have given this 10 stars! He kept going "mmmmm" while eating and raving about the flavor of the breading. I did dredge the drumsticks in flour, then into the egg, then into the parmesan cheese mixture. To the 1 cup of parmesan (I halved the recipe), I added 1/4 cup of italian breadcrumbs and about a 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. This gave it a nice thick, well-seasoned coating. The chicken was SO juicy! I thought it was good, but I just don't enjoy eating meat off the bone, so that kinda killed it for me. Next time I will definitely use boneless chicken breasts and we both will be happy! :) Thank you, I have a feeling I'll be getting this as request often!
Made as recipe was written and we really liked this! Easy and fairly quick to get in the oven. Will be sure to do this one again!
it was great i also added breadcrumbs to the mixture but for some reason i had to cook the chicken for 70 minutes instead of 45
Oh so easy!!! It's a great recipe as is and a great starting point for you to ad your own flavors.
this was just so so to me...
Absolutely delicious! I did change it around a bit by boiling it so the blood will drain out and i added garlic salt as well. Other than that my family loved it and my mom wants to make it as well! thanks so much for this awesome recipe!
Yum!!! This chicken came out so tasty and crispy. It actually tasted fried! I used chicken leg quarters instead of drumsticks and they were delicious. The only change I really made was to decreast the parm cheese to 1 cup and add one cup of seasoned bread crumbs. My husband and I both loved this recipe!
Delicious! We did dredge the drumsticks in flour before coating in egg then cheese. Left the recipe as is otherwise. Could use a few more spices to kick up the flavor a bit, but a very easy, enjoyable recipe regardless.
We live in China and I have fun serving new and different meals for our Chinese friends. I served this for dinner guests and it disappeared! My guests even took my copy of the recipe home. The chicken turned out very moist and deliciously crisp. Next time I will add some fresh chopped garlic or substitute garlic salt for the regular salt to add some zing. I needed two eggs for the 12 legs. This is so quick and easy I will make it over and over again!
Yummy! Added spices (garlic pwdr, oregano, basil, salt, pepper) as others recommended. Used chicken breasts (my family has a weird thing about bones) and sprayed them with cooking spray after they were coated to seal in the juices. I used just parmesan cheese & spices for me (low-carb), but added some breadcrumbs to stretch the breading for the other breasts. Mine was fabulous and everyone else loved theirs also. Great recipe and so easy!
This recipie is a "Keeper" my family absolutely loved it...even my teenager who can be rather picky these days loved it! Thank you for sharing!
A new favorite recipe! It came out so moist and full of flavor! I combined some suggestions and tweaked it a little. 1. Parboil for 30 min with salt, abodo, garlic and herb seasoning, and onion powder 2. Dredge in flour seasoned with a little abodo before dipping into the egg, then the cheese. 3. Added abodo, garlic powder, parsley and breadcrumbs to the cheese mixture. 4. Bake for 25 min.
Some of the best chicken I have ever made. My son told me "Dad you are the best cooker in the world". I added the seasoned bread crumbs and some garlic powder. I also soaked the chicken in salt water for an hour. It finished beautifully.
Good recipe. I too reduced the amount of cheese and added garlic powder, fresh rosemary and thyme. I also baked the legs on a rack to prevent the bottom of them from getting soggy.
Easy and yummy. My whole family and friends loved this recipe. Definitely make this again in the future.
THought these were terrific! I added some italian seasoning to the parmesan.
I have a very similiar recipe to this that I found years ago in Southern Living, but that recommends adding a mix of garlic and butter near the end of the cooking-drizzling it over top. For those that love garlic, this is a lovely addition. Either way, both methods are very yummy and easy-easy for busy mums.
This recipe tastes like fried chicken! I grew allergic to wheat in my 30's. I am always looking for alternatives to the foods I love. (this is also a great low-carb recipe) My husband surprised me with this dish, and I grew nervous thinking he used flour because it tasted so much like fried chicken. It is super easy and my whole family loved it! I wouldn't change a thing!
I make a different parmesan chicken recipe often, but I like that this uses drumsticks instead of chicken breast, and it is easier than my other recipe. The whole family loved this, especially my little boys! My drumsticks took longer than 45 minutes.
These drumstcks were amazing! This is the first time I have ever wrote a review on this site because my family just thought these were the best. However, I did change one thing I used fresh shredded parmesan that I chopped up fine, it was fantastic....
I've given this only 3 stars because I basically used the recipe as a spring board for other ideas and went from there. First, I used chicken thighs instead of drumsticks. Then, for the coating, I used minced pecans, bread crums, onion powder, garlic powder, basil, oregano, and cumin. Mixed that and then added the cheese. I floured the chicken, then dipped in the egg and then in the coating. They turned out very good and will do this again next time w/chicken breasts. ...Not sure how the regular recipe would have turned out, though.
