Easy Slow Cooker Chicken

407 Ratings
  • 5 108
  • 4 133
  • 3 82
  • 2 44
  • 1 40

Chicken and soup in the crock pot, what could be quicker and easier.

By Linda

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut chicken breasts into large chunks.

    Advertisement

  • Place the chicken breasts, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, cream of celery soup and the rice in a slow cooker. Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 82.9mg; sodium 1648mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022