Blueberry Crumb Pie

This is the best blueberry pie that any of my family has ever had.

Recipe by Bethany Webber

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Press the pie crust into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch pie plate. In a large bowl, stir together the sugar and flour. Mix in the lemon zest and lemon juice. Gently stir in the blueberries. Pour into the pie crust.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, oats, flour and cinnamon. Mix in butter using a fork until crumbly. Spread the crumb topping evenly over the pie filling.

  • Bake for 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until browned on top. Cool over a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 75.6g; fat 17g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 185mg. Full Nutrition
