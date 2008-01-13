Easy Slow Cooker Chicken
Chicken and soup in the crock pot, what could be quicker and easier.
I made this recipe and it turned out great! Big hit with my daughter who doesn't like mushrooms (and I didn't tell). I substituted a can of water for the cream of celery soup and it was great. One hint, don't just throw it all in the cooker, mix the soup with the rice, otherwise rice can be a little under done. Will definately make over and over again.Read More
It was good, but explain about the rice. The rice came out hard. Should it be cooked first, then added to the other ingredients?Read More
Here's how my family has always done it: can of cream of chicken, can of cream of mushroom, packet of dry onion soup mix, 2 cups of water, 1 cup of rice, 4 boneless breasts cut into strips, salt and pepper to taste. Mix the soups, water, and rice in the crock pot. Salt and pepper the chicken, then brown it in a little oil. Put the chicken in the crock pot; cook on low 4-5 hours. Serve with a fresh garden salad for a great keep the house cool summer meal.
I used regular rice (not instant or minute) and uncooked chicken. The dish needed a kick, so I added 3/4 cup of white wine to the crockpot, along with some mushrooms, celery and onion. The final dish was GREAT!
Changed this a little the second time I made it and with these changes, WOW! I had a HIT! Here it is: I used 4-5 frozen chicken breasts. In your crock pot, mix 2 (10 3/4 ounce) cans of Campbell's Cream of Chicken and 2 (10 3/4 ounce) Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup with 1 cup of uncooked white rice (DO NOT USE MINUTE RICE OR FAST COOKING RICE). I omitted the celery soup and added 1 can of water. I added 1/2 tsp of celery seed, 1 tsp of dried parsley, 1/2 tsp of black pepper and 3/4 pkg of Lipton Onion Soup Mix (DO NOT ADD SALT). Stir everything really well. I then placed the frozen breasts in (DO NOT CHOP THESE, JUST PLACE THEM IN WHOLE). Cover the breasts with the soup. Put the lid on the pot and you're good to go. I cooked it for 4-5 hours on HIGH. I stirred the meal after about 4 hours and turned to LOW until everyone got home (about another hour). Would have given it a 5, but the first time I made it, it wasn't as good as I had hoped (followed the original recipe exactly). But the author was on to something good. The slow cooker is the way to go when you're at work and the clean up, WHEW! Easy.
Love this recipe! I added a cup of water and a package of frozen brocolli. Also added some garlic, some cajun seasoning, an onion and salt and pepper. My rice cooked well although the cooking time was increased to five hours on high because of the frozen brocolli that I added. Really yummy! Thanks for a great recipe!
I thought it was good. I added 1/2 cup of water, garlic salt and 2 chicken bouillon cubes (and pepper) since I had read reviews that this was bland. My rice tasted fine, I didn't notice it to be mushy, I cooked mine for 3 hours on high. Will cook it again sometime!
This dish was very good. I added about 1/2 c. milk because I was afraid it would be dry, it wasn't. I also cut up my chicken breasts. The family loved it!
Never again. Easy to make but not worth it unless you like eating hard rice.
I thought it tasted awful, and the rice never cooked.
I have made this before but adding a pkg. of onion soup mix (the kind you make dip with) really gives the rice more flavor. I make my own onion soup mix, which cuts down on the sodium. My onion soup mix: 4 tsp. instant beef bouillon (use low or no salt variety if you like); 8 tsp. dried minced or chopped onion;1 tsp. onion powder; 1/4 tsp. bon appetit seasoning (or seasoned salt). Mix and use in recipe or seal in foil packet. Use within 6 months.
I'm giving this recipe five stars because I've played around with it to suit my own tastes. I do believe it would have been a bit bland without additional seasonings. I added fresh sliced mushrooms and celery as well as some garlic powder, onion powder, poultry seasoning, dash of pepper, and salt. I stirred all of this in it with the rice/soup mixture and then placed chicken drumsticks on top, seasoned with salt, pepper, and paprika. I cooked on high for about 3-4 hours and everything turned out wonderful! The rice was VERY creamy and the chicken fell right off the bone! You could almost turn this into a stew with more veggies added to it!
