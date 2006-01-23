Rollups
Boneless chicken breasts stuffed with cream cheese and chives. I serve it with homemade rice pilaf and steamed broccoli. The cheese sauce is also delicious on the rice and broccoli!
Wow - this was super easy and sooo tasty. I was really surprised. One note - I made my own cream cheese with lowfat cream cheese, chives and garlic. We'll be having this quite often!
I'm surprised how high the ratings are for this recipe. I thought it sounded good and certainly easy, but it turned out so bland. I tried wrapping bacon around as some of the other reviewers suggested. It didn't help. This dish was not only bland tasting but very bland looking as well... too white. My family wouldn't even eat it. That what happens when I try to be lazy and make a simple recipe such as this. It wasn't horrible, it just wasn't good. It tasted and looked like something you'd be served at a really bad roadside restaurant.
I'm surprised how high the ratings are for this recipe. I thought it sounded good and certainly easy, but it turned out so bland. I tried wrapping bacon around as some of the other reviewers suggested. It didn't help. This dish was not only bland tasting but very bland looking as well... too white. My family wouldn't even eat it. That what happens when I try to be lazy and make a simple recipe such as this. It wasn't horrible, it just wasn't good. It tasted and looked like something you'd be served at a really bad roadside restaurant.
Wow - this was super easy and sooo tasty. I was really surprised. One note - I made my own cream cheese with lowfat cream cheese, chives and garlic. We'll be having this quite often!
I added chives to regular cream cheese, chopped proscuitto, and minced garlic. I did not add butter. Instead of rolling it up, I spread the mixture over seasoned chicken breast and cooked on 350 for an hour. The sauce and chicken (very tender) were so tasty. I put it over tortellini. Delicious!
Very easy to put together and very easy to make. Cooking time was right on. I did however have to cut my chicken down the middle to thin it out and then press it out to get the correct size. I also after rolling them up I cut them in half because the middle was really thick and I wanted to keep the cooking time down. It seemed to have helped as it cook to the exact time and was deleious. very simple to do without having to put in much thought. You do need to season the chicken to taste though as with just the cream cheese alone is not enough for a full flavor. Thank you for sharing...
I served this very quick and easy dish to company. It was enjoyed by all who ate it, and looked very elegant. I could not believe how easy it was to prepare! I could not find cream cheese with just chives, so used cream cheese with onions and chives. It was delicious! Definately a recipe I will use over and over!
I can't believe how few ingredients are in this dish -- it is very tasty!
I'm so glad I finally found this recipe again. I made this for my mother's birthday a few years back, then lost the recipe. I got rave reviews, especially when she took leftovers to work. The chicken turns out so tender, and the cheese sauce works so well. Served with rice pilaf and green beans.
It was okay... My husband couldn't get past the smell of the chicken to eat it. I thought it was good, but missing something, although I am not sure what it was. I was easy to make, but not well received at my house.
I've made this in the past, and my family and friends love it. I use the Chive and Onion cream cheese, and add 1 cup shredded 4 (or 6) blend Italian cheese, and use that mixture on the chicken. I fold it in half, secure with a toothpick, top with a spoonful of marinara sauce,and bake. The last 10 minutes of baking, I sprinkle with shredded cheese. It is a huge hit, I have many requests for it, and it is so easy to make, even my teenage cousin made it for her boyfriend.
I changed this recipe quite a bit but I gave it a 4 because it's a good base. I use butterflied chicken breasts and put a tbsp of a light garlic cream cheese on one side. I fold over and put another spoonful of a sundried alfredo sauce (classico) over the chicken breasts and then sprinkle parmesan before cooking. Keep to one tbsp of each of these and the dish keeps the fat count low but the taste is so good. I love this sauce on this chicken.
I have made this recipe quite a few times and my family loves it! I take a boneless skinless chicken breast and cut it in half to allow it to cook quicker and not dry out. I season my chicken with Old Bay seasoning and phyllo dough to wrap the chicken in. Take the phyllo dough and spray completely with butter pam, put the chicken on the phyllo, season with old bay, top with the cream cheese/fresh green onion mixture and wrap the phyllo around the chicken. Sprinkle top of phyllo with Parmesan cheese and put in the oven at 425 for about 1/2 hour. Fantastic!
it's a good idea for the base of a recipe. Instead of the "gravy" using mexican cheese works. for the inside, add your own "extras" i use spinach, tomato and mushrooms(canned) let it bake for the 30 mins, cover in cheese, then another 3-5 minutes is good.
This is SO easy to prepare and very yummy!
I used low-fat onion and chive cream cheese and wrapped the rollup with proscuitto. It's impressive looking and delicious. Thanks emmaxwell!
This is SIMPLE, QUICK, CHEAP, AND GOOD!
