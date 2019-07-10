Fattoush

Rating: 4.41 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Great light salad of an Eastern-Mediterranean flavor, with crunchy pita chips. Big favorite! I learned it from some Lebanese friends. After I tasted it, I needed to keep it.

By Blady

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place pita pieces into the skillet without crowding. Fry in batches until browned; then remove to paper towels.

    Advertisement

  • Place romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, green onions, mint leaves, parsley, and cilantro into a large bowl.

  • Pour lemon juice and white wine vinegar into a small bowl. Season with salt, lemon pepper, onion flakes, celery salt, and garlic powder. Stir in olive oil.

  • Gently toss salad with fried pita pieces and dressing. Adjust seasonings to taste, and serve.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 36.5g; sodium 393.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (27)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

m0wlp42
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2008
In the past my family included salads to our meat dishes because we knew the importance of vegetables but fattoush is one of few salads we actually crave. In fact I make a larger batch (separating the pita chips so that they don't become soggy) to use for lunch the next day. Regarding those pita chips sorry you can't replace the real thing with the store bought variety. The pita chips make this salad what it is and besides it only adds about ten minutes - including clean up! - to cook time. Just make sure to carefully watch the frying and only cook until pita bread is LIGHT brown in color. Remove from stove and let them continue to cook in the hot oil for another minute until they are darker. (If not you quickly run the risk of burning the bread.) I do recommend having all the salad ingredients on hand. In regards to the dressing if you don't have/don't want to buy onion flakes and celery salt just add more lemon pepper (although I find the crushed lemon or sumac sold in Middle Eastern shops to be better alternatives) and more white wine vinegar to give it that extra tang. This salad is a great match for beef dishes and we also like it for our Middle Eastern mezze night where we make this salad hummus and falafel. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(45)

Most helpful critical review

Amanda Baumgartner
Rating: 3 stars
07/05/2016
I really enjoyed this salad but my husband and kids found the dressing too lemon-y to really enjoy it. Read More
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
m0wlp42
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2008
In the past my family included salads to our meat dishes because we knew the importance of vegetables but fattoush is one of few salads we actually crave. In fact I make a larger batch (separating the pita chips so that they don't become soggy) to use for lunch the next day. Regarding those pita chips sorry you can't replace the real thing with the store bought variety. The pita chips make this salad what it is and besides it only adds about ten minutes - including clean up! - to cook time. Just make sure to carefully watch the frying and only cook until pita bread is LIGHT brown in color. Remove from stove and let them continue to cook in the hot oil for another minute until they are darker. (If not you quickly run the risk of burning the bread.) I do recommend having all the salad ingredients on hand. In regards to the dressing if you don't have/don't want to buy onion flakes and celery salt just add more lemon pepper (although I find the crushed lemon or sumac sold in Middle Eastern shops to be better alternatives) and more white wine vinegar to give it that extra tang. This salad is a great match for beef dishes and we also like it for our Middle Eastern mezze night where we make this salad hummus and falafel. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(45)
Jenni
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2008
Love it! For the dressing I added Sumac (a healthy palm full) 2 cloves of chopped fresh garlic 1/4 cup more lemon juice and coarse sea salt. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2006
We enjoyed this. The pita 'croutons' were a great idea! I omitted the parsley because I don't like it and once I started eating I went back and added more mint. The only thing I will change in the future is to use red onion instead of green - I like to really taste onion in my salad. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
KB in CA
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2009
I was looking for a simple Mediterranean dressing similar to what I have had at Persian & other restaurants. This is exactly what I was looking for! I made minor tweaks based on my own preferences and added Sumac as one reviewer suggested. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Nicole R
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2007
Love love love it! I made a few changes though. Bought garlic flavored baked pita chips (because it's easier) added feta omitted mint (didn't have any) used red wine vinegar in place of the white wine vinegar (I had red not white) and used pepper and lemon zest in place of the lemon pepper (didn't have lemon pepper). Everyone I've served it to loves it and asks for the recipe. Thanks!!!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2011
Great salad! Very fresh crisp and taste bud worthy. Mint parsley and cilantro added so much zip to this salad - then add the dressing that is packed with flavor. It is a great Mediterranean salad. The dressing alone is worth making this salad. Thanks Dfoods for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
IMANKAY
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2007
This salad is packed with flavor. I literally wanted to eat it all day. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kristin Licavoli
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2012
This salad was exceptional! I made last night for a light dinner and was blown away by the results. My Dad who is a very picky eater and not very "experimental" when it comes to cuisine absolutely loved it. The dressing was light flavorful and balanced. Surprisingly the mint did not overpower the salad and the various flavors blended together in perfect harmony. I added sweet onion because I LOVE onion in salad and some chick peas for fiber and protein. We also topped our plates with a few sprinkles of feta and I left out the pitas to make it healthier. WILL be a new staple weekend meal for my family. The preparation is time consuming but WELL worth the wait! Read More
Helpful
(4)
mama of four
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2009
Nice. Added more spices though. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Amanda Baumgartner
Rating: 3 stars
07/05/2016
I really enjoyed this salad but my husband and kids found the dressing too lemon-y to really enjoy it. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022