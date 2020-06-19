Strawberry Avocado Salad
I have served this countless times and I am always asked for the recipe, I also use this dressing on many other salads. Enjoy
I confess I made this prepared not to like it. I don't like "sweet" in my salad - ever. I only made this as I am leaving town tomorrow and am desperately trying to use things up so as not to waste them. Knowing I don't like anything sweet in either the salad or the dressing, I immediately knew I would eliminate the sugar in the recipe altogether, thinking the honey itself would make this plenty sweet enough. I was right--it was "just right" sweet. What I was NOT right about was how I would dislike this--yes, I was wrong! I'm a convert! This was absolutely delicious! What a wonderful and tasty surprise! This salad is not only lovely to look at, but the buttery mushiness of the avocado, the sweet tang of the strawberries, the crispness of the greens, the nutty crunch of the pecans and the smooth, slightly sweet honey and lemony goodness of the dressing (I made it a point to get it all in one mouthful) is an extraordinary combination of flavors unlike any I've ever tasted. You CAN teach an old dog new tricks, and if it wasn't for the fact that I was cleaning out the fridge I would have never known it!Read More
This is quite yummy and very healthy too I might add. I used organic strawberries, which are very sweet, and omitted the sugar.Read More
My girlfriend and I went strawberry picking this past weekend and I printed out several recipes from this site. Being a huge avocado lover and having 11 pounds of freshly picked strawberries, I decided this was one of the dishes I would try. I have to admit, I've been using this site for years now and this is the recipe that made me register and finally post a review. All I can say is that this has to be one of the best recipes I have ever tried. The combination of the Avocado and strawberries was breathtaking. The way the pecan matched perfectly with the dressing and the fruit was perfection. I listened to some of the other reviewers and halfed the sugar for the dressing, which was plenty sweet. The only addition I would make would be to add goat cheese. This is simply a preference but the salad was lacking that tarty goodness that goat cheese brings to the table. All in all, this recipe was excellant. My girlfriend ended up making the salad again for her family on Father's day, which everyone loved.
A great summer salad that is very refreshing. The dressing is delicious (sweet and tangy) We added some wasabi powder to it which seemed to enhance the tangyness.
Loved this salad. Used a little less sugar in the dressing the second time around. Threw in some chicken and had a great meal.
Very tasty, however a little bit too sweet. May add a little less sugar next time.
Very good recipe. I added only 1/2 teaspoon of sugar instead of 2 tablespoons. The rest of the dressing ingredients I left the same. With this change, the dressing was just sweet enough and complemented the avocado and strawberries perfectly. I left out the pecans, but that is just because of personal preference.
The salad dressign is amazing. It is a very tasty and refreshing salad. I will make again.
I made this for my family and my parents. My mom is not a big fan of avacados, but she loved it (and so did everyone else)!
This salad is sooo yummy! I made it as is and the flavors combine together wonderfully. Next time I think I will add some cheese, maybe feta or bleu. I think it would also be good as a meal with chicken! Try this, you won't be sorry!! Then, I made it again, this time with roasted chicken, blue cheese, and blueberries and it was a delicious dinner salad. I had to double the dressing in order to accommodate for the extra toppings and it was WONDERFUL!!!
Such a great salad, and so easy. Used Emerald Pecan Pie Glazed Pecans...wow! Update: Found a recipe for Candied Pecans. Rinse 3/4 c pecans in cold water. Drain, but do not dry. Combine 4 tbsp icing sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp allspice and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Coat pecans in the sugar mixture. Spread pecans on baking sheet (spray first). Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Oh, and we left the honey out of the dressing and just added more sugar; left out the avocados and it's now by far our favorite salad recipe.
Delicious! I may try the dressing with other fruits, but will definitely make it just the way it is again.
This was fantastic, and the fact that it was actually healthy is a plus! I used about teaspoon of truvia instead of sugar and only 2 teaspoons of honey since I don't like things too sweet, used almonds instead of pecans because that's what I had (I love almonds!) and served it over baby spinach. Great for lunch...will make again...thanks!!
Great salad. Added very thinly sliced red onions to the salad, and 1Tbsp poppy seeds to the dressing. It seems like it doesn't make enough dressing, but it is plenty! I agree with the reviewer who said adding goat cheese would make this salad superb! Hubby normally hates fruit in his "green" salads, but he loved this.
The honey vinagrette dressing is the best! I'll be making this dressing for the rest of my life, I think. I don't really like fruit in my salad, but the strawberry, avocado, and dressing were made the perfect balance. I had walnutes on hand so I used those instead of the pecans... And I love nuts, so I threw some walnut halves (didn't chop them) in the toaster oven for a few minutes... *Edit: One more thing. I used red wine vinegar because I already had it and it still tasted heavenly.
