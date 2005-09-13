White Chili I
Serve with corn bread and salad. If you cube the chicken ahead of time, make corn bread muffins while preparing the chili, and use a bagged salad mix from the produce department, this is a very fast meal to put together.
I have been making a similar version to this for years. One of my favorites. I noticed a lot of reviewers mentioning how thin this chili was. DON'T drain or rinse the beans (even though the recipe tells you to). This will help thicken up your chili. Believe me, it will make a big difference. Not sure why you would rinse canned beans anyway.Read More
This recipe is a good starting point but really needed to be 'kicked-up' a notch. I tweeked it this way: used 3T. olive oil, one chopped purple onion, two cloves of chopped garlic and I added another can of cannellini beans that I had ground to paste in my mini chopper. This really gave the mix the consistancy of chili rather than soup. I used 3 chopped, precooked grilled chicken breast that I bought in my store's freezer section. (Don't knock 'em 'till you've tried them. They're not bad.) A couple of shakes of celery seed, Louisiana red hot and 1/4 cup sherry and...look out! You talk about good!!! This is a great concept recipe but I think you'll be pleased if you take my recommendations.Read More
I have been making a similar version to this for years. One of my favorites. I noticed a lot of reviewers mentioning how thin this chili was. DON'T drain or rinse the beans (even though the recipe tells you to). This will help thicken up your chili. Believe me, it will make a big difference. Not sure why you would rinse canned beans anyway.
This was so easy and quick to make! I did make a few changes though: it was a little bland, so I added a few more dashes of each spice, used fresh cilantro, 2 cans of great northern beans, and added a bit of flour to thicken. Simmered 5-10 minutes longer than recipe stated. The grocery store didn't have monterey jack cheese, so we used colby jack instead. Served with cornbread. My husband said, 'mmmmmm,' after every bite. Next time, I'll make a double batch so there are more leftovers! Thanks for a fabulous recipe!
This recipe is a good starting point but really needed to be 'kicked-up' a notch. I tweeked it this way: used 3T. olive oil, one chopped purple onion, two cloves of chopped garlic and I added another can of cannellini beans that I had ground to paste in my mini chopper. This really gave the mix the consistancy of chili rather than soup. I used 3 chopped, precooked grilled chicken breast that I bought in my store's freezer section. (Don't knock 'em 'till you've tried them. They're not bad.) A couple of shakes of celery seed, Louisiana red hot and 1/4 cup sherry and...look out! You talk about good!!! This is a great concept recipe but I think you'll be pleased if you take my recommendations.
I absolutely loved this. Everyone who tasted it absolute love this. However, I made some revisions as well: Great Northern beans, 2 cans Only used 1 cup of chicken stock only used 2 chicken breasts Put probably 2 tbsp of cumin in it Used salsa verde instead of green chiles (because I couldn't find them.) Used about 1 tsp of hot pepper Used about 1 tsp of habenero sauce. The people who say this is bland probably used no creativity. Also: DO NOT PUT THE BEANS IN BUT 5 MINUTES BEFORE EVERYTHING IS DONE. Otherwise they WILL turn to mush. Duh.
Made exactly as the recipe calls for, this was a bit bland. (more of a four star recipe). However, I doubled the spices, except I added fresh cilantro (about 1/4 cup) instead of dried, as well as the juice of a lime. With those additions it was excellent. it took my family forever to get to the table when I made it, so it boiled down to a thick mixture. Otherwise I would have needed to add some smashed beans for thickener. I cooked the chicken breasts whole and just shredded them after they were cooked. Much easier than cutting up raw chicken. I have six children who can be picky at times, but they all loved this chili. This is definitely a keeper.
I made this chili for dinner last night for friends for our weekly 'Must See TV' get together. Everyone loved it! It was really easy to make. I did have trouble finding cannellini beans so I used a combination of small white beans and great northern beans instead. I also cut the amount of onion in half.
I only gave this 3 stars--while it's a good start, I had to add a lot to it in order to make it more of a chili than a soup. I added a can of black beans, a can of corn, and about a TBL of chilipowder (can't have chili without chilipowder, after all)and it was great!
This was great! I scaled the recipe for 6 servings and used great northern beans. I added a total of 4 cans of the beans for the scaled 6 serving size which is a little more than it called for. I also used two 10 1/2 ounces of chicken broth instead of what the recipe had called for and this seemed to be the perfect amount. I served it with some sour cream on the top of each bowl along with the cheese, we also had some tortilla chips for dipping and Waikiki cornbread (recipe on this site) on the side. It was delicious! I will Definatley be making this again and again.
