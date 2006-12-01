Creamy Chicken
This dish is so simple to make - easy, creamy, dreamy chicken!
This dish is so simple to make - easy, creamy, dreamy chicken!
Hi, I found this recipe to be the most wonderful flavored recipe for chicken. I would only suggest that before you put the creamed chicken soup over the chicken, you beat it to a uniform consistancy. This will prevent the cream of chicken soup from globbing on top of the chicken breasts and will give this recipe a more appetizing look to it.Read More
This was too bland, it definitely needs carrots, peas and more spices.Read More
Hi, I found this recipe to be the most wonderful flavored recipe for chicken. I would only suggest that before you put the creamed chicken soup over the chicken, you beat it to a uniform consistancy. This will prevent the cream of chicken soup from globbing on top of the chicken breasts and will give this recipe a more appetizing look to it.
This was a very delicious recipe. I made a slight change to it. Since I had read that the soup alone was rather thick, I added to it about 1/2 cup of chicken stock and 1/4 cup of fat free sour cream to add some tanginess and some poultry seasoning. Whisked those together with the cream of chicken soup (I used the 98% fat free soup) and then poured over the chicken. This made a lot of extra gravy! I served it over mashed potatoes and the hubby and I both enjoyed it.
I threw this together after Church and was glad I had this receipe! I added the rice to the bottom of the dish, appropriate water amount, covered all with foil and had complete dinner. Also threw in some mushrooms on top of soup. Sure didn't taste thrown together and quick!
Alterations: 1 package of chicken breast tenderloins; sprinkled with garlic salt and ground black pepper to own liking; mixed can of cream of chicken soup with 3/4 cup of lite sour cream; added frozen peas and carrots. Baking: 25 mins @ 375 - with 10 mins remaining added about half bag of peas/carrots; baked additional 10 mins with soup/sour cream mixture til bubbling. Reminded me of chicken pot pie. Served over bow tie pasta. Yum! Easy to make and tasted great!
OUT OF THIS WORLD, DELICIOUS! I had to make a couple of changes, but will DEFINATELY do this again. I used sea salt (the garlic/sea salt by mccormick), because I prefer the sea salt, fresh ground pepper, left out the garlic powder since I used the garlic sea salt, and used cream of celery soup, because I didn't have the cream of chicken. I took someone else's suggestion and thinned the soup just a bit, with a little bit of milk (about a 1/4 cup). I served it over egg noodles. IT WAS AWESOME! Even my kids loved it!
This is really yummy with so few ingredients. I took the suggestion of another poster and put my rice and water in along with the chicken. This is the best idea. Saves time and I dont have to clean another pot. I have made this twice so far and just faxed this recipe to my dad in the States. Even he can make this one!
Really, really good. I seasoned bonelss skinless chicken thighs with adobo, pepper, garlic powder, and just a bit of garam masala that I had in the pantry and browned them (about 3 min per side) in garlic-infused olive oil. I then baked them uncovered for 15 minutes @ 375. While they were baking, I diluted the creamy chicken soup with about 3/4 c of chicken broth (bc some reviewers said soup alone was way to thick) and chopped up some mushrooms. I poured the mushrooms and soup mix and baked another 10 minutes. WOWZEERZZZ!!! This turned out better than expected!! Soooooooo easy and deliciously perfect and tasty. WILL MAKE AGAIN AND AGAIN FOR SURE!!!
This was very good. I used the cream of chicken with herb soup...for more flavor. I also added a little more garlic than the recipe called for and fresh mushrooms. Turned out great. Thanks for the post.
I enjoyed this dish and gave it 5 stars for tasting very good with only 3 ingredients. I did add fresh mushrooms (sliced them thick and used them as a cushion under the chicken). Before adding the soup I removed about 1/4 cup of juice from the mushrooms. I covered for the first part and then removed after the soup was added. I will def. make again--a nice, simple comfort food. Weight Watchers--5 points and gravy!
I made a few changes to this recipe. I cooked it on the stove top, I added about 1/2 cup of milk, mushrooms and used McCormick's garlic pepper seasoning instead of garlic powder and pepper. Served over rice. Very, very good. True comfort food.
