Aunt Kaye's Rhubarb Dump Cake

I was ready to give this 1 or 2 stars as at the 50 minute mark in the oven there were still large pockets of dry cake mix on the surface of the baking pan. Following the advice of a reviewer, I made a few slashes and stuck it back in the oven. Ten minutes later, it still looked raw. I then took a spoon and mixed it together and back it went into the over for another 15 min. (I'm usually a from-scratch baker and had never made a "dump cake" so I didn't know what texture to expect.) (I used a lb of fresh rhubarb, finely diced, a large handful of frozen wild blueberries, and a box of strawberry cake mix, and substituted 3 packets of Splenda for the sugar and Soy Garden for the margarine.) It was delicious! Sweet, tart and tangy--liked the taste but did not care for the presentation. But we had seconds. Taste trumps I suppose.