This is a great tasty easy to make recipe. I mix the cream cheese with fresh chives and I add garlic. I also found it easy to spread the mix by using my finger tips. Tried to do it with a spoon the first time I made it add it was kinda messy. But it is for sure one I will be making again and agian.
I thought this recipe was great. I wrapped strips of bacon around the outside and breaded the rollup before I baked it which added a great crisp to it. Next time, I will probably cook the bacon ahead of time and crumble it into the cream cheese. It didn't quite crisp up as I would have liked it too.
This is a keeper! I added a wee bit of garlic salt before I spread the sour cream on, but that is because we love garlic! It looks cool and tastes great! I made potatoes with this, sliced and wrapped in foil with butter, salt and pepper, and the filling from the chicken made perfect "dipping sauce". I may wrap a strip of bacon around them next time, just for something added. Thanks for sharing!
I used a half container of Alouette garlic & herb cheese spread. It tasted so good! I didn't melt the rest like the recipe suggested - the flavor was fine with just the cheese spread in the middle.
I loved this recipe as a child when my mom cooked it, but never realised how quick and easy it really was. But it looks and tastes like you worked all day! GREAT!!!!
This was quick, easy and really, really good!
This recipe seemed as though it would be lacking on the flavor so I had some improvements that made the dish. To the cream cheese add diced garlic, shredded mozzarella cheese and a touch of italian dressing (chives if you used flavorless cream cheese). After I placed the chicken in the pan, I sprinkled the breasts with italian dressing. If you like you can wrap the roll ups in turkey bacon, I do on occasion.
I also used home whipped cream cheese adding chives and garlic powder, and i wrapped my chicken in a slice of bacon! SOOO GOOD. Hubbie said, "he'd eat it again tomorrow!"
It was easy to make, but wasn't especially crazy about it. Added the extra cheese on top afterwards, total overkill! Don't think I'll make this one again.
very good and easy, I did add some rosemary & garlic
DELICIOUS! So easy and good that it deserves a 5 star. Worked perfect for a quick week night supper! Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper.
This recipe the way it is written sounded a bit bland so I did what others did and added a bit of garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture. I also used fresh chopped green onions and that made all the difference in the world!! They turned out absolutely wonderful - my family loved it!!!
I was looking for something different to do to chicken breasts, so I made this on Friday. It was absolutely delicious! I can't believe that these few ingredients can produe such a wonderfully magnificent taste. This tastes like something you find on the menu at a gourmet restaurant. I used fresh chives instead of the cream cheese with chives and it worked very well. The chicken was also wonderfully tender. I will make this dish over and over again. This will be a favorite of cream cheese lovers.
Moist, good chicken - not hard to make.
AMAZING! I add somethings. I seasoned the chicken with some oregano, salt, and Pepper. But other than that I followed the recipe to a T. I liked it. It was quick and simple!
Not bad for a week night dinner. So simple to make.
My family and I loved this recipe, we made a few alterations though, we used chive and onion cream cheese and then mixed in crumbled bacon and diced mushrooms, using about equal amounts of each until we were satisfied, then spread it over the top of the breast half and rolled them up, and placed them flap end down in the pan. It was delicious and plan on making it again soon.
This recipe was awesome. The family loved it. It did take longer to cook than indicated. But I will use this recipe again!
This chicken was very good. I substituted Light Jalapeno Cream cheese to lower the fat content and give it a little different kick. When microwaving the additional cream cheese I added a little fat free milk to make it a tad creamier. Next time I will probably use a little less butter. Great recipe, thanks!
Very good and simple. Will make again.
I make mine totally different. After the chicken is rolled with the filling I pin it with a tooth pic, dip in egg, then crushed French fried onions for the breading. Bake at 350 for 25 mins. or till done. They are delicious and a sauce would be a great addition too !
This recipe was only ok. I probably would have given it 4 stars, but my husband would probably have only given it 2. We did not have cream cheese with chives, so we used regular cream cheese and cut up some chives in it for the stuffing. We then sauteed more chives with mushrooms and melted in the rest of the cream cheese for the sauce and served with angel hair pasta. There definitely was not enough sauce for the pasta (not necessarily the recipe's fault, we just expected more). We both thought the mushrooms made the dish and it would have been way too much cream cheese without them. The chicken did come out very nice and moist and tender though.
This tasted really good, but I thought it was a little bit boring for grown-ups (but great for kids!). Next time I might try using plain cream cheese and rolling the breasts up with some bacon or maybe some fresh spinach or basil and sundried tomatoes. Still, this is a great recipe, and very easy!
We did not care for the cream cheese. I had regular (full fat) cream cheese and I added minced garlic to it. It was way too rich - maybe a reduced fat one would've tasted better. With all the thousands of Chicken recipes out there, I wish I would not have wasted my time on this one.
I've been making almost the same recipe for years, but over the top of the chicken I lay a piece of bacon across the top. No need for the melted butter. This is great because you can assemble the day before and pop in the oven. Great for a crowd.
