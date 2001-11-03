Spicy Chile Casserole
This is a good substitute for chicken enchiladas, and is somewhat spicy.
My family has recently started trying to "lose our winter fat" and this was a very filling, "fat friendly" welcome addition to our dinner table. My children all loved it, and I have four children, so that's really saying something!!Read More
Not very flavorfull at all. My family was disappointed.Read More
My husband told me that I hit a home run with dinner tonight - and he's a picky customer! The only thing I did differently than the original is frying the tortillas in some conola oil. It adds calories but helps them hold their texture in the casserole. They wont be crispy - but they wont be mushy either. I dabbed the extra oil from the fried tortillas with a paper towel to keep the calories down.
Excellent--I'm always looking for good recipes for chicken left-overs. Great flavor. Didn't find it mushy at all--the tortillas helped thicken the sauce. Smooth is a better description.
I used cream of chicken soup instead of four and broth. Also add some sour cream, taco seasoning, a little tabasco sauce. Quick and easy!
Delicious! It looked kind of boring coming out of the oven but wow was it tasty! I only made a couple changes to work w/ what I had on hand. I omitted the small can of green chiles, used flour tortillas instead of corn and threw in a couple dashes of hot sauce. Kids won't eat it but husband will love this!
YUM! I loved this. I like it better than enchilladas. I added cayenne pepper and it still wasn't what I would call spicy, but it was delicious. Next time I might use salsa instead of tomatoes for extra flavor. It seems like a lot of tortillas when you're assmbling it, but don't use less - you really need them all. And pile on the cheese! This recipe is a bit of work, but should get easier and faster with repetition. Thanks for sharing this recipe, I think it will be on regular rotation in my household!
Excellent casserole with low calories. It turned out spicier than I thought it would be, but we like spicy so it was perfect! Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect.
I didn't have the corn tortilla's on hand so I crushed corn chips and used those instead. It turned out well and I had a lot of requests for the recipe.
Excellent recipe! A little to hot for the boy, but perfect for us! A new family favorite!
Excellent. I only put in half of the Rotel (diced tomoatoes with green chile peppers) so that it would not be too spicy and that did the trick. My spicy eaters added more spice, and the rest of us were able to eat it. My boys said they like chicken enchiladas better, but that didn't stop them from eating 2-3 helpings each! I can tell this will be a regular favorite at our table. :-)
This was really good! Had some chicken we had boiled the night before in boullion (however you spell it) and seasoned with onion powder, garlic powder & pepper. Was looking for something to do with it besides chicken & dumplings & found this recipe. Used Rotel with lime & cilantro & didn't have any green chiles but used hot cherry peppers instead. Added a teaspoon of garlic because we like it and about a tsp of kosher salt. Put some crushed tortilla chips on the bottom of the dish & layered as instructed with the addition of cheese in the middle. Man, it was mmm mmm good! Just enough kick to make it interesting & not overly spicy. Thanks for posting this, Beverly!
I've been making this for years and everyone who has it, loves it. It's so easy and a nice alternative to enchiladas.
Loved this! After reading other reviews, made only minor changes. I only used a half cup of chicken broth, drained the tomatoes first, and added some Cal-Mex seasoning (from World Market). I was worried when I took it out that it was going to be soupy, but it was only a little messy. LOVED the flavor, great spice. Will be added to the rotation!
I omitted the can of chiles and this was still VERY SPICY, the kids couldn't eat it, but very tasty.
A good tex mex dish. Pefrect comfort food.
This was okay. Will make it again if someone asks. Nice use of leftover cooked chicken.
Really bland, even with the spicy Rotel tomatoes. It also came out too dry for me. I drained the tomatoes and guess I wasn't supposed to. There is too much tortilla in the recipe in comparison to the chicken and cheese. I would definitely put another layer of cheese in the middle, instead of just on the top.
This was good, but not great. I used cheese flavoured flour tortillas: they weren't mushy, they were like lasagna noodles. I added spices to the sauce; as written was too bland for us. I will make this again, maybe using more tomatoes, or some salsa, and less broth or milk. I think we would like this better with ground beef.
I've made this twice now. I'm only giving it 3 stars because it's decent, fairly good, and not "great" or "awesome". I made it exactly as written, and I used homemade tortillas (from a bag of "masa harina de maiz") for this. The results came out a bit wet, even after 45 minutes. Leftovers were a bit better than the first plateful. I found it pretty mildly flavored, and hardly spicy at all. It is quite easy to make, and has that comfort-food feel; it's just that it's nothing extra-special, but I'd still recommend that people try this at least once.
This was okay, not great, in my opinion. Yes, it was a little mushy as others have commented and it lacked a great flavor. I did like the idea that the sauce was more natural than using a can of cream soup as some recipes do. I doubt I would make this again as is, but might use some of the components to try my own recipe.
Really good idea but needs help. I used a 7oz. can of green chilies. Most went in the sauce but kept some for the top. I added a fat tsp. of Mexican Oregano and fresh garlic, minced. I chopped up a jalapeno and added it with the onion. I blew the calorie count out with a little Monterey Jack cheese on top of the first layer of tortilla strips and on top I put half Monterey Jack and half sharp cheddar. I also added some salt to the sauce. Others said the sauce was too thin so I cut the milk to a cup but will cut back the liquid more the next time. I put the chicken in the sauce to absorb some of the liquid before layering it. Great results. Even my Dad said "This is pretty good." That's like anyone else saying it's "delicious."
