Warm Chicken Ranch Wraps
These are absolutely wonderful. You can either fry or grill the chicken, although in my opinion, fried is best! Another nice thing about these is that they take care of all your food groups in one wrap!
Great for a quick dinner! I used some leftover grilled chicken I had on hand. I also used some homemade ranch dressing - "Ranch-Style Buttermilk Dressing" from this site to be exact. I chopped up some cherry tomatoes and I really felt these needed a little something "extra" some I added some shredded cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon - that did the trick! I served it with some chips and dill pickle spears - YUM!
Great for a quick dinner! I used some leftover grilled chicken I had on hand. I also used some homemade ranch dressing - "Ranch-Style Buttermilk Dressing" from this site to be exact. I chopped up some cherry tomatoes and I really felt these needed a little something "extra" some I added some shredded cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon - that did the trick! I served it with some chips and dill pickle spears - YUM!
This was tasty for a light dinner or lunch. I ommitted the rice, and made it a buffalo chicken wrap by shaking the chicken in a baggie with Franks Hot Sauce and melted butter. I also added red onions. Very good!
Pretty good stuff. Personally, I don't think it matters HOW you cook the chicken, just as long as you make it the way you like it. For me, I grilled the chicken seasoned with cajun seasonings to give it some heat. I used only 1/3c ranch (next time, I may use peppercorn ranch instead) and served with lettuce, green bell peppers, cheese, and green onions wrapped in the tortilla. Went great with our soup.
Very good. I knew hubby would love because it has Ranch...in there somehow. I omitted the rice part (actually forgot about it) and it still tasted delicious. I also added a bit of bacon to the wrap...and it think it made all the difference. Thanks for the post. We will be using this recipe many times in our house.
I took a shortcut: I used pre-packaged grilled chicken strips, cooked my rice and put the ranch and chicken in w/ the rice when it was done. I also added crumbled bacon. Yummy and quick and easy!
Very yummy!!! My 5 year old ate his vegetarian style, didn't want the chicken, but the fiance and I really thought these were great! I fried up some bacon and crumbled it and added it in. Felt that gave it a nice touch. Will definately make these again!
Very good with some changes. I cook everything seperately...so I simply saute the chicken with some garlic and basil. I also stir-fry a bag of frozen stir-fry veggies. And cook the rice seperately. Then I just combine the veggies, chicken, rice and ranch dressing in the tortillas. The veggies really make this dish!
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed the Warm Chicken Ranch Wraps. They required alittle bit of work but are worth the extra effort! The Ranch dressing adds a nice zing and compliments well with the flavor of the beans and seasoned chicken! Mmm Mmm Good!
These were the best!! My kiddos loved them too.
Very good but time consuming. Also, difficult for kids to eat neatly.
I thought this would be great. It took a little creativity to get the tortilla rolled without them ripping. Any kind of roll is a bit tricky for younger kids. It tasted great! I'll make it again, because I like it . . . LOL
good idea! i didn't exactly follow the recipe, but used the idea of it. i just reheated grilled chicken from the previous night, made rice and stirred some dressing into it, and let everyone decide what they preferred in their wrap. the chicken, tangy ranch, and veggies (we used lettuce and fresh tomatoes) go together for a nice taste.
simple ingredients work well
Yummy! Thanks for sharing!
I must've read this recipe 10 times and each time I thought: "rice mix? I don't see rice or a rice mix in the ingredients". Apparently I can't read, bc it's right there. I found the rice in the ingredient list after I made the wraps. LOL. Anyway, obviously I didn't put the rice in it, but I just mixed the ranch dressing with the tomatoes and lettuce instead. It was still good, and since I'm not a big fan of rice--in wraps or otherwise--it all worked out. Not sure why people say these are time consuming--it doesn't take much longer than a regular dinner, and if you put the chicken on the grill it's even faster. It probably took me about 15 minutes to prepare. Of course, I forgot the rice, but if you put it on before you start the chicken or use leftover rice it shouldn't take too long. Thanks for the recipe!
Used tofu and absolutely loved these wraps. Taste superb. I baked the tofu slices at 400F oven and sprinkled salt , chili powder and some sumac.
I used sauteed chicken that was marinated in honey mustard and some leftover rice (which was a spicey rice) in this wrap. This was an easy dinner that used up leftovers.
this was good. i used leftover cooked chicken. it was missing a little something. i think some bacon and avocado would make this 5 stars. i served these w/ french fries but i think a black bean corn salad would have been better
Used the grilling method. I first cooked the chicken in salt/pepper/red pepper flakes, after it was done cooking I added in 4-5 tablespoons of diced tomatoes and 1 diced medium onion. Added in leftover brown rice that was precooked with a bit of soy sauce at the end. Used a reduced fat ranch dressing and finished it off with a generous amount of parsley. We used whole wheat wraps. I cut up lettuce and red & green peppers, shredded some Cheddar and Mozzarella, black beans, and chipotle sauce to dress up these wraps. They were very well received by my family, no leftovers (which is the clearest indicator of a great dinner!) Will make these again, we found these flavorful and didn't find the lack of it like how some other comments mentioned. I guess it depends on the prep and the seasoning, definitley has potential. Great recipe for the kids, if you follow it without any mod's to the recipe posted.
Very good. I wasn't sure about the warm rice with lettuce, but I gave it a shot. Added some cheddar and used chicken broth both to cook the rice and mix the rice chicken and ranch together. Much more flavorful than water. I also added a little bit of garlic with the chicken while it was cooking.
Next time I'll try with more veggies and hope that it gives it more flavor.
I didn't use the rice, either. I'm not a huge rice fan, so I just loaded it up with thinly sliced vegetables and it was VERY good. Healthy, too!
Awesome, EASY recipe! Tastes just like a wrap you'd get at a restaurant! The only thing I did differently was use seasoned chicken breasts cooked on the grill. I also added a little shredded mexican cheese to them, and they were a hit! Will definitely make again!
This was ok. I tried the fried version and it turned out kinda soggy, maybe I'll try the grilled version.
Very goo and easy to make. Makes a lot more then what it says though and is very filling.
Not bad, but a bit bland, I'd recommend adding some spices to give this a kick!
Great stuff. I didn't have the rice at home so I made it without the rice and just grilled the chicken. It is great meal for the hot summer or anytime
After making this the first time, I made it at least 3 times in the following week. Definitely delicious!
I ended up doing like a chicken Caesar wrap and dubbed Caesar dressing for the ranch. :)
My family raved about this meal. It is at the top of our list now!
I loved this recipe. I did, however, follow other reviewers advice that it was a bit bland so I grilled the chicken in butter with red pepper flakes and dill. I added chicken bouillon to the rice water and combined all the ingredients seperately. Also, I added bacon bits to add more flavor.
So easy and delicious every time! I will never get sick of these.
My family loved these wraps! Used a Hidden Valley Ranch dressing packet made with mayo and milk and added bacon and swiss cheese. Super delicious warm or cold! Definitely will make these again!
Not my family's favorite. I thought it needed a little something to spice it up as it tasted a little bland.
Great, versatile recipe, I make it constantly in the summer. The picky boyfriend loves it, it is cheap and easy, and goes pretty far. I typically use less chicken, and cook it in hot sauce or different spices. I usually add cheese to the wrap, and sometimes warm raisins for myself. Green onion is also a great add-in.
I really liked them without the chicken. My husband absolutely loved them and requests them over and over. Thank you!
i thought these were very good...i used spanish rice and used lettuce as a garnish...i also drizzled a bit of taco sauce on them...i will make again
great recipe for 'left over' chicken. had left over drummies from grilling, took the meat off the bone, cooked the rice separate and combined it all together and added some grated garlic. quick and easy way to use up my left over chicken.
This was really good- we've had them both ways, and I prefer the fried chicken, but both are very good. My kids love these wraps. I don't cook quite as much chicken as the recipe calls for, but it's still outstanding.
This was a great recipe. My family raved. Added some black olives and used some italian herb low carb flatbread. Was delicious!
I too thought these wraps were rather bland the first time I made them. The second time, I used the fajita-flavored rice-in-a-bag that takes 90 seconds in the micro. Big difference! I also used the pre-packaged grilled chicken strips. Those two changes took out most of the work and added a whole lot more flavor.
Nice change to our usual turkey/cream cheese wraps. I thought following the instructions would make a mess, so I simply mixed shredded grilled chicken in dressing and heated it on the stove. I also omitted the rice, we had enough carbs with the tortillas!
I used thai bbq chicken skewers, whole wheat tortillas, and some (real) bacon bits. They were excellent.
This was good but a lot of work and not mine or my kids' favorite. Although we didn't dislike it either.
My family enjoyed this recipe. I did as others suggested and used pre-cooked fajita chicken instead of breasts. I think next time I will try adding some crumbled bacon.
I used the "fried chicken method" and I thought it was still lacking in flavor.
I thought these were a little bland tasting. Adding some more spices to the rice, or maybe adding bacon pieces to the sandwich might help.
I think you should revise the recipe to say 8 chicken strips and 1 cup of instant rice. If you followed the recipe as written you would have a pretty big frying pan of chicken. I loved the results and my husband said he would eat it again.
Use the pre-packaged grilled chichen or used coated crispy chicken strips for add flavor, otherwise kind of bland...
Simple, quick and yummy who could ask for anything more?!
This was very good for a quick meal. I added a little salsa with the ranch dressing just for a little more flavor. I will be making this again.
This recipe was good but I accidentally forgot to thaw the chicken ahead of time so by the time they were done cooking in the frying pan (I didn't bread them) it was quite runny. I only added 3/4 cup water and it still made the wraps a little soggy. Would make it again but it didn't seem to go as far as I would have thought with 8 chicken breasts. It was good all in all.
Yummy!
The kids liked this but although the chicken and rice mix was ok on its own, you couldnt taste it in the wraps.... We may as well not had it in there!
Like others, I skipped the rice and used the grill to cook my chicken breasts, seasoned with salt, pepper and oil. So it was a pretty simple wrap; grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and onion topped with home made Ranch Dressing, wrapped in grilled flour tortillas. Next time I'll add bacon too!
Wonderful flavor...something different!
I'm not especially crazy about wraps, but I have to admit this was pretty good. I cooked the chicken breast on the Foreman contraption, then sliced it into strips. The only other change I made was to add some red onion. Thanks, Kiersten!
I omitted the water after cooking. Then added taco seasoning. Then added rice and dressing.
Really good!
this recipe is the perfect summer snack. I made an abundant amount so I've had it in the morning, noon, & night (hot and cold). my family enjoyed it. even my picky Pit Bull came back for seconds! I read in the comment section that this recipe would be good with bacon crumbles so I added them and avocado to complement the ranch sauce's creaminess. I also used brown rice because it's healthy and for easier digestion for the canine family members.
These had the right idea, but like other reviewers, I felt these were quite bland. I would suggest blackening the chicken or using some kind of spice to liven these wraps up. Edible, yes, but not fantastic. As stated, this recipe is sure to win with children, I bet.
I was looking for a tasty wrap that my whole family would love. The chicken strips (fried) were very tasty. I didn't mix the rice and chicken together with the ranch. I left it all separate and let them add what they wanted. I sliced onion as well for an extra veggie. They are very filling.!
I used grilled chicken strips and added a lot of seasonings and these were great. Thanks for the idea.