I made this today with chicken thighs. I mixed the three soups in a bowl and added one packet of dry onion soup mix like another member suggested. (I even used the 98% fat free canned soups). I also used a crock pot liner and spooned a little of the mixture on the bottom of the crockpot first before adding the thighs. Then I added the uncooked rice to the rest of the soup mix and mixed it all together and poured it all over the thighs in the crockpot. I cooked it on low for 12 hours and it was amazing! I will make this again and again. The chicken was so tender and juicy and the rice came out almost the consistency of a risotto.
While I love this recipe it should really be done in the oven. In the crockpot some rice was hard and some was mushy, I had to keep adding water. and the rice just seemed to absorb all the soup. Here's how I have done this recipe for years. In a 9x13 pan layer the following in this order, 2 cups rice, 4 cups water, enough chicken to cover, mix the three soups together and spread over chicken. bake at 350 for 1 hour or until rice in the center is fully cooked. I like lemon juice drizzled over my portion.
I normally don't change the recipe the first time I make something but I was in such a hurry I had to use what I had. Instead of breasts, I used breasts and thighs. I also don't keep white rice in the house, so I used instant brown rice. Since I used house brand soups that I've had experience with so I know they're bland I seasoned up the chicken with some seasoning salt and threw in some minced garlic. I didn't like one reviewer suggested and mixed the rice and soups together and also this cooked for 5 almost six hours on level 2 of my Westbend slow cooker and came out PERFECTLY. This was so so so good and I'll probably make it so many more times.
I made this, but added a cup of water, a pkg of frozen veggies and 3 cloves of minced garlic. Even my 2 year old loved it! I used regular white rice, and mixed it all together before letting it slow cook to ensure all the rice was covered so it would cook.
This was a great base recipe that I made a few changes to. I used 1 can cream of mushroom w/roasted garlic, 1 can cream of chicken w/herbs, 2 cups water, 1 pkg. onion soup mix and then added corn and broccoli. I also just used frozen chicken breasts and put them in on top of everything. I did put in the rice but won't next time as it didn't really add to the dish. After it was done, I shredded the chicken and then served it over egg noodles and biscuits on the side. Yummy meal for a cold night!
I tweaked this recipe a little after reading reviews from others. I used 1 can cream of chicken, 1 can cream of mushroom with garlic, 3 frozen chicken breasts(uncut), 3/4 c. white wine,1 c.white rice(Minute), 1 bag frozen veggies(carrots,broccoli & cauliflower)& season salt & pepper. I put it all in the crock pot for 4 hours on high & it was perfect. Chicken was tender & rice was cooked, not too mushy or hard. I'd definitely make this again!!!
I loved this recipe, but did a few things different. Used all low fat soups, and brown rice. Also added Lipton onion soup mix and about 1/2 cup water. I mixed the rice and soup in mixing bowl first as someone else advised, and had no problem with the rice being under cooked. I left the chicken whole. I cooked for about 5 hours, knowing that the brown rice does need a little more time.
My family likes this. I changed a few things a bit when I made it. I first put 1/2 cup water in the bottom of the crockpot. Then added 4 large chicken breasts, whole. I added the soups on top of the chicken. I turned the crockpot on to high for 6 hours. Then I cooked 1 cup brown rice on the stove 9according to the pckg directions) and when that was done I added the whole thing to the crockpot on top of the soups. About an hour before it was done I stirred it up a bit and it was all creamy and smooth. My family loved it and the rice was perfect and not hard.
I wasn't too successful with this one. My rice never cooked completely, even after adding more liquid and time. I would prepare the rice and add it near the end if I made this again.