Turned out great! Husband loved it and went back for more twice! I didn't have all the ingredients so had to make up a few things - used salsa instead of tomatoes and chilies, added fresh corn that I sauteed with the onions, cut the milk to 1 cup based on others recommendations of it being to soupy, and added Monterey Jack cheese to the cheddar. I did add some cheese in between the layers but can't say it made much of a difference. Added more chicken cause my husband is a meat freak...lol...also added some hot sauce to make it more spicy than my salsa was. Great low cal dish and will def make again!
I usually don't go for enchilada casseroles but I was pressed for time and had all the ingredients on hand. I used cream of chicken instead of flour and milk and used tostadas instead of tortillas. I drained the tomato/chili juice but kept the juice from the green chilis. It was delicious and even my food critic husband enjoyed it. This one is a keeper!
I doubled the chiles and it was still not spicy. It was a good meal. It didn't wow me, as it was kind of bland, but it was still good.
The sauce never got thick for me so was really runny when finished. Wouldnt make again. Kind of bland even with chiles.
This tasted good but was very mushy. Maybe I didn't cook my rue long enough. We ended up putting it in tortillas and eating it like a burrito.
I thought this recipe is great for a healthy alternative to some of the other Mexican casserole dishes on this site. I didn't have any problem with the texture or the taste.
I completely changed this recipe and it turned out really good. I left out the milk and flour, used 2 cans of Rotel w/ lime and cilantro, added a little cumin and oregano. Dumped it all in a pot and simmered it with 2 cans of chicken for about an hour. I was out of tortillas so I made some instant white rice and served the chicken on top.
so good. loved it.
Definitely good, but I would not call this spicy. It's very mild, basically good but lacking something. I will make it again, except I would need to add a fresh chopped jalapeno or two with the onions when I cook them. (If you want to avoid the chopping, just dump some hot salsa into the sauce and mix it in.) Also it needs salt, but you can just add that when it's served.
I thought it was pretty good. The only thing I did differently was using left over turkey. And more than 1 1/2 cups of it.
This was delicious. I didn't have tomatoes or chiles so I substituted salsa. Husband said definitely make again!
This is a hit with my family. I just double the recipe and add a little sausa for some extra zing. I also cut down on the green chiles so my 3 yr old can eat it.
The only thing I did differently is I added two cans of green chiles. It was delicious!
I made the following changes: I baked the chicken, seasoning it with chili powder, cumin, paprika and garlic powder. I used a can of chicken broth and 1/2 cup milk. I used a cup of salsa instead of tomatoes with green chilis, and a tablespoon of diced jalapenos because I didn't have a can of green chilis. I sprinkled a thin layer of cheese in the middle before I started the 2nd layer. I My pan was a little larger than 9 x 13 (10 x 15, maybe?), so I only had to bake the recipe for 30 minutes. It was very good. I ate mine with sour cream. My husband likes hot things, so he added extra jalapenos.
Terribly soggy
this was wonderful!!! i had some extra time so i boiled chicken breasts,(didn't have any canned broth), used that broth, added a chicken bouillon cube(little more flavor), used a little more cheese and a couple xtra tortillas(just using up what i had on hand),also added a little more broth to makeup for using xtra tortillas. when my family comments on my cooking i know i've found a winner!!!!!
Came out great. Some suggestions: you can easily forego the white sauce prep by substituting Mexican crema from the grocery store. Definitely "blister" the tortillas (fry on both sides in a few drops of oil) until a little browned and puffed. The flavor and texture of the finished dish will be 100% better. I added 3 tbls. Parmesan cheese to the white sauce. Also make certain to taste the white sauce to ensure that it has enough salt and black pepper. I served with beans and rice.
Odd mix of ingredients gave the dish a chalky taste. The flavors did not blend. Also did not reheat well. I won't try this one again.
I made this recipe almost exactly as written. I used a can of plain diced tomatos, and added green bell pepper, which I diced and sauteed with the onion. I have used tomatoes with green chiles before, and that would have given it a little bit more of a kick, but not so much that I would call this recipe 'spicy.' I really liked the idea of using the corn tortillas. The finished product is much like the consistency of noodles, but I think the tortillas have a better flavor and are much faster than boiling noodles. Also, I liked that I put this in the oven and forgot about it for 45 minutes. I took it out and it was perfectly done, not watery or dry. I find that most of the recipes I've tried have baking times that are way off, but this one was perfect. Thanks!
Absolutely the best tasting casserole dish. Our football tailgate's theme was "mexican". I made this dish (together with a a chile relleno casserole) and it was gone pretty quick. We have lots of college kids who come by because we really serve some good food! Everyone loved the taste of this casserole. The only thing I did differently was to mix the chopped chicken with the sauce. I thought I'd get a better distribution of all the ingredients that way. I have to take this recipe to our next tailgate party because everybody wanted it!
I can oly give it a 4 b/c Hubby made this one so I have no idea about ease of preparation. It looked kinda hard, but tasted great. Give it a try.
