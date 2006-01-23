This recipe was only ok. I probably would have given it 4 stars, but my husband would probably have only given it 2. We did not have cream cheese with chives, so we used regular cream cheese and cut up some chives in it for the stuffing. We then sauteed more chives with mushrooms and melted in the rest of the cream cheese for the sauce and served with angel hair pasta. There definitely was not enough sauce for the pasta (not necessarily the recipe's fault, we just expected more). We both thought the mushrooms made the dish and it would have been way too much cream cheese without them. The chicken did come out very nice and moist and tender though.