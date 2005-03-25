Pita Chicken

1 of 83

Rating: 4 stars This was a refreshing change to most wrapped sandwiches I've tried. I made a few minor tweaks. To the simmering chicken I doubled the amount of garlic powder and onion powder and added 1/2 teaspoon of fajita seasoning. To the pitas I added monterey jack / colby cheese and diced onions to the pitas. I made these changes because previous reviewers commented on the chicken not being flavorful enough. My recipe was scaled to 4 servings. Even though my pita did fall apart (I always try to pack too much in), I really enjoyed these. My favorite part was the avocado. Delicious! In the future I plan on doubling the amount of salsa used to make it a little more saucey. Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars This was easy and tasted great! I used an extra hot salsa and it was excellent! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. The pita bread fell apart, though, next time I'll try it with flour tortillas instead. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! This makes a quick tasty weeknight dinner. I added some Monterey Jack cheese as suggested by another reviewer and I also threw in some sliced black olives. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled all of the spices except cayenne pepper as suggested by a previous reviewer and used Hidden Vally Ranch dressing instead of sour cream (i tried 1 with each and liked the ranch better) This was a nice change from our normal meals and I know that I will be making this again really soon. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious easy recipe. Easy to modify if you like it more or less spicy--I didn't even measure anything. It's great just the way it is but also awesome if you take out the sour cream and add sharp cheddar and garlic mayo. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good. I'll add more spice next time. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! Very tasty! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Make sure you used mild salsa Helpful (7)