Instead of chicken breasts, I added one package of Tyson Southwest seasoned chicken breast strips (cut up) and 1/2 lb. of hot pork sausage. I used other suggestions and added 2 cans (undrained) great white northern beans instead of the cannellini. Most excellent - just the right amount of spice!
Very good!Will double the recipe next time.
I really love the flavor...I would consider it a great recipe for chicken tortilla soup rather than a chili bc as many other reviewers mentioned, its more of a soupy broth.
This was yummy and very quick and easy to make. I love one pot wonders. I forgot to get green onions at the store so I'll have to try that for next time. I didn't cook the chicken and onion separate. I added 2 raw chicken breast to the broth and spices with 1/2 an onion. and half way through I took the chicken out and cut them into bite size cubes. Used 2 cans of Great Northern Beans, drained, 2 cans of green chile peppers and added 1 cubed zuchinni squash. I intended to make Cha Cha's white chili and the ingredients are very similiar but in the end I didn't follow either recipe as far as chicken and bean ratio. I used 2 sprigs of fresh cilantro instead of using dried cilantro, I don't care for the dried one to much. My co-worker loved it and said I should be slapped. lolol We ate this with BLT sandwiches. I'll be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
I think the title to this recipe is slightly misleading. Chili conjures up visions of something that's thick and stew-like which this definately isn't if you make it as written. While this recipe is really good, it's a soup more than anything. Because I wanted to make something more "chili" like, I made a few changes. Instead of cubed chicken, I used ground turkey. I used two 4 ounce cans of green chilis to add more flavor without adding heat. I also got two cans of beans and pureed 1/2 of 1 can. I definately didn't rinse or drain them. Also, I added the beans along with all of the other ingrediants and simmered it for 45 minutes. The result was still a little thin but it was much more like chili. Next time I will puree an entire can of beans and leave 1 can whole. All in all it was a good recipe. It made about 6 decent sized servings and between 4 people, there was nothing left.
needs more spice
I made this tonight and was quite impressed! It's definitely worth playing around with spices, since it would be a bit bland as written. Also, as others suggested, I did not completely drain the cannellini beans, which made the chili a bit thicker, as desired. Ground turkey instead of cubed chicken and a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes (will add more next time) were the other major changes. Definitely a keeper!
This is a great base to a good white chili. Like everyone else here I also added to this. I added fresh chopped garlic, doubled the spices, added celery seed, hot sauce (like a buffalo wing sauce), fresh cilantro, 2 cans of beans and one of the cans I pulsed in my chopper. I was surprised that there is no salt and pepper in this recipe. Next time I will season to taste. I also left the chicken breast whole until the very end. I pulled them out and shredded them with a fork and put the meat back in and cooked for another 5 minutes. I served with a dollop of sour cream. Very good!!
This is a staple in our home. For those who don't like the consistancy try adding another can of beans and blend/process before adding. I have given this recipe to so many people who all make it there own so I suggest you try it and experiment to your taste.
I took this to our church for our chili cook-off. It won first prize for non-traditional chilis and soups. It was my husband's idea to enter it, because I made it before and he loved it.
I doubled the spices and used two cans of Great Nothern Beans. I drained the beans, but did not rinse them. I put one can into the Magic Bullet blender with some of the chili and blended. I then added this mixture and the other can of beans to the chili. Delicious! My bf said he liked better than traditional chili. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is super quick and easy. My batch came out think more like a soup, I expect chili to be a bit thicker so next time I will probably use condensed soup instead of the chicken broth. But it was still very tasty. I served with cornbread.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. Because of the consitency, I would have to label this a soup rather than a chili. I altered the recipe though--added 2 cans of broth and a lot of cayanne! I also allowed the mixture to simmer for two hours on low, so the flavors would infuse.
Following other poster's advice, I made adjustments. Doubled all spices (except cayenne, due to feeding young children), used fresh cilantro, 2 cans of navy beans (undrained and un-rinsed), added 2T flour to thicken and used 3/4 cup chicken broth mixed with 1/2 cup water due to a broth shortage. Was DELICIOUS, not too thin, and my super finicky 5 year old who eats nothing but canned chicken noodle soup (and not even the GOOD canned ones) ate 3 bowls!
great recipe! i grilled and shredded the chicken first and added that to the onion. probably will use less chicken next time, too much. also followed another reviewer's suggestions and did not drain the beans, this thickened up the broth. otherwise, made to recipe. great white chili, thanks!
