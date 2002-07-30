Mexican Chicken Kiev
This is a wonderful slightly spicy version of the classic Chicken Kiev. The kick of green chilies will make your family want more! You have to use sliced green chilies, not chopped.
Excellent!!!! I added my own kiev recipe and wanted to try a few of the other since they were so different. this one is wonderful! it has a totally unique flavor but it very good. this goes down in my recipe book. I used pepperjack for extra kick. this could be the best recipe i've tried off allrecipies so far. try it!Read More
This was pretty good, but we didn't find it "FABULOUS". The chile pepper was still crisp, but it had good flavor. I may try it again with some tweaking.Read More
Yum! This was super good. I read prior reviews regarding the cheese melting out. I left the chiles whole. I sliced off the top and put the cheese inside the chile, then wraped the chicken about the chile. I made sure the opening of the chile was closed off with the chicken and a toothpick. They came out perfect! I also had leftover chiles, so I used the same idea and put cheese in them, rolled in butter and bread crumbs and put in the oven with the chicken. It was a yummy side. This one is a keeper
Everyone loved this recipe Erin! When making this, don't make the same mistake I did and pound the chicken so hard that you make holes in it. Dopey me! The thickness of the cheese made the chicken a little difficult to roll and encase the filling, so next time I think I'll shred the cheese and chop the pepper. During the last fifteen minutes of baking, I made a mixture of salsa and sour cream and poured it over the chicken. The pepper jack cheese I used added just the right amount of heat and the sauce smoothed it all out. Thanks so much Erin for a very different kind of Kiev!
Yummy! The other recomendations for jalepeno and pepper jack cheese were right on! We were a bit concerned as to how hot the chicken was going to be when we were preparing it, but the heat was mellowed in the cooking process. We will add more pepper next time (we like spicy food). Also, ony used 1/2 the butter and it turned out just fine. We had a guest over and forgot to warn him of the toothpicks in the chicken. Nearly had a calamity...
WOW! Great dish, Erin!. I used two thin slices of jalopena pepper jack to each breast. Since I wanted to serve a slightly fattening sauce with this, I cut the butter and simply sprayed each breaded breast with butter flavored Pam. My favorite sauce with a southwestern flair is 1/2 cup nonfat sour cream, 1 cup Caesar salad dressing (I use Gerards), 1 1/2t cumin and 2t Taco seasoning (also from this site). Serve the sauce on the side. Yummy!
After reading other reviewers' suggestions, I decided to use thin cut chicken breast (to avoid the cheese spilling out. Additionally, I dipped each chicken breast in egg instead of butter and then coated them with the bread crumb/parmesan/seasoning mix. I put cheese on the inside of the fold w/ green chilies, and another on top. I didn't do any refrigeration and popped them in the oven at 400 for about 20 minutes covered in aluminum and another 20-25 with the cover off. I had none of the problems other reviews mentioned about cheese spilling out. Also, I added lots of southwest seasoning and parmesan to the coating and served w/ Spanish rice and refried beans (another excellent suggestion!). This turned out beautifully! I will make again.
This was really good but I substituted crushed tortilla chips instead of bread crumbs and omitted the parmesan too and cheddar cheese instead of jack because I like it better for more tang. I am going to try pepper jack next time. I top it with the chilis and some Roma tomatoes and onions too just at the last 5-10 min. of cooking. Yummy!
OOOH so good!!! I love this and so does my family--- kids included. I didn't use cumin any time I have made this so far (didn't have) and still was just incredible!!!
The Mexican Chicken Kiev is really great. The chilies give it a little zip. It's a great dish to serve family and guests because it can all be prepared early in the day and put in the fridge. This is a keeper at our house.
a nice twist to chicken breasts. i had 4 chicken breasts, so i roasted 4 anaheim peppers and peeled and used one for each breast. subbed pepperjack and rolled all together nice and tight so nothing leaked out during cooking. served with cilantro tomato corn salad and spanish rice. will make again.
I really enjoyed this! Made it at the last minute because I saw it recommended on the RE, so I had to use chopped green chilies. I only made three breasts, which is MORE than enough for three of us, but I didn't change anything else. Very mild, but very very tasty!
Made this yummy Kiev for a Mexican Dinner party and what a hit. Followed the receipe exactly next time I will add a bit more peppers..Served it with Spanish rice, Black beans and Flan for dessert. Carona's and Sangria WOW
Excellent! Everyone keeps asking for it again and again!
Easy ! I loved that I could make it ahead so it's ready to pop in the oven while we're eating appetizers. I made it with Mexican Rice II from the site and both were hits!
Based on other reviews I used pepperjack cheese which was great! To kick up the heat I also added a dash of red pepper flakes to the bread crumb mixture. No butter necessary, I cut out some fat by using a light spray of PAM on the baking dish and over the top of the chicken.
The trick to rolling these without the cheese running everywhere is to cut the cheese and chile to fit your chicken. Don't over stuff! I skipped the step where you roll the cheese around the chile. Instead, I placed a strip of cheese on the chicken (largest end) and cut it to fit, leaving about 1/2" of room on each end so the sides would fold over the cheese. I layered cheese/chile/cheese. I folded the sides over and then rolled the chicken around the cheese and secured with toothpicks. The amount of cheese/chile you use will depend on the size of your chicken. Mine were small and I only used about half.
After making jalapeno poppers today I still had some of the cream cheese/chedder cheese filling left over so I decided to look in All Recipes to see how I could use the leftovers. I found this recipe and it was awesome using the cream cheese/chedder cheese combination along with the green chiles. I like the fact you can prepare way ahead of dinner time and keep in the refrigerator until cooking time. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks, Erin, for a great recipe.
This recipe is the BOMB!!!!! I love it. I used fresh roasted hatch new mexico green chili. I substituted the bread crumbs for crushed cracker crumbs and it was soooo good! We all love this recipe
Okay if you can keep the cheese from melting out of the chicken.
My husband made this for my birthday dinner and he followed it exactly. It turned out wonderful!
This was delicious!! Love the flavors they work well together. I did cook mine for about 30-40 minutes though.
Excellent! I recommend more cheese in the middle, though, but my husband and love cheese! Might also be good with a little bit of cream cheese in the center, too. Great served with a salad and bread. Also, if you don't want to pound the chicken, try slicing it lengthwise and using the chicken breast like a pocket.
Flavor wise, very good. But all that rolling, geez. I'll make it again, but I'll probably just throw everything on top.
Yum, this is so good! I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs, so I used plain, and tossed some chile powder in with the cumin. Next time I make this I'll probably use fresh jalapenos just to see what the difference is. It has a mild bite, so if you're looking for something spicier use pepper jack cheese instead of plain jack. I served this with Refried Beans without the Refry (from this site) and corn. It was a great meal that I look forward to having again.
This turned out great even though I couldn't get the huge breasts pounded out thin without tearing them. I followed a suggestion and just used a whole chile and stuffed it with the cheese "log". I wanted to keep it somewhat healthy, so I sprayed the chicken with butter flavored Pam instead of drizzling with butter. Also, I ran out of time so I only refrigerated the breasts while the oven heated. The chicken was moist and delicious! A tiny bit of the cheese oozed out, but it was great, too! Thank you for a wonderful dish@
This is a great recipe. I used pepperjack cheese to spice it up a little more. It was great! We'll definitely be making this again. Thanks, Erin!
I love this recipe... works really well halving & quartering as well! For rolling the chicken, I do suggest simply layering the peppers & cheese on top of the flattened chicken, then rolling up. I couldn't decipher the author's description for wrapping peppers around cheese, etc. The layering method worked really well. Oh, and I used LOTS more peppers than suggested. I recommend this.
This was good, but not "Let's make it again right away" great. My family thought more chile would be good.
YUMMO! This dish was fantastic. I made it for dinner last night and what a terrific flavor. I only used 6 thin sliced chicken breasts, 1 can of chopped green chiles, I used Pepper Jack cheese for an extra bite and used Panko Italian bread crumbs. I did not use any salt and used shredded Parmesan cheese. Will definitely make again..
