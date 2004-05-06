Baked Bar-be-Que Chicken

This is a simple yet wonderful dish that's full of flavor. The meat is very moist and falls off the bone. We love to serve this dish in our home with rice and fresh corn on the cob.

Recipe by Julie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a shallow baking dish and sprinkle with garlic powder. Cover and bake 1 hour at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove baking dish from oven and drain any fat from dish. Pour the barbecue sauce evenly over the chicken and bake uncovered for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 141.9mg; sodium 832mg. Full Nutrition