Outstanding and great for fiber and protein yet low fat. I added 1 can Shoe Peg corn to my last batch, that gave it a Southwestern tinge.
There seemed to be too much chicken in this recipe and not enough broth. I doubled the broth and added a dollop of sour cream to each bowl but something just didn't taste quite right. A little bland. Doubt I will make this recipe again.
This was way too bland.
Very VERY good! Per others before me, I used (2) 14.5oz cans of chicken broth. I really liked the advice of simmering, so I let the "chili" simmer on low for almost an hour before serving. My daughter thought this was too spicy but all the other adults enjoyed this alot! Will make this many times this winter! Thanks!
This was amazing! I threw everything into the crockpot, including two cans of beans. I ended up mashing an additional can of beans to thicken it up. Super tasty topped with shredded provel cheese. Yum!
Needed more cumin but it was pretty good. I didn't drain the beans as one reviewer suggested but it was still pretty soupy.
Did not like this at all. Very bland, even with added spice.
Five delicious stars that sent the husband back for seconds! The minor adjustments I made to accommodate cooking for two using what I had on hand stayed pretty true to the original recipe: 1. Used one large precooked breast, shredded; 2. 1 cup broth; 3. 1/2 can chiles; 4. fresh cilantro; 5. 1 can navy beans but not rinsed; 6. no green onions. It made approximately 3.5 perfect and delicious servings. I didn't have problems with it being too soupy, but had higher bean to chicken ratio. I using more than one chicken breast, I recommend using more than one can of beans. (but please stick to white beans. It's WHITE chili!) Topped with jack cheese, sour cream, and jalapeno slices.
Very good, though I'm not sure I would call this chili. I'm accustomed to chili having a thick tomato-based sauce. This really has no sauce, but more of a glaze I guess I would call it. I substituted black beans for the beans called for in the recipe. I also grilled and shredded the chicken instead of cubing and pan-frying. I will be making this again.
This is a very good recipe. I never tried "white" chili before this. I'll definitely make this again - but with modifications. I think I'll use low-sodium or sodium-free chicken broth or a combination of chicken broth and water to dilute the saltiness (my chili seemed quite salty, probably due to the broth) and will rinse my beans (also to remove extra sodium). I tried Dierdre's suggestion and served with a pre-packaged salad mix and cornbread (I used a Jiffy mix). To speed things up even more, I purchased a cube of smoked deli chicken and cubed it myself. These two steps (pre-packaged sides and cubed deli chicken) made this a quick fix. If I had more time, I think this chili would also go well with tortilla chips, chunky guacamole and caramel apple burritos for dessert. Thanks for sharing. This is a keeper!
good stuff. i added an extra can of beans and mashed the extra can to create a thicker consistancy. tasty! topped with sour cream, avocado, green onion, cilantro, cheese and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
This was good, but not great. I cooked it in a crock pot, so I omitted the oil. Like other reviewer's suggested, I did two cans of beans and I didn't drain them. I was afraid of getting something too soupy and not enough like chili, so I put the chicken breasts into the crock pot whole, and after the 8 hours was up, I shredded them and put them back into the mix, which thickened it up pretty well. I also added some white pepper. Overall, good, but I think I have another recipe I like better.
This recipe isn't wonderful or anything. But I gave it 5 stars because it's soooo easy and healthy. And it's pretty good as well. I put cilantro and montery pepper jack cheese on top. It was good that way. Nice quick meal for a cold night!!
good flavor but a little too soupy. Would have been better if i had taken the recommendations of other reviewers into account. I also think I added too much oil when cooking the chicken so it was a little greasy- I used thighs instead of breasts so that may also have caused it to be too oily. Maybe draining the meat before adding the broth and other ingredients would have worked better. Overall liked the flavors.
Very good. Would probably add a bit more chicken broth next time, I like my chili more liquidy. Otherwise would make again, possibly adding fresh cilantro.
Delicious! I did add a couple tablespoons of flour to thicken it a little and a dash more of each of the spices, plus a little garlic salt. Fabulous flavor! This one will be a hit!
This white chili was awesome. My husband is picky and doesnt try many new things and he loved this and told many.
