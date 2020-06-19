Braised Green Beans with Fried Tofu

Rating: 4.2 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

You would not believe that this dish is actually Vietnamese! Even my meat and potatoes husband loves it! My recommendation is to have plenty of white rice on hand since the sauce is so tasty! Great as part of an Asian meal.

By SHARONLIN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together the white sugar, soy sauce, white wine and 1/2 cup of chicken broth. Set the sauce aside.

  • Pat the tofu dry with paper towels, and cut into cubes. Season the cubes with salt and pepper. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of cornstarch over them on all sides.

  • Heat a little more than 1 inch of oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. If you have a deep-fryer, fill to the recommended level, and heat the oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). When the oil is hot, add the tofu, and fry until golden brown on all sides. Turn occasionally. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon, and drain on paper towels.

  • In a separate skillet, heat one tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and green beans; cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the tomatoes, and cook until they begin to break apart, about 4 minutes. Add the bamboo shoots, and stir to blend.

  • Stir the sauce into the skillet with the beans, and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. If the liquid starts to evaporate too much, stir in up to 1 cup of chicken broth.

  • Mix together the remaining 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and water until cornstarch is dissolved. Stir this into the sauce in the skillet. Simmer, stirring gently, until the sauce clears and thickens. Add the fried tofu, and stir to coat with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 21.6g; sodium 698.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

gooberette
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2006
This is a very tasty dish. I did make some changes. i did not coat the tofu in cornstarch and deep fry it. I used just enough oil to brown the sides to cut down on the fat. I also added some carrots and they were a nice touch. The only other thing I will change next time is to add the tofu to the sauce sooner so that the sauce will soak into the tofu more. I might also add baby corn because my husband and I like it. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

HeatherLilly
Rating: 3 stars
07/09/2013
This was ok. If I had ordered it at a restaurant I wouldn't have been upset with it but I also wouldn't order it again. Both my husband and I thought it was on the bland side and we thought that the addition of a large amount of garlic would help. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Foodie4life
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2005
A surprisingly hearty recipe that would be good for a cold winter night as it is so easy and satisfying! I added a little garlic and chili pepper for an extra kick and omitted the cornstarch letting the tofu simmer in the sauce. The only other suggestion I have would be to put off adding the tomatoes until the last minute or they turn to mush. This makes great leftovers too. I'll be making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
SMARIGOLD717
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2008
This was amazing! Yes the tomato cooked down but the sauce tasted 10x better with tomato cooked in. Before it tasted too much like white wine. At the end I threw in some slices of tomato and put it over a low heat so the tomato could soften. I also added mushrooms garlic and chili flakes. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(6)
JPClark
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2005
Delicious! I used frozen green beans vs. fresh with no issues. My husband loved it! Read More
Helpful
(5)
kermitfrog70
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2011
Absolutely delicious-I had to double the recipe though. My kids LOVE tofu! This was even better than most dishes you get in a restaurant. My teenage son is looking forward to cooking this himself very soon. Thanks so much for posting-this has become a family favorite. Soooo goood!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
jenjaz
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2006
even with the modifications i had to make due to what i had on hand (1/2 c. cooking sherry and 1 c. veg broth plus i added carrots since i didn't have bamboo) this was GREAT! my husband and i both loved it and i will definitely make it again! thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sara
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2006
I thought this was great. The sauce has a really bright tangy taste too it. I would agree to wait to put the tomatoes in until last. My husband would only give it a four but he doesn't like stir-fry in general. he said that for stir-fry it was pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(3)
EVELLINGSON
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2009
This was pretty good. I cooked the tofu in a little bit of oil instead of deep frying it. And poured the dish over soba noodles instead of rice. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Matthew Perrett
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2009
I skipped deep-frying the tofu and mixed it into the sauce (I used silken tofu for softness ) served it over black rice and it turned out great! My family isn't used to eating tofu so they weren't sure about it at first but they cleaned their bowls! Read More
Helpful
(3)
