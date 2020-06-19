Strawberry Avocado Salad

I have served this countless times and I am always asked for the recipe, I also use this dressing on many other salads. Enjoy

By ENIGMA497

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, olive oil, honey, vinegar, and lemon juice. Set aside.

  • Place the salad greens in a pretty bowl, and top with sliced avocado and strawberries. Drizzle dressing over everything, then sprinkle with pecans. Refrigerate for up to 2 hours before serving, or serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 50g; sodium 22.9mg. Full Nutrition