Pretty boring overall, and I would eat ANYTHING with avocados in it. Might eat again, but would add bacon, red onions, and raisins.
Very good salad. The dressing is very light. I cut out the sugar entirely and used maybe 2 tsp of honey bc I'm not a huge fan of sweet dressings. It worked out very nicely, and this salad almost doesn't need a dressing--the sweetness from the strawberries, the richness from the avocado, and the crunchiness from the pecans work well together. The dressing nicely works with it all. This is very filling; I couldn't finish, but it was more because I was full than because I didn't like it! Thanks for the recipe!
I so wanted to love this recipe, and I didn't. It just didn't live up to all the hype of the 5 star reviews in my opinion. Sorry.
This salad was amazing! I brought it to a party and it got rave reviews. I used lettuce from my garden and strawberries that I had picked the day before - so good! The only change I made was that I didn't have pecans on hand and I used toasted walnuts instead. I bet it would taste great with some goat cheese on it like others recommended, although I didn't make it that way.
This was a delicious salad with the addition of feta cheese. I omitted the sugar and it was still too sweet for our taste, so next time I will omit the sugar and only use half the amount of honey and will use agar or cornstarch to thicken. Lovely recipe!
This was a delicious and easy salad. My husband and I really liked, although the kids didn't care for "strawberries and lettuce mixed together." I won't have too often, though, because it is very high in fat.
Absolutely loved this salad - everyone did. The dressing is great! Pretty salad presentation too - all positive reactions to this. Will make this many many times again.
Delicious and versatile. I don't use the sugar, just the honey, and I use lime juice and zest instead of lemon juice. (juice of 1 lime) I also like to add finely chopped cilantro. For the salad I usually use Romain lettuce, and I add all sorts of other veggies as well. (fresh garden peas, peppers, cucumber etc. ) For the crunch, sometimes nuts, sometimes seeds, and sometimes crunchy tortilla strips. Just depends what's on hand. This is delicious and light. Goes very well with bbq chicken or ribs! Yummy!
This was good but it seemed to be missing something. Maybe the tartness of feta? I'd try that next time and perhaps candy the pecans before tossing them together. The dressing seemed REALLY unappealing when I tasted it before tossing it together, but somehow the flavors do work after they are all in the bowl.
Wow...what an amazing salad. I don't do sugar if at all possible and so I used 2T of honey instead and added some poppy seeds (still tasted wonderfully sweet but not too sweet). The creamy Hass avocado along with the sweet tang of the strawberries, and crunchy pecans, all combined together so well. We had some grilled chicken along with this and I ended up mixing it all in one bite with chicken too.
This was amazing! I didn't change a thing. The dressing was very light and not overbearing like some other dressings with vinegar. I made the recipe using 4 servings of greens but 2 servings of the dressing and it was still great. I will DEFINITELY make again.
Both attractive and delicious! In the dressing, the sugar was gritty, however. Next time I'll probably reduce the sugar slightly and perhaps heat the dressing over very low heat to melt the sugar since the grittiness was detracting.
Surprisingly good combination! I used grapeseed oil and omitted the sugar in the dressing. Used walnuts bbc that's what I had.
The thought of fruit in a salad always turned me off. I decided to try this, and I'm glad I did! I loved everything about it, and I will definitely make it again!
I didn't have any pecans so omitted them from the recipe, but everything else was DELICIOUS!!!! A definite keeper.
Would be delicious with an major adjustment on the sugar. Our family found it way too sweet.
I made this salad to go with our Valentine's dinner and thought it was excellent. It has a unique flavor - different than any other green salad, which was nice especially for my husband who gets sick of eating salad. I had some Feta Cheese on hand so I threw some of that in and thought it was a nice addition. Will make this again. Thanks.
Delicous! Made as directed. Definitely a keeper. I made with home grown strawberries. Served with Lime Chicken Soft Tacos and Mexican Rice III from allrecipes.com.
I usually add a bit less sugar than it calls for, but other than that, it's perfection! Sooooo good!!!
This was delicious! Toasted my pecans and used raspberry blush vinegar because I didn't have cider vinegar. Added goat cheese and craisins instead of the strawberries. Everyone loved it!
What a delicious and super-simple salad. I absolutely loved this dressing. Makes just enough for two servings, perfect for hubby and me. The combination of flavors is great for summer. Would be a great pot luck salad in quadrupled amounts. Thank you for your submission, I enjoyed this very much.
Great recipe. Instead of using white sugar for the dressing, I used a packet of splenda. I didn't have any pecans, so I just left it out.
