Baked Bar-be-Que Chicken
This is a simple yet wonderful dish that's full of flavor. The meat is very moist and falls off the bone. We love to serve this dish in our home with rice and fresh corn on the cob.
This is a simple yet wonderful dish that's full of flavor. The meat is very moist and falls off the bone. We love to serve this dish in our home with rice and fresh corn on the cob.
Omigod! This is DELICIOUS!!! I used 4 chicken dark meat quarters. First I sprinkled them with garlic powder and chopped onion powder as well. I preheated the oven to 350 and used a metal baking tray covered in foil. I snapped the legs to break the bone so that I could place the chicken flatter and also, so that the spices would permeate the chicken better. After 45 minutes I took the tray out and removed the foil. I used chicken scissors to cut thru the skin because I knew that this way the barbeque sauce would penetrate inside the chicken better. I used about 1 cup of barbeque sauce "Tony Roma's Brand". After 15 minutes I turned off the oven...but I left the chicken inside for another 5 minutes. Then I took it out and it tasted marvelous! It was fall off the bone tender like the other people said. A very sucussful recipe! Next time I will line the bottom of the baking tray with a sheet of foil so that I dont have to scrub the tray so much during dish washing. This is an excellent template for just about any baked chicken recipe whether it be barbeque chiken or herb roasted chicken or pretty much any baked chicken recipe that does not require you to de-bone the chicken.Read More
I used a cut up whole chicken and was NOT impressed for some reason. I followed the recipe exactly. It was just kind of bland...especially inside the chicken. The chicken did NOT fall off the bone with tenderness like I was hoping. I won't make again. There are much better BBQ chicken recipes out there. Sorry!Read More
Omigod! This is DELICIOUS!!! I used 4 chicken dark meat quarters. First I sprinkled them with garlic powder and chopped onion powder as well. I preheated the oven to 350 and used a metal baking tray covered in foil. I snapped the legs to break the bone so that I could place the chicken flatter and also, so that the spices would permeate the chicken better. After 45 minutes I took the tray out and removed the foil. I used chicken scissors to cut thru the skin because I knew that this way the barbeque sauce would penetrate inside the chicken better. I used about 1 cup of barbeque sauce "Tony Roma's Brand". After 15 minutes I turned off the oven...but I left the chicken inside for another 5 minutes. Then I took it out and it tasted marvelous! It was fall off the bone tender like the other people said. A very sucussful recipe! Next time I will line the bottom of the baking tray with a sheet of foil so that I dont have to scrub the tray so much during dish washing. This is an excellent template for just about any baked chicken recipe whether it be barbeque chiken or herb roasted chicken or pretty much any baked chicken recipe that does not require you to de-bone the chicken.
This was really good! I followed alot of people's advice...I rubbed salt, pepper and garlic powder under the skin of split breasts and baked for 45 minutes. Then I removed the skin, covered in BBQ sauce, and baked for another 15-20 minutes. It was perfect and juicy! Thanks for the recipe and thank you to everybody who reviewed!
Absolutely wonderful!! This chicken is fantastic! So moist and flavorful....my kids ask for this often. It's so easy too. Also works with boneless chicken breasts (just cut the baking time in half). Thanks for the great recipe!
This was pretty good. I used a pyrex baking dish and sprayed it with non-stick spray in anticipation of difficulty in cleaning as reported by a previous review. I used only chx drumsticks as that's all I had on hand, 6 of them to be exact so maybe less meat than a whole chicken. I did not scale back on the BBQ sauce as I love sauce! I just eyeballed it so I think I may have used more like 2 cups......There was actually a good deal of liquid in the dish after 60 min. (I turned the chicken over at 30 min) so I had no problem with clean up. I poured off most the liquid before brushing with the sauce then continued for another 30 min. as the recipe calls for. The meat was already pulling back from the bone after the 1st hour so I turned the oven down to 245 degrees for the 30 min. with sauce. I was afraid it would be too dry but since I was cooking for myself and left overs I went ahead with the recipe's cooking time to test it out. The meat was juicy and flavorful and not the least bit dry. I did end up pulling the skin off before eating so I think I'd just do away with it in the beginning next time. Other than that, I'd happily cook this for a crowd any night!
