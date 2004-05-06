Baked Bar-be-Que Chicken

This was pretty good. I used a pyrex baking dish and sprayed it with non-stick spray in anticipation of difficulty in cleaning as reported by a previous review. I used only chx drumsticks as that's all I had on hand, 6 of them to be exact so maybe less meat than a whole chicken. I did not scale back on the BBQ sauce as I love sauce! I just eyeballed it so I think I may have used more like 2 cups......There was actually a good deal of liquid in the dish after 60 min. (I turned the chicken over at 30 min) so I had no problem with clean up. I poured off most the liquid before brushing with the sauce then continued for another 30 min. as the recipe calls for. The meat was already pulling back from the bone after the 1st hour so I turned the oven down to 245 degrees for the 30 min. with sauce. I was afraid it would be too dry but since I was cooking for myself and left overs I went ahead with the recipe's cooking time to test it out. The meat was juicy and flavorful and not the least bit dry. I did end up pulling the skin off before eating so I think I'd just do away with it in the beginning next time. Other than that, I'd happily cook this for a crowd any night!