I too reluctantly tried this recipe, and didn't expect it to turn out that great. Wow was I wrong! This salad was a big hit with the hubby as well as my teen age son! I doubled the recipe and had enough for 4-6 servings. Delicious! Try it! You won't be dissapointed!
This was fantastic. Even my 3-year-old ate and enjoyed it! One of the best salads ever.
Leave the white sugar out, keep the rest. Simply delicious!
I am not a salad person,but I am trying to eat healthier lately so I decided to give this Salad a try; It is so delicious!!! made it as instructed,but I used baby spinach instead of mixed greens and lime juice instead of lemon and it is AMAZING!!! Thank you so much for posting this. Will definitely make this again
Made this salad with my Easter dinner. It was a big hit with everyone.
My husband and I have never been avocado lovers but since moving to Costa Rica our new neighbor is always bringing us fresh fruits and vegetables from his farm. The other day, he brought us 10 avocados so I set out to find something to do with them. I came across this recipe and just happened to have strawberries and lettuce in the fridge so I thought I’d give it a try and I’m certainly glad I did! The sweetness of the dressing added a nice flavor to the avocado transforming it from bland and tasteless to heavenly sweet. The addition of the crisp lettuce, crunchy nuts and fresh strawberries made this dish a great option for lunch or a side salad at dinner. We loved it and I will be making this again!!
We serve this salad at special meals and it gets rave reviews from all.
Excellent dish! I followed the exact recipe and it was wonderful. I made it for both my husband and kids, as well as served it at a dinner with my in-laws. Everyone enjoyed it and I will keep this recipe for sure!
I also added golden rasin and kiwi to this salad and it was delicious. I highly recommend it.
Love this. Make it often.
This is now my all time favorite salad. I eat this stuff like candy!
This is soo refreshing and delicious---such a good combination and so easy to make.
I'm surprised by how positive this salad's reviews are. The dressing was too sweet, almost like pouring syrup over my salad. I didn't hate it, but as written, I wouldn't make this again. I tried adding feta cheese and then more lemon juice, but although those cut the sweetness, they didn't make this salad as good as I had hoped. I like the combination of strawberries, lettuce, avocado, and nuts, but the dressing doesn't make the cut. I probably won't try this again, but if I do, I'll leave the sugar out of the dressing or just use another dressing entirely. (This review might be sounding too negative - it was a fine salad, and I ate it all, but I just don't think I'll make it again.)
This salad mixture was great! Didn't use the dressing; I attempted, however it taste too much like olive oil.
This was really good! I left out the 2 Tbs sugar entirely. It was sweet enough with just the honey! I would suggest leaving the sugar out, then tasting the dressing, and if you feel it needs more for your tastes, adding sugar.
I was doubtful that I would like this salad and my bf isn't too fond of salads either but I made this last night and he scarfed it and said it was "the best salad he's ever tasted" and having tried it last night for the first time as well...I couldn't agree more. Best salad I've ever tasted.
There was far too much dressing and it was way to sweet. Won't make this again
very good- I omitted the sugar altogether and it was still a sweet dressing- i also used lime juice instead of lemon and a bit of fresh cilantro. Very refreshing salad.
This is delicious recipe... I love sweets and this salad is very, very sweet! If you're not crazy about sweets, this may not be the salad for you... It's the dressing that makes the recipe, so if you don't have a sweet tooth, I suggest using a lighter, fruity, but not overly sweet dressing.
Put it on a bed of baby spinach.... oh so gooood. Makes my mouth water just typing this. I've made this salad so many times I've lost count. It's impressed everyone who has tasted it. :) THANK YOU!
I omitted the sugar from the dressing and added a bit of extra honey instead - I think it would have been way too sweet otherwise. I also substituted croutons for the pecans, which are pricey.
I made this for some girlfriends and they ate every bit of it and asked for the recipe. I only cut back on the sugar by about 1 teaspoon. Quick and easy salad - loved it!
awesome! use less sugar as suggested by others.
YUM! I can't get enough of this salad - I even save my leftovers and eat it on an english muffin or bagel! I never even use cream cheese anymore, just avoid those calories and use mashed avocado or this recipe! Plus the avocado will keep you feeling full all day!
I think i used way more salad greens than it asked for. And i left out the nuts, because we are allergic. But very easy and very tasty. And very sweet.
Absolutely wonderful. I usually don't care for sweet dressings but this was amazing! I omitted the sugar as I think it would have made the dressing too sweet. Other than that, I made the recipe exactly. It was sensational!
Great recipe - light and fresh. I cut back on the sugar - next time I might eliminate it. Entire family loved it!
Great salad. I recommend using toasted almonds instead of pecans.
Very tasty salad. I didn't have cider vinegar, so I subbed rice vinegar. LOVED the combo of flavors. Would not recommend making more than you're going to eat right away, as I don't think this would make good leftovers. Thank you for posting this yummy salad recipe!
I did a double recipe. Absolutely fabulous. Like a fancy salad in a high end restaurant. My company loved it. You won't go wrong if you try this one.
delicious! My new favourite salad and I found it just in time for summer! :)
I loved this salad and the dressing! I've made other salads with greens, berries, pecans and goat cheese but always used a balsamic vinegar dressing! The avocado with the nuts and berries was a great contrast and the honey flavoured dressing complimented it very well! It was visually a very nice salad and I will certainly be making it again! Thanks for sharing!
This was extremely popular with my family! Cut down the white sugar amount by about 75% which was great because then there was just a hint of sweetness. Made a triple batch and there was barely any left over =]
The best salad ever!!!!!
This rocks plain and simple! My only suggestion is, like others said, reduce by half, or eliminate, the sugar. Also, serve this immediately. It's much better served that way.
Incredible salad! My husband and I loved it. The sauce was amazing, and I added less sugar than what was called for and it was great. I will be making this again for sure.
Amazing salad! So delicious. I used a baby blend of spinach and romaine. At first bite the vinegar takes precedence, but the flavors mellow and it is all great together. I love the creaminess of the avocado with the rest of the textures. The olive oil made this a little oily, but I think I used too much dressing on mine when I drizzled it is all. Great salad, pretty too. Thanks, this is a keeper!
Delicious! The sugar is completely unecessary.
Delicious. The first time I went to make this salad, I did not have honey or cider vinegar, so I replaced them with balsamic vinegar. It was great!
Very good. The dressing was a bit sweet but still pretty good.
This is my new favorite salad. Made it last night for some guests and everyone loved it. Based on some of the reviews I cut the sugar in half, and to be honest, I think it would have been just as good without the sugar at all. I also used cashews instead of pecans, since that's what I had on hand. The honey gives it plenty of sweetness. I will be making this again and again!
Awesome! I used it at a company picnic and they couldn't get enough.
I added some Kiwi to the salad. Next time I'd use a little less sugar, but the flavors were great and the eye appeal was definitely there.
This salad is wonderful! I agree with the other reviewers who suggest eliminating the sugar--the honey adds just the right amount of sweet. I've also added shrimp and/or bacon to this when I want to make a full meal out of it. After the first time, I've just made the dressing by taste. Simple, sweet, delicious. Highly recommended!
delicious recipe. Omitted half the sugar. Made pralines and added crumbled goat feta. Don't usually critique a recipe that I've tweaked but this was so tasty when I first made it, I just had to punch it up a bit. TWIMC "Definitely" has no "A" in it. Drives me nuts!
Outstanding! Didn't change a thing.
This was the best salad I've ever had. I have passed the recipe on to my entire family.
I made it, liked it, and plan to make it again. I used less sugar and more lettuce mix.
Fantastic dressing and beautiful salad. I used a sugar substitute and it is just fabulous. Thank you!
Made this for company and we ALL had seconds. Loved the feta-it compliments the strawberries and delicious dressing so well...and it isn't overpowering. We will definitely make this often this summer. Thanks for sharing!
This was a lovely salad! I used spinach instead of lettuce and almonds instead of pecans. The dressing is nice and light. Just perfect!
Light, refreshing! Simply delicious!
I have a very similar recipe but it calls for candied pecans which are a bit of a nuisance. The dressing method is quick and simple. Definate keeper.
This salad was awesome! I added grilled chicken & feta cheese. I made this for my office & it disappeared. Everyone loved it!
I halved the oil and sugar and loved it! Used almonds.
This is hands down the BEST salad I have ever had!! The only thing I changed was doubling the recipe for the dressing and I only used 1 teaspoon of splenda instead of the sugar called for. Sooo good, can't wait to make again. Thanks!!
Wonderful tasting and great for you!
Excellent recipe.. it was so refreshing and different. I served it to a bunch of conservative eaters and it was a huge hit. They had been skeptical but praised me when the meal was over!
I was out of cider vinegar and had to substitute red wine vinegar. This was so simple and so delicious!! We both cleaned our bowls. We'll defintiely make it again, maybe with some blue cheese on top. Thank you!
I found this recipe while browsing one day and decided to try it. My gosh -- it is so good! It is now a favorite of all my family. I make it all the time and it always a hit. I recently made it for a dinner group we are involved in and again, rave reviews -- I ended up sending the recipe home with one of the couples. Try it -- you won't be disappointed I promise you!
This was so simple and super delicious. I would make this again and again!
Excellent blend of flavors. The avocado and strawberry with the honey vinagrette were terrific!