It was very good except I mixed all the seasoning together, then coated both sides of the chicken pieces. The instructions weren't very clear. It was way too peppery because of that. Next time I'll sprinkle the pepper on the chicken to avoid overly peppery taste. Otherwise, very creamy and the chicken remained juicy.
This was too bland, it definitely needs carrots, peas and more spices.
This is a simple, quick, and tasty meal. I put rice on the bottom of the pan, enough liquid for the rice (usually half broth/water), the chicken on top and cook it covered for 30 minutes, uncovered for 45 minutes. I add poultry seasoning to the spices.
I mixed one package of Lipton's Onion Soup Mix in with the Cream of Chicken, which added some extra flavor. The chicken itself came out so moist and juicy! And it's so easy. I'll definitely be making this when I go back to school this fall.
This is the second time i made this.the whole family loved it. The second time i used 2 cans of soup and added cooked frozen peas and carrots.GREAT RECIPE, thank you.
This is one of the simple "go to" recipes in my kitchen. I do add in about 2 cups or so of frozen mixed vegetables with the chicken soup (just eyeball it so it looks appetizing to you)
Extremely easy and quite delicious! Ive always baked chicken breasts with the same seasonings but never thought to dump the cream of chicken soup on it in the end. It made it quite moist and added a little something. I really enjoyed it.
This is so simple and tasty. even my picky 14 yr old ate it and asked for seconds. I have 5 kids and I had very little to make dinners for the week. I typed in chicken breasts and cream of chicken soup and got this recipe. I love this website! I had a small box of chicken flavored rice-a-roni type stuff. So I made that and white rice. Then mixed the two together and served the chicken with gravy over the rice. I was not in the mood for chicken but this made it great. I think it would also be great to mix chopped mushrooms or other vegies. I did add a little water and sour cream to the soup before topping the chicken. This would also be good with cream of mushroom soup and even porkchops. You can keep it simple or spice it up with other items. Very versitle.
i took a little bit of a different spin on this recipe. i registered on the website for the first time today because it came out so great! I used the seasonings recommended but added them to breadcrumbs. i egged and breaded the chicken and baked it in a coated pan at 375 for 25 min. i then added a layer of cooked chicken stuffing, mushrooms, 1 can of cream of chicken soup with a half can of water and 1/4 cup of finely diced onions. bake for another 10 min and serve. Awesome!!!
Instead of 1, I used 2 cans of cream of chicken and I seasoned the chicken with olive oil and oregano. Just like in the picture I used a cup of frozen veg. It turned out great. I serve it with either rice or biscuits.
My 5 year old is picky when it comes to chicken. She loved this recipe. I did add a bit of sour cream & milk. The milk helped to thin out the sauce. This will be a great go-to recipe that we can all enjoy.
OK, I made this as directed and that mid-west family loved it. The California family thought it to be too starchy and not very healthy for you. They did say it tasted great but had a hard time getting past the thought of eating so many carbs! Gotta love those Cali people right? Well, there are no leftovers and I made twice as much as I needed for 10 people. You be the judge. It was great and I grew up on this in Kansas. Awesome!
This was great, mixed 1/3 cup of milk with the soup.
The SO loved it. A very quick and easy meal.
This recipe was so yummy! I added 1/2 cup of milk to the cream of chicken soup and whisked for a better consistency before adding to the chicken. I also added carrot and a can of peas.
This was a good easy easy easy dinner. I served it over couscous. I also added a little turmeric to the chicken.
Wonderfully easy and delicious!
I made this following the recipe exactly, and though it was good, I decided it needed to be great. So, instead of cooking the chicken as directed, I browned the chicken breasts on medium high heat in a cast iron skillet. (browning adds flavor). I then diluted the chicken soup with a little milk and water and added a dollop of sour cream. Poured it all over the chicken (still in the skillet) and finished cooking it in the oven as directed. Total cooking time was cut down to 25 minutes, and was delicious! Thanks for the inspiration!
Great recipe. Served it over brown rice and it was really tasty. Also added peas, carrots, and mushrooms when the chicken broth was added. Very nice. Hubby and kids loved it. Will use this recipe again!
This is awesome! I used cream of chicken & mushroom soup along with 1/3 cup sour cream. My husband and mom loved it! And my mom is a former Home Economics Teacher so for her to say it was really good would be like giving this recipe 10 stars.
I used a can of peas along with the cream of chicken. It turned out great!
