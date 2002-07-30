Mexican Chicken Kiev

This is a wonderful slightly spicy version of the classic Chicken Kiev. The kick of green chilies will make your family want more! You have to use sliced green chilies, not chopped.

By Erin Clifton

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Place 1 chicken breast between two sheets of wax paper. Working from the center to the edges, pound with a meat mallet until flat and rectangular shaped. Repeat with remaining breasts.

  • Wrap the green chili strips around the cheese, then wrap the flattened chicken breasts around the chili and cheese. Secure with toothpicks or uncooked spaghetti noodles.

  • Combine the bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, salt, cumin and pepper.

  • Roll the secured chicken pieces in the melted butter and then in the bread crumb mixture. Place chicken breasts in a 13x9 inch baking dish; don't let them crowd. Drizzle the remaining butter over all eight of the breasts. Refrigerate for 1 hour, or freeze to bake later (baking time will be increased by about 5 to 10 minutes)

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 124.7mg; sodium 684.2mg. Full Nutrition
