Easy Chicken Pot Pie

Rating: 5 stars Comfort food at it's best! This dish is very hearty, easy to make, and keeps well in the fridge. I started with the refridgerated pie crusts, not the frozen, and cooked the bottom crust in my pie plate for about 10 minutes on 350 degrees. This ensures no sog in the final product. While this is baking I mixed all other ingredients together making the following substitutions: (1) Use frozen mixed vegetables or peas/carrots mixture in lieu of the canned (fresher flavor). Microwave them for half the time the instructions on the bag indicate to prepare them. (2) Omit the milk and use 1 can of your favorite cream soup (I use chicken) and another can of the 98% fat free cream soup to cut calories (broccoli and mushroom work very well). (3) Add additional spices to liven up the flavor: rosemary, poultry seasoning, salt & pepper, and a few dashes of hot sauce. (The hot sauce will not overpower or overheat the dish!) I followed the instructions on placing the top crust and baking as indicated in the original recipe and got an amazing result. I've already made this twice and intend to keep making it for quick dinners and lunchtime on the go. ENJOY!

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I used a bag frozen mixed veggies instead of canned and added some Mrs. Dash Original Blend for seasoning. It makes enough for two casseroles. I usually cook the crust for awhile before adding the filling so the bottom doesn't get all gooey. This is a great recipe to help you eat your veggies!

Rating: 4 stars After reading reviews I revised the recipe a little and it turned out wonderful. My family loved it and we will definately make it again. Add frozen green beans, carrots, peas, diced new potatoes to the chicken. Salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic, and thyme to taste. Add a small splash of tobasco (you can not taste the tobasco but it adds to the entire flavor). Also use 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of celery in addition to the milk to make the mixture nice and creamy. Bake for 1 hour to give the pie pastry a nice crispness.

Rating: 5 stars This was one of the best chicken pot pies I've ever had! As suggested by others, I: 1)used refrigerated pie crusts 2)cooked the bottom crust in pie plate for 10 mins at 350 degrees - *using a fork, poke several holes throughout so it doesn't puff up while baking 3)used frozen bag of mixed veggies - *I heated it up on the stove top before mixing it in with the other ingredients 4)used a can of cream of potato soup in place of the milk 5) brushed top crust with a beaten egg to give it a golden brown color 6)add'l seasonings added - garlic powder, salt and pepper 7)I used 2 chix breasts and poached it - cooked the chix in a pot of boiling chix broth for about 25 mins. My family really enjoyed it, but the only thing we noticed was it was a bit on the dry side. I think next time I'll also include the 1/2 cup of milk. Good and easy recipe - thanks Tressie!! I will sure make this again soon!

Rating: 5 stars This is wonderful!I bought and used a whole cooked chicken for 2 pies, storebought deep dish pie crusts and frozen peas and carrots which I cooked in the microwave. I took the advice of others and cooked the bottom shell for about 10-12 minutes @350 before filling. I used half the amount of milk recommended in the recipe, as I found without any it seemed dry. Also I added 1/2 teaspoon each of pepper, thyme and tarragon, and 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder to the entire mixture for the 2 pies. I brushed the top crusts with a beaten egg, poked holes in the tops then cooked them @400 for 30 minutes in pyrex pie plates I had lightly sprayed with oil. When they came out of the oven, they looked like they were from the pages of a magazine and my family just loved them. I will look no further for a pot pie recipe.

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is a real winner! So easy to prepare. I also baked mine a little longer to get a nicely golden brown crust (about 15-20 minutes extra baking time). Next time I will try adding some potato to the filling. I was actually just making this for myself because my husband has always said that he doesn't like pot pie... he loved this one and had seconds. I'll remember this recipe for Thanksgiving Turkey leftovers too.

Rating: 4 stars I gave it four stars instead of five because of the changes needed as suggested but it is YUMMY! I'm making this for Christmas dinner because it is so easy and can be made ahead. I made the following changes as suggested by some: 1. used refridgerated pie crust and baked bottom crust for 10 minutes brushed with beaten egg 2. used one pound bag of frozen stew veggies that had potatoes and brocolli 3. added 1 tsp. thyme 1/2 tsp. tarragon 1 tsp. pepper Enjoy!

Rating: 5 stars i made this for my family and friends and the friends are still begging for some more..I was impressed with how easy it was I figured I'd mess something up somewhere but it was perfect! for the cream of chicken soup I found some herbed cream of chicken and was kinda leary at first to try it but went ahead and think that's what added the lil kick (and I used frozen veggies instead of canned...)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this one was great. I added some seasoned salt and pepper after reading some of the other reviews and baked the pie at 425 for 35 minutes. I definitely will make it again. My husband whom has to have a big meal also enjoyed it thought it was filling.