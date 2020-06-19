Blueberry Crumb Pie

My 3 kids and I (my oldest just turned 4) love this recipe. My 3 year old daughter has Celiac Disease and this recipe is easy to tweek all of the flour out of. We either use a gluten-free frozen crust, a jiffy gluten-free crust mix, or omit the crust altogether and bake in a greased casserole dish (everyone seems to love this best). Instead of flour for the crumb topping we use corn meal or rice flour. The corn meal gives it a grainy texture and the rice flour gives it a much smoother texture. We always use frozen blueberries for this recipe. The filling will be MUCH TOO RUNNY without adding a thickener. We have made this recipe at least 15 times and I have found that letting the berries thaw and adding 1 tablespoon of instant tapioca works the best. The filling jells a bit and holds up to the large amount of crumble topping much better than adding a flour or corn starch to it. Overall we love this recipe and its something quick, easy, cheap, and my kids can lend a hand, too.