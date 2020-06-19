Blueberry Crumb Pie
This is the best blueberry pie that any of my family has ever had.
This is the best blueberry pie that any of my family has ever had.
MISSBETHANY....you are my new best friend! Oh my, was this pie GOOOOOD! The only changes that I made was that I thawed my blueberries in a saucepan and added two extra tablespoons of flour, since the reviewers were saying it was a little runny. I made the crust using the Butter Flake Pie Crust recipe on this site....(which I highly recommend).This pie was picture perfect! The next time I make it, we will refrain from woofing it down until my shutterbug daughter takes a photo to submit! Thank you so much! Yummm-OOOO!Read More
Made this for Thanksgiving, and based on the other reviews, I let the blueberries thaw and I added 1T of cornstarch. It was still runny and "tart" is what my fiance claims. I refrigerated the leftovers after thanksgiving, and he said it was much better that way. SO my suggestion is the best way to handle this pie is refrigerate it to firm it up some.Read More
MISSBETHANY....you are my new best friend! Oh my, was this pie GOOOOOD! The only changes that I made was that I thawed my blueberries in a saucepan and added two extra tablespoons of flour, since the reviewers were saying it was a little runny. I made the crust using the Butter Flake Pie Crust recipe on this site....(which I highly recommend).This pie was picture perfect! The next time I make it, we will refrain from woofing it down until my shutterbug daughter takes a photo to submit! Thank you so much! Yummm-OOOO!
I just baked this recipe, and it's excellent. I made a few minor changes: no lemon juice or zest (I didn't have either). I added 1 tbs. of water instead. I added 2 tbs. of cornstarch to the mixture of dry ingredients for the filling. I think the consistency will be fine, once it cools. Since I had no lemon juice, I added a pinch of salt to the filling. Next time I'll probably try adding a little lemon juice , if I have some. I used 2 pints of fresh berries, which amounted to about 4 and 1/2 cups. This filled a deep pie plate. This is definitely a keeper. Not only is it excellent, it's easy!
Great recipe! Its the one thing I can bake and it's delicious. I add 1 table spoon of cornstarch and cook for 60 minutes. Highly recommended!
Excellent recipe. If using frozen berries, thaw first and then drain off some juice. Add 2-3 T. cornstarch to flour/sugar mixture.
Made this for Thanksgiving, and based on the other reviews, I let the blueberries thaw and I added 1T of cornstarch. It was still runny and "tart" is what my fiance claims. I refrigerated the leftovers after thanksgiving, and he said it was much better that way. SO my suggestion is the best way to handle this pie is refrigerate it to firm it up some.
A wonderful recipe. Gave a bbq for 15 and this, along with a blackberry pie also from this site, were the deserts. Both drew raves and requests for recipes. We have blueberry farms down the road so I used fresh berries. I deleted the pie base and just topped fruit with the crumble. The desert was rich and had a wonderful taste. Thank you for sharing
This recipe is DELICIOUS! I've made this pie twice in the last week, and the fam devours it. I used fresh blueberries and added about 1 tbsp cornstarch as others have recommended. It is a little loose, but the flavor is so amazing who really cares?? I also didn't have any lemon so I omitted it, but the flavor is so fresh and bright with fresh blueberries that I don't think it really needed it anyway. My new favorite pie!
This was a great start! I added cornstarch (but 3T was a bit too much) and my pie was VERY set, even using frozen (thawed) berries. I can't wait for blueberries to come back in season!
My photo speaks for itself. Deeee-lish!!!
This pie could be really good, but unfortunately I followed the recipe's instructions EXACTLY and ended up with a very strange pie. It says to mix the lemon zest and juice into the flour and sugar, but the moisture from the juice makes that mixture really clumpy. And then you add the blueberries, but the mixture does not get fully distributed among all the berries because there are just clumpy bits of flour and sugar. I thought it might melt and distribute in the oven, but it didn't... As he was eating it, my fiance asked if there was "lemon pudding or something in here"... which was the lemony clumpy parts. This pie definitely has potential, but I strongly advise not adding the ingredients in the listed order. I'll try a different recipe.
Superlative pie! I am putting this on my favorites list!
