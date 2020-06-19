Braised Green Beans with Fried Tofu

1 of 35

Rating: 4 stars This is a very tasty dish. I did make some changes. i did not coat the tofu in cornstarch and deep fry it. I used just enough oil to brown the sides to cut down on the fat. I also added some carrots and they were a nice touch. The only other thing I will change next time is to add the tofu to the sauce sooner so that the sauce will soak into the tofu more. I might also add baby corn because my husband and I like it. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars A surprisingly hearty recipe that would be good for a cold winter night as it is so easy and satisfying! I added a little garlic and chili pepper for an extra kick and omitted the cornstarch letting the tofu simmer in the sauce. The only other suggestion I have would be to put off adding the tomatoes until the last minute or they turn to mush. This makes great leftovers too. I'll be making this one again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing! Yes the tomato cooked down but the sauce tasted 10x better with tomato cooked in. Before it tasted too much like white wine. At the end I threw in some slices of tomato and put it over a low heat so the tomato could soften. I also added mushrooms garlic and chili flakes. Delicious! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I used frozen green beans vs. fresh with no issues. My husband loved it! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious-I had to double the recipe though. My kids LOVE tofu! This was even better than most dishes you get in a restaurant. My teenage son is looking forward to cooking this himself very soon. Thanks so much for posting-this has become a family favorite. Soooo goood!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars even with the modifications i had to make due to what i had on hand (1/2 c. cooking sherry and 1 c. veg broth plus i added carrots since i didn't have bamboo) this was GREAT! my husband and i both loved it and i will definitely make it again! thanks! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was great. The sauce has a really bright tangy taste too it. I would agree to wait to put the tomatoes in until last. My husband would only give it a four but he doesn't like stir-fry in general. he said that for stir-fry it was pretty good. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. I cooked the tofu in a little bit of oil instead of deep frying it. And poured the dish over soba noodles instead of rice. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I skipped deep-frying the tofu and mixed it into the sauce (I used silken tofu for softness ) served it over black rice and it turned out great! My family isn't used to eating tofu so they weren't sure about it at first but they cleaned their bowls! Helpful (3)