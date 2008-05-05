Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

1 of 3162

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe, and lives up to all the reviews. A few things to remember. 1. Double the sauce, or you won't have enough. 2. If you're going to baste with the sauce, do it in the last minutes of of grilling. 3. Marinating the chicken and veggies is a MUST, and the longer the better. I put the chicken and veggies in separate zip-lock bags, and left them for about 8 hours. Every time I went to the fridge I turned the bags over. 4. If you're using wooden skewers, don't forget to soak them in water for a few hours, or they'll burn...I hate it when that happens. 5. If you lower your grill temperature a bit, you'll be able to put the veggies and chicken on the same skewers and they'll come out cooked to perfection. Place your hand about 2 inches over the heated grill surface. If you can hold your hand there for three seconds, then you've got the right grill temperature. If you have to take your hand away sooner, it's too hot. Oh, and you've got to add some pineapple chunks. Keep the faith and keep cooking. Helpful (3392)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. The only thing that I did differently was to put all the chicken together on skewers and the veggies together on skewers. This way, if the veggies got done first they didn't burn while waiting for the chicken. Helpful (899)

Rating: 5 stars Have tried this recipe 3 - 4 times over the past year with different cuts of chicken, etc. The absolute best way is to buy chicken thighs (bone in) and marinate for a minimum of 24 - 30 hours. I make batches of them and put 10-12 pieces in the fridge at a time. My family uses them as "grab and go's". Wonderful recipe!!! Helpful (659)

Rating: 5 stars 5+++! These kabobs were SO tender & flavorful. I marinated them all day using low-salt soy sauce, canola oil, the honey, black pepper, & fresh minced garlic. Added just a touch of cayenne pepper to the marinade and it was great! Doubled the marinade as I did not want my veggies marinating in the same mixture as the chicken. To grill, on one skewer, used red & orange bell peppers, and a red onion, as that is what I had on hand and these required different cooking times than the meat and other veggies used. On another skewer, did zucchini, grape & cherry tomatoes from our garden. And on another, used pineapple chunks. Thank you, Ann Marie! Helpful (292)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very tasty and versatile recipe! I haven't had any trouble with lack of flavor; in fact, the other night I made this last minute and it only marinated about 30 minutes and was still delicious. The kabobs are great, but one of my favorite ways to use this is as a sandwich: leave the chicken breasts intact, or cut in half to fit a hamburger bun. Otherwise, follow the recipe for marinating the chicken (I did put the garlic and onion in the marinade for flavor). Serve on a bun (I prefer whole wheat) with swiss cheese melted on top, honey mustard, and toppings of your choice (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc). Yum! If you make extra chicken, try the leftovers sliced on a salad for lunch the next day. Helpful (208)

Rating: 5 stars I used this mix with a stir fry! It was wonderful on top of chicken fried rice! I placed the chicken strips in a bowl with the marinade and then place the whole thing in a wok and let it cook together, then drained 3/4 of the marinade and cooked for 5 minutes and served on top of rice, AWESOME! Helpful (185)

Rating: 5 stars We had a BBQ for July 4th and decided to serve these for something a little different. They were a hit!! People are still talking about them 2 months later. We marinated shrimp in addition to the chicken and added pineapple to the skewers. They were fabulous. Helpful (108)

Rating: 5 stars These were fabulous! We only had time to marinate the chicken for two hours, but that was plenty of time, as they gained plenty of flavor. We also grilled the kabobs on a little skewer rack that kept them from directly touching the grill. It took a little longer to cook this way (just over 15 minutes), but it also kept them from sticking. We used onion, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms, and these were the best skewers we've ever made on our grill! We'll definitely have them again - the marinade just makes the dish! Helpful (76)

Rating: 4 stars I added extra garlic and a tsp of ginger and marinated for three hours. I think they needed longer time in the marinade for more flavor. Next time I will try overnight. They were delicious and will make often this summer. Helpful (60)