Chicken with Couscous
A Mediterranean-flavored chicken and vegetable stew served over couscous. It's my all-time favorite, and it's delicious!
Super very easy, quick and delicious. I have to tinker with every recipe a little bit, i just have to make it mine,. I am not realy fond of the flavor of Jalapenos but i do love heat so instead I used cayenne pepper. My family gobbled this so fast. Not one complaint not even from my daughter who doesn't like spicy food. There is so much flavor that the first thing you notice about this si not the heat. I will make a gain and again for sure. Great for pot luck suppers tooRead More
Good recipe. Had to jazz it up a bit - for extra flavor. A lot of people mentioned that the dish was too spicy, and suggested reducing the amount of jalapeno pepper by 1/4 cup. I halved the recipe and used 1/4 cup of jalapeno pepper and it turned out just fine (very mild). If you remove the membrane from the pepper, you also remove some of the heat (the spiciness is contained in the membranes and seeds), so maybe other reviewers who complained about the heat didn't do that (?). I added some chopped (peeled) Granny Smith apple to the dish (it needed a sweet boost), but golden raisins would have worked just as well. I also used a yellow onion in lieu of the green onion called for (much cheaper and a more common ingredient in the dishes that I routinely prepare). Last, I added cinnamon to the skillet (when adding the ginger). Just eyeball it (black pepper too). Used ground ginger (about 1/2 teaspoon in place of fresh ginger) with great results. This dish goes well with warm pita bread spread with hummus. Thanks for sharing!Read More
Super very easy, quick and delicious. I have to tinker with every recipe a little bit, i just have to make it mine,. I am not realy fond of the flavor of Jalapenos but i do love heat so instead I used cayenne pepper. My family gobbled this so fast. Not one complaint not even from my daughter who doesn't like spicy food. There is so much flavor that the first thing you notice about this si not the heat. I will make a gain and again for sure. Great for pot luck suppers too
After adding the 1/2 cp of jalapenos I took a taste before serving to my finicky mother and whoa--it was way too spicy (and I like spicy food)! I laboriously picked out as many little slices of jalapeno as I could. After that, it was very good...I added mushrooms as well. My mother positively commented on the hint of spice to the dish and I said I added a "pinch" of jalapenos. It was also her first time trying couscous--I used Near East's Sun Dried Tomato--it went very well. Also, I've stopped using cornstarch or flour as thickener in meat or soup recipies--instant mashed potatoes work great; no one needs to know.
Wow! I just finished making this recipe for the third time and it is fantastic! This is one of my favorite meals. Like another reviewer, I use a large Anaheim pepper because I don't care for very spicy foods. I love to play around with different veggies - broccoli and bell peppers work great! I also use regular yellow onioninstead of green onions and add a bit of garlic, as well. Quick and easy to make!
This is a great flavor-per-amount-of-prep-time dish! I will include this as one of the top meals I prepare on a regular cycle because of its simplicity, flavor and it's unique to most other dishes I quickly throw together. I was worried for a bit about it being a bit too spicy because of other reviews, but it turned out to be fairly mild in heat (I like hot food). A quick note: I recommend increasing serving size if you are actually serving four. I used 6 breasts and increased the other ingredients accordingly to feed three of my friends and myself (mind you, all male grad students). Also, a pinch of salt helped the flavor pop. Great dish, I'm glad I tried it.
Decent enough, but 1/2 cup jalapeno is too much. I like spicy food but the recipe as listed simply tastes of jalapeno and curry; all other flavors disappear beneath this assault. When I pushed some of the jalapenos to the side -their juice still diffused throughout the dish- I tasted a much more complex (and more mediterranean) flavor. On the hope the dish is this flavor throughout when using fewer jalapenos I'm giving the recipe four stars. (It'd be three otherwise.)
Very good! Spicey. I would cut back on the peppers but beside that very good.
After reading some other reviews I was concerned it would be too spicy for our family so I replaced the jalapenos with some mild green chiles. It turned out very well but I will make it a little spicier next time. I also didn't use a low-sodium chicken broth which may have made it a little too salty. Family really liked it. I plan to make it again.
Wow!!! This was outstanding! My husband raved about it many times. The diced jalepenos I used came from a jar labled "hot", so I only used 1/4 cup, which was perfect for us. Thanks so much for this recipe--it will be used many times in this house!
