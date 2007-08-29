Caramelized Baked Chicken

Roast chicken pieces with sticky, sweet and tangy coating.

Recipe by Sandy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Mix together the oil, soy sauce, ketchup, honey, garlic, salt and pepper. Pour over the chicken.

  • Bake in preheated oven for one hour, or until sauce is caramelized.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 1307.2mg. Full Nutrition
