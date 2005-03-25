Pita Chicken

Rating: 4.45 stars
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Kind of like a fajita sandwich. Great with a nice green salad. Eat and enjoy!

By Kim Fliehmann

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings


Directions

  • Cut chicken into strips. In a skillet, saute in hot oil until almost done. Sprinkle garlic powder, onion powder, salt, ground black pepper and cayenne pepper over chicken. Add salsa and simmer until done (about 5 minutes).

  • Split pitas in half, fill with chicken and garnish with tomatoes, lettuce, avocados and sour cream. Add whatever garnishes you like and eat!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 77.8mg; sodium 886.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (83)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RogueOnion8
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2005
This was a refreshing change to most wrapped sandwiches I've tried. I made a few minor tweaks. To the simmering chicken I doubled the amount of garlic powder and onion powder and added 1/2 teaspoon of fajita seasoning. To the pitas I added monterey jack / colby cheese and diced onions to the pitas. I made these changes because previous reviewers commented on the chicken not being flavorful enough. My recipe was scaled to 4 servings. Even though my pita did fall apart (I always try to pack too much in), I really enjoyed these. My favorite part was the avocado. Delicious! In the future I plan on doubling the amount of salsa used to make it a little more saucey. Read More
Helpful
(54)
KATHY S
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2004
This was easy and tasted great! I used an extra hot salsa and it was excellent! Read More
Helpful
(19)
MIRJA75
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2004
Great recipe. The pita bread fell apart, though, next time I'll try it with flour tortillas instead. Read More
Helpful
(18)
CARRIEBOBERRY
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2005
Yum! This makes a quick tasty weeknight dinner. I added some Monterey Jack cheese as suggested by another reviewer and I also threw in some sliced black olives. Read More
Helpful
(12)
st1tchz
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2010
I doubled all of the spices except cayenne pepper as suggested by a previous reviewer and used Hidden Vally Ranch dressing instead of sour cream (i tried 1 with each and liked the ranch better) This was a nice change from our normal meals and I know that I will be making this again really soon. Read More
Helpful
(10)
ihatecooking
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
Delicious easy recipe. Easy to modify if you like it more or less spicy--I didn't even measure anything. It's great just the way it is but also awesome if you take out the sour cream and add sharp cheddar and garlic mayo. Read More
Helpful
(10)
moonchyldcrab82
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2009
Pretty good. I'll add more spice next time. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Carrie
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2009
Very good! Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(7)
hetile
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2009
Make sure you used mild salsa Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lena
Rating: 3 stars
01/21/2007
These were ok but a little dry. I added more salsa after initially tasting them and it was better. They would probably be good if you added sliced black olives corn or some shredded cheese etc. Read More
Helpful
(5)