While this was extremely easy to make, it tasted kind of bland and it looked disgusting. It looked liked a pile of mush. The rice never cooked all the way and burned on the sides of the slow cooker. The chicken was too tender, it fell apart when trying to spoon it on to plates.
This recipe is great! My family just loves it. I was a little worried because it was quite thick, so I added 1 can of water and it wasn't bad at all! I reccomend subsituting the Cream of Mushroom for Broccoli Cheese soup, gives it just a little extra flavor and add some salt and pepper!!
This would have been a great recipe. It smelled so good! However, the recipe did not specify long grain or minute rice, so i used long grain. The rice never cooked, and the whole meal was ruined because of crunchy rice.
Decent but very bland. Chicken needs to be heavily seasoned or marinated. Rice was good though. I used minute rice and mixed into the soups. Turned out very creamy. Easy enough to throw together. I would definately make this again with lots of seasoning.
This recipe was quick, easy, and delicious. Rice was done to perfection, and texture was wonderful. I added some brocolli and it turned out quite nicely. For those who couldn't get their rice done properly, you need to learn how to cook! I had no problems, and stirred regularly. A great dish...highly recommended.
This was alright. Personally I would either increase the amount of rice and liquid in this dish or cut back on the chicken - it's just way too much chicken in comparison to rice. I don't know why everyone was saying that their rice wasn't done - Ours was almost overcooked. I followed someone's advice and decided not to cube the chicken - which was a mistake. All you end up with is a ton of shredded chicken breast which does not make an appealing meal. I would cube the chicken then brown it then add it to twice the rice called for in the recipe already cooking in the slow cooker. It also was also very bland - if it weren't for the bit of garlic and onion I added I doubt it would have had much flavor at all. I'm still on the fence over making this again or giving up on fixing this recipe.
This is a many generation family favorite of ours. I was thrilled to find I could make it in the slow cooker (instead of the oven). I did discover that the rice was "crunchy" (aka - not done) but corrected it by adding 3/4 cup of water & cook for a total of 6 1/2 hrs on high.
I made this today with a few changes. I used the broccoli and cheese per someones suggestion instead of mushroom, and i added a can of milk and one of water to the mix, along with some frozen mixed veggetables. Oh, and I also cubed the chicken to make it more of a casserole type deal as to not leave lot of leftover rice and veggies with no chiken. Good recipe, will make again. And don't foget the salt and pepper!! And the rice did stick to the sides a bit, but was easily removed, and actually was away from the house for about 6 hours, and rice was a little over done, but still very tasty.
Whole family loved this. Added some garlic salt, some frozen veggies and 1 cup of chicken broth. Also threw in some Cheddar cheese towards the end. Picky kids had 2 helpings. Definitely a keeper in our house
I thought this was good. I changed the recipe around a little bit, and the chicken was tender, and the rice was perfect. Instead of the cream of celery, I added a can of chicken broth. I also chopped up some broccoli and added that to it. I then added half a can of water, and spiced it up with some fresh garlice, salt and pepper. The family enjoyed it, and we will be making this again.
Although it has a lot of processed products, this is pretty easy and tasty. I made a few changes per the other reviews: Cooked the rice separately and poured the dish over the cooked rice once it was ready to serve. Added my own veggies: carrots, onions, and celery (bc those were the ones I had on hand) And I added a cup of milk that sorta turned it into a soup, but I think I liked it better that way. Husband loved it...thought I was just quite the chef.
Added the rice to the soup and mixed thoroughly before adding the chicken and lots of sliced fresh mushrooms. The rice went directly from crunchy to soggy without passing through fluffy. A problem? Nothing that a bit of creative marketing didn't solve. I simply called it "chicken risotto". My wife loved it.
