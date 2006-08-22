California Chicken
This recipe is great for summertime veggies from the garden, and quick too!
After a few changes this was wonderful. I made a lime cilatro marinade for the chicken(olive oil,lime juice,cilantro, and garlic) and let it marinade for a few hours, then when i cooked it i put a couple of sprigs of cilatro on it then the tomato and cheese and i took some canned black olives chopped them up and added them on top. The family loved it.Read More
Made this dish as is and it was a little too bland for us. I like the concept though, especially with the fresh veggies. Next time I'll add a little garlic seasoning to the chicken and spice it up by using pepper jack cheese.Read More
Absolutley mouth-watering! I took the advice of other reviewers and marinated the chicken in olive oil, garlic and lime juice before cooking in the skillet. I used the marinade to brown the chicken in the skillet instead of using additional olive oil. The only addition I will add next time will be to place cooked bacon on top of the chicken before baking in the oven. This recipe is definitely a keeper. I served it with rice pilaf and a fresh salad.
I adored this recipe! I definitely recommend making it as soon as you can! It is quick and easy and will certainly be added to my list of favorites. I did marinate the chicken in olive oil and a little lemon juice as recommended and I added a clove of minced garlic to the marinade. I then sauteed it in the marinade and also added 1/2 of a sweet onion sliced. I used pre-shredded mexican cheese as well and loved how the flavors all mixed together. Don't leave out the avocado! I wasn't too sure about it but did it anyway and now I am excited about trying more things with avocado. It was the crowning touch. Yum!
This tastes great and is so simple to prepare. I changed it a tiny bit and grilled the chicken after marinating it in olive oil, lemon juice and lemon pepper. I then popped it in the oven for a few minutes to melt the cheese. After it was put together I added a few sprigs of cilantro. YUM.
I only made two changes to this recipe (but I'm sure it's great the way it is). I added just a little garlic to the chicken (we love garlic) and I grilled the chicken instead of sauteing. I agree with others that it may be easier to dice the tomato (and even the avocado) to make sure you have all the ingredients in one bite. Excellent and easy recipe!
This dish was fantastic with several varying flavors. I took past suggestions and marinated the chicken in olive oil, lime juice, black pepper and onion powder. Instead of adding a slice of tomatoe and avocado, I made guacamole with avocado, salsa, cilantro and a little bit of salt to taste. I garnished it with some cilantro. It had an excellent flavor.
This was an awesome and unique way to prepare chicken. A good way to mix things up a bit when you tend to make chicken the same way all the time. This was a great meal! The avacados started turning black once I cut them so I would recommend cutting them RIGHT BEFORE you serve the chicken.
I LOVE this recipe! The previous reviews were helpful too--it defnitely needed the added flavor of the cilantro/lime. My kids love it, too. They even eat the avacado, something they're not "used to"!
I love tomato and avocado, and when mixed with the cheese and tender chicken the flavors of this recipe were delicious! I did't cook the chicken all the way through in the pan since cooking it in the oven would finish it off...I like my chicen to be very tender...and my guests were able to cut it with a fork. I served this dish with corn on the cob and home-made stuffing. Everybody raved!
This was excellent...I seasoned the chicken with salt pepper garlic and tyme...browned it in olive oil..put a lid on the pan let it finish cooking...added the cheese tomato, put the lid back on for a minute or so to melt the cheese then the avocado...the entire family loved it...will be making this over and over maybe with bacon next time.
This was yummy. Squeezed lime juice onto chicken and fresh cilantro before tomato and cheese. Very simple :)
Recipe is good but I like my version of California chicken better, which is marinated in Lawrys Hawaiian marinade, then topped with swiss or jack cheese and avocados or guac.
We really enjoyed this dish...The key to making this dish really good is to marinate the chicken breast in olive oil, cilantro, lime juice and some garlic (as suggested by other reviewers)... over night is best but marinate at least 4-6 hours. We made this both ways and a long marinate really makes this dish! We marinated the first set of chicken 2 hours and it was ok....didn't use all the chicken and kept in marinate overnight and the chicken was moist with a wonderful lime/cilantro favor through out. Didn't use onion powder We carmalized some sliced onion and put the avocado's on top of the onions..... YUMM! Cut the avocado right before serving... if necessary and sprinkle some lime or lemon juice on the slices to keep from turning brown so fast. All the flavors really go well together. Thank you Ingrid for sharing with us.
Great recipe and easy. I too, marinated the chicken in lime and olive oil. I cooked some onions in olive oil along with southwest seasonings I had and cooked it with the chicken. It caramelized well and added some great flavor. Just had the leftovers for lunch today and it tasted as good as it did last night. This one is a keeper. Easy and delicious!
Admittedly, I did not follow the recipe as written...I did marinate the chicken in cilantro-garlic-lime-etc...I wish I'd have just grilled the chicken after marinating all day cause that part was great! I cannot imagine how bland this would have been without. Just the toppings were a bit too bland for our tastes. IF I try it again I'll marinate the chicken longer & possibly reserve some marinade to dress the tomatoes & avocados. Needs a sauce of some sort, like hollandaise or even chicken gravy would be nice, but way too bland as written.
This dish ia amazing!!!! So easy to make.. yet sophisticated. I did make a few changes. i simmered the chicken breast in a mixture of shallots, lime juice and cilantro until cooked. I also use one full avocado for each chicken breast. The rest of the recipe was the same. Will be cooking this again.
Loved it! followed some of the marinating suggestions from others with EVOO,limejuice, cilantro and garlic and it was wonderful. Will definintely become one of my guest dishes!!
I tasted really good but I think next time I might make a montery jack cheese sauce to drizzle over the chicken and rice. Everyone liked it though and its really really easy
My husband adored this! I kicked the spice up a notch by seasoning my chicken breasts with a generous supply of cumin, chili pepper, and a few drops of Texas Pete....then wrapped them in foil and baked for 60 minutes at 350. Then proceeded with the cheese/avo/tomato stack and broiled until bubbly. Delish!
EXCELLENT!! I did take other's advice tho. I marinated in lime juice, olive oil, pepper, and onion powder for about 2 hours before putting in the skillet! I made this with some lime cilantro rice and my husband loved loved loved it!!! Will make it again!
This was pretty good. Next time I will use garlic instead of onion powder.
love this recipe, except I use a can of Rotel diced tomatoes, instead of the fresh tomatoes. Then place the chicken breast with toppings on a bed of Uncle Ben's long grain and wild rice...
I marinated the chicken for a couple of hours in tequila,lime juice,rice vinegar and minced onion but didn't otherwise change any ingredients. To save on the mess and heat I added the cheese and tomato to the chicken in the skillet and covered on low until the cheese melted. This was very good and a simple meal with some Lime Cilantro Rice.
I really loved this dish but made a few minor adjustments. First I did as a lot of others did and marinated the chicken (breasts sliced in half) in evoo, onion powder, garlic salt, pepper and lime juice. I then pan seared it all in the oil mix. Next i placed in oven with slices of (cooked) bacon on them then the tomato and then the cheese. Plated and topped them off with avocado. NOTE: do not use Florida avocados!! they are horribly tough and lacking flavor. I served with white rice, also did try chopped tomatoes and avocados in with the rice as an alternative and it worked out nicely. Great flavors in this dish.. will definitely be making this again. Thank you Ingrid!!
YUMMY! I took a few of the reviews, and marinated it in lemon(didn't have lime), oil, cilantro, and 3 tablespoons of salt(brine) for about 2 hours. Then browned(not cooked) it(not adding oil) with a slice of bacon for each breast. Once browned, placed in a baking dish, topping with the bacon, tomato, and cheese....covered then baked for 20 minutes. The chicken breast was juicy, and had tons of flavor.
I really loved this recipe! My husband has asked me to make this at least once a week. It is so fast and easy to make. The only thing different I did was used lots of garlic while grilling the chicken. Other than that it was amazing, served with green beans and yellow rice on the side. Delicious!
I made a marinade out of lime juice, cilantro, olive oil and some chili powder as someone else suggested and then we cooked it on the grill. It was super tasty-made cilantro lime rice(had a lot of limes around) and black beans to go with it, great meal!
