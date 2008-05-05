Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

Rating: 4.7 stars
3093 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2385
  • 4 star values: 538
  • 3 star values: 130
  • 2 star values: 25
  • 1 star values: 15

Honey chicken kabobs with veggies. You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare! Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)

By Ann Marie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
12 Original recipe yields 12 servings

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together oil, honey, soy sauce, and pepper. Before adding chicken, reserve a small amount of marinade to brush onto kabobs while cooking. Place the chicken, garlic, onions and peppers in the bowl, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours (the longer the better).

  • Preheat the grill for high heat.

  • Drain marinade from the chicken and vegetables, and discard marinade. Thread chicken and vegetables alternately onto the skewers.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place the skewers on the grill. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until chicken juices run clear. Turn and brush with reserved marinade frequently.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 442.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3162)

Most helpful positive review

Helpful
Helpful
Sous Andy
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2008
This is an excellent recipe, and lives up to all the reviews. A few things to remember. 1. Double the sauce, or you won't have enough. 2. If you're going to baste with the sauce, do it in the last minutes of of grilling. 3. Marinating the chicken and veggies is a MUST, and the longer the better. I put the chicken and veggies in separate zip-lock bags, and left them for about 8 hours. Every time I went to the fridge I turned the bags over. 4. If you're using wooden skewers, don't forget to soak them in water for a few hours, or they'll burn...I hate it when that happens. 5. If you lower your grill temperature a bit, you'll be able to put the veggies and chicken on the same skewers and they'll come out cooked to perfection. Place your hand about 2 inches over the heated grill surface. If you can hold your hand there for three seconds, then you've got the right grill temperature. If you have to take your hand away sooner, it's too hot. Oh, and you've got to add some pineapple chunks. Keep the faith and keep cooking. Read More
BEBOC
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2004
This was really good. The only thing that I did differently was to put all the chicken together on skewers and the veggies together on skewers. This way, if the veggies got done first they didn't burn while waiting for the chicken. Read More
Crystal S
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2010
Have tried this recipe 3 - 4 times over the past year with different cuts of chicken, etc. The absolute best way is to buy chicken thighs (bone in) and marinate for a minimum of 24 - 30 hours. I make batches of them and put 10-12 pieces in the fridge at a time. My family uses them as "grab and go's". Wonderful recipe!!! Read More
LADYJAYPEE
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2007
5+++! These kabobs were SO tender & flavorful. I marinated them all day using low-salt soy sauce, canola oil, the honey, black pepper, & fresh minced garlic. Added just a touch of cayenne pepper to the marinade and it was great! Doubled the marinade as I did not want my veggies marinating in the same mixture as the chicken. To grill, on one skewer, used red & orange bell peppers, and a red onion, as that is what I had on hand and these required different cooking times than the meat and other veggies used. On another skewer, did zucchini, grape & cherry tomatoes from our garden. And on another, used pineapple chunks. Thank you, Ann Marie! Read More
HBAnderson
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2007
This is a very tasty and versatile recipe! I haven't had any trouble with lack of flavor; in fact, the other night I made this last minute and it only marinated about 30 minutes and was still delicious. The kabobs are great, but one of my favorite ways to use this is as a sandwich: leave the chicken breasts intact, or cut in half to fit a hamburger bun. Otherwise, follow the recipe for marinating the chicken (I did put the garlic and onion in the marinade for flavor). Serve on a bun (I prefer whole wheat) with swiss cheese melted on top, honey mustard, and toppings of your choice (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc). Yum! If you make extra chicken, try the leftovers sliced on a salad for lunch the next day. Read More
Greek Girl
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2005
I used this mix with a stir fry! It was wonderful on top of chicken fried rice! I placed the chicken strips in a bowl with the marinade and then place the whole thing in a wok and let it cook together, then drained 3/4 of the marinade and cooked for 5 minutes and served on top of rice, AWESOME! Read More
MARPUP69
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2003
We had a BBQ for July 4th and decided to serve these for something a little different. They were a hit!! People are still talking about them 2 months later. We marinated shrimp in addition to the chicken and added pineapple to the skewers. They were fabulous. Read More
AMKNIGHT
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2003
These were fabulous! We only had time to marinate the chicken for two hours, but that was plenty of time, as they gained plenty of flavor. We also grilled the kabobs on a little skewer rack that kept them from directly touching the grill. It took a little longer to cook this way (just over 15 minutes), but it also kept them from sticking. We used onion, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms, and these were the best skewers we've ever made on our grill! We'll definitely have them again - the marinade just makes the dish! Read More
Bonnie
Rating: 4 stars
06/18/2003
I added extra garlic and a tsp of ginger and marinated for three hours. I think they needed longer time in the marinade for more flavor. Next time I will try overnight. They were delicious and will make often this summer. Read More
CRAFTY72
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2011
Was a good recipe, but even after marinating overnight, not enough flavor for us. Made it Asian style by cooking it in a wok, then added broccoli and peppers and served with rice. Next time will keep a lot more sauce aside to top at the end. With the extra sauce, it will probably be a 4 star recipe! Read More