My 3 kids and I (my oldest just turned 4) love this recipe. My 3 year old daughter has Celiac Disease and this recipe is easy to tweek all of the flour out of. We either use a gluten-free frozen crust, a jiffy gluten-free crust mix, or omit the crust altogether and bake in a greased casserole dish (everyone seems to love this best). Instead of flour for the crumb topping we use corn meal or rice flour. The corn meal gives it a grainy texture and the rice flour gives it a much smoother texture. We always use frozen blueberries for this recipe. The filling will be MUCH TOO RUNNY without adding a thickener. We have made this recipe at least 15 times and I have found that letting the berries thaw and adding 1 tablespoon of instant tapioca works the best. The filling jells a bit and holds up to the large amount of crumble topping much better than adding a flour or corn starch to it. Overall we love this recipe and its something quick, easy, cheap, and my kids can lend a hand, too.
I only put half a cup of sugar and that was plenty sweet, especially with the crumb topping. I also followed the recommendation of adding 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to thicken it. Quite yummy!
I have been searching for a great blueberry pie recipe and have made many pies during that search (including a Cook's illustrated recipe for which I made my own pastry dough and ground tapioca pearls, etc. It was just meh.) This pie, made with a Pillsbury crust (!) was miles better. I did add 2 Tbs of cornstarch which did make it set up too much, I will try 1 tbs next time. There WILL be a next time. My husband rushed home from a meeting the night after I served this pie because he was dying for another piece. I would definitely serve this to company. It was quick to make too with the premade crust and frozen berries. Thank you for a great recipe!!
Got rave reviews and request on this recipe!!
This was a great blueberry pie! I made it exactly as recipe stated, except for adding 2T of cornstarch per other reviewers(which, of course, does not affect the flavor). I'm glad I did because the pie turned out to have just the right amount of juiciness. I used a 9" pie pan and it was very full, but not so full that I thought a 10" pie pan would be necessary. You could probably use a 10" with no problem though. My husband loved this pie. I served it with Cool Whip and it was terrific!
We love this pie! We had some fresh picked wild blackberries and didn't know what to do with them. After a little research, we found this recipe and adapted it to our liking. We used the blackberries, some blueberries, a few strawberries and some cut-up apples. Nothing was frozen. We used 1/4 cup of brown sugar for the filling because the blackberries were super sweet and followed the rest of the recipe. Our pie crust was a frozen type. So we baked that for 10-15 minutes before adding the filling. For the topping, in addition to the rest of the ingredients, we added a dash of nutmeg and used butter that slightly chilled (easier to crumble). Oh did I mention that we used wheat flour for the crust, filling and topping. The nice thing about this pie is that it's so versatile. The first pie had more blueberries. The next one had more blackberries. Yummo! Thank you for sharing!
From my experience blueberry pies can often turn out runny. This one was no exception. To try and avoid a runny pie I added 3 Tablespoons of cornstarch to my 4 cups of blueberries and we waited to cut into it for 2 hours. Unfortunately mine was still a bit runny - maybe my blueberries were just extra juicy! Next time I will use more cornstarch and increase the cooling time just to be sure. The taste was definately good and we liked the crumb topping. To avoid any strong lemon chunks I mixed the flour mixture with a pastry cutter before adding in the blueberries and it worked really well.
Fabulous pie! I made it exactly as directed. What a great hit!
Yum!!!
I have been searching for just this recipe for years until it came to me again just 2 weeks ago and lo and behold, you can always rely on Allrecipes! I didn't need to change a thing although I will bake my pie crust for 10 minutes before, covering the rim with tinfoil the next time I make it as I found the crust was soggy from the blueberry juice (I used frozen berries). Magnifique!
I made this last thanksgiving and my family now requests it at every holiday function. It is easy and fabulous. The first time I didn't have any lemon so I skipped it and it was still great. We all do like it even better with the lemon in it however. It adds a little zip to it. Classic and easy, also great for those like me who don't really like pie crust!!
this pie is delicious! i made it as it is written... it was ok. I do, however, believe that the crumb topping is too much. I would just cut down on portions for the topping. I personally enjoy more filling and less topping. The flavor is great and is just like my mom makes! Next time i'm adding more blueberries and less crumb mixture, that's the only change i would make!