No snowstorm (thankfully) but we still enjoyed this. It's pretty basic - as another reviewer pointed out, it'll be exactly as tasty as the sauce you use - but as a cooking method, it works nicely. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, baked them covered for 30 minutes and uncovered for another 15. Also, I messed up and added the barbecue sauce in the beginning; it still turned out okay, but next time I'd like to try it as written, and see how it turns out. I used pre-made grilled chicken seasoning, garlic powder and a little cayenne, as well as salt and pepper, to flavor the chicken. On a side note: nonstick aluminum foil is the best invention since slow-cooker liners. Seriously. Buy it.
I've made this 2 times in 5 days. My husband actually "requested" this for dinner tonight and I was amazed. He loved it and said it was the best BBQ chicken he has ever had...although he isn't a picky eater, his least favorite food is BBQ, but not anymore!! So simple too, I used a whole chicken the first time and the second time I cut it directly in half down the breast bone and found it cooked better and more flavorful the second time, but I attribute that to the wonderful Easy BBQ sauce I found here by Debi K....it was AWESOME. Can't ask for an easier meal and if you use foil in the pan, it makes really easy clean up too!! Thanks for making my dinner menus more diverse!
I have four picky eaters. Three of them loved this chicken the last one thought it was okay. Since I liked it too and am the cook, she's going to be eating it again. Super simple to make. I took the advice of others and lined my pan with foil. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts that I cleaned and then pounded flat. I seasoned both sides with sea salt, black pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. I cooked it at 400F for 10 minutes, pulled it out, coated it with BBQ sauce, put it in for another 10, pulled it out, flipped them over, covered the other side with BBQ sauce, and gave them 8 more minutes in the oven. They were super tender and had lots of flavor.
This is just a good recipe for taste- but a great recipe for ease and effort. I served with Baked French Fries I, and it was just what was needed for a busy mom on a weeknight. I used legs and thighs - followed others suggestions - took skin off at 1 hour and basted BBQ every 10 min for 30 min. Lined with foil for easy clean up. Thanks.
I used a cut up whole chicken and was NOT impressed for some reason. I followed the recipe exactly. It was just kind of bland...especially inside the chicken. The chicken did NOT fall off the bone with tenderness like I was hoping. I won't make again. There are much better BBQ chicken recipes out there. Sorry!
I used four skinless, boneless chicken breasts and cooked them covered for 30 minutes and then uncovered them and cooked them for another 15 minutes. Prior to cooking them, I seasoned them with garlic powder, onion powder, seasoned salt and pepper. They were very good and so much easier than putting them on the outside BBQ grill.
I used realy thick bulls eye bbq sause. if you use the same I would suggest thinning it out first. Otherwise you end up with paste, not sauce
I often make chicken this way however I grease the baking pan with margarine and season both sides of chicken with ground black pepper, paprika, and salt and place in baking pan spread margarine with fingers on chicken. I then glaze chicken skin with honey. I chop up some onions and green peppers into rings and spread them over the chicken. I then cover the pan with tin foil and bake it for about 45 minutes. I then uncover the chicken and pour my favorite barbecue sauce and bake it for 15 to 20 more minutes. Do not recover chicken with tin foil.
I used this recipe as a base to create something great! I'm not a huge fan of dark meat but was worried about making BBQ chicken with boneless skinless chicken breasts. I seasoned the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and minced onion flakes. I arranged the breasts in a glass dish and put pats of butter around them to keep them from drying out. I baked them covered for 30 minutes. Removed the aluminum foil and covered with bbq sauce. I cooked for another 20 minutes. Chicken turns out moist and delicious.
Well, Julie, we did enjoy BBQ chicken, "even in a snow storm." We had 10 inches yesterday and the chicken was marvelous! I would suggest spraying the baking dish with non-stick spray prior to baking.
Easy and good! I have made this several times and it is always a hit. I use boneless skinless chicken breasts and bake covered at 350* for 30 min., add sauce and bake an additional 15min. uncovered. Served with baked potatoes and spinach salad.
I made this with 3lbs of skinless, boneless chicken breast, 1 tsp of garlic powder, 1 tsp of onion powder, and a little black pepper. Cover and bake for 20 minutes at 400, brush on 1/2 cup of bbq sauce and return to oven for 10 minutes uncovered, brush remaining 1/2 of bbq sauce over top and return to oven for 10-15 minutes until chicken is done. Normally, I don't like chicken done this way because the outside is the only flavorful part, but the onion and garlic powders helped to flavor all of the meat so even the inside was flavorful and moist.