This was a very tasty soup rather than a chili. I did change a few things per other reviews. I used 2 cans of broth, 2 cans of Great Northwestern beans, fresh cilantro and diced jalapenos. My husband loved it!! Will definetly make again!
Very good and even better the second day. A little bland but easy to spice up. I would definitely make this again.
Yummy!! My husband is crazy about this and I love it too! I did double the cayenne and used less onion, per our tastes. Surprisingly flavorful. A new staple in our home for sure. Thank you Dierdre!
One of my favorite recipes! I get requests for this meal all the time! It is my boyfirend's favorite dish and that is alot comeing from a very picky eater! It is quck and easy and you can never make enough!
great taste, used fresh celantro. Suggest one use more broth and cook longer in pot.
Great recipe! I used dry cannellini beans. Get directions on how to cook them, but the quickie version is hydrate overnight and then discard water, cover with new water in sauce pan and cook for a couple hours til soft (I added garlic, salt, bay leaf). I did not have to use the chicken broth because I used the broth from the beans. I had to omit the chilis because I did not have any, but family still raved! Served with chives and sour cream.
This is good & spicy (to me) chili! A great way to get a healthy & easy meal at home. Great on a cold day. Thanks for sharing!!!
Delicious! It only fed 2 people though, so I would add in another can of beans and broth. I did have to add a little more water, because there just wasn't enough, and then a little cornstarch to thicken. A great recipe, especially on cold nights, I will be making this regularly!
oh my goodness! i'm normally a big critic of my own cooking, but this was awesome! i even said it was good. i added an extra can of beans, and i smushed up about half the extra can to thicken up the "chili" (more of a soup texture). i like my food a little spicy so next time i might add another can of chiles or serve with fresh jalapeno. this is going on my regular rotation.
I love love love this recipe! I cook 1/2 lb of pork with the onion and green chiles, I add some diced ham, and I use a 6oz bag of precooked chicken (tyson). I also add a can of Great Northern beans for a total of 2 cans (drained) if I am feeling a thinner chili I will just add light beer till I reach the preferred consistency. Truly a FANTASTIC recipe. I have received many compliments on it and though I have been asked many times I can't bring myself to give the recipe away.... shhh it's our little secret.
This was a yummy meal both of us enjoyed. In the future I will add 2 cans beans to this amount of chicken, and increase the green chilis/add extra ground chilis to make this spicy. Thanks very much for submitting.
Good chili recipe but I agree with others that it is a little bland and a little dry. I topped with some sour cream and colby jack shredded cheese. I didn't measure the chicken broth just used a can of it and one and a half chicken breast. I made this in the the slow cooker. Placed everything in the crock raw chicken and all and cooked on low about 10 hours.
This was pretty good. I used about 2-3 tbsp fresh cilantro and 3 cloves of fresh garlic.
I am giving this recipe five stars because it was a good jumping point for a white chili. I did not follow this recipe exact...I used ground turkey instead of chicken cubes because I usually use ground beef in my regular chili. I also seasoned the turkey with poultry seasoning, garlic powder, white pepper and cayenne. I did not drain the beans (which were white northern)and I added a bit of flour to thicken. In addition I added some shredded mont jack cheese and pepper jack cheese to thicken. I added crushed red pepper and white pepper to the dish. Then I let it all simmer about 30 minutes. All in all the meal came out with a bite and thick just like chili and quite delicious!
First time making this White Chili I recipe. Found it easy. Simple ingredients, quick preparation. Very tasty. Family loved this recipe. The whole pot was gone in one meal.
Super delicious. I pureed one can of beans and added a second can of whole beans. I also used ground chicken instead of cubed. I garnished the chile with the Green Salsa recipe that may be found on this site. It adds an incredible freshness to the chile and makes it hard to stop eating.
I loved it, dh loved it ,the in-laws loved it and the kids loved it and it was so easy. will make this again.
I boiled the chicken breasts with some chicken base to make my broth and sauted fresh garlic with the onions. also, added a couple huge spoonfuls of salsa at the end for some extra color. This is wonderful!
I substituted black olives (our kids live) for the green chilies (my wife hates). But it remained mildly spicy and was applauded as "comfort food" I'm welcome to repeat any time.
This was OK but came out more of a soup versus a chili.
My husband & I love this chili I did quarter & poach the chicken in a 14oz can of broth for 15-17 mins then shredded it & used the broth in the chili, used 3 cloves garlic 1 15 oz can great northern & 1 15 oz can baby butter beans (took 1/4 cup fom each & mashed when I added spices added 1/4 tsp white pepper & salt 4 Tbls roasted yellow sweet pepper & the juice of 1/2 a lemon. It was so good I wish I had mad more.