Truly a perfect blueberry pie. If yours tend to turn out runny, try tapioca instead of flour in the filling.
Very good. Used 6 c. frozen/thawed blueberries and added 2 Tbs. corn startch. Only used 1/2 of the topping, otherwise it is too hard to cut a slice without the entire top caving in. You'll know what I am talking about when you go to slice a piece. Oh, and don't forget the ice cream.
I have my own crust recipe, and my own crumble topping recipe so I just used the filling recipe and I LOVE IT! I've made this pie several times now, and everyone raves over it! I love the little pop of citrus which compliments the blueberries perfectly. It thickended perfectly and was not runny at all.
The absolute best and easiest blueberry pie ever!
Great recipe! Added about 2 Tbsp cornstarch and it was perfect!
This is a great pie. Because I was taking it to a friend some distance away, I made it in a deep square pan. I let the crust fold a little bit over the crumb topping. added oatmeal and chopped nuts to the topping. It looks so pretty...Good enough to eat! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!! I love Allrecipes!
OMG. This pie is delicious!! I love it and make it every time we have guests. It always gets rave reviews.
Very disappointing...The strusel topping way overpowered the blueberry flavor. No one liked this pie & we are blueberry lovers! Next time, I will make the classic 2 crust pie so the luscious fruit flavor gets center stage.
This had become everyone's favorite pie. Even someone who does not care for blueberries ate this and liked it. I made it w/o the lemon, as I didn't have any.
I made this recipe with my 9 year old son. It was very easy and turned out well. Some of the lemon zest clumped together, causing quite a strong lemon taste in certain bites. Suggestion: Mix really well before adding blueberries.
My husband said this was the best blueberry pie he has ever had (and he's had many!) I added a little extra flour with the berries since some of them were not completely defrosted. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is great. This was my first time making a pie and my four year-old and I made it; it was a simple recipe to follow and the results were great. The only thing I would change next time is the amount of sugar used. The pie came out great, but I think it would still have been a hit with a little less sugar.
I've made this a couple times since the summer started and cannot get enough of it, plus you'll get a ton of complements! Its perfect!
This was an absolutely wonderful recipe. The first time I made this I made it exactly as stated in the recipe. As other reviews have said it did come out very runny but the taste was terrific. I refrigerated the pie to try to firm it up which worked and the pie tasted AWESOME. The second time I made the pie, as suggested by other members, I added 2T of cornstarch to the berries and it was perfect! Extreamly easy to make.
I LOVED IT. I did have to make some changes. For one, we didn't have enough blueberries. So I made it with blueberries, peaches and apples (Fruit Crumb Pie?). I also ommitted the lemon zest because we didn't have that either. It was a bit juicier than we would have liked, made the crust soggy. So the second time I made it, I drained the frozen fruit better and added a touch more cornstarch. PERFECT. I've already made it 4 times and I just added this recipe 2 weeks ago. I'm going to make my family fat on it! YUM.
Good pie! Need to reduce the sugar to maybe a 1/4 cup. You don't need more than that. Also added some cinnamon and 2 T of cornstarch. The pie set up nicely in the fridge but prior to that it was very runny. My husband loved this!
Even for a sweet tooth, this recipe calls for way too much sugar. It was good, but the natural flavor of the fruit is overwhelmed by the sugar content. Also I could only get 3 cups of berries to fit in the pie and had more crumble mixture than I could cram into the pieshell.
OOOOOOOOOOhhhhh how delicious, easy to prepare and much much too easy to devour. I did find it a wee bit too juicy but the next time I will add a tad more flour. Thanks for sharing
mmmmm ~ this recipe turned out awesome! best blueberry pie i've ever made! i used fresh picked berries and no corn starch and it turned out perfect.
Made a nice looking pie. I will not use frozen blueberries again because they released too much water during baking and made my pie runny. I'll save this recipe for only fresh blueberries and hopefully get a better pie. I've made this twice with frozen ones and the 1st time it seemed OK (not sure of the taste because I gave it away) but the 2nd one we ate was definitely runny due to the frozen blueberries.
I, too, used only 4 cups of blueberries instead of 6 (I thought the filling would be overflowing) and omitted the lemon juice entirely, using only the zest. I added 3 T. cornstarch to thicken. Lovely pie with great flavor.
This turned out delicious. When I brought it to the picnic, they wanted to cut it and eat it before the burgers and dogs! I switched out the sugar in the pie for splenda but kept the topping the same. You may need to adjust sweetening to the blueberries. Mine were early in the season and a bit tart, though the hubby prefers it that way. Easily doubled too! Thank you!
It was very good, however very watery on the bottom. I haven't read other reviews to see if anyone suggests remedies. Does using fresh or frozen make a difference with that?
This is my favorite pie recipe. I have made it over and over. Love it!
I must have done something wrong. All I came out with was a soggy mess of sugary blueberries that overflowed a deep-dish crust.
I made the pie exactly as written, but next time I'm going to leave out the lemon juice as it was abit too much for me. Also, less sugar in the blueberries as it was too sweet. The crumble topping was very good!
7/31/11 Lemon zest and lemon juice are very important. Added 2T cornstarch, still seemed a little runny.
Can't think of hurricane Irene but I did think about making something with blueberries and this Blueberry Crumb came out delicious.
Excellent! This was my first blueberry pie and it will definitely not be my last! I did use a different crumb because I did not have any rolled oats on hand. This will be my "go to" recipe from now on. Thanks!
This recipe had a great flavor but next time I will follow reviewer advice and add cornstarch to my frozen blueberries and drain some of the juice after the berries are thawed. It was very runny and did not gel up as it should have. I gave it four stars - but would have given five if it hadn't been so runny.
I used a little less sugar (only 1/2 cup), added 1 Tbs. of corn starch and left out the zest (only because I didn't have any). I also opted to skip the pie crust and baked it in a buttered casserole dish instead. From the ease of preparation to the smell that lingers in the kitchen this recipe was a delicious success! The crunchy topping is the perfect compliment to the fresh juicy berries. Served it hot with ice cream and I can't wait to have some more.
I do lots of baking, so I don't think it was me...the family agreed that this was an okay recipe. Too much topping--too sweet even though I cut the sugar by 1/3. I did add more flour to help the blueberries set, and that worked fine. It didn't run at all. I used delicious blueberries that we picked the same day. I topped it with a yogurt cream sauce, which helped considerably (1C heavy cream, 1.25C plain yogurt, whisk smooth, sprinkle with brown sugar on top (maybe 1/3 Cup), let sit for a couple hours, then stir).
Fabulous!! I used a mixture of berries - blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries - all fresh, and this was the best dessert I have had in ages!!
I made this pie for thanksgiving with graham crust instead of standard pie crust and with fresh blueberries. While it made it hard to cut actual pie pieces, it was the hit of the desserts! We were calling it blueberry mush cobbler but it was being called the "best blueberry mush ever" by my family. Next time, I will make it as a cobbler!
I chose this recipe for my first attempt to bake a blueberry pie. I followed it exactly as written, with the addition of 1 Tbls corn starch as suggested. The pie turned out perfect and delicious. As with any fruit pie, be sure to taste your fruit, and adjust the sugar accordingly.
Our entire family LOVED this pie .... even the little kids (2 and 4) loved it. We will definitely make this the only blueberry pie we make. We made NO changes to the recipe (other than doubling the cinnamon) and used fresh blueberries. It was not runny (after you let it cool).
This pie turned out fine, however, I did not like the combination of pastry on the bottom and crumble on the top.
Very good pie. Extremely simple to make, and delicious to eat. I made this on Friday and served it the next day at lunch with ice-cream. Thanks alot.
This is my first review. It was worth signing up for. This was the best blueberry pie I ever made. The only thing I did was cut the sugar back to 1/2 cup, per another review, and it couldn't have been more perfect. Used fresh blueberries. Thank you Miss Bethany!
Did not farewell with the frozen blueberries...turned into blueberry soup in a pie shell....maybe if I had thawed & drained the liquid it might have worked...may try again, sorry no picture, again...did not turn out.
WOW!! What a pie! My friends and neighbors love it! However, as a diabetic I substituted the 3/4 cup of white sugar with 6 Tbsp. of Splenda Baking Blend and the 2/3 cup of brown sugar with 1/3 cup of Splenda Brown Sugar Blend. It came out wonderful! My neighbor is already asking for another one and said he'll buy the blueberries!
I made this for lunch over at my friend's house, and even my husband who is not a big pie or blueberry fan really liked it. My only complaint (no one else seemed to care) was that the filling was kind of gritty because of the sugar. I thought it would've dissolved more when it baked, but it was still really delicious. I left out the lemon zest because I didn't have a lemon at home. Overall, a really good pie.
very good flavor... however mine turned out very running... I even baked an extra 10 minutes next time i will try baking it longer... try adding some extra flour or maybe some tapioca to keep it from being soup like... otherwise it was a good tasting
I can't even cook and this pie was pretty dang good. All my blueberry mixture did not fit but I'm glad I piled them high because after cooking, they all set in nicely. Topping was also a bit too much but even though you may think you are putting too much on, after cooking, it really thins out. But overall, it was fantastic! (I used frozen blueberries and no lemon zest)
quite good! I cut down the sugar in the pie filling just a tad and, per some reviewers recommendation, added cornstarch (about 1TB and a half). The crumb topping is delicious!
This was the perfect combination of pie & crumble. I used fresh blackberries and it was awesome! Thank you for sharing!
It was very good but a bit too sweet. I used thawed blueberries and added 2 Tbls of cornstarch. I will make this again and again but with less sugar. The topping was wonderfully crumbly
I'm reviewing this recipe as written. It has good flavor, but VERY RUNNY. I used frozen blueberries, and although the recipe says either fresh or frozen, using frozen doesn't work. I even added 1 Tablespoon of Corn Starch to the flour mixture, but that didn't help. I expected the pie to be a little runny at first, but now that it's been sitting for almost 2 days, it's still more like blueberry soup. And now the corn starch and flour have created a kind of thin paste on the bottom, so I now have a nice crispy crumbly topping (best part), then cooked from frozen blueberries in blueberry soup, then thin paste, then soft crust. And I hate that this has pretty much ruined my beautiful home-made crust from soaking in the pastey soup. So I recommend that if you use frozen blueberries, you cook them first with some corn starch to make a syrup. Or try a different recipe but use this crumb topping. It is good. And besides the soupyness, the flavor is really good.
My family said it was the best blueberry pie I ever made!
BEST BLUEBERRY PIE I'VE EVER HAD :-)
I used frozen bluberries for this recipe and I ended up with soggy pie and crust. I added the cornstartch so I dont know what happened. Maybe Ill try again and see if I can do better.
This was fantastic! I had to almost fight my relatives so I could get a serving myself :) I skipped the lemon zest accidentally, but had no complaints. Delicious and much "lighter" than the standard double crust/lattice blueberry pie. The crumble topping was just beautiful and really looked "creative".
OMG was this goooooooood! Sinc I'm diabetic, I substituted Splenda white granular and Splenda brown sugar blend for the white/brown sugars. Also added 1 cup raspberries along with 2 pts. of blueberries. You have to try this, it's delicious!
Lots of berries. I used about 4 cups instead and it was perfect. Delicious recipe!
I was really looking forward to making this pie and, well, it wasn't horrible but it wasn't what I had hoped. To start with, you should not make this recipe without adding at least 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, as other reviews have stated. Why? Well because without this cornstarch you will have a watery, soggy mess of a filling. I wouldn't even go as far as to call it a filling. The inside was literally just the blueberries and their juice. So yes, cornstarch is a must! The topping, however, is an entirely different story. The oats provided a base to which the butter could stick and were a great ingredient to balance out all of the sugar. I am looking forward to trying this recipe again, this time with the cornstarch!
This pie is amazing! I used two pints fresh blueberries and it was delicious! Best blueberry pie I have had in years, possibly ever!!! BTW-I skipped the zest because I didn't have it.
Absolutely Delicious! This was my first pie and it came out amazingly! I was a tad upset that there wasn't a recipe for the crust. Since this was my first time making a pie I just picked up a crust-in-a-box. This did not turn out like I wanted. I will take up everyone else's advice to use the flaky crust recipe that is also on the site. It would have made it even better.
Thanks for the recipe! I made this pie for my family and guess what? I didn't change a thing, and it came out perfect! It deserves five stars, because it's a five star recipe!
Very, very good with fresly picked wild blueberries. Used 1/2 cup of sugar, everything else was the same!
This was the best blueberry pie I have ever made. It came out awesome.
I made this recipe with the pre-made roll out crust and fresh berries. I did add 2 tbs of cornstarch and it is seriously THE BEST pie EVER!! And also just a note that while you don't need the lemon zest and juice, I think it is a really nice additional flavor! Will make again for sure and the family will be waiting on it!
I did try this recipe. I had only made four pie crusts for pie and wanted to get the most out of them. I crust on the top was a wonderful idea, I had all of the ingredients, and could make four pies to give away. It was sooooo good, and the people that got them raved about it. One man said that his grandmother made a pie very similar to that and it brought back memories for him. Great recipe and I am thankful for it. I don't usually try a recipe for the first time and give it to people. I usually try it first. I have never had an issue with Allrecipes and find they are spot on all of the time.
This is a top notch berry recipe! Great for entertaining, or a last-minute dessert for a nice, casual dinner at home. I don't normally review recipes that I have altered without trying the original version first, but this time I'll make an exception because I think I still kept it intact for the most part. I didn't have a pie crust, so I just prepared this for a 9-inch square casserole dish and the portions were right. Also, I did a combo of berries from what I had on hand in the freezer - half blueberries, quarter raspberries, and a quarter blackberries. You would never guess this only took 10 minutes to put together and was made from what I just happened to have on hand to throw together at the last minute. This is definitely a keeper!
I made this for a dinner party. My guests loved it. I did add cornstarch in water to thicken up the filling and also used frozen blueberries that I thawed and drained prior. I also used my own recipe pie crust. Awesome!
Overall a recipe I will try again. My blueberries were very ripe and juicy, so I added the extra 1T cornstarch and the filling was still runny. Baked mine for the 40 minutes, and although the filling was bubbly and the topping browned, the bottom crust was raw when I cut into it-probably worse because the filling was so runny. Still edible as blueberry crisp!
This was very tasty. I've used the same struesel topping recipe since I was a kid! I added 1 tbsp of cornstarch too, because there's nothing worse than a runny pie to me! I only used 2 pints of blueberries, so I probably should've reduced the flour and sugar mix as well. Since I forgot to, the blueberries had a little extra gooey-ness to them. It was still a great recipe and I'll be using it again!
I made this crumb topping recipe for my bluberry cupcakes and it made them so good!
Great flavor! I added one tablespoon of cornstarch. Topping stayed crunchy for days!
Awesome!!! My kids make the crumble and put it on every pie possible! They love this recipe and ask me the make it over and over again
I baked this pie this morning with rave reviews from my nephew who had to have a piece for breakfast! I adhered to all measurements except for lemon juice. I didn't have fresh lemons for zest so I used 2 tbls. juice. The 5 cups of fresh berries made the crust heaping full and I feared an oven spill, but there was none. This pie was one of the most picture perfect pies I've ever baked. It set up beautifully. My nephew said the lemon tang was great with the berries but he wanted some sweet crumbs or crust with each bite to sweeten the berries. Thank you very much for sharing this recipe, MISSBETHANY. It's definitely a keeper.
Used fresh picked blueberries - very tasty
Delicous. It was very rich. I've never made a blueberry pie with lemon before and i'll never omit it again. I'm not sure if i will do the crumb toping again, but i have found my blueberry pie filling for life. THANKS!!!!
Perfection!
I made this pie with too many blueberries. Think mountain with a crumb topping, so the berries did not cook in the center. It still came out very good. I will make this again and reduce the amount of berries I used. You can't ask for an easier recipe!
This was a lovely dessert. The lemon adds a bright note to the blueberries - one of my favorite flavor combinations. It was a little too runny, though, even after completely cooling. I would definitely make it again, but I would add a little more thickening agent next time.
Quick, easy and loved by my entire family of 6! Yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections