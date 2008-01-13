Easy Slow Cooker Chicken

Changed this a little the second time I made it and with these changes, WOW! I had a HIT! Here it is: I used 4-5 frozen chicken breasts. In your crock pot, mix 2 (10 3/4 ounce) cans of Campbell's Cream of Chicken and 2 (10 3/4 ounce) Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup with 1 cup of uncooked white rice (DO NOT USE MINUTE RICE OR FAST COOKING RICE). I omitted the celery soup and added 1 can of water. I added 1/2 tsp of celery seed, 1 tsp of dried parsley, 1/2 tsp of black pepper and 3/4 pkg of Lipton Onion Soup Mix (DO NOT ADD SALT). Stir everything really well. I then placed the frozen breasts in (DO NOT CHOP THESE, JUST PLACE THEM IN WHOLE). Cover the breasts with the soup. Put the lid on the pot and you're good to go. I cooked it for 4-5 hours on HIGH. I stirred the meal after about 4 hours and turned to LOW until everyone got home (about another hour). Would have given it a 5, but the first time I made it, it wasn't as good as I had hoped (followed the original recipe exactly). But the author was on to something good. The slow cooker is the way to go when you're at work and the clean up, WHEW! Easy.