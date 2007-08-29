Caramelized Baked Chicken

OK, so I always read the recipe, then a few reviews and make changes if I feel like it, I know this irks some reviewers, but here's what I did differently... We have VERY strong flavored local honey, and 1 cup would've been overpowering (and expensive!)... So I did a half cup honey and half cup brown sugar, added a good glug of molasses, and I used butter instead of oil. My thought process for this substitutions was to create more of a "caramel" on the stovetop by simmering (almost boiling!) for about 10 mins. When I still wanted it thicker, I added a slurry of 1ts cornstarch + 1Tb h2o and continued simmering a few mins more... This worked beautifully. Flavor-wise, the only thing I added was the juice of 1/4 lemon and a squeeze of ginger paste which I feel really brightened the flavors. I have been on a teriyaki/kalbi kick lately and this fit right in! Will def make again, but only with my changes or it would've been way too thin and liquidy rather than as caramelly as it turned out. I used boneless thighs this time, and would definitely recommend this but I will surely try it on wings as called for very soon. Oh, and I like things super saucy so I made the full amt for 1.5# chicken and it was way too much sauce... I refrigerated half... so FYI proportions given are plenty generous.