Shelby's Magic Potion

4.2
5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a fun drink to make with a group of children. My daughter's Brownie Troop loved it. Use any flavor of drink mix that you like!

Recipe by SCOOBYVC

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pitcher, stir together the sugar, drink mix and cold water. Pour in the lemon-lime soda, and stir to blend. Place one or two scoops of ice cream into glasses, and pour the punch over them. It will make a 'potion' that bubbles up.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 48.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022