Wow. This is wonderful as is, but hardly worthy of being called Mexican. I followed the recipe with one exception, I used pepper jack cheese for a little more kick. I also used 1/2 of an Anaheim chile in each chicken breast. (They were large breasts.) I intend to do this one again with a couple more modifications. I am going to double the cumin and add 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne to the bread crumbs. Then I will call it Mexican.
Much better then I tought it would be. My husband also loved it. Served with spanish rice. Used pepper jack cheese. Even though I practically stapled it shut with toothpicks, the cheese still spilled out during baking. But I didnt mind becuase I love slightly burnt cheese! It was great!
I made this tonight, and found it to be fabulous, I used my home grown green Chiles and pepper jack cheese. Served it with pasta in a green Chile sauce. *****
This is marvelous. I served it with Mexican Vegetable Rice (submitted by Michelle Young), Mexican Corn (submitted by Karen Baldridge) and some sauteed peppers. My guests loved the meal, I did too!!
This was excellent and will make for crowd on New Year's Eve. Use Italian blend cheese with chiles and topped with marinara sauce. Served on bed of angel hair pasta. Very elegant presentation and very tasty and moist.
I made a few changes. I used Cheez-It Hot&Spicy crackers instead of the bread crumbs (also good with regular Cheez-Its). I also used canned chopped Chiles and changed the cheese to Cheddar.
Doubled the chile and added some fresh garlic and onion before rolling, then put it in the smoker for 35 minutes. Yowza!
Thank you for a wonderful easy and different recipe. I followed the directions and it came out great my hubby said this is a keeper.
Great!!!My family just loves this recipe. My mom always asks me to make this for her. I had to make it for her birthday this year.
I've been married for 3 years now and this is the only dish that my husband asks me to cook for him. He loves it as much as I do.
I'd highly recommend using larger breasts for this recipe -- we fought with our little guys to get and keep them closed. I was tempted to toss the toothpicks and layer everything on top of the breasts and bake as is. I also used canned diced chilies and only half the butter.
My favorite chicken recipe! I don't usually like chicken, but I found this recipe and thought I'd try it. I'm so glad I did! I've made this for my fiance and friends and everyone raves about it. I used monterrey jack pepper cheese and did not use the green chilis. Worked great! This also is a great recipe to make the night before and pop it in the oven the next day! Thanks Erin for sharing!
What a fantastic recipe, especially if you make ahead. I had smaller breasts so I just put a little of the cheese in the blistered/peeled Anaheim pepper and rolled. Unlike some reviewers, I liked the contrasting flavors of the Italian bread crumbs, cumin and fresh cracked pepper. During the last 5 minutes, I put a few slivers of Monterey Jack cheese on top. Served with fire roasted corn from Trader Joe's and Tex-mex baked beans. Next time I'll serve with a salad instead of the beans or garlic smashed potatoes with chives. This has already been requested again next week. Would be very easy to change the cheese/seasonings to match whatever you're in the mood for. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
I like this a lot... I would reccomend rubbing the spices on the whole chicken breast before stuffing it with your favorite cheese. Also for the last 5 minutes, put some grated cheese on top.
My husband liked this better than I did. I thought it was a bit bland. I used canned diced green chiles. All of the cheese ran out of my chicken breasts too. I would not recommend pouring the butter over the top -- it seemed to make the coating too soggy.
yowza!!! great entree, thx
This was a very good recipe! My family enjoyed it and this time they were glad to try something new! I used diced chilis to make it more acceptable to my family and their particular taste textures.
Very Good. Followed directions exactly as written. Will make again.
Great recipe except it was more like Mexican/Italian Chicken Kiev due to the Italian breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese. Next time I plan to use regular bread crumbs and omit the Parmesan. I served this with traditional Mexican side dishes.
A little labor-intensive, but well worth it! If you like spicy food, up the chilis (when cooked, these come out pretty mild).
