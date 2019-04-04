Fruity Couscous Salad

Excellent! I did follow the advice of other reviewers (thanks by the way) and used orange juice for the liquid in the couscous. I used 1/4 cup additional orange juice so the couscous wouldn't be dry, which was perfect. I also reduced the cumin to 1/2 tsp. and added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. My husband and I both loved this and are looking forward to leftovers tomorrow.
My husband did not like the recipe, stated it was bland. However, from other couscous recipes I should have used OJ to cook the couscous. This would have added more flavor. I thought it was just pretty good.
This an easy recipe to make ahead for a potluck or buffet. It did turn out a bit dry, so I added a little to moisten. You could probably add some fresh squeezed orange juice to moisten as well. I added in some ground cinnamon and I would suggest cutting down on the scallions so the onion flavor isn't as strong. Overall, this is an easy, fast, and healthly salad to make esp. if you use whole wheat couscous. It is very pretty and the textures interplay well.
Simply delicious! Definitely prepare it using orange juice vs. water for more flavor. Like others, I cut the amount of cumin down to 1/2 tsp. and added 1/2 tsp. of curry powder. Instead of dried apricots I added an 11 oz. can of mandarin oranges. I did find it to be a bit dry so I did add a little more orange juice. What a quick and easy side dish that tastes like you spent hours! Tastes great room temp. or chilled - Thanks for a great recipe!
i really liked this. it did need some extra raisins and apricots though. serve it warm, and if there are leftovers, they taste even better the next day. thanks!
Whole family (grandma,kids,hubby)loved this, but I did change this a bit. I used pine nuts instead of the almonds and I cooked the nuts on low heat for about 8 min. I also added a mango. I used cumin and Cinnamon and added the juice from 1 whole orange and served it cold the next day!
This is really delicious! I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and reduced the cumin by half and used OJ instead of water. I think it might benefit from a little more moisture so maybe next time I'll add a little more liquid. Definitely will make it again though.
A very yummy and very simple recipe. I added some diced chicken and used golden raisins instead of the cranberries. It's very easy to make your own variations to this one. I'll definitely make it again!
I thought this recipe was very good. I used orange juice instead of water to prepare the couscous and deleted the scallions. Also, I used sliced almonds instead of the slivered -- as I thought the texture would go better with everything. Very good - cut the recipe in 1/2 if you are cooking for a smaller family - it makes a lot!!
Great way to spice up couscous! I thought the cranberry and almonds were a great compliment. I used tri-color couscous and it turned into a very colorful dish for presentation. Recipe is easy to make and modify to taste. My modifications: I left out the apricots and I only put in about 1/2 tsp of cumin and that seemed to be a perfect amount. For me, I think a full 1 tsp would have way overpowered the other flavors.
I halved the recipe for the 4 of us. I didn't use the almonds because the rest of the family is not a big nut fan. Mine needed a bit more flavor and the lack of nuts was probably the reason. Since I'll be eating the leftovers, I will probably add some walnuts or almonds and see if that makes the difference.
Wonderful, I used orange juice instead of water and cooked couscous as per directions on container. Make sure you put the water from your raisins or craisins in with all the other ingredients . This should be noted on the directions other wise your finished product is too dry. I used half the cumin and added cinnamon as others suggested. I have made this twice since finding the recipe.
I've been making a recipe very similar to this for years...the twist is that I put in rice vinegar to moisten, and it comes out with a very tart flavor that offsets the fruit and goes great with the almonds. Definitely a family favorite.
I was really looking forward to eating this dish, but the cumin was very overpowering and didnt seem to suit the other flavours. I used whole wheat couscous, craisins & walnuts. For the leftovers, I made another pot of couscous and mixed it in to try and tone downt the cumin. Will make again as I love the overall idea of this recipe, just going to leave out the cumin, hence only 3 stars for the recipe as is.
I was so skeptical about this recipe. I am usually all about fresh fruit so I just didn't see how dried fruit and cumin was going to taste good. I am so glad I tried it, it tastes great! I wasn't able to find dried apricots so i used dried peaches and I used white grape raisins. The colours weren't as pretty but I loved it. I also squeezed an orange on top to moisten it. This is quick and easy, perfect!
This was a great recipe, but it got even better with a few modifications. I added a dash of coriander and a dusting of cinnamon, which really added to the dish. Next time, I think I'll use less scallions (green onions) and add a sauce of sorts, since this is kind of dry.
Easy, fast recipe, made it for a cookout. I actually did a spin on the orange juice idea and used a pink grapefruit tangerine juice cocktail that I had in the fridge, and added a little extra juice after mixing for moisture. Very tasty and well liked by guests and my pretty picky boyfriend!
This was the best side dish I have ever made! The only problem I had was I could not stop eating it! I did cook the couscous with the orange juice and used a half a tsp. of cumin and a half a tsp. of cinnamon. When the dish was finished I poured a quarter cup of orange juice over it. Yummy!!!!
This was different and I liked it. I used dates instead of apricots because that is what I could find. I served it for 6 adults who had never had couscous. Three like it a lot and three did not care for it. I've made this again using 1/2 tsp cummin & 1/2 tsp cincinnamon and I liked it even better.
This was SoOo delicious! I took others' advice and prepared the couscous with o.j. (thanks!) and also substituted walnuts instead of the almonds – YUM! It was a bit dry so I added a little extra virgin olive oil and it came out perfect :) I've been wanting to make this myself so I don't have to keep buying it from Whole Foods' prepared food bar.. (hehe I am very NEW to cooking). So glad I did, it was simple!
This was my first time making or eating couscous. I thought it was good, but if I were to make it again I would cut the addition of the cumin and onions in half. They were just a bit too overwhelming for me. Also, it tasted a LOT better the next day after all the flavors got to get friendly in the fridge overnight.
I love this cold and have simplified it to a quick grab and go lunch. I most often use left over couscous from the night before or make some up and chilled for this purpose. I use whole wheat couscous with either chicken broth or apple juice if I am feeling a bit vegan. I just add a hand full of packaged dried fruit bits and crasins, sprinkle liberally with cumin and done. Do not mix in fruit bits until ready to serve as they tend to get soggy after a while.
I had some leftover couscous from another recipe (cooked in chicken broth). I added dried Craisins, chopped apricots, dates & toasted pine nuts. In place of cumin, I used Ras el Hanout, a Moroccan spice blend (bought online). Delicious, refreshing, & healthy. Will definitely make again.
This salad was just OK. I substituted the water with orange juice. It was very dry, and I had to add so much extra orange juice that it overpowered all the other flavors. I probably won't rush to make it again, but if I do, I would recommend using the recommended amount of water, and THEN adding 1/2 to 1 cup of orange juice beyond the amount of liquid that the recipe calls for to get a good consistency.
This was delicious! However, it did require a bit of tweaking. I took the advice of previous reviewers and added OJ. Great tip! I also substituted golden raisins for the craisins, and I used malayta apricots instead of the traditional ones. I added a bit of cinnamon and a can of chick peas as well. LOVED it!
My family loved it. I did cook the couscous in OJ. I gave it three stars but my family would rate it higher. I really did not care for the cumin, but everyone else loved it. This is dry mixture which it is supposed to be, but it is flavorful. My family even had second helpings the next day.
Cooked the couscous in a combination of the craisin water used to "cook" the craisins and the remaining part OJ. Used pecans instead of almonds, about a 1/4 tsp of cumin, 1/4 tsp cinnamon and skipped the scallions. Almost a dessert!
