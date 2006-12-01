Creamy Chicken

This is so simple and tasty. even my picky 14 yr old ate it and asked for seconds. I have 5 kids and I had very little to make dinners for the week. I typed in chicken breasts and cream of chicken soup and got this recipe. I love this website! I had a small box of chicken flavored rice-a-roni type stuff. So I made that and white rice. Then mixed the two together and served the chicken with gravy over the rice. I was not in the mood for chicken but this made it great. I think it would also be great to mix chopped mushrooms or other vegies. I did add a little water and sour cream to the soup before topping the chicken. This would also be good with cream of mushroom soup and even porkchops. You can keep it simple or spice it up with other items. Very versitle.