Excellent and easy - I used brown rice instead of white and stirred the rice in really well - the rice came out fine. I used low sodium soup to reduce the amount of salt. Also added some minced garlic and frozen peas for color. My kids now eat peas - imagine that! Second time around - used cream of potato soup instead of cream of mushroom, quinoa instead of rice, and added some rosemary with the minced garlic - even better than the first time.....
Make this WITHOUT ANY RICE!! Then serve over cooked rice or even noodles or potatoes. This wont add too much more trouble to the recipe and is much better than hard rice! Someone once told me they use 5 different cream soups and this was their families favorite crockpot recipe
This recipe is amazing! My roomate and I call it Chicken Goop but we like that it is all mushy. I follow the recipe but I add one cup of chicken broth, plenty of pepper and about a tsp of garlic powder. I also don't cut up the chicken but put whole breasts that have been thawed and I use the 10 minute rice. Adding frozen brocolli, peas and carrots makes it a full meal. It's fully done, moist, and perfect in 3 hours!
Loved it! Also used minute rice and it turned out perfect! So easy to make, and with two young boys, I just put it in the slow cooker and it's done just in time for dinner! No more trying to juggle cooking and bathing/feeding/homework! Recommended for all busy mums out there!
I made it more like a soup. I cut up the chicken and browned in olive oil. Added corn, carrots, celery, squish, just about anything I had in fridge. I cooked rice separate wish I had made more rice. Children loved it...
This recipe was very good.It was a big hit for my son as well.The only extra thing I did was that I added 1 can of chicken broth.It was surprisingly wonderful and easy.
I made this recipe with a few modifications. I used a large can of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom and a small can of cream of celery. I also added a medium sized onion and 2 large cans of water. My husband and kids loved this recipe & ate it for lunch the following day and dinner again after skipping a day. Love it!
I added white wine, fresh sage leaves, fresh rosemary leaves, dried tarragon, black pepper, a whole onion, and some poultry seasoning... I like it...but we'll see what my boyfriend thinks (please keep in mind that his taste buds are dead, so unless it burns your mouth he can't taste it..)
Very good recipe. I added onions, salt, pepper and Mrs. Dash to give it a little taste. I did have to keep adding water during the cooking process. Kids really enjoyed it.
This was very, very good. One thing I don't understand...how come people alter the recipe and then give it less than a 5-star rating? If you change it before you ever try it, your rating is not an honest one. I don't like celery, so I substituted the cream of celery with a second can of cream of chicken, used "poultry seasoning" before browning it and because it was so thick, I added chicken broth. Husband gave it a 5-star as well. Next time, I think I'm going to use the suggestion of throwing in some broccoli.
This is definitely a good base recipe but it is VERY bland without adding in any other ingredients. Based on the other suggestions, I pre-cooked some Minute Rice and added it about 40 minutes before serving. I added in some sliced mushrooms with the rice as well. I used only 2 cans of soup; cream of mushroom and cream of chicken and then I added in 1 can of Chicken Broth and 1 cup of milk with the chicken along with a bag of frozen peas and carrots. Salt, pepper, minced garlic, dried onions, and voila...it was good. But this receipe is definitely just a springboard for some great variations.
It smelled great while it was cooking, but when I opened the lid, it was a big, gloppy, gooey mess! I tried some, and even after spicing it up like the other reviewers said to do, it was still bland. The ONLY thing I think could have possibly saved this dish would be to cook the rice separately....but then everything could easily be done in a skillet or in an oven with much better results...negates the need for a crock pot.
My family loves this recipe. Making it for second time. Hummm no celery soup, so just added second can of mushroom with some celery soup oh had some sour cream left in fridge, added 3/4 cup of it. Last time I made this had to add extra milk to keep it from getting too thick, those men just are never home on time. Must have been ok, they asked for it again.
We call this "Survivor Chicken" since it looks like the food on Survivor. Fortuntaely, it tastes great!!!!