Have to give this 4 stars only because I "tweaked" it quite a bit... following the suggestions of other reviewers. Pre boiled the chicken legs 20 minutes. Who knew - made all the difference in the world. Also started with flour then egg, then the parmesan (of which I added panko and various spices). Baked on a rack for 30 minutes @ 400. Perfect!
Very tasty but a little too cheesy for my taste although my husband thought it was perfect. A nice change from breaded chicken but still very easy to prepare. We have started making this at least once a months but we mix in some breadcrumbs with the cheese.
Wow! This was great! I only changed one thing--I added some garlic powder, thyme, oregano, and onion powder to the cheese. I also cooked them on my broiler pan. I think you need to keep them out of the juices to get the right texture and eliminate the need for bread crumbs.I will make this recipe again and again!
Way too greasy, even with skin removed.
Took the advice of others and made the following changes: 1 cup parmesan cheese, 1 cup bread crumbs, added garlic powder, oregano and basil. Everyone loved them and had seconds!! Thanks for sharing!
SO Yummy and easy!
Such an easy recipe I used an imported parmesan and it was crunchy and delicous. I will make this again
This is a perfect low-carb recipe so it is an excellent choice for those on South Beach, Atkins, or just a low-sugar diet. I noticed that a lot of reviewers added breadcrumbs although I cannot fathom why -- the Parmesan cheese & egg created a tasty, crunchy coating. I am sure that adding cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and/or other spices might add more complexity to the flavor -- the addition of breadcrumbs would only mute the sharpness of the cheese which is one of the best attributes of this recipe. Here's a tip -- if you use frozen drumsticks, submerge them in lukewarm, salty water for an hour or so. In this way, you can thaw and brine in a single step.
I usually don't compliment my own cooking but, I couldn't stop 'mmm'ing. I added garlic seasalt and ground italian seasoning to the parmesan after reading some complaints of blandness. This chicken was like a flavor punch in the mouth. (In a good way)
Delicious!
We loved this recipe! We made it exactly except added a bit of garlic pepper to the seasonings. I was surprised that the meat was so tender and juicy. The seasonings were perfect, and this was super easy to make! Enjoy!
has become a family favourite!
This was the best baked chicken I have ever made... the crunchy outside and moist inside was so great that I almost ate all of it myself. I followed other user suggestions and mixed one part parmesan cheese and one part Italian seasoned bread crumbs... I tried the recipe again this week with more cheese than breadcrumbs and it didn't have the crunch, so I think I'll stick to the half and half for next time :)
really easy and delicious. added parsley, onion and garlic powder, and oregeno to the seasoning. boiled chicken 15 minutes in salt and chicken stock and cut baking time in half. DELICIOUS! Thanks for sharing
I enjoyed this recipe, but found it a bit salty. I will reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp. next time. I also added 1/2 tsp. garlic powder and 1/2 tsp. onion powder to the cheese mixture. Like other reviewers, I, too, had so much coating left over that I ended up throwing a lot away. I could have coated twice as much chicken. The meat browned nicely in the 45 minutes, and it was fully cooked in that time, as well. I will try this again with other cuts of chicken. Great low carb recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe, my family enjoys it. I took off the drumstick skin and it still turns out great.
I have made this dish easily a dozen times now. It is quick, simple and delicious. I cut the amount of cheese to two-thirds of recommended quantity which is ample. More recently, I substituted store bought bread crumbs for one-third of the quantity of cheese I would otherwise use with no diminishment in taste and a more economical dish.
Read through reviews and took suggestions of salt on chicken to absorb blood, some dry bread crumbs, garlic salt....and cooked on cooling rack on cookie sheet. It is one of those 'no fail' recipes. AMAZING! Thank you!!!
Morgan said this was the best chicken ever!
I didn't add any breadcrumbs like the other reviewers did because we wanted this to be a low-carb recipe (as originally intended). All I did was add spices -- paprika, garlic, cayenne, and a lot of black pepper. I thought it was great!
easy and quick. boiled to avoid the blood, but then got a little soggy on the bottom. added bread crumbs and a few spices, overall great quick meal.
OMG, This is so delicious! I have to admit, I was worried while I was cooking it because the Parmesean cheese was cooking really fast, but it definitely worked out in the end. It is FANTASTIC!! :D
Great, healthy, easy recipe. I took a couple of ideas from other reviews like taking the skin off the chicken and shaking the extra cheese/seasoning mix on top of the chicken before putting it in the oven, otherwise stuck to the original recipe. Not only did it make the house smell great while cooking, but it came out nice and juicy with a great crispy layer created by the cheese mix. Definitely adding this to my regularly used recipes.
Wonderful! I doubled the seasonings listed and added two tsp. Onion powder, oregano, garlic powder, and instead of salt used Adobo Criollo seasoning. I added a little bit of unsweetened almond milk to the egg mixture and I parboiled the chicken first. (This just means boil the chicken in bouillon flavored water for 20 minutes, then prepare as directed and cook for 20 minutes in the oven.) I used the left over seasoned Parmesan mixture to sprinkle over asparagus coated in olive oil, salt and pepper, and cooked those in a separate pan at the same time. While that was cooking, I diced up carrots, celery, and green onions and threw that into the chicken stalk on the stove from parboiling the drumsticks. I served that as a broth soup with the drumsticks, asparagus, and steamed, seasoned broccoli. Fabulous!
Great recipe! My eleven year old daughter made this and it was delicious! My daughter has some recommendations. She would recommend making a little more parmesan cheese, about half a cup more. Also she wouldn't measure the pepper, but still put a nice amount. And last instead of 1 teaspoon of salt do 2 teaspoons and cook the chicken for 45-50 minutes.
THis is the best!!! I was scared that the cheese would burn or be soggy, It was perfect, Crisp and full of flavor! I added a few extra spices, garlic and onion powder! Thanks so much!! Will Be making this forever!! :)
It was OK. I ended up adding some rosemary and thyme, and I think it added a lot to the dish. Next time I will try adding more pepper or just a tiny pinch of cayenne, as, in my opinion, the dish was amazingly bland for so much parmesan. However, my husband liked it, and even my picky kids ate some. Definitely not a 5 star dish, but it was pretty good for a change!
Delicious! I added Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and pepper to the parmesan, and omitted the salt. Baked the chicken on a rack to get the skin nice and crispy. It turned out amazingly! This is definitely going into the rotation. :)
This was very good, but just a little bit bland. Perhaps some red pepper or something would have added a little bit more flavor?
Now that's good tastin chicken....I put a little butter in my bake pan melting it in the oven first,then I cook for 30min--Take the chicken and flip them over---and cook 15 more minutes the rset of the way in the oven...Mmm Mmm Mmm so good!!!!
Delicious! It smells so wonderful while it is cooking...we couldn't wait to eat! I sprinkled more parmesan over the top when I was done rolling the chicken, just to be sure it was all covered. A definite keeper.
Very easy, delicious chicken! Nice to make when chicken gets boring. I serve with noodles and it made a fabulous meal! Thanks for sharing.. Two Thumbs UP!
Yum! We loved this. The only thing I did different was to use garlic salt instead of regular salt. I will make this again, its super easy.
This recipe was ok. My husband enjoyed it more. Probably because he cooked it. I felt like it lacked something in the way of flavor and spice. This was after we doubled the salt & pepper and added garlic powder. The next day for leftovers was worse. The chicken reheated nicely but had that cheesey odor about it which was a turnoff. I wouldn't make this again and will encourage my husband not to as well.
Delicious! I did one third part bread crumbs instead of all Parmesan and add 1 tsp each garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, 1/2 tsp salt, and a pack of Italian dressing seasoning. I also used two extra eggs and coated in flour first. I bake then on racks so they aren't soggy on the bottoms
This recipe was so easy and quick. Suprised me how good it was. As I have said before, it must be good if I can get my 2 year old picky eater to gobble it up!
My family actually said this was "better than KFC"
I was looking for a quick way to cook drumsticks and came across this recipe. This is a wonderful recipe! My picky three year old daughter liked it and so did my husband! I think it will be one of our family favorites! Very easy to prepare and super moist and delicious! I used freshly grated parmesan and romano cheese. I plan to add garlic next time! The house spells wonderful when it is baking! Try it, you won't be sorry!
This chicken recipe is very good. My husband really liked it. I am not crazy about parmesan but this was good. I am going to add a few spices the next time I make it. Thanks for the recipe. It will be a regular in our home.
This recipe was ok, but tasted very bland. I would definetly spice it up more if I tried it again, but it was nice to find a recipe like this using the less expensive drumsticks.
What an excellent recipe this was, i made it just te other night and some friends of mine had it, and they loved it. I did use two eggs instead of one and i put just a little garlic powder in with the cheese, but other than that great! i will be making this again.
This was a really tasty and super easy recipe. I halved the recipe because I only had 5 drumsticks and I only had apporx 3/4 cup of Parmesan, but even after thoroughly coating each drumstick, I still had quite a bit of cheese left over, so you could easily suffice if you don't have the called for amount of Parmesan.
Very good. I mixed cheese mixure with breadcrumbs and this was gobbled down real quick.
My family absolutely LOVED this! My husband who usually says, "It's alright" said he loved it. I added a little garlic to the mixture and am excited to tweak a little more to see what other flavors can be put with it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections