Shelby's Magic Potion
This is a fun drink to make with a group of children. My daughter's Brownie Troop loved it. Use any flavor of drink mix that you like!
this was fantastic !! all my friends loved it !!
I made this recipe for my daughter's 7th birthday. I loved it! Unfortunately, my daughter and her friends didn't like it. I can't figure out why though - it's really a "what's not to like?" punch.
I thought this was great! I made mine in a punch bowl and added crushed ice. It was lovely!
So easy and yummy. We used fruit punch flavor and it was yummy.