Nice and easy. I was able to make this quickly with ingredients I had on hand and it had a simple, mild taste. My kids ate it - a plus, too.
I took the suggestion of a few other reviewers and added about half a bag of frozen peas and carrots when I added my cream of soup mixture. I also used two cans of cream of soup, one mushroom and one chicken. Served over egg noodles, this was delicious. My guy ate it right up!
Excellent EASY recipe! deffinitely a little bland, but workded for my 4 yr old. will have to figure out how to make it a little less bland next time, but will def make again!
This was just 'Ok' for us, no one was too impressed. I good quick 'go to' meal when your short on time and ingredients though. Probably won't make this again.
I agree there was no wow factor here - just a simple chicken dish, and I don't "give away" 5's. However, as long as it's worth it, I tend to add credit to anything this over-simple to make. I nearly always have chicken around and I love any chicken recipe that's super easy, because it helps on those nights I really *just don't feel like it.* I think it's also getting a little extra favor cause I used a homemade cream of chicken soup that I hated and was very bland, and I'm suspecting the regular old Campbell's would make this much better. It's typical of me to serve this type of thing on rice, but I really like the stuffing idea.
Yummy! I sprinkled garlic, salt, pepper and a little poultry seasoning on the chicken and then browned in butter and olive oil on each side, then baked at 350 covered with the soup mixed with a little half and half.
I have a little picky eater and a big picky eater I call my other half and mini me BOTH OF THEM LOVED THIS DISH and I thought it was pretty tasty myself. Needless to say this is a keeper in this kitchen.
I think there should be one more can of cream of chicken soup to add to it, otherwise good and tender.
On the taste, I'd give it a 4 out of 5, but because of how easy it was, I'm rating it 5 out of 5. The recipe is super simple, and the chicken bakes just fine, if with a rather bland taste. When I made this, I got the plain cream of chicken fat free soup, and added several of my own spices to it to jazz it up a bit. I almost feel that this needs something solid to go with the soup when it bakes - something like sauteed onions, perhaps? I'm sure I'll use this recipe again, but I'm sure I'll be tweaking it a little every time.
ok i just got done making this for dinner and i will say much need for spices i am giving it a 4 because without poultry seasoning,garlic salt,onion powder and pepper it is bland however with the spices it is much better i think though instead of the cream of chicken soup i may use cream of mushroom next time but it is not a bad recipe once spices were added.
This was great!! I used seasoning salt instead of garlic powder because that's what I had. My husband said this is definitely a keeper.
I added some chicken broth and sour cream to the sauce as somebody else suggested along with some salt and pepper. Cooked in the slow cooker instead for about 8 hours on low and added some peas and carrots towards the end. Served over mashed potatoes, very easy tasty meal.
good thing i read the reviews! i mixed 1/2 a cup of milk to the cream of chicken and added FRESH mushrooms on top.. it was delicious and very easy. the chicken was so tender i would definitely make this again
Super easy to fix this one and it was very filling. I wasn't impressed, but my husband liked it and compared it to his favorite dish of chicken and noodles. I served this with steamed peas and buttered parsleyed egg noodles. I would fix this again but would cut the chicken into smaller bite sized pieces and then serve this like creamed chicken.
Probably the easiest dinner ever made. So creamy and delicious over pasta. We had broccoli on the side and realized while eating, that it would have tasted even better mixed in.
very good. i used pepper, galic salt and an all seasoning for the chicken. I also added a half a can of whole milk to the soup to thin it out a little more. Served with egg noodles.
Sounds Good! I might have to doctor it up a bit for my personal tastes, but this is definitely a good base. I want to add onions, bell pepper(red, and green). I might add sour cream, and use cornish hen. Have some rice and corn with it...Mmmm Mmmm. Thanks for the idea, now I'm hungry!...lol.
I used homemade condensed cream of chicken soup, instead of the canned type. (Mostly because you don't find such canned soups where I live) and added carrots and peas. I served over white rice. There were no left-overs.
It wasn't bad and it wasn't great. Like others suggested, I thinned out the soup with chicken stock and added mushrooms to the plate. If I was to make it again, I think I'd try using Cream of Mushroom or Broccoli soup.
