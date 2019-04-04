Fruity Couscous Salad

To boost flavor and nutrition, prepare the whole-grain couscous with dried fruit and substitute orange juice for cooking instead of water.

  • Place couscous in a bowl and pour boiling water over top. Gently stir, then cover and let sit for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place cranberries in a glass liquid measure and add water to cover. Microwave on high for 1 minute; drain.

  • Add cranberries to the couscous, along with almonds, apricots, scallions, cumin, salt, and pepper. Toss well to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Copyright 2004 Jean Carper. Printed first in USA WEEKEND. All rights reserved.

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 4.9g; sodium 6mg. Full Nutrition
