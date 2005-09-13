White Chili I

We liked this a lot. I did make some changes. I increased the oil to 3 T. I used the leftovers of some roasted rosemary chicken breasts we had earlier in the week and shredded them up. I used only 1 cup of chicken broth. I doubled all the spices except for the cumin and oregano. The oregano I left as is because we don't like a strong oregano flavor, and I tripled the amount of cumin. I also added a tablespoon of chili powder, and some celery seed, lime juice, and a few shakes of Frank's Red Hot. I used three cans of beans (not drained) -- two great northern, and one black. I pureed one can of the great northerns. I also added a can of drained corn. I put the whole thing in a slow cooker on high for a few hours, and served with sour cream and shredded cheese. We loved it, and used tortilla chips to scoop it with. And the kids didn't complain of it being too spicy, but it seemed just spicy enough to my husband and I. We'll be adding this to our rotation for sure.