As others have done, I made a couple of adjustments to make it more tasty. I added about (I rarely measure anything) a cup of peas, a cup of sliced mushrooms, garlic, chipotle red pepper and Italian seasoning, 1/4 cup of sour cream, and 1/2 cup of chicken broth to the cream of chicken soup. I think I could have cooked it a couple of minutes less but it was pretty delicious and both kids loved it.
Try this recipe using Campbell's Cream of Chicken with Herbs and serve with Stuffing. It's like Thanksgiving all over again! I used a full can of liquid for each can of soup, 1/2 water and 1/2 milk. Made an execellent gravy, and the chicken is always moist.
this recipe is super easy and very kid-friendly. i made this over noodles and the extra sauce went really well with them. it's pretty plain and not what you would want to make to impress anyone, but for a quick weeknight meal that won't earn you groans of "ew, what's that? i don't like that" from the kids, it works.
Good and simple. Needed some additional attention
My family adores this dish. It's so simple, yet flavorful. I ended up cutting the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and using a bit more cream of chicken soup than the recipe called for. I also added some veggies and served over rice. My parents were so impressed!
Considering how simple this recipe is, my family thought it tasted great. After baking the chicken, I cut it up into smaller pieces for the last 10 minutes of cooking with the cream of chicken soup. It made for a really moist meat. Tasted great over egg noodles, and the leftovers reheat very well. Will definitely make this often.
Made it exactly as posted and my family loved it. This will definitely be my 'go to' meal when I am short on ingredients! Thanks!
I thought this was a delicious recipe. Great flavor for a fast meal. I did make one change, I browned the chicken on a medium high heat for added flavor and color and then served with mashed potatos and green beans.
IT WASN'T ANYTHING OUT OF THIS WORLD. I MADE FOR MY SISTER AND MY HUSBAND AND THEY WEREN'T THRILLED ABOUT IT EITHER. THE CHICKEN WAS TOO PALE AND IT DIDN'T HAVE MUCH FLAVOR. IT WAS VERY EASY TO MAKE THOUGH.
Very easy..cooked on stove top instead of oven. This was great for a busy college student like myself and tasty too!
I made as suggested with peas and carrots and extra spices and it still didn't really hit it out of the park for me. We never did get around to eating the leftovers.
This tasted awesome! I used chicken tenders and served them over angel hair pasta. I grated a little parmesan cheese over the top. My son loved it!
This was a good recipe. After reading the reviews, I added sour cream and chicken stock to the sauce and with 10 minutes left I added a thawed bag of peas and carrots. I had plenty of sauce left over so the next day I seasoned a couple pork chops with garlic powder and season all then seared them for a few minutes on both sides. Then I baked them covered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes then uncovered them and baked an additional 15 minutes. It turned out just as good as the chicken.
With the suggestions of another user (adding sour cream, chicken broth and poultry seasoning) this is a five star recipe- and so easy too. Goes great with "Cream Corn Like No Other," mashed potatoes and biscuits. True comfort food!
The chicken came out juicy and well-cooked, but the cream of chicken was a bit weird, but maybe I used the wrong brand. Definitely good!
this recipe was wonderful - and low calorie. I pounded out the chicken and seasoned it quite a bit with Johnny's Mediteranean seasoning. I also used a bit more salt than the recipe called for. The soup made it taste great and was a great sauce for the noodles.
This was excellent but i used cream of chicken sold with herbs included instead of regular crm. of chik.
Chicken was good! I added sour cream to the cream of chicken soup and also rotini pasta. Very quick, easy and yummy!
Wow, how easy is this recipe! I did add some chopped green onion and mixed the soup with a little sour cream. Turned out delish
This was very quick, simple and delicious! Having a 11 month old, I am always trying to find something filling, yummy and delicious and this was perfect. :)
This was so easy, and great considering the amount of ingredients used! I used seasoned salt instead of regular, and added onion powder and some crushed red pepper flakes to the chicken. Mushrooms are a great addition as well.
This recipe is a great basic. I used mrs dash carribean citrus melody as my spices added I cup of quinoa w 2 cups of water with some frozen mixed veggies. I thin the soup as suggested. I didn't add any extra salt since the cream of chicken has a lot of sodium. It was a great 1 dish recipe!
This was good for a quick and easy meal on a busy weeknight. Because so many reviewers said the chicken was bland, I overdid it on the spices.
