Tiny Chicken Turnovers

My rating of this recipe is skewed since I modified it so much. But the pastry itself is excellent and easy to work with. I did cut down on the butter (3/4 of a cup) and I did refrigerate the dough while I made the filling. I used 3 chicken breasts that I sauteed in butter and white wine. I added 2 chopped green onions, a cup of chopped mushrooms, 4 slices of cooked, diced bacon, 8 oz cream cheese, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese and some fresh basil and oregano. I also cut the dough into 4 inch circles using a baby bowl because anything smaller was too hard to work with and used up so little filling. I made a double recipe of dough which made almost 4 dozen turnovers. It did take me nearly all day to do this but they freeze really well. I popped them into a 400 degree oven from the freezer for 10-15 minutes and they were ready to serve. I served them with ranch dressing. II will make these again when I have another day that I can devote to cooking! Thank you so much for sharing.