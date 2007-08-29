Caramelized Baked Chicken
Roast chicken pieces with sticky, sweet and tangy coating.
Roast chicken pieces with sticky, sweet and tangy coating.
After learning from my first attempt, I believe I've got the tricks for this recipe. I took tips from myself and other reviews as follows: 1.) season chicken, but watch the salt since the sauce has soy sauce 2.) add 2 tbsp cornstarch and boil sauce on stovetop until thick 3.) cover chicken and cook 45 mins @ 375 4.) uncover and cook for 15 more mins. This came out REALLY good for me. The chicken was tender but not dry and the wings were truly "sticky." The sauce was stuck to them and it was O SO GOOD. You won't be disappointed.Read More
I am logged in under my wife's username. She gave me permission to post. This recipe has become a running joke in our household. My wife is an excellent cook. In the 7 years we have been married this is the only recipe that I couldn't find anything good to say about. I believe my candid response was this taste like butt. Normally I wouldn't be so harsh but it was an involuntary response... it just sort of came out. She has made many recipes since then and 95% of them are very tasty. 4.99% of them are interesting (she likes to experiment)... and then there is the .01% that is the wings. Maybe something went terribly awry and this really is a good recipe... I don't know. I just couldn't resist writing about our expereience when I saw this recipe in her recipe box. Sorry to the original poster. My intention is not to be overly critical. It's just a family legend now. :-)Read More
I followed some previous suggestions when using this recipe with boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I cooked the sauce on the stove for about 15 minutes then put it on top of the chicken. 20 minutes at 400 and it turned out delicious.
Thank you Sandy! This is the best baked chicken ever. I cut everything in half, as I was only cooking one chicken breast (with bone in and skin on) for myself. I did add a dash of cayenne pepper to tone down the sweetness a bit - to fit my own taste. This was a trial run - I will serve it for company next week. Be sure and put a cookie sheet below your baking dish - when this begins to carmelize - it may overflow. It makes a beautiful piece of chicken - like the photos in cookbooks. Again, thank you Sandy for sharing. It is absolutely wonderful. I wish I could give it 6 stars. P.S. I forgot to add: I prepared teh sause in a pot on the stove, brought it to a boil and then turned the fire out - a must for it to carmelize correctly. Also I turned the chicken breast over after 30 minutes. If it is too sweet for you, cut back on the honey and add a extra catchup, maybe little mustard. Enjoy!
This was very good. I used a skinless boneless chicken breast and followed the instructions of other reviewers and used 3/4 cup ketchup, 3/4 cup honey, 1/2 cup soy sauce, and 3-4 cloves garlic, cooking the mixture on the stove top until boiling and reducing heat and cooking for 5-10 min. I baked at 350 for about 40 minutes.
This is a wonderful recipe! I love how simple the ingredients are and the wonderful flavor. I got this recipe several months ago and I can't count the number of times I have made it. I have only made it so far with chicken breasts as a main dish. It will be wonderful with pork chops. The sauce is wonderful with rice. If you don't like or don't have honey, you can substitute corn syrup (for all or a portion of the honey), it is virtually the same, just without that hint of honey. I can't imagine not having this recipe anymore. I will ALWAYS keep this recipe in my baking arsenol.
I made this recipe exactly as stated except I used 3 pounds of skinned boneless chicken breasts (cut into 2 x 2 x 1 inch pieces). I poured the liquid mixture over the chicken and put in the oven for 1 hour (without covering). The sauce did not caramelize. I put the pan on the lower oven rack as suggested by others and basted one time during baking. After one hour my chicken was starting to dry out and burn. I took the chicken out of the oven and removed it from the pan. The juices were starting to burn along the inside of the pan so I put the sauce in a fresh pan and baked for another 20 minutes. The liquid did not caramelize. Taking into consideration how many people have been unable to get the liquid to caramelize, I'm wondering whether an ingredient or an additional step was left out of the receipe. The taste was good but the consistency was like water. Do wings have considerably less water than other chicken pieces, so that wings are sticky but other pieces are not? What is the trick?