I used Morningstart Farms Chik'n strips. Tasty.
This was really easy but the flavor was on the flat side. I will try it again but use ground chicken or turkey, add fresh garlic and some more spices to boost the flavor.
I tried this recipe for the first time for dinner tonight and it was exactly what I was hoping it would be. On a strick low fat, low cholesterol diet and this was perfect.
I didn't have cilantro leaves so I used ground coriander instead. I also included some chopped fresh red bell pepper with the onion and chicken. My kids (ages 2 and 5) weren't that interested in it but I thought it was delicious!
Great recipe...I made one substitution, I used a rotisserie chicken, chopped it up..it was very flavorful!!
I made this and my family loved it! I used an entire can (2 cups) of chicken broth and also a can of cream of chicken soup. We're also taking advantage of our fresh herbs so I substituted 1 Tbsp fresh cilantro, 1 1/2 tsp fresh oregano and also used 2 cloves of fresh garlic. We will definately be making this again!
My husband and I were looking over different recipes trying to come up with something different for dinner. We came across this recipe and decided to give it a try. I am definitely glad we did ! This was awesome! I followed the advice of some others and mashed up some Great Northern beans to act as a thickener. I also added extra garlic powder because we like garlic. It turned out so good ! I doubled it so we would have enough for lunches tomorrow. I think the best compliment came from my husband. He commented that we definitely needed to add this to the regular possibilities for dinner. My son did not care for it because of the green chilies, so when I make it next time I'll set some aside for him before adding the green chilies.
Made this as a few people suggested: cut chicken broth to 1 cup, used 2 cans of great northern beans not rinsed, used 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, 3 cloves of fresh garlic and increased the spices. I baked cornbread to go with it and honestly it had such a great flavor I left out the cheese.
My recipe is just about like this but I put 2 cans of shoe peg corn and 2 cans of Northern beans undrained in stead of the ones you use. I also put crumbled corn chips inth bottom of the bowl and grated Montrey Jack cheese top off with the soup
Tasty! My husband and I enjoyed this. I felt it was maybe a bit soupy, and I think chili should be thick, hearty, and saucy. Next time, I will thicken it with a bit of cornstarch.
This is a flavorful chili, but had too much onion for my taste. I used 3/4 of a medium onion, and still seemed too overpowering. The other spices add good flavor, but next time would cut back to at least half the amount of onion. I did not have the issue of this being too thin...only a small amount of thin liquid in the bottom of the bowl. Great with a little of the cheese and some crackers. It is a bonus that this soup isn't loaded with fat, too!
Very good, we all loved it. I did end up adding and additional can of beans and smashed some to thicken up the broth a bit. It was too soupy for us otherwise. But the flavor is great! We didn't even top it, to make it healthier, and it's perfect.
Great! Our guests asked for the recipe. I added 2 cloves minced garlic, some green bell pepper, and put in only part of the green chilis. Served with sour cream, cilantro and shredded sharp cheddar. Excellent!
Was good. I loved the flavor of the onions (regular and green)! I accidentally added chili powder but that was good.
BEST white chili recipe.... Period. I actually double the ingredients, just not the chicken. And it comes out so flavorful! I can cook it in my crockpot or really quick as last minute. I shred my chicken instead of cubing it and it really turns out amazing!
Note serving number in recipe is only 4 servings. I used fresh cilantro at the end and it was wonderful! Omitted oregano. I think I forgot the green onions. Oh well!
The chili had a good flavor but this still isn't the recipe I'm looking for. I'm looking for a thicker, creamier white chili like the one I found at a local tea room. I thought this chili had too much chicken in it.
My favorite thing about this dish is its simplicity and ease. Made this on a Saturday before going to a movie. Also took the suggestion of making some cornbread and using a bagged salad. Perfect for a busy evening. I used a pre-packaged chili seasoning rather than using all of the ones listed. I enjoyed the flavor as did the boy. I would suggest however more beans to add some heartiness, the one can seems to not be enough.
I did this as a slow cooker meal, since it was a busy day! I barely made any changes to the recipe...instead of dried cilantro, I used frozen, fresh cubes of it. I also used just a bit more of what was required to suit my tastes. Since I love spicy (the hotter the better!), i added some hot sauce to my bowls. My husband and I enjoyed this chili, and it was GONE by the end of the evening! Fully enjoyed it, and will make it again!
