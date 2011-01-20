Warm Chicken Ranch Wraps

I must've read this recipe 10 times and each time I thought: "rice mix? I don't see rice or a rice mix in the ingredients". Apparently I can't read, bc it's right there. I found the rice in the ingredient list after I made the wraps. LOL. Anyway, obviously I didn't put the rice in it, but I just mixed the ranch dressing with the tomatoes and lettuce instead. It was still good, and since I'm not a big fan of rice--in wraps or otherwise--it all worked out. Not sure why people say these are time consuming--it doesn't take much longer than a regular dinner, and if you put the chicken on the grill it's even faster. It probably took me about 15 minutes to prepare. Of course, I forgot the rice, but if you put it on before you start the chicken or use leftover rice it shouldn't take too long. Thanks for the recipe!