I've just bought a slow cooker and this was the first recipe I cooked in it. We loved it - even my small daughter ate everything. I added some chopped carrotts, potatoes and an onion to the slow cooker first and used only one can of soup with 60ml of water with some chicken oxo. For seasoning I just used salt and pepper. It was delicious. Also works with steak and an oxtail soup with beef oxo.
Chicken was dry, rice was mushy... will definatly NOT make this again
This was a great dinner.........My son hates rice and even liked it!!!! I used cream of mushroom,cream of celery and cream of mushroom and onion soup....I also used half a cup of bazmati rice and 1/2 cup of wild rice. I mixed the soup and the rice in a bowl before putting in the slow cooker and added 1/2 can extra water and cooked it on high for 5 hours and the rice and chicken were cooked perfectly! I put in a can of sliced mushrooms and about 1 cup of frozen peas. I didnt have any chicken breast on hand so i used chicken thighs. I put them in frozen. I will be making this again!!!
This was very good. I used 1 can chix broth, 1 can cr. of celery, 1 can cr. of chix and 1 cup basmati rice with dried veggies. Added a bit of melted butter for flavor and pepper to taste. Comfort food!
Very easy and tasty. I added some frozen peas to the mixture, and about 1/2 cup chicken broth as suggested by others. Tasted alot like chicken pot pie filling and I love chicken pot pie. My rice seemed to cook unevenly though, despite regular stirring. Most of the rice cooked, but the rice at the bottom of the pot was under done. Maybe it's my crock pot? I will try this again and add more veggies this time. Perhaps some carrots, celery and diced onion along with the peas.
This one is a keeper. I read the reviews and used Uncle Ben's garlic and butter rice, precooked it before adding it to the mix. I marinated the chicken in some seasoning salt and EVOO for a few hours before I cooked it. I also added a bouillon cube and a soup can's worth of water. I added salt and pepper to taste and some chopped carrots and celery. It cooked up nice and thick but not too thick and didn't taste bland. Family loved it. I plan on making this again soon, using whatever veggies I have on hand to add to the cooker. Definitely consider precooking the rice and adding more than a cup if it is precooked.
This dish came out excellent! The only change I made was that I "pre-boiled" my rice to cook it down a little bit, then added it to the chicken/gravy mixture in the crock pot....thanks for sharing!
Maybe I would leave out the the celery soup?? I also used instant rice because of all the reviews that regular rice didn't cook. But the instant rice was just mushy. The chicken was cooked but not flavorful for tender. Won't make it again.
I had to tweak this a bit based on the other reviews, and I'm glad I did - it just wasn't enough tweaking! I used one can each of cream of chicken and cream of broccoli, one can of mushrooms, a can of milk and 1/2 can of water. I used instant rice and added it for the last hour. The consistency was a little mushy, so I think I will add the rice a little later next time. I also added salt & pepper, Accent, and garlic powder and a little thyme. It was still kind of bland. I will try this recipe again, but will keep tweaking to improve the taste..think I will add broccoli, too.
USE MINUTE RICE. That will take care of your hard rice problem. I added corn, peas and carrots it was delish
Very easy. I changed one item. Instead of rice I cut up 6 medium sized potatos and cooked for 8 hours. Served it with a french baguette. It was wonderful. Will make again and again. Wife loved it.
pretty good- wasnt sure what to make with it- made rolls but it just looked like slop- good slop, but slop nonetheless. so I added some basic dumplings that soaked up alll the access "gravy" and it was quite thick- pretty good. used minute rice and it was just fine
I was excited to make this dish but was unfortunately very disappointed. Because of all of the soup in it, it was very salty. I don't know if they have those kinds of soup available with low sodium. If they do, try that.
It was ok. I had to add about 1 cup of water and it was still too thick. The flavors were ok. I think next time I will take out one of the creamed soups and add chicken broth instead.
This recipe flavor wasn't too bad but the rice was very hard. and the chicken was bland
this was not for me the rice was hard and i had to add water at the end and wait longer for it to cook wont make again
This was my first time using a slow cooker and it turned out great! Based on other suggestions, I replaced the cream of mushroom soup with water, added 2 cloves of garlic for flavor, and threw in some frozen broccoli. I also kept the chicken breasts whole and seasoned them with salt and pepper. I used condensed rice and although it came out soft, I still thought it tasted very good, and the chicken was perfect. The best part is that my fussy husband loved it! We can't wait to eat it again.
I tried this recipe with what I had on hand: broccoli cheese soup, mushroom soup, and chicken broth. I also added 1/2 tbsp. minced garlic and a package of frozen broccoli florets in with the chicken breasts and rice, and I cooked on low for 4 1/2 hours. Not bad! I might season the chicken a little more next time than with more than just salt and pepper, but for a quick and easy meal, this worked out pretty well.
I changed the recipe by adding a small amount of milk so it is more creamy. I also add 2 chicken buillion cubes, and salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
I'm not the greatest cook in the world so every Sunday I cook dinner, the rest of the week my husband does. Anyway, I tried this recipe this past Sunday and I thought it was ok, my rice was not cooked. The recipe does not say whether to cook the rice first or use 5 min rice or 20 minute rice. I followed the recipe to the T and I even added 3 cans of water which my soup cans said not the recipe..if it would have indicated these things my dinner would have turned out great.
This recipe was great!! I don't like cream of celery soup so I used 2 cans of cream of chicken and mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken soup instead. I also added more rice. It doesn't look very pretty, but it sure tastes good!
must cook the rice before putting it in the cooker, and the amount of soup was a bit much; maybe one or two cans instead of three? chicken takes longer to cook than stated.
I did not care for this recipe.
This recipe is easy and great! If you want cooked rice, use short grain rice. I added some white wine, Parmesan and garlic to add some zing. The whole family loved it. So easy!
Definitely would not make this again...very bland. Even though it was easy, it wasn't a hit in my house (even for the cook--ME!).
I give it four stars because it's not my favorite thing to make and I had to put the rice on high the last 2 hours of cooking because it wasn't getting cooked through. However, it came out ok in the end.
I was glad to see I could make this in the crockpot since I've been making this oven for a while now. I did add about 1/2 can of milk and a couple tablespoons of butter. And I used two cans of cream of chicken and ommitted the cream of mushroom. Everyone love it and there were no leftovers!
Good. Easy. Little bland. Not very healthy.
Kinda gross, but easy.
Great recipe! I added some mushrooms as well. Will definately make again, thanks!
I did half a recipe in my 1 qt slow cooker. Cut semi-frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts & Added 1 can each low salt cream of mushroom and low salt cream of celery. Added 1/4 cup chicken broth, about 1 tsp of garlic powder and 1/4 cup chopped onion & a light sprinkle of pepper. Cooked on hi for 3.5 hrs and the rice was cooked and we had a delicious dinner for two. My only complaint is that the texture is a little pasty, but slow cooking rice makes that almost unavoidable. Oh. And do NOT forget to spray/Pam the cooker first as some of the food makes yummy crusts on the walls of the slow cooker insert.
This is a great recipe but you have to use instant rice.
I turned it on low and cooked it while at work (about 8-9 hours) and it was still plenty moist. A little thick, but not bad. I sprayed the sides of the crock pot to keep it from burning/sticking to the side. this needs more flavor. it's nice and easy, but next time I will add dry onion soup mix.
My family absolutely LOVE this recipe and so do I, because it is easy AND tasty! I add one can-full of water as otherwise it can get a bit dry and that seems to work for us.
A little too cream-of-blah soup for me. I'd think about adding some brocolli or other veggies before I'd try it again.
This recipe was only ok. The chicken part of it tasted pretty good but the rice mixture looked and tasted like slop. It was definately a recipe that I would not make again!
