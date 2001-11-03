Spicy Chile Casserole

I made this recipe almost exactly as written. I used a can of plain diced tomatos, and added green bell pepper, which I diced and sauteed with the onion. I have used tomatoes with green chiles before, and that would have given it a little bit more of a kick, but not so much that I would call this recipe 'spicy.' I really liked the idea of using the corn tortillas. The finished product is much like the consistency of noodles, but I think the tortillas have a better flavor and are much faster than boiling noodles. Also, I liked that I put this in the oven and forgot about it for 45 minutes. I took it out and it was perfectly done, not watery or dry. I find that most of the recipes I've tried have baking times that are way off, but this one was perfect. Thanks!