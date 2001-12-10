Italian Chicken

3.5
8 Ratings
Very simple, and a hit every time!

Recipe by Cindy Pfeiffer

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper.

  • In a skillet or saute pan, saute minced garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Add sliced breast meat, and brown.

  • Reduce heat to low. Add wine, cover, and simmer for 35 minutes.

  • Add olives, and let simmer for 10 minutes more. When ready to serve, add cherry tomatoes for a minute or two. They should not get mushy or split open, just get warm. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 44.7g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 117.2mg; sodium 391.1mg. Full Nutrition