Excellent. On a scale of 1 to 10, this is an 11!! Used 8 whole boneless, skinless chicken breasts and turned out great. My daughter (5yrs old) kept saying how "Good they are Mom!" The best part, (and to my daughter's surprise)...my man made them! So if he can do it right, anyone can. Devoured in no time. Thank you for posting this recipe!
These were so good. I am glad I doubled the sauce. I followed another persons review and put everything in a pot on the stove adding 2T of cornstarch and brought it to a boil. I lightly seasoned my wings and then poured the thickened mixture on, covered and baked 45 minutes. Then I baked 15 more minutes uncovered basting every 5 with sauce. Wow. Thanks for a delicious recipe.
this is my favorite kind of food...good and easy. only changes i made were that i used 4 minced cloves of garlic and 1 minced yellow onion. the chicken is better when basted every 10 minutes or so.
This is quite good. I add some crushed red peppers to the sauce and an extra clove of garlic. Plus, I always just use boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I bake them at 400 for about 10 minutes on each side. Then I slice them into thin slices and throw back in the pan with sauce, toss to coat and stick under the broiler for a couple of minutes. I have noticed that if I use Kikoman Light Soy Sauce, the sauce doesn't want to caramalize as well, so I just stick to the La Choy Light. My picky young kids and husband just love this chicken.
I substituted boneless skinless chicken breasts-loved the taste!
I have used a slight variation of this sauce for years as my barbeque sauce, and it never fails to impress. I mix 1 1/2 cups ketchup, 1 cup honey, and 1 cup soy sauce, with lots of chopped garlic and a dash of hot sauce to taste. NO OIL! You can baste your chicken or ribs as they grill. The sauce keeps forever in the fridge, and is a huge hit!
OK, so I always read the recipe, then a few reviews and make changes if I feel like it, I know this irks some reviewers, but here's what I did differently... We have VERY strong flavored local honey, and 1 cup would've been overpowering (and expensive!)... So I did a half cup honey and half cup brown sugar, added a good glug of molasses, and I used butter instead of oil. My thought process for this substitutions was to create more of a "caramel" on the stovetop by simmering (almost boiling!) for about 10 mins. When I still wanted it thicker, I added a slurry of 1ts cornstarch + 1Tb h2o and continued simmering a few mins more... This worked beautifully. Flavor-wise, the only thing I added was the juice of 1/4 lemon and a squeeze of ginger paste which I feel really brightened the flavors. I have been on a teriyaki/kalbi kick lately and this fit right in! Will def make again, but only with my changes or it would've been way too thin and liquidy rather than as caramelly as it turned out. I used boneless thighs this time, and would definitely recommend this but I will surely try it on wings as called for very soon. Oh, and I like things super saucy so I made the full amt for 1.5# chicken and it was way too much sauce... I refrigerated half... so FYI proportions given are plenty generous.
I tried this recipe because I happened to have all the ingredients on hand. I mad mine with boneless, skinless chicken breasts that I cut so they wouldn't be as thick. I mixed the sauce and put it on the stove for about 20 min. and added a little corn starch and water to thicken it up. Then I poured it over the chicken and baked it on a foil lined cookie sheet for about 20 min. It came out perfectly. Very sticky and good. My husband ate ALL of it. Thanks Sandy!
I reduced the olive oil to 1 tablespoon and doubled the remaining sauce ingredients, then simmered the mixture on the stove top for about 15 minutes until it thickened. The sauce was poured over large chunks of boneless skinless chicken and baked for an hour. I served the chicken on a bed of noodles. It was delicious. And I already had all of the ingredients on hand.
This is an EXCELLENT recipe!I just use skinless chicken breasts or bone in thighs which are really the best, the bone gives lots of flavor. I did tweak it a bit. I was out of soy sauce and I had A-1 teryaki steak marinade and it made it INCREDIBLE! To that I also added a little bit of orange zest and a little sqeeze of the orange half that I zested and it was so good! I've since made it with soy sauce and it is still really good, but if you happen to try the teriayki marinade instead and add the orange zest and juice you will not be dissapointed! I have made this about 10 times in the past 4 months and shared the recipe with several friends and they all love it.