Watch out!!! Way too hot for my taste but hubby loved it. If it weren't for the peppers this would be a great dish. Next time I'll leave out the peppers and serve with rice.
Hm. This was ok after I added some more cornstarch, and bouillon and salt (before that, it was runny and had no flavor except the "sizzle" of the jalapeno). Still, I like the concept. Maybe some garlic or herbs would make it better. I wonder if everyone else "doctored" the recipe before they wrote their reviews...
Very good. Followed directions, save for using ground ginger instead of fresh. Flavor was there but not overpowered by curry or jalapenos; I actually would have preferred it a bit spicier. Next time -- and there will be a next time -- I won't take out as many of the jalapeno veins.
Ah-Mazing!
After reading some reviews I was cautious about adding too many jalapenos, I used one. I could barely taste it so I will use two the next time I make this and maybe more the following time till I get it the way I like it. It was very good! Like some reviewers suggested I added other vegetables...red and green bell peppers, celery and mushrooms. I have a feeling any veggie would be okay in it. It is a delicious wholesome meal.
Simple to prepare and tasty!! Preteen daughter ate it all( and she can be picky) I used what I had on hand; substituted with ground ginger ( just used half of what they called for in fresh) and had jalapeno's from a jar ( used a little less) it was tasty. Of course if you don't like spicey food then leave it out. I've also substituted beef broth and also used half of beef broth /half of chicken.
The chicken is delicious! But.. my husband needed to refill his glass with water every 5 minutes. I would suggest using only 1/3 of jalapenos or, what your taste buds can handle!
Mediocre - nice flavour and definitely not too spicy, but did not thicken up as it cooked.
I made this dish last night and it was excellent. I will definitely make it again. I did have to use a pinch more of cornstarch but that's ok.
This was pretty good! I used almost a pound of cubed chicken tenderloins, left out the carrots and zucchini because I was in a hurry, also left out the most of the broth and cornstarch in the sauce since we don't like cornstarch-thickened sauce, and my husband and I polished it off in one night. For the peppers, I had a bag of pre-sliced jalepenos, seeds, membranes, and all, so I only used about three tablespoons, minced up in the food processor. I also added salt to taste. We like flavorful food, so I can see how it might seem bland with extra veggies and broth to water down the flavor. Next time I'll double the spices and add a lot of veggies. The fresh ginger was awesome, next time I'll add more. And maybe cilantro like someone else suggested. Thanks for a quick and delicious recipe!
Delicious, everyone in our family loved it. Left out the jalapenos, added apple chunks and red pepper slices. Would have liked more juice, will increase the amount next time so we can mix it with the couscous.
This was a very different meal for my husband and I. We had never tried couscous and this recipe made it taste amazing! It was packed with great flavor! I didn't change anything and I'm glad! It was perfect!
It was good, not great. I would however make this again, seems to me like it would be good served over rice also.
Delicious! I always try to follow a recipe the first time I make it and then tinker with it after. This was just great! I did used chicken thighs instead of breasts. I doubled the recipe (except the jalapenos, since I didn't have enough), and everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing, I will definitely be making this again.
That 1/2 c. jalepenos has got to be a typo. The recipe would be inedible if correct, unless your mouth is lined with asbestos. I used about a teaspoon and that was just the right amount of heat for me. Having said that, this is an amazing recipe. Delicious, quick, and reasonably healthy. I used whole wheat couscous and I added some extra veggies (red bell pepper and broccoli). I'm generally not a veggie lover, but this recipe is a good way to get more into my diet. The leftovers were just as delicious the next day. This one is going to appear on my plate weekly.
I like foods that have a kick but this is *really* spicy. I used canned chopped chilis and next time will reduce it to 1/4 cup. Other than that it was very good! It did need some salt at the end to jazz up the flavor a bit. I served it with the recommended couscous and also with some mango chutney which sweetened it up a little. I think you could use pretty much any vegetable in this..I also think raisins or pine nuts would be a nice addition and would add some sweetness.
This was REALLY good and easy to make. I had a bit of a disaster because I left a bag at the grocery store and was missing the jalapeno peppers, carrots and zucchini. I used asparagus in place of the zucchini and crushed red pepper flakes in place of the jalapenos, and it was still GREAT! Note - my husband hated it, but he doesn't like curry so his vote doesn't count. :) Oh, and I like a lot of sauce so I only used 3 chicken breasts and kept all other ingredients the same.
This dish turned out delicious. I don't eat meat, so I substituted vegetable broth for the chicken broth and Trader Joe's Soy Nuggets for the chicken. We ate a good bit of it as our main dish as dinner, and I had enough to take to work the next day. It is quite spicy, but the flavor is savory and balanced.
I thought this was really delicious :D I used half the jalapenos and it was just right and I like things spicy... I added red pepper as well.
I loved it !!! This was very, very good!
I used green chile peppers instead of jalepenos because I had them in the pantry. We thought it was a little bland. It tasted much better with some salt, but it was still missing a little something.
This recipe was so fast and easy to make. I added sliced green peppers with the zuchinni, and it tasted good. I've had better curry, but this recipe is fine if you are in a hurry.
This dish was ok, but not great. I read a lot of the reviews before making it and decided not to change anything as I like spicy foods. I used 3 jalapenos (about 1/2 c.), removing the seeds and membranes, and found the amount of kick was just right for me. Probably would be a bit too spicy for some. Anyway, although the dish is perfectly edible, I agree with some other reviews that it's definitely lacking something. I can't figure out what is missing either, but it makes the dish simply unremarkable. Maybe it needs more or different spices? Maybe a different meat? I'll finish it off, but I wouldn't waste time making it again, especially considering all the dicing involved. I think this dish has potential, but it'll take a better cook than me to discover the missing ingredient(s).
Absolutely fabulous! Finally something different that I can make for dinner. It does take a little time to prepare, but well worth it. I did not attempt to feed it to my three year old because I thought it would be too spicy for him. Loved it!! AAAAAA++++++++
This was pretty good but it was way too spicy for me, I wish I had left out the peppers.
This is wonderful!!! My husband and I love it. If you don't like it real hot, don't add quite as much jalepeno chile peppers and it's still great!!! If you like couscous, you've got to try this one!!!
Very flavorful. I made the prescribed 4 servings, and my boyfriend ate 3 of those servings! The one change that I made was that I boiled the carrots in water for about 5 minutes before adding them to the sauté pan. I really don't like having carrots in a cooked dish that are anything short of fully cooked. I also majorly cut down on the jalapeños - I added a few to the oil, cooked them, and then removed the jalapeños. The oil retained just enough of the heat to give the dish flavor without killing your sinuses. I'd definitely make this dish again!
I did not have any coriander in the house so I left that ingredient out. But I did add green peppers. It was a quick, delicious and very healthy meal. This is definitely one I would make again and again.
This recipie was really good. I made it for my boyfriend and he loved it. I wouldn't change a thing.
This is a nice change of pace. It is really easy to prepare and delicious as well. Serve this with an ice cold Riesling and you will have a great dinner!
The dish was very easy to make and tasty. I didn't have fresh ginger, so i put ginger powder into the mixture (i think it was a good substitute...) Also i added a little bit of water to the 1/4 cup of chicken broth. By the way, couscous made in chicken broth and olive oil was delicious (and i am not a very big olive oil fan...)
This is a great recipe. I followed it to the letter except I added a pinch more cornstarch to thicken the sauce more. I found the jalepenos to be the perfect amount. I made sure to remove all the seeds and pulp completely, then chopped the peppers finely and it was not at all overwhelming. My husband raved about this dish. (I have a five year old so I removed some of the cooked chicken and couscous before I mixed everything together and made him some veggies on the side - he doesn't do spicy). I would definitely make this again, although next time I might try powdered ginger since grating the ginger was a pain.
Watch out! This recipe was very tasty but I didn't wear gloves when slicing the jalapenos and had burning skin and eyes (when I took my contacts out 2 hours later!) Ouch .... but the food came out very very good and I will make it again once I figure out how to deal with the jalapeno problem!
This is a pretty easy and healthful recipe to make. I enjoy experimenting with a variety of different vegetables each time I make this.
Healthy and delicious. Next time we'll live out the coriander, but it's definitely a keeper!
This recipe is great and will be something I'll make again, but it needs more veggies. I upped the amounts of all the veggies called for, and also added yellow squash and celery. And I think I still could have added more veggies. With the additional veggies, this recipe is not hard to make, and its extremely tasty and very healthy.
I loved this dish! It will become a regular at my home. All the spices blended nicely together. It did take me a little longer to make than the directions, but I may have cooked the chicken and vegetables longer than specified. This also may have helped the spices blend a little better than for other people. I love spicy food and I thought this dish had the perfect amount of spice. I used two large jalapeños with the seeds removed. Like many other reviewers, I added and changed up the recipe a little. I used 1/2 a yellow onion instead of the green onions (I already had the onion)added 1/2 a bell pepper and 2 cloves of fresh minced garlic. I cooked the garlic with the chicken and pepper. Finally, I used whole wheat couscous to make this dish even healthier. I really enjoyed this recipe and can't wait to make it again.
Very Good! I had no zucchini so to add some green I used celery, which retained enough of its crunch to add appeal. Also, the chicken got a bit dried out while waiting for the veggies to cook, so I would sear the chicken (if that is the right term) then quickly add the veggies and chicken broth to the pan while they all cook. Will make again!
The first time I made this recipe, I did not use the pepper because my family does not like foods that are too spicy, and they LOVED it! Tonight, Im planning on making it without the chicken, as a side dish and use more vegetables like red bell pepper, carrots and onions.
We thought it was delicious...even if I did accidentally use Cayenne red pepper in place of the curry powder (boy was it hot!). I guess that's what you get when I cook! Even with that, though, it was really good. My husband liked it too. We just had to take little bites and eat it with bread to calm the burning in our mouths. I used chopped green chilies in place of the jalapeno peppers. I also didn't use any zucchini or coriander seed (didn't have any), and I used two carrots instead of one. I was going to add a dash of the cayenne pepper...but accidentally used 1.5 tsps in place of the curry powder, which I wouldn't recommend doing. It was yummy even with the mistake!!
Delicious!
How disappointing! My husband & I were really looking forward to this dish. It was surprisingly bland. We even thought we'd take the chance and put all of the jalapenos in that the recipe called for even though other reviewers warned against. In the end it was just ok, but nothing special. Actually, the dish wasn't spicy at all. I guess it's because I was careful not to let any seeds or membrane (the spicy parts) fall in when I was chopping. We felt that the recipe was missing something very important, we just couldn't figure out what it was. We decided that this dish was not worth tweaking. Will not make again.
I made this recipe as is, except I removed the seeds out of the jalapenos so they wouldn't be too spicy for the kids. Everyone loved it, including my husband, my 10 year old, and my 18 month old! This is going to be a new family favorite of ours :) You could definitely add whatever vegetables you wanted. I'm going to try squash and portabello mushrooms next time.
Terrific, quick, easy, delicious. It's a major keeper for us.
Very enjoyable! The dish is dependent upon the freshness and the type of curry powder. I added other vegetables as well - yellow sqash and mushrooms as they absorb the spice. I had to dumb down the chiles as my girlfriend is not into very spicy foods. This will be a fun one to play with - especially making a vegetarian one for my vegan friends.
Awesome dish....did listen to the other comments and cut the pepper in half...love this dish can't say it enough
This recipe is excellent. We've made it many times! I usually double the amount of carrots and zucchini called for, and be careful of the jalapeno peppers some are spicier than others!
I won't make this again
I made this for work, celebrating a birthday. I modified the recipe to serve 6 and followed it perfectly. Unfortunately the jalapenos were so hot you couldn't eat it. I ended up removing everything, piece by piece and placing it in another pan. Then I mixed 1 more cup of chicken broth with cornstarch and a little curry, poured it over the veggies and chicken and coooked it awhile. I discarded all the rest of the jalapenos and sauce. It turned out great, but still a little hotter than I like. I recommend no more than 1/4 cup of jalapenos.
We added black olives to the recipe and thought they improved the flavor.
This is a great recipe. For some of the reviewers that found it bland - I wonder if you used 4 chicken breasts instead of 4 chicken breast *halves* i.e two breast. That's how I made it and found it to be delicious. Also, the jalapeno - yikes use conservatively. I can eat spicy food but a quarter cup was too much for me. Next time I'll use only a couple of peppers.
I made this last Wednesday and it was so good! My boyfriend is still raving about it. I did make a few changes. I got garlic and olive oil coucous at the store. It turned out really good. I left out the carrots and added bell peppers and golden raisins. I will definatly make this again.
This was pretty good. I used whole wheat cous cous and free range chicken broth, which has reduced sodium. Instead of a jalepeno, I used an Anaheim pepper since they are spicier than your standard green chile, but not really hot. I subbed ground ginger, added some yellow pepper, and ended up having to use a bit more cornstarch than was called for. Overall, I liked it and surprisingly, so did my 13 month old.
This recipe is very flavorful. The whole family loved it, even my 3 1/2 year old.
This was good, but not great. We made this for 10 people and thought there was too much chicken and not enough vegetables, so we added extra carrots and some spinach - bell peppers would also be good. We also thought while it tasted good, it was definately missing something. I think if I make it again, I will add some tomatoes, lemon juice, or lime juice.
This recipe was just ok. It was simply bland. I don't expect to make it again.
Excellent taste! Love all the spices that go into this recipe. I did not have coriander seed and substituted it with just ground coriander. Worked just fine! I was in a hurry when making this and did not measure anything at all. Just go by feel! All the ingredients go very well together, it does not matter if the measurements are not exactly what is stated. I added red pepper for extra color. Taste great. Next time I will experiment with other vegetables. Another reviewer said other vegetables work too. All in all a superb recipe. Very flexible which allows one to be creative and the results are just as awesome!
I thought it was great and will definitely make it again soon. I didn't have a few of the things so I had to substitute green onions for a yellow one, jalepeno peppers for little red chilis, and corriander seeds for fresh cilantro - still came out tasty with a good amount of spice. We don't often have couscous and so it was a nice change, and my 1.5 year old loved it (not the vegetables as much but that's just the stage she's at).
I thought this recipe was surprisingly bland considering that I used 4 jalapenos. Maybe needed some salt and more curry powder. I won't make this again.
This is very good. I used .5 tsp of ground ginger and a yellow onion instead of green. I also added an extra zucchini. Very simple and tasty. I had just under half a cup of jalapeno and I didn't find it quite spicy enough so I will use the entire half cup in the future.
This recipe was AWSOME!! It was so easy to make and tasted fabulous. We couldn't believe that something so good took so little time to make. It was wonderfully spicey, but without being too hot- however, it might be too spicey for the kids. If you love curry and spicey foods, you have to try it.
just because it has couscous in the recipe, doesn't mean it's mediterranean. this is more like a middle eastern dish. tasty, but way too spicy for my taste.
Good and filling. Would've increased the couscous if I were truly serving 4. Didn't have coriander seed and it tasted fine without it.
It was very good... but cook the couscous less time
I tried this the other night and my husband responded pretty well (which is a good sign). Only thing I really changed was I made more sauce to go with the veggies...we both like a lot of sauce. I asked my hubby if I should put this one "in the rotation" he said YES! Another good sign! Oh and the more veggies the better!
Tried this recipe thinking i had everything just to realize I was out of ginger so I used garlic powder and cinnamon instead, it turned out beautifully! Also added some currant and pine nuts to my couscous for extra flavour and texture! Great Recipe!! I will definitely make it alot more!
Very tasty. We like hot hot food in my family, this went over very well. I'll be making this again!
I pretty much followed the recipe except I used some diced cooked chicken I pulled out of the freezer, and I served it with rice instead of couscous. I thought overall it was a good recipe except the spiciness overwhelmed the dish--and I like spicy foods. I think if I make it again I will cut the jalapeno portion in half.
I think this is my husband's favorite dinner dish. I double the veggies, so I also add a little more of the spices as well. I only add one jalepeno because that makes it very spicy. We eat it over jasmine rice and its delicious!
Great recipe! I only added 1T olive oil total and didn't find that it took away from the flavor. I also had to add some salt, probably because I used organic chicken broth and it isn't as salty as the regular.
While I really liked this and will definitely make it again, it seemed to lack something. I think next time I will add a little salt and a couple of cloves of garlic. With 1/2 C. jalapenos, I thought it would be really hot. In fact, while I was chopping them, I was coughing and choking, usually a sign for me that the chili is very hot. But there was no heat whatsoever in the finished dish. Oh well. It was still a very good meal. Served with Thai Cucumber Salad (Cooking Light) and fresh asperagus.
Pretty good....I liked the colors and the texture...but I thought the curry overwhelmed it just a bit. Maybe I was not in the "curry" mood when I made it. Also, the flavor vastly improves when a sweet element is added....I suggest adding a generous handful of golden raisins along with the zucchini, onions, etc.
Very flavorful & spicy - I used roasted ortega chilies from a can instead of the jalapeños.
Divine! I used summer squash instead of zucchini (because it was all I had on hand) and I took the peppers out before serving. I agree with another reviewer—there was still enough of the hot pepper taste, just enough in fact. I will definitely be making this again!
I made this tonight andit was great. We like to try new things and this is a definate keeper. We also like things fairly hot and spicy so I kept the amount of peppers as the recipe called for and it was good. May even add more next time, I did add 2 cloves of garlic with the peppers and carrots as they cooked.Uummm good!
You must try this recipe! I used instant brown rice, and added one cube of chicken boullion for each cup of water required to make the rice. Did this for the chicken & veggies as well and added 1/2 more cup broth because it is so great! I added diced red peppers & mushrooms, used fresh grated ginger & minced garlic. Delicious! I also used a couple of shakes of red pepper flakes in place of the pepper since my boyfriend cannot eat spicy food. As it was cooking, he was outside working & when he walked in the door he said he was hoping the aroma was coming from his house!
This was good and I typically don't like some of the spices used. I made it twice and the second time around I made some changes. I doubled the amount of seasoning and used flavored couscous (follow directions on box). Very good and a great leftover!
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this. I altered the recipe slightly (can't help fiddling!) and didn't measure, exactly, the spices... It was a tad spicy in places, but very enjoyable all the same. I will be making this again. I'm glad of the recipe, as I wouldn't have thought to use those spices together on my own.
Good. A little too spicy with the jalepeño.
I left out the zucchini and ginger, and used about half the jalapeno. I also used vegetable oil instead of olive. This came out pretty good. Will be attempting again at some point.
Not bad - it won't change your life, but it's pretty tasty and quick to throw together for a handy midweek dinner. I used chili pepper flakes instead of jalapenos and added some green bell pepper for a little extra veggie. A good way to use up leftover roast chicken.
Yummy! Very easy. I may double the sauce next time...
I've been making this recipe for almost 5 years and it's one of our favorites. Becasue we are vegetarian, I use fake chicken and broth, double the amount of zuccini and carrots and leave out the jalapeno. I also use an entire regular onion instead of the green ones. A touch more coriander and some fresh cilantro on top round it out perfectly!
Pretty good! I halved the recipe, but only used one chicken breast and I cubed it. It has a spicy curry flare, I probably should have added golden raisins and yogurt.
My first succesful meal. Go easy on the Jalapenos though and add curry according to preference.
Yummy Yum-yum! It was so good. My wife thought it was a little too hot but I enjoyed it. It was easier than it sounds to make.
This is SO GOOD! We added garlic and onion powder to the chicken, used one medium jalapeno and it was great! Will definitely be making this again!
Great recipe. I really enjoyed, but keep in mind this is a Curry dish. If you don't like curry very much you might not like this. Also depending on the jalapeno you use this could be too spicy. The one I used was very hot and it made the dish almost unbearable to eat. I didn't have any couscous and sub'd long grain rice.. while this worked, sticking to the original recipe using couscous would have been better. Thanks for the recipe!
It was a good recipe, quick and easy. It definitely tasted better the next day as curries tend to do! I also added red capsicum and a little more cornstarch. Blended fresh coriander and toasted pinenuts through the cous cous. Not sure about the Mexican/Indian/Morrocan take on this. I'd put it on rice next time. Thanks for your yummy recpe!
I really liked this dish. I left out the jalapenos because I knew it would be too spicy for us with them. I found the curry to be enough hotness for us. To make cooking quicker, I used a mandolin to thinly slice both the carrots and zucchini. I also subbed 1/2 a yellow onion for the green onion since I didn't have any. It was easy and made for a fairly quick dinner.
