Rollups

Boneless chicken breasts stuffed with cream cheese and chives. I serve it with homemade rice pilaf and steamed broccoli. The cheese sauce is also delicious on the rice and broccoli!

Recipe by emmaxwell

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pound meat to between 1/4 and 1/8 inch thick.

  • Spread about a tablespoon of seasoned cream cheese on the bottom of each breast half. Roll up, and place in a casserole dish. Drizzle melted butter over rollups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

  • Melt extra cream cheese with chives in the microwave, and use as sauce for the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 25g; cholesterol 133.1mg; sodium 384.3mg. Full Nutrition
