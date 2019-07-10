1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars In the past my family included salads to our meat dishes because we knew the importance of vegetables but fattoush is one of few salads we actually crave. In fact I make a larger batch (separating the pita chips so that they don't become soggy) to use for lunch the next day. Regarding those pita chips sorry you can't replace the real thing with the store bought variety. The pita chips make this salad what it is and besides it only adds about ten minutes - including clean up! - to cook time. Just make sure to carefully watch the frying and only cook until pita bread is LIGHT brown in color. Remove from stove and let them continue to cook in the hot oil for another minute until they are darker. (If not you quickly run the risk of burning the bread.) I do recommend having all the salad ingredients on hand. In regards to the dressing if you don't have/don't want to buy onion flakes and celery salt just add more lemon pepper (although I find the crushed lemon or sumac sold in Middle Eastern shops to be better alternatives) and more white wine vinegar to give it that extra tang. This salad is a great match for beef dishes and we also like it for our Middle Eastern mezze night where we make this salad hummus and falafel. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! For the dressing I added Sumac (a healthy palm full) 2 cloves of chopped fresh garlic 1/4 cup more lemon juice and coarse sea salt. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars We enjoyed this. The pita 'croutons' were a great idea! I omitted the parsley because I don't like it and once I started eating I went back and added more mint. The only thing I will change in the future is to use red onion instead of green - I like to really taste onion in my salad. Thanks! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a simple Mediterranean dressing similar to what I have had at Persian & other restaurants. This is exactly what I was looking for! I made minor tweaks based on my own preferences and added Sumac as one reviewer suggested. Thanks! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Love love love it! I made a few changes though. Bought garlic flavored baked pita chips (because it's easier) added feta omitted mint (didn't have any) used red wine vinegar in place of the white wine vinegar (I had red not white) and used pepper and lemon zest in place of the lemon pepper (didn't have lemon pepper). Everyone I've served it to loves it and asks for the recipe. Thanks!!!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Great salad! Very fresh crisp and taste bud worthy. Mint parsley and cilantro added so much zip to this salad - then add the dressing that is packed with flavor. It is a great Mediterranean salad. The dressing alone is worth making this salad. Thanks Dfoods for sharing. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This salad is packed with flavor. I literally wanted to eat it all day. Thanks. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This salad was exceptional! I made last night for a light dinner and was blown away by the results. My Dad who is a very picky eater and not very "experimental" when it comes to cuisine absolutely loved it. The dressing was light flavorful and balanced. Surprisingly the mint did not overpower the salad and the various flavors blended together in perfect harmony. I added sweet onion because I LOVE onion in salad and some chick peas for fiber and protein. We also topped our plates with a few sprinkles of feta and I left out the pitas to make it healthier. WILL be a new staple weekend meal for my family. The preparation is time consuming but WELL worth the wait! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Nice. Added more spices though. Helpful (3)