Excellent! I butterflied and pounded the chicken breasts thin. Roasted poblano peppers (one per breast) and used pepper jack cheese. 25 min. at 400F was perfect. The cheese oozed out a little but, so what?
Wow, this has some kick to it. I cook chicken often since I do not eat pork or beef, and I rarely find chicken recipes with enough flavor. This is definately the exception. Yum. However, I did make a few modifications to the original recipe...I found that I needed more green chiles than called for and I also used a mix of jalopeno cheese and reduced fat cheddar for the filling. I also added red pepper flakes to the crumb mix as well as additional cumin. Oh, I love it.
I thought this was great but I did make a few changes. I used Anaheim chiles and I only had regular bread crumbs so I spiced that up with a few dried Italian herbs and some red pepper flakes. Would definitely make again.
We really liked this-great twist on Chicken Kiev. I served with rice and beans, chips and salsa.
I made this family style mixing melted butter, spices, can of green chilis and parm. cheese together. Dredged them in mixture, rolled them in crushed corn chips. Baked covered for 30 minutes and then I topped with jack cheese and baked uncovered for remainder. I made it in 5 minutes and baked for 45. It was a 5+ even with my 4 kids!! Thanks! WOW! Served with spanish rice and vegies!
This was Excellent! This is my first review and after making this for dinner tonight I had to rate it! I would have given it 7 stars! I used whole green chilis and stuffed the pepper jack cheese inside the chili and rolled in the chicken breast. It definitely was a hit with the family they wanted left overs and there wasn't any! Thanks. Erin.
My boyfriend loved this dish-he said it could be his birthday meal (annual favorite all time meal). I used velveeta and a small can of diced chiles (only made 3 breasts). I also used eggs instead of the butter and drizzled with olive oil. I did not refridgerate, but put the breasts right into the oven. I baked for the first 20 minutes with foil and then an additional 20 without. Some of the cheese did spill out, but I figured it was due to the velveeta and the fact that it easily melts. Overall, this was a great dish that i will definitely make again!
This was pretty good, but I wouldn't recommend using the spaghetti noodles to secure the chicken, we didn't have any toothpicks so we used dry noodles as the recipe suggests but ours opened up while cooking.
Great tasting and fast to make. I was surprised at how much flavor this dish had. Wonderful!
This was good. I did not have to pound the chicken because I bought very thin chicken breast halves. I also did not have Monterey cheese, so I had to use Colby Jack. It was still very good. Thanks!
This was wonderful! I did use diced green chilis and shredded mexican cheese (I had both in the house already), and it was perfect. I also added a little extra cumin, but it would have been fine the way the recipe had stated. Thanks I will make this again and again!
I love this recipe and use it all the time. When I'm in a hurry I substitute pepper jack cheese instead of the green chiles and jack and it turns out just as good.
Absolutely fantastic!!! This was so good, and my husband LOVED it! The only thing I did differently was leave out the green chiles, because my husband doesn't like them. It still had plenty of flavor though. I cannot say enough good things about this dish. I loved it!
I knew i'd love this recipe. Great ingredients. The only thing you may need to remember is to use larger chicken breasts to encase everything easier. I had a little difficulty wrapping the chicken around the cheese. I liked the other readers idea oF grating the cheese. I will try the pepper jack cheese next time too. We like everthing SPICY. This is a great Kiev recipe. Thanks.
I love this recipe. I had a little problem wrapping the filling. My husband accidently got me the shredded cheese and the filling kept falling out so it wasn't as cheesey as I wish. It was still delicious. Thank you Erin
This was AWESOME. The Mexican twist on this dish really works well. My changes - I used panko crumbs and added Italian herbs to them, and I substituted jarred sliced jalapenos for the chilies.
I followed the lead of other members and used pepper jack cheese. Followed all the other instructions exactly. The chicken turned out almost too bland to eat. Will not make again.
I used chile poblano because I don't like my dishes too hot. It turned out delicious!
I don't write reviews very often, but this was amazing! I substituted sharp cheddar cheese instead of Monterrey. I also added green chile powder to the bread crumb mix. We did not have any leftovers . That rarely happens! Thank you for posting this recipe!
This was good. I did make a couple of changes. I though I had a can of green chilis but did not so I used fresh jalapenos, I always have them in the fridge. I also added some onion & garlic to the mixture. It turned out great. Next time I will have to try it with the green chilis.
Made this last night, its really really good.
Oh man, this was good! This dish will now be a regular around here. Thank you!
This was a hit in my house. I did not use Italian bread crumbs since I did not have any. I just made my own. I added red pepper to the crumbs along with the salt and pepper. The crust on the outside was wonderful. I used Monterey Jack cheese and did not add the chili's, my husband does not like things too spicy. It turned out great. We will be trying this again! Thanks for sharing!
I have made this several times for company along with the mexican vegetable rice and I swear they lick their plates clean. I do use the jalapeno jack cheese and love the sour cream/caesar salad sauce recommended by another review. I serve it with a tossed salad, but does someone else have a better idea for side dishes or dessert? I want to take this to a fundraiser and appreciate any suggestions for side dishes. I rated this a 5 but it can be tricky to get the cheese/chicken part together. Yummy!
This was a very good dish. I followed suggestions from reviewers. Used pepper jack cheese, added crused red pepper to breadcrumbs and fresh romano as I had no parmesan cheese. A little more work than I thought but will do again.
This is an awesome recipe and has become a family favorite. My husband-the pickiest eater of the bunch-requests it at least once a month, and all of my kids love it as well(ages 18 mos. thru 10 years). It's really flavorful without being "spicy". When I'm in a hurry, I just pound the chicken breasts(I've also used thighs, which makes it really juicy), put diced chilies on one half, sprinkle with grated cheese, fold over, coat with bread crumb mixture, spray with nonstick cooking spray to help with browning, and bake as directed-without waiting the 1 hour. They don't look quite as pretty, but they take much less time and taste just as good!
Excellent recipe. I didn't bother adding butter to the chicken. I just used shake n' bake to make a crispier outside. Definitely a keeper.
This was awesome, everyone loved it.
These were pretty darn good. I didn't have any toothpics, so after I flattened the chicken I wrapped it all up like a roll up and just put the rolled side down in the dish - no problems with cheese melting out.
This was pretty good tasting chicken. The cheese leaked out and I used canned chopped chilles - which were fine. I made Mexican rice and refried beans as sides. Ole!
Very yummy! A nice twist on an original recipe. I used shredded pepper jack cheese, and I chopped my jalapenos because they were too small to cut into strips and it worked out great for me.
This was yummy. I used strips of pablano peppers and pepper jack cheese. I dipped the chicken in flour, beaten egg, and then into the seasoned flour. I sprayed the tops of the chicken with cooking spray instead of butter and added some shredded pepper jack to the top with 5 minutes left in cooking time. It was great!
This was good and easy. Next time I think that I will try Pepper Jack cheese instead for a bit more "bite".
Quite tasty! Although there are a few other breaded chicken recipes that I like better, I will still make this one again. I spiced it up with pepperjack cheese in addition to the strips of jalapeno. I wasn't crazy about the jalapeno stripes, I might chop it up fner next time.
This recipe is fantastic. So easy to make and great tasting
Really good, I used a whole green chili for each chicken breast.
Chicken was excellent. Will make again with different combinations inside. Could have left out the cumin altogether. Used plain breadcrumbs.
We loved this!!! As suggested, I used pepper jack cheese and sliced whole green chilies (canned) then put some red pepper flakes in the bread crumb mixture - wow! Served it with spanish rice for a wonderful dinner. It's a keeper!
This is a favorite of my family, everyone wants to come for dinner when they know I'm making this!
Fabulous! The only things I did differently was to use a can of Hatch chopped chilies in place of the whole sliced pepper. I also did not refrigerate or freeze for an hour. It was so delicious!
We really found this recipe tasty. I didn’t have plain Monterey Jack cheese, so substituted pepper jack and used green chili salsa. Everything else I did as the recipe directed. Tender and excellent flavor. I will be making again.