Very good but a little plain. Its has a nice, comforting, home-cooked meal feel, and is very easy and quick to make.
This was pretty good. I used seasoned salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I served it over steamed rice and added shredded cheese just before serving. I'll definitely make it again!
I have been making this for years. I do not bake it though. I pan cook the chicken while the noodles are boiling. I then stir together the can of crm chicken soup, 1/2 can crm mush soup and 1/2 can milk with the seasonings to taste. I also throw some parm cheese in there. Mix it well before pouring on top of chicken in pan to heat then serve over the noodles.
This was a quick and easy recipe that I made even quicker and easier, but even with all of the seasoning, it was still a little flat on flavor. I only used 3 chicken breasts, but I like sauce, so I used 2 cans of Healthy Request Cream of Mushroom soup. I seasoned both sides of the breasts with onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and McCormick's black pepper w/ Worcestershire (it's new, and I love it!). I placed them in a casserole dish sprayed w/ Canola non-stick spray. I spread the soup over this and added more garlic powder and pepper. I covered and cooked for aprox 45 mins. I removed the breasts and added a little Kamut flour to thicken and 3 big spoonfuls of lite sour cream. I cut the chicken up in small cubes and added 1 bag of microwavable Uncle Ben's Brown Rice.
It tasted like it was missing something, couldn't quite figure out what.
This was so easy and really tasty! I used bl/sl thighs and seasoned them with Tony Cachera's and pepper. Also added broth and sour cream to the soup as suggested by the other reviewers, as well as a cup of frozen peas at the same time as the soup mixure. I served it over mashed potatoes. Everyone loved it, great base recipe that can be jazzed up to taste. Definately a keeper!
Great Recipe, fast and easy add a little celery for add flavor.
Good, easy comfort food. I used the season salt but think next time I won't. My hubby didn't like the season salt. Served with mashed potatoes. For an easy meal this is not bad.
My grandmother used to make this when I was younger. She made hers on the stove top. This was and still is one of my favorite comfort foods.
This was quick and easy to prepare but I thought it would be better if the chicken were shredded before adding the soup. I think that would make it a little more like gravy. I served over egg noodles and it was very tasty.
(I used garlic salt instead of salt/garlic powder as that's what I had on hand. I also used boneless/skinless chicken thighs.) Mixed 3/4 cup sour cream with condensed soup and then added chicken stock until creamy. Baking: 25 mins @ 375 - with 10 mins remaining added about half bag of peas/carrots; baked additional 10 mins with soup/sour cream mixture.
Very good
I personally didn't care for this to much.this probably would've been better if i had left out the garlic powder and used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken.sorry!
this is a family favorite! i serve this about once a week! the only change i made is using fat free cream of chicken soup. And i serve it over 'oven brown rice' i found on this site also. Delicious!
So delicious! I made this the way listed on here and made it recently but with the chicken chopped into 3 or 4 inch squares an extra 1/4 th can of chicken soup and a bag of frozen vegetables! So good-you should try it either way! :)
The method of adding the creamy soup at the end is genius and stops the chicken from drying out.
This is excellent. Extremely yummy! Even my hard-to-please husband loved it because when I ask him what chicken dish I should cook next, he always says this one.
Delicious
This is awesome and so easy! Thank you
This was so easy and delicious! My husband is a very picky eater and he devoured it! It is now a staple dinner in our household. You MUST try this!
Recipe seemed too easy and I was honestly not expecting too much. But my extremely picky children ate this up and have been asking for it each day since I first served it. Thank you!!!
I don't know what the big rave about this recipe was. It was good, but I was expecting something different and wonderful. It was really easy and for that I give it a higher rating than for the taste.
good for those days where there is just not enough time. I added some chopped red onion and some curry powder at the same time as you are putting on the salt, pepper and garlic.
I love recipes like this. Easy to make. Healthy. Good comfort food.
this was good, and super easy. it took no effort, and it actually tasted good. My husband hates chicken cause its so "boring" and he actually like this. The soup was like a gravey and I drizzeld the excess over the breasts. the only thing I might do differently next time is cut each breast in half lenght ways, so that the middle of the "big" breast isnt "boring". But we liked it!
This recipe was great. I added 1 cup sour cream to make it creamer and use on top of noodles. It was amazing. My family cobbled it up.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections