Aunt Kaye's Rhubarb Dump Cake

71 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 13
  • 3 6
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

My Aunt Kaye would make this every summer. It smells so good when it is cooking. She also use many different combinations of fresh fruit and flavored gelatin. Be creative and try it out.

By SCOOBYVC

6 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Spread the rhubarb evenly in the bottom of the buttered baking dish. Sprinkle the sugar over the rhubarb, followed by the gelatin mix, and finally the cake mix. Pour the water and melted margarine over the top. Do not stir.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the rhubarb is tender.

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 77.5g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 476.8mg. Full Nutrition
