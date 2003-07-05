Chicken with Couscous

Good recipe. Had to jazz it up a bit - for extra flavor. A lot of people mentioned that the dish was too spicy, and suggested reducing the amount of jalapeno pepper by 1/4 cup. I halved the recipe and used 1/4 cup of jalapeno pepper and it turned out just fine (very mild). If you remove the membrane from the pepper, you also remove some of the heat (the spiciness is contained in the membranes and seeds), so maybe other reviewers who complained about the heat didn't do that (?). I added some chopped (peeled) Granny Smith apple to the dish (it needed a sweet boost), but golden raisins would have worked just as well. I also used a yellow onion in lieu of the green onion called for (much cheaper and a more common ingredient in the dishes that I routinely prepare). Last, I added cinnamon to the skillet (when adding the ginger). Just eyeball it (black pepper too). Used ground ginger (about 1/2 teaspoon in place of fresh ginger) with great results. This dish goes well with warm pita bread spread with hummus. Thanks for sharing!

