Chicken with Couscous

A Mediterranean-flavored chicken and vegetable stew served over couscous. It's my all-time favorite, and it's delicious!

Recipe by Julianne Ture

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of the chicken broth to a boil. Stir in couscous and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the olive oil. Turn off heat, cover, and let stand 10 minutes.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Stir in the chicken, season with pepper, and cook until no longer pink and juices run clear. Remove chicken from the skillet, and set aside.

  • Heat the remaining olive oil in the skillet over medium heat. Stir in the jalapeno peppers and carrot, and saute about 2 minutes. Mix in the zucchini, green onions, ginger, and 1/4 cup chicken broth. Continue to cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, blend the remaining 1 cup chicken broth with curry powder, coriander, and cornstarch. Pour over the vegetables. Return chicken to the skillet. Continue cooking about 2 minutes until chicken is coated and the broth mixture begins to thicken. Serve over the couscous.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 35.8g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 75.2mg; sodium 176.6mg. Full Nutrition