I found the trick to getting the sauce to caramelize. Lay a piece of foil just on the top of your baking dish during baking. Turn the chicken about every 20 to 30 minutes to coat with sauce. This dish requires 1 hour & 45 minutes to 2 hours baking time to complete the caramelization process.
EXCELLENT!
Just made it. It is the best Carmelized chicken I have ever had. I did what some reviews suggested and cooked glaze on stove top for 10 minutes adding cornstartch and about three shakes of red pepper flakes. Used 5 large chicken breasts instead. cooked for 45 minut at 350 and reglazed it every 10 minutes. Glaze amount is well than enough. Will make this a regular dish in my house :0)
I couldn't get mine to caramelize either. I'm sure it would have been 100x better had they caramelized as they were supposed to. I did read a bunch of reviews and other people were trying to use the recipe with chicken breasts. There is one review that gives other directions on how to make the sauce specifically for chicken breasts... I followed this way and although the sauce became thick it did NOT caramelize. Next time I'm going to try the original recipe... it sure smelled devine
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut up into small pieces to serve over rice. I found that the sauce caramelized better if I cooked it down seperately and then added it to the chicken. Since it really doesn't carmelize until the "last minute" on the chicken, there is a danger of over-cooking (which I did and it was my fault...not the recipe's) so be careful out there! Next time I will add some ginger and hot red pepper to make it more like General Tsao chicken...can't wait! Thanks Sandy for sharing.
I made a 9x13 dish of boneless skinless breasts. I followed the modifications for the sauce (I too wanted a thicker sauce) by the reviewer named Meredith, except I used only 1/4 c. soy sauce and added 1T sugar to cut the wang from using honey (maybe b/c I used raw honey?). Let the sauce reduce on stovetop while the breasts cook in oven for 15 minutes covered with foil. Remove chicken from oven, mop up any water from the dish, then pour sauce all over chicken and bake uncovered for 20 minutes. Very delicious. If you want an even thicker sauce, reserve half of your sauce rather than pouring over chicken, and continue reducing sauce over stovetop while chicken is baking.
These turned out good. I did not change the sauce but I did change the method I used to prepare them. First I dredged wings in just a bit of flour and refrigerated for 1 hour. I baked the wings for about 20 mins, and then brushed sauce on the chicken baked 20 min. turned and repeated. They really caramelized with this method. Make sure to use foil and spray with cooking spray.
Absolutely Fabulous! Did not have the 1 cup of honey (I used approximately over 1/2 cup) but found that the recipe was still sweet and was able to caramelized. I would recommend the Sauce Soja Soy Sauce (great flavor, little salt) found in Asian markets...my family found that this particular brand isn't overpowering and is great for marinades.
I made these for my husband's 50th birthday party in October. I ran out of these wings so quickly that I knew that they were terrific. I have made them for other parties and gatherings and they still are the first to disappear. EVERYONE loves them!!
I have been looking for a good General Tso's type chicken, and this sauce was great. I breaded chunks of chicken breast in cornstarch and seasoning salt and cooked in a large skillet. Then i cooked and thickened the sauce, adding a dash of ginger and about a 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes. I halved the recipe, but added an additional T of ketchup. Drain chicken on paper towels, place back in skilled, and pour sauce over chicken and simmer to desired consistency. This came out slightly spicy and delicious; served with white rice and broccoli. My husbands favorite chinese sauce recipe so far!
Used skinless, boneless chicken breasts, and for two people, used 1-1/2 pounds. Thinking a full recipe of the sauce would be better than cutting those ingredients in half, I put them in a saucepan with 2 T of corn starch and simmered for 15 minutes, then dumped the chicken pieces (2" cubes) into the sauce, then into the baking pan. Baked 45 minutes covered at 375 then 10 minutes uncovered. Next time, will cut the ingredients for the sauce in half as well. Maybe add some pineapple? Served with baked rice, green salad and "No Salad Dressing Salad Dressing" from the Allrecipe site. Very satisfactory meal.
