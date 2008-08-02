Parmesan Chicken II

Good recipe! But as is I thought it was a bit bland, so I added some garlic powder and red pepper flakes to the Parmesan mixture for a little extra kick. I also added some Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs for a little extra crispiness. Also, I noticed that after the drumsticks came out the oven, 1) They stuck pretty badly to my baking sheet, and 2) There was dried blood stuck to the ends of the chicken. The first issue was easy to fix, I just spray my baking sheet liberally with cooking spray, but it took some research to figure out the 2nd issue. Finally I tried boiling the drumsticks for 20 min before coating and baking them. The drumsticks came out looking so much better- No icky dried blood! And it cut down on cooking time by about 20 minutes which was nice. This is definitely a great base recipe for you to play around with to your liking!