This was ok. Though, I did change it quite a bit. From reading everyone's thoughts I decided not to cut the chicken and instead I spiced it with onion powder, garlic all-spice and rosemary. I then seared the chicken to a nice crisp brown. (This added a wonderful presentation--no more goopy mess!!) I also added some chicken broth with the rice and soup BEFORE I added the chicken. I let that set on high for about 15 min. while I cooked the chicken. Just before adding the chicken I stirred the rice and soup mix really well, and set the chicken almost on top of the rice. Then 3 hours later (on high) I took the chicken out and served the sauce over fresh-baked biscuts. I will make this again, maybe playing with it a little more.
it was mushy
Had this for dinner tonight. The family loved it. Thanks. It's a very good meal.
I substituted 1 can of chicken broth for the Cream of Celery soup. Was very easy to make. Will be making again.
Delicious and so easy! My entire family loved it!
Great comfort food. We really liked the dish. We are going to try to add some spices next time - it could be kicked up a notch!
No one in my family liked this, I will NOT be making this again! I was forced to give this a one star rating but I would have perfered not to have rated it with any stars!
Rice does not turn out well even with adding more broth.
It was a SIMPLE, easy comfort food to make. I found it a little too salty though. After reading the reviews, I followed suit in adding my own seasoning for taste to make sure the chicken wasn't too bland. (It wasn't.) I added onion powder, pepper, and dried basil to the recipe. Also for the soup, I used 2 cans of low-sodium cream of mushroom soup. If I had been able to find the low-sodium kind for the other 2 soups, I would have gotten it too. In addition to the soup, I added about 1/4-1/2 can of water to it because it was looking pretty thick. Even after adding water it was thick enough. Overall, this recipe was good. I think I'd make it again on days I'm feeling lazy or want comfort food. I served biscuits alongside with this meal. It was a big hit with everyone who tried it. For me, it was "alright."
This is so simple a child could make it. I would suggest a different type of rice but besides that it is perfect for a mom on the run.
I agree with previous reviewers - this is definitely a base for something better. I boiled the rice in chicken broth for about 8 minutes (or until most of the broth was soaked into the rice). I added 2 cups of water to the cooker along with all the soups. I also pan seared the chicken breasts - first coating them with seasoned salt and thyme - in vegetable oil and 2 garlic cloves sliced into thick chunks. Lastly, I added salt, pepper, paprika, seasoned salt, and poultry seasoning to the mixture in the cooker. Halfway through cook time, I added some sliced carrots. Definitely spray the cooker with Pam because the mixture will stick to the sides! It turned out really good!
I made this yesterday, and it turned out well, albeit messy-looking. (But as a single mom of a preschooler, presentation is not all that important to me...) I like that it made good leftovers, and the house made the house smell wonderful. Following the advice of other reviewers, I added a can of chicken broth, black pepper, and some garlic powder. I did find that it needed quite a bit longer to cook, though. It took almost 8 hours on low. Maybe that was because I used whole-grain brown rice instead of white, but I did find that the brown rice imparted a nice nuttiness to the flavor.
This recipe is a good base recipe, if used as is, it's very bland. It's good if you add garlic, onion, s & p, thyme, and milk towards the end. Next time I will try chicken broth and carrots as well.
The only thing I changed with the recipe was I used Broccoli Cheese soup instead of cream of chicken. It was super easy and it fed 3 hungry men (one of which is usually very picky). My husband couldn't believe how good it was and that was all there was to it. Thanks!!
Easy to prepare. Just tasted awful. Too bland.
I tasted this about 2 hours into cooking and it was sooooo bland. I added some rosemary, thyme, white wine, salt, pepper and curry to this. The flavor came out great but the rice was so mushy my husband was disgusted with it. I think I'll play around with this recipe and these ingredients and just not add the rice. I also served it with biscuits and I think if the rice hadn't been in it we would have really enjoyed it. This recipe is not a keeper for my family as it is originally written.