This was delicious! I cut down the recipe and only used 2 chicken breasts. I simmered the glaze on the stove top for 15 minutes and then poured it over the chicken in a 8x8 glass baking dish. I cooked it at 400 for 25 mins. turning the chicken over every 5 to 10 minutes or so. It was really tasty and it was the perfect consistency. YUM!
Great!!! I did thicken the sauce with a little Corn Starch and water on the stove before putting on the chicken. Also used chicken breast, this was great, easy to fix and everyone liked it. Thank you
Wonderful! I used a cut up chicken so I could feed the whole family. I fried it a bit first and also added a bit of minced ginger to the sauce. We all thought it was finger lickin good.
This is delicious, BUT cooking the sauce on top of the stove first is a MUST in order to get the sauce to caramelize in the oven. You can also substitute your favorite store-bought BBQ sauce for the ketchup for a nice, smoky flavor. I used 3/4 cup BBQ sauce, 3/4 cup honey, 1/2 cup soy and chopped garlic cooked on the stove for about 15 min. I have used this over skinless boneless breasts as well as chicken thighs. Pour the sauce over the chicken and cook 375 for about 45 min. Terrific!!
LOVED IT! I used Meredith's review advice and made the sauce the way she instructed so it's thicker and plentiful. But I also added 2 tbl. corn starch. The sauce thickened beautifully! I used chicken thighs and legs (10 pieces). I sprinkled worcestershire sauce on the chicken and baked it for 45 minutes, while I was making the sauce on the stove top. Then I drained the juices from the chicken and poured the sauce over all the pieces. I covered it back up and put it in for 15 more minutes. Took the cover off and baked for 20 more minutes. It was perfect! I served with steamed white rice. There was a lot of extra sauce that everyone drizzled over the rice. It was delicious! My kids had seconds!
The sauce/marinade in this recipe is delicious. I actually made it using chicken breast tenders rather than wings and it came out great!
My chicken wings never caramelized. the sauce was anything but sticky and gooey. I turned up the heat to 450 degrees after the first 30 minutes. Wings still didn't caramelize so I removed from the pan after another 30 minutes, put into another without the sauce and broiled for 5 minutes. Got raves from my friends at our football party.
While the glaze was good, cooking it in "fatty" type of chicken parts made it way too greasy. I tried this again with boneless skinless breasts instead of chicken parts with skin. It still came out with a runny sauce. I had reserved some of the glaze, thickened it on the stove top, and serve it as a dipping sauce which was good.
Oh my gosh! This sauce is made for your tastebuds!!! I used this sauce on ALL kinds of chicken! Whole chickens, thighs, breasts etc...This is definitely a family favorite! I'm glad we found it!! We have already made this dish several times! You should give this one a try!
Followed this exactly except I used legs and boneless breast filets. I was awesome served over rice. My two and a half year old took one bite and said "mmm yummy".
These were amazing! I did do a few things differently but stuck true to the recipe otherwise. Like other reviewers I boiled the sauce first to thicken it up, thus ensuring a truly "sticky" chicken wing. (You also want to pat the chicken dry with a paper towel before you add the sauce to it, otherwise it will just slide right off.) Into the sauce I added a dash of sesame oil and a few sprinkles of five-spice powder and onion powder. As this sauce has lots of honey in it you are going to want to cover the pan with foil for the first 45 minutes of baking, or they will surely burn. Since my additions made it a decidedly Asian flavor I topped with toasted sesame seeds and some scallions when they came out of the oven. Sooo fantastic!!! My boyfriend said "Wow" when he saw them. Even without my additions I can tell they will be great and I will make them the original way next time :) Thanks so much Sandy, for this great recipe!!!
We loved this sauce, Sandy! It tasted just like the sauce used at our favorite Asian restaurant. They do a teriyaki chicken that's to die for, and this is it exactly! I cut chicken breasts into strips and baked with the sauce, then sprinkled with sesame seeds.I served with house fried rice and stir fry veggies. Thanks so much for sharing this delicious recipe with us.
This sauce is excellent! I have made it multiple times and it always turns out excellent. I have not used it on chicken wings but on quail.
To make it a little bit more oriental tasting, add some fresh ginger to the marinade. To caramelize the chicken, two important rules you must follow: 1- Do not crowd your pan. This will "sweat" the chicken, which means the chicken juice will come out and make the dish runny. 2- Cook the chicken at room temperature. This will help the meat to be cooked more uniform.
A pretty good and easy wing recipe. Boil the sauce down in a sauce pan to less then 1/2 first and then put it in the oven with the wings and the result will be closer to what was probably intended.
Awesome!! Used boneless breasts and pork chops. Cooked sauce on stovetop and used 1/2 cup honey + some brown sugar. 1/4 cup soy and 1/4 cup teriyaki, then added 2 tlb cornstarch into about 1/4 cup water to thicken. Poured over meat and cooked like directed SO good, put over fried rice recipe from this site.
Very easy to put together . It resembles my own sweet and sour marinade. Everyone liked it.
I made this recipe with 1 lb. of skinless boneless breasts and cooked it for 25 minutes. The chicken came out very tender and had great flavor. There was alot of extra sauce in the pan which could be used as gravy or put it over white rice.
As others have stated, this sauce is too runny: adding cornstarch & boiling on the stove until thickened before pouring over the chicken solves the problem. I made this a third time using large, bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts. I rubbed with salt, pepper and garlic powder on and under the skin and let them sit while I cooked the sauce. I added another minced garlic clove, upped the ketchup to 1/2 c., lowered the honey to 1/2 c., skipped the olive oil and added a dash of Frank's red hot sauce. I did not use cornstarch this time, but brought the mixture to boiling, reduced to simmer, then cooked, stirring frequently till the sauce thickened - approx. 10 minutes. I brushed the underside of the breasts & under the skin with the sauce, placed them in a 13x9 glass baking dish, then poured the remaining sauce over them. I baked them in at 375 for 45 minutes, starting to check for doneness at about 35 minutes. The meat was tender and delicious. I served it with baked vegetable kabobs bought in the grocery produce dept. I seasoned them with olive oil cooking spray, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and oregano, then baked them in a separate pan, along with the chicken for the last 15 minutes. I turned the kabobs after about 10 minutes. I left them in the oven for another 7 minutes after removing the chicken and letting it rest.
YUM!!
This sauce is delicious! Like most of the reviewers, I cooked it stove top first. I had the chicken in the oven while the sauce cooked. I then poured half of the sauce on the chicken (I used leg quarters), cooked for about 20 min, and then poured the rest of the sauce on the chicken and cooked the rest of the way. I did not add any cornstarch or flour and it caramelized very well like this. Can't wait for the leftovers!
I have made this chicken three times and my husband and three year old son love it! I used chicken legs with the skin removed and baste it every 15 min. The sauce is great!
I used bone-in, skin-on thighs. I lifted the skin up and brushed a small amount of the glaze onto the raw meat, then sprinkled dried granulated garlic onto the glazing, and then repositioned the skin back, covering the garlic/glaze. That's the only very minor change. Everything else was as stated and it is Oh, so good... Served on long grain white rice with broiled asparagus and a Chinese Cucumber salad. So simple, so affordable, so good.
Use your meat thermometer to bake this chicken perfectly and the sauce will do the rest. Delicious and easy! Reviewers who modified this recipe for skinless, boneless chicken got it right ~ great job! I will definitely make this one again and again.
I made this for dinner tonight and the family gave it a thumbs up - even my 5 year old! In reading some other reviews, I cut down the soy sauce to 1/4 cup and I'm glad I did or else it would've been to salty. I used chicken breasts and should've cut down the time to 40 minutes, but the husband was late coming home, but it was still delicious. The sauce was still runny, not caramelized, but the chicken was well coated and the sauce was excellent on the mashed potatoes. Will definately keep this recipe and make it again!
These are excellent! Used wings - separated into two pieces at joint. Followed advice from another reviewer by making sauce with cornstarch first. Rave reviews from friends. Will be making them again for the Saints/Colts Superbowl party. WHO DAT!
Excellent recipe! I tweaked it after reading other reviews. Instead of using 1 cup of honey, I used 1/2 cup of honey and 1/2 cup maple syrup and used the LIGHT soy sauce. I added all ingredients and cooked in microwave for 3 minutes and I added corn starch (1 tablespoon with just a bit of water) and add to the mix and cooked in microwave for another 2 minutes and then I added this to the chicken. I first cooked the chicken 30 minutes and then I added the sauce and cooked another 30 minutes, while bastsing it in between and sauce did carmelize. Perfect!
This would be a good recipe with the addition of some cornstarch to thicken the sauce so that it will carmelize the chicken while baking. As written, the sauce stays very thin and does not carmelize the meat. I recommend mixing the sauce together in a saucepan and add in about 2 Tbsp. of cornstarch mixed with some water. Once this thickens up it can be poured over the chicken to bake. Also, I prefer using skinless, boneless breasts, thighs and drumsticks. You'll get more of the sauce flavor if the skin is removed before cooking.
Usually I make recipes exactly as stated before reviewing, but this is the exception. Tasted the sauce before pouring over the chicken, and it was SOOOO salty from the soy sauce, that I needed to do something, because salt will not come out. I added some vinegar, I had balsamic on hand, and then some lemon juice,also we like spicy foods, so added cayenne pepper also. It was much better taste then. Baked for 20 min then turned up the heat to 450 and returned to oven to crisp up the skin, about 15 min till done. Was really a wonderful tasting dish, and VERY moist. Will make this many more times.
Threw some boneless, skinlesss chicken thighs in the bottom of the crock pot. Poured the sauce over and cooked for three hours on low. ( I added some onion flakes and a pinch of pepper flakes for some heat) Pulled the chicken out. Added a slurry of 4 teaspoons cornstarch and 6 tablespoons of water and bumped the heat to high until the sauce got thick. Served over rice. So good. So easy. Everyone liked it. I have also tried it per Meredith on the reviews and it wasn't as good.
This was very nice but a little disappointing. The sauce was mild and certainly didn’t overpower the chicken flavor, but I wish it had more oomf. After reading the reviews about the sauce not thickening, I started the sauce on the stovetop before pouring it over the chicken. I also basted the chicken wings with the sauce every ten minutes to get the coating I was hoping for.
I tried this recipe for the first time last night. My husband is very picky when it comes to chicken wins and how they are prepared. It was absolutely delicous, he even called me at work this morning and asked me if I would prepare it again for dinner tonight. This one is a KEEPER !!
Good points-Easy to make, 9/10 ingredients on hand and it's chicken. Bad points-I think it takes longer to have the sauce "caramelize or thicken." The sauce tastes like teriyaki if you like teriyaki. I reduced the honey to reduce the sweetness. Overall this recipe is overrated. I will not make it again.
First off, I wouldn't follow the first recommended review that changes the ingredients to make the sauce thicker. I followed that the first few times and the sauce never thickened and had a bitter taste, but was 'okay'. Then one night I was in a hurry and ended up following the exact recipe and the sauce still didn't thicken, but tasted FANTASTIC. it really helped including more honey and less ketchup minus tabasco sauce. Just mixed together and poured over chicken without heating on stove. We can't get enough of that flavor!
Quick, easy and delicous. Try it with some couscous! Rhino333
Great! I put mine in the crockpot. Very nice teriyaki honey flavor. Great with mashed potatoes.
This is a delicious recipe, although I could hardly taste the honey and added more when it was on my plate! lol. Definitely a recipe to try if you haven't already. Very quick and easy too!
Wonderful!! Everyone just raved about how good it was. I did cook the sauce first, and added a few tablespoons of brown sugar, and substituted teriyaki for soy sauce. A new favorite!!
I used 14 chicken wing drumettes with skins on. Like most reviewers, the drippings did not carmelize. But the coating on the chicken browned nicely. I took the left over sauce (left in the pan after cooking) and simmered it on the stove top (without cornstarch) and that carmelized it within 15 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was great. I took the advice of another reviewer and covered the pan with foil for the first 40 minutes; I am glad I did. I also added cornstarch to the pan juices when it was done to have some gravy. I will definitely make this again.
I used this recipe with chicken bottoms instead of wings. The flavor was delicious and caramalized beautifully - it looked and tasted great.
Amazing! My whole family love it. No leftovers. We put it over rice. Did not exactly caramelize, but delicious. This is going in my recipe box.
SO DELICIOUS. Added roasted sesame seeds to the sauce and rubbed the chicken with salt and pepper beforehand to marinate. No cover, and sauce caramelized perfectly in 1 hr. Took advice of a reviewer and broiled for a few minutes at the end, which was wonderful (just be careful not to burn it). I used chunks of skinless, boneless ch. breasts, but left in oven for 1hr anyway so sauce would thicken, and i ended up overcooking the chicken-- i'm going to try larger pieces stuffed with apple, and also with drumsticks for my barbecue-obsessed brother.
Followed Crankerchick's instructions & used skinned chicken breasts. My husband really enjoyed it! Stay by the stove when boiling the sauce. It could easily boil over (it didn't because I kept an eye on it). This recipe is a keeper!
Delish! When served to company with basmati rice and broccoli they asked for seconds. Precooked the sauce with 2 Tbls. cornstarch in 1/4 cup water until thickened, then poured it over the chicken before it went into the oven. This should be good over pork too. Thanks, Sandy. This one is a keeper. ;)
Simple 6 ingredient recipe that yields superb wings, but the only thing that should be modified is the baking instructions. I baked them that way and the sauce dripped off leaving only a transparent film on the wings, which wasn't very tasty. I made it again because I love the taste of the sauce, only this time using a technique I use for baby back ribs. Let them marinate in the slow cookers 5-6 hours on low, pouring sauce over them every once in a while. Then switch them to your broiler on an aluminum-foil-covered cookie sheet, and watch them closely, to bake them just enough so they're nice and crisp instead of slimey. This takes me 5 to 10 minutes. The flavour is so much more intense thanks to the slow cooker!
I made this dish this past weekend--I cooked the sauce on the stove top like others suggested and used the same ingredients with the following change: added freshly grated ginger to the sauce and omitted the oil and salt and pepper from the sauce. I poured the sauce over the chicken and cooked at 375 degrees for 45 minutes covered with foil and then took the foil off and lowered the temperature to 350 degrees for another 20 minutes. the sauce thickened and carmelized and was oh so sticky. everyone loved it!
excellent chicken! very easy recipe.
This is a definite "go-to" recipe. It's easy but very flavorful! Changes based on other reviews: use 1/4 cup soy sauce (instead of 1/2 cup) & 1/2 cup honey (instead of 1 cup). Heat the marinade first and add a little cornstarch to thicken.When baking, turn chicken at the halfpoint & baste every 15 minutes.
This was good. I enjoyed not having to go to the store to buy any of the ingredients. Also, I used chicken legs and thighs and not wings. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe wasn't as good as I tho't it would be. I skinned the chicken as one reviewer suggested. I used thighs and legs and pierced the meat and turned it several times while baking. I'm not sure I would make this again as it didnot caramelize except around the edge of the dish and I had to open up windows and start the fan to disperse the strong smells in the house.
Really good - a nice change from the usual "buffalo" wings. I omitted the oil, because I felt that the wings would produce enough fat. I also broiled these for a few minutes at the end of the cooking time. I think omitting the oil & broiling helped these get crispy & carmelized (and not soggy). I made this recipe as well as the Candied Garlic Wings recipe from this site on the same night for a "taste test" - and we agreed that this one was better (more flavorful - must be the ketchup!)
I am stretching here with 3 stars...but have to admit, part of the blame lies with me. I followed others suggestions: cut back on the honey - added more garlic - I basted the chicken every 15 minutes to keep it from burning up. But I used leg quarters instead of wings...and they looked wonderful (caramel colored) and smelled great too, but the skin was very slimmy - yuck. We had to take the skin off as it was not edible, but in doing so removed the flavor. I also used thigh pieces and before cooking I removed the skin. These pieces were much better, but beware of burning. Without the skin and with the sugar in the honey, they are very likely burn. And I hope you LOVE the smell of burnt soy and honey, because you'll smell it for hours! =))
Yummo! I added some cider vinegar to the mix along with my ususal garlic and onion powders. I then broiled the various chicken parts I had until the skin was nicely carmalized. (about ten minutes on each side) From there I put the chicken in the oven with the sauce. Amazingly good recipe that my whole family loved! Thanks so much!
Very easy and so yummy!! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts. My husband loved it. I will be making this one again!
After I made this dish for my husband the compliments were flying! Great tasting and so easy to make! Next time I'll have to make more so we can try them the next day.
Very good! I used chicken legs.
I followed the suggestions on how to make more sauce, which I was happy with. I used boneless chicken breast, and cooked it for 40 min. at 350. It came out dry, so I'll have to dry it again at a reduced time. Overall, a tasty dish.
Wow! These were amazing! They tasted as good as they looked, plus the recipe was super easy. I'll be making this a lot. Thank You!
I used this recipe on some ribs and baked them recently and they came out great. I added a tad bit more honey, but not much. I will be using this recipe again.
Made with meredith's suggestions... was fantastic, my husband complimented it, which he usually just eats if he likes, not often does the actual comment come out. Kids all ate it too... Will definitely use again.
I consider myself a good cook that can follow directions and make good dishes......but this did not work for me. It never carmalized and ended up a watery broth or something. Maybe I should have read the reviews better and did like many and cooked the sauce on the stove top first.
This is a great, no fuss recipe! I have used the sauce with different cuts of chicken and it works great. We especially like it with Thighs and legs...yum!
This is a great recipe. It tasted good. I did need to add some cayenne pepper to it to balance out the sweetness a bit. I was also expecting the sauce to thicken but it never did. Beware of how long you cook the chicken. Mine was done in 40 minutes at 375 degrees using legs and thighs. Next time I plan on marinating the chicken overnight then throwing it all in the oven again. This would also be an excellent glaze for grilled meats.
YUM!! I realized as I was getting the ingredients out that I didn't have any soy sauce, so I used balsamic vinegar instead (I also left out the ketchup). It was unbelievable! I sprinkled the chicken with sesame seeds before putting it in the oven, then served it with jasmine rice and steamed broccolli. My kids kept asking for more. I went out and bought a huge bottle of soy sauce so I can make it again!
I made this recipe from a Company's Coming cookbook and it is delicious. Even better if you marinade the chicken for the day. You can use the extra sauce over rice.
This was a hit, even with my very picky eater (10yr old son). I added a little extra garlic just because we LOVE garlic, but otherwise did not alter the ingredients. I followed the suggestion of others and made the sauce on the stovetop first - bringing it to a rolling boil then immediately removing from heat and pouring over the chicken. I used 2lbs chicken wings and 1lb chicken drumettes (my son prefers those over wings) and baked at 400 degrees in a clear glass dish for about 25-30 mins, turning and basting chicken once half way through, and basting only again about 5 minutes before they were done. Will DEFINITELY make again, as these were sticky, flavorful, easy, and a hit!
I made exactly as written, but used a whole chicken bone-in pieces instead of just wings. The pieces with the skin intact, carmelized beautifully making presentation very, very nice for company. I did not cover, did not turn However, I DID baste about every 15 minutes and left in a the oven (turned off) for about a half hour longerm after my chicken was donem while I stir-fried some snow peas & matchstick carrots to go with. Similar, but much less overpowering soy flavor than a Teriyaki. LOVED the chicken cut up over rice with the veggies and sauce all together. Will make again FOR SURE intentionally using more than wings and "all mixed up".
Iappreciate this recipe, but because ofmy husband's needs will use Meridith's adjustments and as I have to eliminate salt where I can to keep in the catsup I'll use low sodium soy sauce, can't wait. Thanks
Very tender and moist. The sauce didn't caramelize for me even with cooking it in a pot first. Excellent flavor that wasn't too much like BBQ sauce, more reminiscent of a Chinese chicken. Very good!