Love this dish!!!!!!
this recipe is great! very easy if you use already cooked chicken. i used left over crockpot chicken (chicken pieces, 2 ribs celery, 1 sliced apple, and 1 sliced onion with enough water to cover chicken. discard all but ckicken after 8 hours on low. debone and use in any chicken recipe). i also used great northern beans. since i had a can of chicken broth, i used the whole can. didn't want to leave any to waste! great quick and easy recipe.
Love this recipe! It's so easy. I add a can of Rotel (original) tomatoes in place of the green chiles.
I liked this better than another white chili I found on this site. I'm not sure what made the difference tho, and I can't think of what the other recipe was called. Anyhoo - I made the following substitutions based on what I had on hand: great northern beans for cannelli beans, 1tsp onion powder for onion, 2 cups water + 2tsp chicken bouillion for canned broth, and 1/4tsp coriander for dried cilantro. I doubled the broth, chicken and beans, and it was too much meat for me. Next time I would double the beans and broth only. I wanted it kind of soupy because I dumped it over cornbread. My family enjoyed it, thank you much!
I have been making this recipe for years and it still is my go to for white chili. The only thing i do different is I boil my chicken instead of pan frying in oil.
I changed this a little bit to suit my tastes after throwing everything together as written... It was decent that way, don't get me wrong, but for me, it needed something more to be "chili". I added a can of great northern beans and a can of chickpeas. I also added more cumin than called for and more cayenne. I also added a few splashes of Franks Red Hot and a dash of liquid smoke. Lots and lots of black pepper as well... It wasn't thin at all (probably due to my adding all those extra beans, eh?) and my husband enjoyed it. Next time I think I'll use fresh cilantro instead of dried and maybe mince a fresh jalepeno or habanero for it as well. Good recipe - tweak as you will... Yummy with hot buttered corn bread for sure!
We liked this a lot. I did make some changes. I increased the oil to 3 T. I used the leftovers of some roasted rosemary chicken breasts we had earlier in the week and shredded them up. I used only 1 cup of chicken broth. I doubled all the spices except for the cumin and oregano. The oregano I left as is because we don't like a strong oregano flavor, and I tripled the amount of cumin. I also added a tablespoon of chili powder, and some celery seed, lime juice, and a few shakes of Frank's Red Hot. I used three cans of beans (not drained) -- two great northern, and one black. I pureed one can of the great northerns. I also added a can of drained corn. I put the whole thing in a slow cooker on high for a few hours, and served with sour cream and shredded cheese. We loved it, and used tortilla chips to scoop it with. And the kids didn't complain of it being too spicy, but it seemed just spicy enough to my husband and I. We'll be adding this to our rotation for sure.
Used 1/2 the recommended chicken, or use recommended amount & double rest of ingredients. Tasted great
I followed this recipe and I thought it was very bland. I couldn't even finish 1 bowl.
This was the best white chili I've eaten. The only adjustment I made was doubling the green chiles, since we like more heat, and simmering it longer for a "tighter" chili. Great balance of flavors and spices. Pepper jack cheese added an additional kick.
Didn't have all ingredients listed, so I used what I had on hand - rotel tomatoes, cumin, cayenne pepper, onion, salt, black and pinto beans, corn, and chicken. Put it all in the crackpot to cook all afternoon. Added sour cream and cheese individually. It was great!
Very easy meal- good, quick dinner. This was a hit with my family. I did, however, season to our tastes. It needed salt and pepper. I also added a 3rd can of beans. We'll do this one again!
My husband had not heard of White Chili. He can be a very picky eater--he loves this recipe thank you!
Fantastic as is! I do tend to add more salsa or add hotter salsa.
good, will make again
I liked this. I used 3 cans of beans and blended them to make it thick. The seasonings were great!
This dish did not go over well with the family so I won't be making it again. It was unappetizing to look at and a bit bland.
I have had this recipe for years. I make it all the time. It is SO delicious, my husband practically begs for me to make this. It is one of my favorites. I make cheezy biscuits to go along with the chili and they are both gone the day I make them! Delicious!
I added a LOT more cumin/cayenne (and white pepper!) to taste because I like chili hot, and it was great! Got rave reviews at the chili cookoff at work, I highly recommend this recipe and will definitely make it again. Would try adding more dried cilantro next time, didn't feel like that taste came through much.
