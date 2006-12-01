Creamy Chicken

This dish is so simple to make - easy, creamy, dreamy chicken!

By Michaela Thomas

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Clean chicken breasts and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder (or whichever seasonings you prefer) on both sides of chicken pieces.

  • Bake for 25 minutes, then add cream of chicken soup and bake for 10 more minutes (or until done). Serve over rice or egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 74.5mg; sodium 867mg. Full Nutrition