Prepared BBQ sauce is prepared bbq sauce. These are ok but mine are better. I'll clue you into one of my secrets though. Brine the chicken in 1 gallon of water with 1/2 cup of salt and about 4 oz of bbq sauce (adjust to how much chicken you're baking) for 4-6 hours and you'll get the flavor in every bite of the chicken and it will also be so moist you won't believe it.
5 stars for ease of preparation and really yummy results. I used drumsticks and Sweet Baby Ray's sauce. Be sure to season the meat with a bit of salt and pepper, in addition to generous amounts of garlic powder (the garlic powder really works wonders in this recipe!). Finger licking good, I'll definitely add this to my go-to recipe file.
This is excellent if you're looking for a quick, easy, and family-friendly baked chicken dish. We like the thin sliced bone/skinless breasts. I lined the baking dish (seriously, a genius idea) and sprinkled season salt, garlic powder, and pepper liberally on the chicken. Covered and baked for 30m. Uncovered and basted with the sauce for 15 min. Broiled for a few minutes more just to kind of glaze it up. The husband and kids cleaned their plates. It was perfect and hearty with some rice and a veggie side. Thanks so much for posting this!
A delicious and easy recipe. To give the chicken some zazz, I rubbed liberal amounts of seasoning salt, garlic salt and pepper under the skin, before baking. The second time I made this, I forgot to cover it and panicked when I realized it. Not to worry, the chicken was just as moist as the first time. I believe the key is to leave the skin on as some other reviewers said. I removed the skin, then doused it with bbq sauce for the last 30 minutes. I added more sauce for the last 10 minutes of baking. To keep chicken from sticking, pour a touch of olive oil to a paper towel, then rub the towel onto the aluminum foil. This is a great help for the torture, also known as cleaning up. Will definitely make again in the cooler months when I can stand having the oven on. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this over a month ago, and my husband still keeps asking me when I'm going to make it again. Very easy and flavorful. A great alternative to barbeque.
Really more of a technique than a recipe this is still EXCELLENT. it is one of those "why didn't I think of that" ideas. I season chicken first and place in baking dish skin side up. Afterr baking covered for one hour drain fat brush with sauce liberally as called for. I then set the oven to convection bake for remaining thirty minutes uncovered. This crisps up the skin and puts a faux grill-char on the chicken. Great Recipe!
This was so good. The only thing I did different was cook it for about 15 min less thing way it doesn't get too dry.
i followed this recipie to a tee... i only cut off 15 min from the garlic cooking and the bbq sauce cooking. it was amazingly good.. tender and perfect on the inside. we used skinless boneless chicken.. 3 lbs.. and served it with baked tater all 3 of my kids ate it in no time... thank u for this recipie...
Thank You JULIE! This is a great cooking technique to make perfectly moist & juicy Bone- in chicken! Make sure to do the following: Season the chicken under the skin liberally, and bake covered for an hr in a 350 oven, pull out, pour out juice, remove the skin, and apply your Sauce (make sure it’s a sauce you love) and bake uncovered for another 30 minutes. I was very pleased with the results! I took the advice from other chefs about lining the dish! It made clean up a snap! I will def. try this again with different herbs and sauces!
Excellent recipe!! Easy and very good. Whoever said to line the pan with foil is a GENIUS! Cleanup was a snap. Will definitely make this again, and again, and again. . .
We grew up eating this. It is easy and simple enough to make after a long day at work. A working parent's dream recipe. Kraft BBQ Sauce works great for this. NOTE: I put a dry rub on the chicken before brushing with sauce. My dry rub includes onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, black pepper, pinch of cayenne pepper, dry mustard, sage. You could also just use season salt or cajun spice.
Freaking yum.
Delicious and very easy! The chicken came out moist and very flavorful...great recipe for a busy workweek.
I sprinkled on onion powder and garlic powder while baking. That smell from the kitchen alone was wonderful. And then when I added the sauce, there was another wonderful smell, I made a cheese sauce and served it over steamed broccoli, and homeade garlic bread. WOW! Thanks!
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I rubbed them with salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. I then followed the recipe minus the times and it came out wonderful!
very yummy! i dont own a grill so i gave this a shot and i am so very glad i did! my boyfriend isnt really a fan a bbq but he loves this and always asks me to make it for him. i dont use a whole chicken, i just use drumsticks and it turned out awesome. there's no real need to measure it out, i eyeball everything. and also i lay my bakind dish in foil for easier clean up bcz the bbq sauce will really stick
I followed the recipe exactly, using drumsticks, and I only added some salt while I was sprinkling the garlic powder, and then I used Sweet Baby Ray's bottled BBQ sauce. This recipe is awesome! This is exactly how I always wanted my BBQ chicken to turn out, and it never did. Until now. So delicious! Thank you for sharing this one, it's a definite keeper for sure!
It was good and very easy to make. :)
Very good and versatile recipe. To my BBQ sauce (I used Hunt's), I added Dale's Seasoning (soy sauce based liquid marinade) to make it salty and smoky, Worcestershire sauce to bring out the tangy BBQ sauce, onion and garlic powder, and of course salt, pepper, and a dash of sugar. Cook chicken, covered, with about 1/4 c of the sauce. Drained chicken juices. Shredded the chicken (it was so moist) and poured the rest of the sauce over it. Cooked the rest for about 5 minutes.
I used bone-in chicken breasts which only required 45 min. (covered) baking time plus an additional 15 min. (uncovered) with the barbeque sauce. I would recommend adding additional seasoning for the initial baking...at the very minimum it needs salt and pepper. The recipe is simple to prepare and turned out very moist.
This was simple and delicious. I used some garlic salt too. I used boneless skinless breasts and browned them in a skillet in a little olive oil first then baked them adding the barbecue sauce after twenty minutes as directed.
Very good I used boneless chicken. I cooked it covered 40 minutes, uncovered thirty minutes. It was very tender and moist. Your sauce will make the chicken, I used a raspberry chipolte sauce mixed with hunts original, it was awesome.
Okay folks, this is a pretty basic recipe and it does taste good, but only as good as the sauce you put on it. It is moist because it essentially steams that first hour before the sauce. It is good, but again, just chicken with sauce poured on it.
This was a good recipie. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and cut the cooking time down to 1 hr total.
Garlic powder and bbq sauce-cant get any easier than that! It was very tasty. I used my fav. bbq sauce from this site 'Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce' and it was great. I liked the cooking method too. =) I'll use this method again. Comment: Being that this only requires bbq sauce and garlic powder, you must use a good bbq sauce. If it comes out bland then thats your fault...or your bbq sauces fault ;)
We use boneless skinless chicken in this recipe and I love that it uses what you'd probably have on hand anyway and is SO simple to make. Keeps the chicken moist even here in Colorado!
I used chicken breasts and baked them for the initial 1 hour then for an extra 20 minutes(instead of 30). The chicken was not dry at all--a problem I always seem to have with chicken.
I make this at least every other week. I love it and i always get compliments on how great it is. Peel off the skin before adding the BBQ sauce and it is perfect.
Hands down the yummiest bbq chicken I've ever made. I rubbed the meat with salt, pepper, and garlic powder and put in oil coated baking dish. After an hour I pulled back the skin off the chicken, slathered the meat with my favorite jarred sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's), and let it cook for another 20 minutes. I had the baking dish covered the entire cook time. The dark meat was falling off the bone, but the breasts were a little dry. I think I will pull them out sooner next time. I put some baked potatoes in the oven along side the meat and served with corn on the cob. YUM!
AWESOME. Definately tastes like you grilled them outside. We use chicken breasts. May try drumsticks next time.
Easy and delicious! Use a good flavorful BBQ sauce. I like Austin's Own (find it at HEB) because it tastes really good and it's not too hot if you're serving kids. You can prepare the night before and just pop into the oven when you're ready! Thanks for the recipe!!
Great taste for cheap.
This is a great basic recipe, but like many I modified quite a bit. I seasoned my drumsticks and thighs with salt and pepper, then with garlic salt, garlic powder, lawrys a dash of cayenned pepper and then sprinkle of brown sugar. I let this sit in the fridge for a few hours. I cook it covered for 45min-hour, just depending on my schedule. Then take it out uncover and brush on a little bbq sauce. I like a sweet & spicy mix. Turn on the broil and put back in over for 10-15 min. Take out and flip chicken over and repeat with bbq sauce and put back in oven on broil for 10-15 min. Comes out amazing! My kids love it and so does my husband. It's been a frequent request as of lately. Somehow all the flavors just really work well together...
Fall apart tender as promised! Before adding the barbecue sauce I did add salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper, but I'm sure it would have been delicious without the additional spices.
This was fantastic! Easy for a weeknight meal! Used my favorite Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ sauce and my family ate it up! Thanks for such a great recipe!
I used this recipe more for the cooking instruction. I seasoned the chicken up a little more than recommended before placing in the oven and it came out great.
super easy - super good! I made it with boneless, skinless chicken cutlets, baked for a shorter time.
i've been using this recipe for YEARS since she posted it and figured it's only fair that i finally rate it! we love it, i will prepare chicken breasts & thighs this way and they are sooo moist and flavourful!! can't beat an easy recipe that everyone loves!!
I've been making BBQ chicken like this for years. This is a favorite recipe that is also super easy. Sweet Baby Ray's sauce is one of our favorite BBQ sauces for this. But you could use almost any prepared sauce (or your own) and this recipe would turn out great.
we looove this!!! i make them with chicken legs, and it is a big hit !! making it right now again !!
Awesome chicken recipe! We don't have a grill, and I'm always so jealous in the summer of the delicious grill smells. So, I use this recipe, but with 2 small changes. 1: I give the meat a good sprinkling of coarse seasoned sea salt before it goes in the oven. 2: After I pour the bbq sauce over the baked chicken I broil it for 4-5 minutes per side. It comes out dark, crispy and just as good as on a grill. I make this at least once a week with cheap cuts of chicken, like thighs. Usually I only serve a veggie with it, no starch. Best budget family recipe ever.
This was such an easy recipe that I felt guilty serving it to company. Instead of garlic powder I substituted a home made rub and used the .59 cent a pound chicken leg quarters. And the final taste definitely depends on the prepared sauce used. The end result was tender, juicy chicken that melted off the bone.
Tastes like the best ribs you've ever had, minus the heavy duty fat content. I followed the recipe exactly, with two exceptions: I basted with the juice of one lemon before I added the barbecue sauce. Took one reviewer's advice, added peeled potatoes/halved, to the pan, with the barbecue sauce. (All the fat was removed before the sauce was added.) Definitely a recipe for company ; extremely easy to prepare for a crowd. The pieces did not disintegrate but held their form. The meat was juicy and tender.
This was just OK for me. The skin was very rubbery and turned me off. I prefer grilled BBQ to crisp the skin up.
Man...my family won't stop talking about this recipe, if they only knew how EASY it was!! The only changes I made was to ad garlic powder, lemon pepper and paprika. I also mixed babreque sauce with a thick steak sauce (i know it sounds strange, but it is part of my dad's secret recipe for barbeque sauce and sooooo tasty) Thanks for a GREAT easy recipe:)
Very good...Here is how I customized it...I used (4) thighs (2 lbs.), removed the skin, brushed with olive oil, placed in a foil lined pan, then sprinkled a mixture of Garlic, onion powder, rosemary, Salt & pepper. Covered with foil, cooked @ 350 for 1 hr. then removed juices, and brushed with a Tomato based (Montgomery Inn) BBQ sauce and cooked uncovered for another 1/2 hour. Came out Great. thanks for the initial idea...and I am sure this would be a great start for any type of Chicken or pork you like.
thank you julie. i loved it and more importantly so did my family. the garlic tasted sooo good with it. i used Hunt's Honey Mustard BBQ sauce. and i did this recipe with a whole chicken not cut up peices. it turned out sooo moist. and yes...it goes very well with corn and rice. Felicia
MY VERY PICKY BOYFRIEND AND HIS CO WORKERS LOVED IT WHEN I MADE IT FOR THEM... I ADDED SOME BAKED FRIES AND SOME MASH POTATOES AND IT WAS READY TO GO!!!! IM A FIRST TIME COOK SO I WAS THRILLED IT CAME OUT THE WAY IT DID!!! IT WAS SUPER EASY AND BEING A COLLEGE STUDENT THE INGREDIENTS WERE CHEAP AND WE ALREADY HAD MOST OF THE STUFF... SUPER FANTASTIC DISH.. WOULD MOST DEFINITELY USE IT AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN....=)
I've always hated to barbaque chicken because it ends up burned on the outside and raw inside. I love this, it is easy and it tastes wonderful! Thanks Dene
This turned out good. It's a very basic, easy recipe and inexpensive to make. I didn't drain the juices (seemed like a lot of effort for no real reason) and I used Jack Daniels Original Number 7 Grilling Sauce.
This is so delicious! It depends on the BBQ sauce and we only use Jack Daniel's Original for any dish requiring sauce. But it must be on sale : )
I thought it was delicious! Perfectly done and easy! My husband thought it was just ok but he's weird.
Nothing special to this recipe, but it's great for an easy meal when you can't fire up the grill. Made it with boneless breasts and Head Country BBQ sauce and it was great. Cooked the breasts covered for approx. 40 minutes, and then uncovered 20 more and it was very juicy and delicious.
this came out so good---i used boneless breasts, and the meat could not have been more tender and juicy; really, really delicious---thank you!!
4 1/2 stars, I used chicken breast, very good!
I used chicken drum sticks in this recipe and it was fantastic.
This recipe is great and super easy. I gave it 4 stars because of the lack of seasoning on the Chicken. I added salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder to both sides of the chicken and that did the trick! I also used Kraft Chipotle Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce and it made the Chicken perfect!
This recipe was easy. I used chicken thighs that were bone-in and had the skin on. So the last 30 minutes I cooked the chicken at 400 to carmelize the sauce and then broiled on high for 15 minutes to get the skin to crisp. Kid tested and husband approveds.
I modified the recipe a little. I used a salt and brown sugar brine for 4 hours first. Also used the broiler for the last 10 mins so the chicken would be crispy. Turned out great even the picky eating children loved it. I will be making this one again and again.
I gave it 5 stars because anyone who can come up with a new and tasty recipe for chicken deserves it. However I did make some of my own changes thanks to ratings from other members. I did line the bottom of my pan so it would be an easy clean up. Also added the garlic powder beneath the skin and on top of it along with some pepper. Then knowing that would certainly not be enough seasoning ..trust me on this one...I added some "Louisiana Cajun Hot seasoning Blend", not too much because I really don't like spicy foods. Make sure you do cover it with the foil paper! That is the trick to the meat falling off the bone and certainly last but not least...some really good B-B-Q sauce. That makes the whole dish! Best chicken I ever had...besides actually grilling it on the BBQ. I did cook it a tad bit longer than mentioned due to poking a knife between the thigh and leg and juices did have some blood in it. Let it run clear and then you know it is done. But it was so moist!! Thanks for sharing.
Very juicy chicken. I made this for myself since the little lady is in Fla visiting relatives. I used 6 Drumsticks. I added Onion Powder and Smoked Spanish Paprika with Black Pepper to the Garlic powder. Gave it a smoky bold flavor.Had it with a leafy green salad with Blue Cheese Dressing. The tang of the BBQ sauce and BC dressing was great.There were no leftovers. Will make it again.
Got great reviews from my boys! That's always good...
I've been a vegetarian for almost 22 years and in the last month have added sustainable, grass fed meat back into my diet for a number of reasons. So this is literally the first time I've ever baked a chicken! I did it about like I would have done baked tofu using this as a guide: Instead of plain garlic sprinkled some garlic-lemon seasoning all over it, cut up some onions and garlic and basted both sides of the breasts with Bragg's (you could also use soy sauce). I followed the directions otherwise and poured a local/organic BBQ sauce over it, adding some honey to thicken it. The salt in the Bragg's makes additional salt unnecessary and the flavor is excellent. Served it over brown rice with veggies. Very good, thanks!
"Wow" were the words that came out of my boyfriend and I's mouth when we took a bite out of our chicken legs. This recipe rocked!!!! We will be using this recipe again! And... I recommend using Drumsticks like we did! Juicy and amazing flavor! ( I also used: Garlic Salt, Paprika and McCormicks BBQ Seasoning in place of just Garlic Powder)
Here's my "rendition": Use a whole chicken, but cut out the backbone using either kitchen shears or a good knife (Be careful!). Press down on the breast with the skin side up to flaten the bird. Tuck under or cut off the tip of the wings. Sprinkle both sides of the bird with your favorite "Rub" or just use salt, pepper, garlic powder, etc. Bake as described in the original recipe. Add barbecue sauce for the last 30 minutes. I recommend using a meat thermometer to make sure trhe chicken is done. (A thermometer placed in the thickest part should read 180 degrees). I hope you like it this way, too!
This recipe was fantastic. My family especially enjoyed the fact that it wasn't greasy like my usual baked BBQ chicken! :-)
Nice, quick recipe. Garlic gives it a nice flavor. Even my picky wife and daughter can't find anything wrong with this recipe.
I haven't prepared baked barbecue chicken in a while because it never turns out very good...usually too dry and not very flavorful. I was very pleased with the results I got from this recipe. I cooked skinless chicken breasts, sprinkled with garlic powder, salt, pepper and A1 Dry Rub (sweet mesquite bbq flavor). I baked covered for 35 minutes and after draining the liquid off and adding my favorite sauce, I put on bake/broil for 15 minutes uncovered. It turned out delicious...very moist and flavorful! I also soaked the chicken breasts in salt water for a few hours prior to baking them. I always do this because it adds to the flavor and always seems to cook better. I will definitely be cooking this on a regular basis! Thanks for sharing!
I liberally rubbed salt, pepper and garlic inside and outside the skin. I think this is a great technique (foil an hour, sauce, bake 30 min) for cooking bbq chicken. An hour uncovered usually leaves it dry and this was nice and moist.
It wasn't bad but not that tender or that flavorful.
This is one of the best chicken recipes for the amount of time you put into it. The meat is incredibly tender. Next time I will remove the skin before adding the BBQ sauce since the skin was mainly soft and greasy (not crispy).
I didn't find this to be anything special. I used bone in chicken thighs, seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Was ok, but not over the top.
Very good! I took the advice of another reviewer and baked the chicken thoroughly on each side. The first side cooked 20 minutes and the second side about 10 minutes. I used the same method after I added the barbeque sauce but only cooked each side about 7 minutes each. The chicken was very tender. The family really enjoyed it!
I have been doing this for years on those nights when there is no time to cook. One difference now is that I usually just buy boneless skinless chicken breasts and I may use a few other seasonings. I also don't use a baking dish and drain the fat; I use a roaster pan with a rack, line the bottom of the rack with foil and all of the fat drips to the bottom. With the breasts there really isn't that much fat. Thank you.
This was soooo yummy! There were no left overs and I made two packs of chicken legs! I added some salt and pepper as well and topped it with some onions. Baked it at the time and temp suggested and the meat was very tender. Try it with sweet baby rays sauce and I guarantee you won't be disappointed! Easy, simple, delicious! No special ingredients!!!!Thanks for my new way to make BBQ Chix!
so great. i thought you were joking when you said the meat was falling off the bones, but the chicken was just so tender. i just made it for my girlfriend and i, and we loved it, simple and excellent. i added some brown rice and some broccoli as sides dishes and a semi-sweet white wine, went great with the barbecue sauce.
I found this recipe a while back & use it all the time . Well, at least the method. As written, the recipe is a bit bland, but the method is spot on. I have changed the recipe quite a bit. I start by marinating bone in, skin on chicken parts with a mixture of Paul Prudhomme's BBQ seasoning, chopped garlic, olive oil, cider vinegar & a dash of liquid smoke. Let that sit for a couple of hours up to overnight in the fridge. Cover & cook as directed & finish with KC Masterpiece sauce. I also crank the broiler at the very end to get a little more char. Yum. Making some right now:)
In the winter time I still get hungry for bbq chicken. I think this way is great, it dosen't get to tender where it'll fall off the bone, this way is just right.
This was a very good recipe. The chicken came out so moist. I Will be making this again.
This turned out delicious and moist and beats the more time consuming methods for "fix it and forget it" dinners! Made the Roasted New Red Potatoes to accompany and steamed fresh broccoli alongside for a weight watchers friendly dinner. Thanks for sharing - this will be a regular in this working Mom's rotation!
Tasty! This is a great recipe! I also sprinkled the chicken with salt and pepper before baking. My whole family enjoyed the chicken. I served it with mashed potatos, dressing, and garlic brocli spears. (another good AR recipe)
I've been making bbqed chicken this way for years and boost the flavor by drizzling molasses over the chicken after the bbq sauce step. I also use boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
Very easy to make. I took the advice of a previous reviewer and seasoned the chicken first with a BBQ mixture of sugar, salt, ground black pepper, paprika, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder (you can get the exact measurements from the Texas Pork Ribs recipe). I let it marinate in the fridge for a few hours and then I baked it at 350. For the last 8 minutes, I put it in the broiler to get crispy and brown. Perfecto!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections