Spicy Chile Casserole

49 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 11
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a good substitute for chicken enchiladas, and is somewhat spicy.

By Beverly

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium sauce pan, cook onion in oil over medium heat until soft. Stir in flour. Add broth and milk; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in chilies and tomatoes.

    Advertisement

  • Coat a 9 x 13 inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Place 1 cup sauce in bottom of pan. Layer half the chicken, half the tortilla strips, and 1 1/4 cups sauce. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Top casserole with shredded cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 526.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022