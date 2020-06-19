Strawberry Avocado Salad

I confess I made this prepared not to like it. I don't like "sweet" in my salad - ever. I only made this as I am leaving town tomorrow and am desperately trying to use things up so as not to waste them. Knowing I don't like anything sweet in either the salad or the dressing, I immediately knew I would eliminate the sugar in the recipe altogether, thinking the honey itself would make this plenty sweet enough. I was right--it was "just right" sweet. What I was NOT right about was how I would dislike this--yes, I was wrong! I'm a convert! This was absolutely delicious! What a wonderful and tasty surprise! This salad is not only lovely to look at, but the buttery mushiness of the avocado, the sweet tang of the strawberries, the crispness of the greens, the nutty crunch of the pecans and the smooth, slightly sweet honey and lemony goodness of the dressing (I made it a point to get it all in one mouthful) is an extraordinary combination of flavors unlike any I've ever tasted. You CAN teach an old dog new tricks, and if it wasn't for the fact that I was cleaning out the fridge I would have never known it!

