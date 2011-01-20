Warm Chicken Ranch Wraps

These are absolutely wonderful. You can either fry or grill the chicken, although in my opinion, fried is best! Another nice thing about these is that they take care of all your food groups in one wrap!

Recipe by Linda K

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
  • Cut chicken breast into strips.

  • Grilled chicken method: Spray a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add chicken, cook over medium-high heat 12 to 15 minutes, or until light brown and juices run clear. Add the water and bring to a boil. Add the rice, cover and remove form the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in the salad dressing.

  • Fried Chicken Method: Dip chicken into buttermilk then roll them in the flour mixture. Fry for 3 minutes each side in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) skillet with 1 cup of oil in it. Combine the fried chicken strips and the cooked rice pilaf. Stir in the salad dressing.

  • Fill each warm tortilla with lettuce, chicken and rice mixture, and tomatoes. Fold in both sides of the wrap. Holding in the folded sides roll the wrap tightly from the bottom to the top, keeping the ingredients firmly packed as you go. Slice each wrap in half diagonally and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
802 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 39.6g; cholesterol 77.2mg; sodium 877.6mg. Full Nutrition
