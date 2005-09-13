White Chili I

Serve with corn bread and salad. If you cube the chicken ahead of time, make corn bread muffins while preparing the chili, and use a bagged salad mix from the produce department, this is a very fast meal to put together.

Recipe by Dierdre Dee

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook chicken and onion in oil 4 to 5 minutes, or until onion is tender.

  • Stir in the chicken broth, green chiles, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, cilantro, and cayenne pepper. Reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Stir in the beans, and simmer for 5 more minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Garnish with green onion and shredded cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 39.3g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 81.1mg; sodium 490.1mg. Full Nutrition