I was having such a hard time thinking of something to make and I hate plain chicken! This was the best fix! So good and SO easy to make...
Unbelievable with bacon. Kids and hubs can't get enough!!
This was good. I did make a couple of changes just based on preference. I marinated the chicken in olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic and rosemary for a while. I omitted the onion powder since we don't like onion.
Marinated in olive oil, minced garlic and lemon juice. Saute chicken in marinate. Chopped tomato and avocado instead of topping as slices
LOVED IT! Even my son who hates cooked tomato loved it. I had to use shredded Montery Jack cheese which worked out just as well. Next time I think I'll try marinating the chicken but it was great just as it was.
It was simple, easy, yet very delicious!
an absolute knockout! Especially with pepperjack cheese. very quick, very easy, great fallback for fast weekday dinners.
Five stars hands down! I marinated the chicken in the cilantro, minced garlic, lime juice, olive oil and sliced up some onions. Then I sauteed the everything but the chicken, but the mixture into a glass baking dish, seared the chicken and threw it on top of the onions/sauce mixture. I didn't have the cheese it called for so I used cheddar. Layered thinly sliced tomatoes & cheese, baked for 15 minutes and then threw chopped up avocado on top. I mixed the chopped avocado in lime juice to keep it from oxidizing, or whatever it is called when it turns brown. My husband and son loved it and we will eat it again.
Needs garlic I think, but sooo yummy! Will make again.
This was such a fantastic, easy recipe. We really enjoyed the chicken. It was so moist, and tender. I did marinade the chicken like some had suggested. Thanks for a great recipe!!
This is a really good recipe. However, it is SO much better if you marinate the chicken in lime/cilantro/garlic first.
Added some garlic and onion powder to the chicken. I definitely add tomatoes, bacon, avocado and either monterey jack or mozzarella cheese.
This was simple and delicious! Marinated the chicken as others suggested in lime, olive oil, and garlic. Did not come out dry at all! Maybe I'll add cilantro next time. Do not skip the avocado! This would also make a delicous chicken sandwich! Husband and 6yo son approved. Will make again!
I've made this multiple times, and my latest made me remember why I love this dish so much. Instead of cooking in a skillet, I grilled the chicken. Also, instead of monterey jack, I used scamorza, and I used piccadilly tomato slices. Also, instead of cutting the avocado slices length wise to keep uniformity, I opted for smaller slices and cut through the width. Using the smaller tomatoes and having smaller bits of avocado let you get everything in each bite. I still have yet to add bacon to the recipe, which would instantly make this god-like.
Like one reviewer mentioned, making a marinade of olive oil, garlic, cilantro, and lime really helps.
Awesome. Another add-on is to top it all off with a bit of hollandaise sauce. I had a friend who used to do that and it was amazing.
Oh my goodness, this recipe is so simple and so good that I've already made it twice this week. I subbed the chicken breast for the meatless kind and used mozzarella cheese because that's what I had on hand. The second time I made it, I added a light layer of hot sauce beneath the tomato for some extra zip. A new favourite!
recommend marinating, too. Delicious!
This is a quick and yummy recipe. This is the first one from this site that we've tried and we loved it. We had it with white rice and a green salad!
Very good! Nice change from ordinary chicken. Love the tomatoes.
This is one of my favorite recipes. Follow the directions and you can't go wrong!
My husband and I loved this recipe. I didn't change a thing and it was very easy to make and was absolutely delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
This was very good a keeper. Used the lime, olive oil and ciilatro marinade as someone else suggested I let it marinade about 4 hours but could have done it longer maybe overnight and all day. cooked it on the grill for 35 minutes and topped it with cilantro, tomato then 2 slices of cheese. Then after taking off the grill right before eating added black olives and avacado
So easy, simple, and tastes great! For an added kick I use pepper jack cheese.
This meal was super easy and really tasted great. I did marinate the chicken in the cilantro lime marinade as suggested by other reviewers and it turned out really flavorful.
I will be making this dish over n over again! It was delicious and it doesn't matter what kind of cheese i used! (I mixed it up, using shredded and single cheese). Thank you for the recipe!
