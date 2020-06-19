Aunt Kaye's Rhubarb Dump Cake
My Aunt Kaye would make this every summer. It smells so good when it is cooking. She also use many different combinations of fresh fruit and flavored gelatin. Be creative and try it out.
I've made this recipe many times. I freeze my rhubarb so I can make this year-round. I'm not very picky about measuring my rhubarb as this recipe adapts to varying amounts. I use Splenda in place of the sugar, and sugar-free raspberry jello in place of the strawberry jello. I also use white cake if I'm out of yellow cake. I serve it with whipped topping or vanilla ice cream, whichever I have on hand. Always a big hit.Read More
Not one of the better dump cakes we've tried. Turned out more like a rhubarb crisp. Very dry.Read More
My husband and I both loved this cake. I made a few modifications, I added nutmeg to the rhubarb, (they go so well together) and used 1/2 cup splenda instead of white sugar and it was plenty sweet. For the water I put two heaping tbsps of orange concentrate in a 1 cup measure, with l tsp vanilla and topped it up with water to a cup. It turned out to be simply delicious, and we will make it again and again. I say we, because even my husband could put this together.
This was really good, considering I had no idea what a dump cake is or how much rhubarb equals a pound! I used a lemon cake mix instead of a yellow cake mix and it was quite yummy, and very easy and quick.
I made this with 1/2 c splenda 1/2 c sugar, and sugar free jello. Super easy and yummy.
Think more of a crisp than an actual cake when you make this recipe. It is delicious and sooo simple to make. Great for the kids to help with! The top is crunchy and delicious, with sweet and tangy combo of tastes. Mine disappeared within hours. Thanks Aunt Kaye!!
I use to make a very similar recipe. The only thing different was that I also used a can of apple pie filling, it went over the rhubard then the jello and cake mix. It always turned out yummy.
Added 1 1/2 cup frozen strawberries and used wild strawberry jell-o. Very tasty dessert.
Great recipe and it can be made with the 1/2 sugar cake mix and sugar free jello. Every little bit helps!
Awesome and easy!!! Great taste and color with so little effort! My fiancé who isn't even a rhubarb fan thoroughly enjoyed it. I used a little less sugar than the recipe asked for.
I used 4 cups frozen rhubarb could have had more like 5 cups. Used less sugar 1/2 cup like others suggested. I had to cook it a little longer, could be my oven. It is served slightly chilled with vanilla ice cream. Great recipe thanks.
I served some to company, they didn't say much except they were very full. Maybe I fed them too much before dessert.
I had to change this up a little and make a more traditional dump cake, because I didn't have the jello. I used lite cherry pie filling (2 cans) and a can of crushed pineapple and mixed it with fresh rhubarb. Lined a 12" x 9" pan with the mixture, dumped a yellow cake mix on top, added the butter to this and baked at 425 for about 30 minutes! Delish!!!!!
VERY GOOD! I made this recipe just as it said and it turned out GREAT! It was hard to stop eating it! DEFINITELY a keeper!
This did not work for me... I followed the recipe exactly as stated but it just did not work out. The cake powder didn't mix in with the liquid and the rhubarb lost all of it's shape. It was a sweet gooey bottom under a dry powdery topping.
Very good!!! We really liked this and it was so easy to make. I chose it because I had never made a rhubarb recipe - a good choice!!
The sweetness overpowers the rhubarb taste. I will make it again but will eliminate the sugar and increase the margarine to half cup. Great potential but WAY too sweet when using the original recipe.
I have made this recipe many times. When I didn't have a whole pound of rhubarb, I added strawberries once and pitted fresh cherries once (with cherry jello. I have used splenda and sugar free jello. I have used fresh pineapple with just a few table spoons of brown sugar and peach jello. It is the type of recipe that can be modified so easily.
Followed the recipe to the letter and it turned out very good. I'm not a fan of rhubarb but even I like it! Hubby and kids love it! Definitely will make again!
I made this cake today but added fresh strawberries. It came out soupy on the bottom. Maybe that was my fault because I used a 9x7 pan and half the water. Maybe a little cornstarch mixed in with the rhubarb would help. Will make again.
Easy, but WAY too sweet! and I love a sweet dessert. Wont make again
Very good! I mixed the dry ingredients and the butter and water like the recipe from Krafts web site for Rhubarb Dump Cake instructed. I also think I could have added more Rhubarb.
I did not care for this. Too sweet with a powdery texture.It tastes like a box of cake mix thrown on top of strawberry-rhubarb sauce.
I was ready to give this 1 or 2 stars as at the 50 minute mark in the oven there were still large pockets of dry cake mix on the surface of the baking pan. Following the advice of a reviewer, I made a few slashes and stuck it back in the oven. Ten minutes later, it still looked raw. I then took a spoon and mixed it together and back it went into the over for another 15 min. (I'm usually a from-scratch baker and had never made a "dump cake" so I didn't know what texture to expect.) (I used a lb of fresh rhubarb, finely diced, a large handful of frozen wild blueberries, and a box of strawberry cake mix, and substituted 3 packets of Splenda for the sugar and Soy Garden for the margarine.) It was delicious! Sweet, tart and tangy--liked the taste but did not care for the presentation. But we had seconds. Taste trumps I suppose.
Tried it once and it was a big hit.
Not a keeper--Had a cake mix flavor and poor texture
I tried this but it came out like sauce with some chunks. Not sure if it was because I used frozen rhubarb. I would sure like to try again but let rhubarb thaw first.
This is a wonderfully easy desert! I wanted to do a fresh apple and pear cake, I used plain gelatin instead of a flavored one. It turned out great! I have tried the flavored jellos too, Great! Thanks so much Aunt Kaye.
This was a fantastic recipe! Very simple to prepare...I brought it in to my 3rd graders because they had never tried rhubarb before. They loved it and begged me to make it again for them.
this was fairly easy to make, and very tasty. I would like to have tasted the rhubarb more though. I cut it quite small, and I think I would cut it larger next time I make it. I served it with vanilla ice cream and it was a hit.
VERY YUMMY AND EVEN BETTER, IT WAS QUICK AND EASY TO MAKE.
I received this exact recipe from a friend about 4 yrs ago. My favorite jello flavor for this is cherry, but I have tried many others that were very tasty.
very simple and delicious, adding other berries doesn't hurt either
We really liked this - I did find it a little bit too sweet so next time, I'm going to cut the sugar back to 2/3 cup.
This is amazing! i made my own cake mix because i didnt have a box on hand and it turned out great. definitely a keeper!
it was very easy and taste great
Loved it!
Just took it out of oven,smells yummy, 1st time to make just followed the recipe
Super easy and delicious! I followed the recipe exactly (except using butter instead of margarine). I will definitely make this again!
Try this last night and we just loved it. I plan on freezing some rhubard to make this in the winter. Served it to guest and it was a hit. Next time I will make it with half the sugar. 5 stars from my family
YUM!! We've recently moved to Maine and I was given a bunch of rubarb as a welcome gift -- I'd never even seen it before so I had no idea what to expect --- (I did add 3/4 c. raspberries & 1tsp cinn.) this was SO easy and is very yummy -- all 4 little boys LOVE it and so does DH! Thanks so much!!
This is SUPER easy to make! I added fresh strawberries to one half of the rhubarb, and it was so delicious! I'm going to make it again, today, but I'll be using a watermelon flavored cake. I'm sure that it will be just as good as the first one.
Easiest cake to make. Loved this.
The cake mix does not mix with the fruit.
Worked out way better than I thought it would! Tasted great and was not as heavy as I expected. I did sprinkle a little sugar in the bottom of the pan before adding the rhubarb and put the rest on after.
I made this cake per the directions; it tasted pretty good but there was unbaked cake mix here and there on the top of the cake after baking. The directions said not to stir but if I made it again I would stir the top lightly. I also cut the sugar in half since I like the natural tartness of rhubarb; it was sweet enough using just 1/2 cup of sugar. I would give it one more try since it was easy and fast to make.
I would add twice the rhubarb and cut sugar and jello in half. Way too sweet as written and you could not taste the rhubarb.
it was very sweet. maybe more rhubarb less suger. other wise yummie!!
I have a flat layer of wet cake mix over a bed of rhubarb; it's not even crisp.
I have made this dump cake three times. The first two was a little to sweet, so I increased the Rhubarb to at least 6 cups and cut the amount of sugar to 2/3 cup. It was just the right mix of sweet/ tart taste.. I think the next time I am going to add some more butter so there is less cake powder mix.
I made it with 1 cup of Splenda and Sugar Free Jello... awesome!!!
very good but the picture does not match the out come do you make the cake as mix or in poder form it does not say in recipe.
As suggested by others, I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and blended the cake mix with the water and melted butter then poured in over top. Turned out great. Thanks for sharing.
Yummy yum yum. Fabulously delicious, so easy, too. (I used sugar free jello & it was just wonderful.)
I think a lot of the negative reviews are possibly coming from people who don't know what a dump cake is. I though this was really great. It is so easy too. I did use a little less sugar though.
Definitely will make it again I
I really didn't care for this recipe. Very dry. I added about 3 cups of rhubarb. Enough to cover bottom of pan. Won't make this again
Just like grandma used to make! Threw in a couple cups of sliced strawberries because I had them.
There were large glumps of dry cake mix on top.
I tried this and it was awful.
Too sweet and too dry.
Normally I like everything. But this was kind of a dissapointment because I was expecting a cake with a pie-like bottom, like an upside-down cake. This was more of a cobbler. But the kids loved it, the flavor was nice, just wasn't what I was expecting.
Loved this recipe. The rhubarb was sweeter this year due to the rain, so next time I'll lower the amount of sugar! Delicious and easy - that's what I like!
This is a very good recipe. I halved all of the ingredients and used a Jiffy Yellow Cake mix (9 Oz) to make ours. And I added a few left over strawberries that we had on hand. This is a wonderful dessert.
