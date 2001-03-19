Tiny Chicken Turnovers

4.3
170 Ratings
  • 5 99
  • 4 40
  • 3 20
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

These turnovers make great appetizers and they're worth the extra effort because they taste so good! For do-ahead appetizers, they can be baked, frozen and reheated at 375degrees F (190 degrees C) for 5-7 minutes.

Recipe by Amanda Andrews

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet saute the onion in the butter until tender. Stir in the chicken, chicken broth, garlic salt, poultry seasoning, pepper and cream cheese. Remove from heat and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl mix together the flour, salt and paprika; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until a ball forms.

  • On a floured surface roll out the pastry to 1/16 inch thick. Cut with a 2 1/2 inch round cookie or biscuit cutter. Reroll scraps and cut more circles until the pastry is used up.

  • Mound a heaping teaspoon of filling on half of each circle. Moisten edges with water and fold pastry over filling to make a half moon shape. Press edges with a fork to seal. Prick tops with a fork for steam vents.

  • Place turnovers on a baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 57.1mg; sodium 236.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022