This is quite delicious and quite easy. I also marinated the chicken ahead in lime/olive oil like several have suggested.
was ok, but a little bland for us. Will definitely spice it up some next time
GReat! I used canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh ones. I also marinated it for about 1/2 hour in lime juice and cilantro.
Good basis for a great recipe. I marinated the chicken breasts in lime juice, a little soy sauce and some ginger before grilling. The grill and marinade makes it taste wonderful. Its also good served with fresh pea pods and a light pasta salad
This was very good. I didn't have a tomato so I just had the cheese and avacado, and it was still wonderful. I did it a little differently: I used fat free Swiss cheese, and I marinated the chicken in olive oil, crushed garlic, lemons, and lemon pepper seasoning for about 4 hours . Very healthy and very tasty! Can't wait to try it with tomatoes!
Fantastic! TRY it! Stayed true to the recipe except I marinated the chicken...juicy and DELICIOUS!!! Sounds strange but WOW, what a taste!!!
loved this recipe will make it again, next time we thought we might try adding some cooked bacon under the cheese.
Simple to make! Tastes great! Marinades chicken in lemon juice, minced garlic, olive oil and onion soup mix (a bit) in fridge for a bit.
Delicious!
So delicious and so easy to prepare! This is my first review on allrecipes.com. The chicken came out so moist (it was not fully cooked through while on the pan) and I've opted for Emmental cheese since I haven't found any Monterey Jack after moving to Sweden. So healthy and so delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
Loved it! I love avocado and this was an awesome way to change up chicken. I marinated the chicken in Italian dressing for about an hour before hand. My husband isn't an avocado fan, so I put some bacon on his instead. He enjoyed that equally well. I didn't bother putting it in the oven, just assembled and covered the pan for a few minutes to let the cheese melt. Turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!
Super easy, tasty recipe. I marinated the chicken in olive oil, lime juice, onion powder adding garlic, cayenne, oregano, parsley and paprika for flavor, otherwise it would've been too bland for me (I'm Jamaican). I sauteed the chicken in the marinade instead of adding more oil. Sprinkle some cilantro on top and served over cilantro lime rice. Yummy. Clean up was easy, too. Perfect weeknight meal.
This recipe was very easy to prepare but lacked a little in flavor, however, I loved the avocado and tomato topping on top of the chicken. I made this recipe exactly as written except I diced up my tomatoes instead of leaving them while. I also cooked the chicken in a cast iron skillet instead of using a skillet and baking dish to make clean up easier.
This recipe is so simple yet so flavorful. I will definately make it again!
Marinated in Lemon Juice and spiced with Lemon Pepper Seasoning.
Wow! This is one of the best chicken recipes I've ever had. I did make two changes to this recipe that added a ton of flavor. I basted the chicken with lime juice before I cooked it. I also added fresh basil on top of the completed chicken when done. Super yummy recipe that I would highly recommend!
This recipe was yummy! I liked the combo of avacado and chicken. I'll make this again for sure!
I changed up the seasoning to suit our tastes, and only used one avocado, since there really wasn't "room" for both on top of 4 chicken breasts. I cooked my chicken on the stove in my cast iron skillet, and then just left them in there, topped them with the tomatoes and cheese, and put in the oven that way. Less steps and easier clean up than transferring them to a cookie sheet.
Really good. Quick and easy. Great base recipe. Also tasty as is. Lots of ways to be innovative from this base. I took the suggestions to marinate in lemon juice etc. and also added bacon, as was suggested. Family really liked it and the leftovers made great chicken sandwiches.
We enjoyed this recipe with a few modifications. I marinated chicken cutlets in lemon juice, garlic, olive oil & salt & Pepper. Then I used my favorite grill pan to grill the chicken and also flash grilled the tomatoes. I stacked the chicken in the grill pan and put the pan in the oven until the cheese melted. It was juicy & delicious, but because of the modifications I didn't think I could give the recipe as it stands 5 stars. I may experiment with cheeses as I would like a bit more flavor. Maybe goat cheese?
Very good, the only thing I did ( as a recommendation from another reviewer) was dice the tomatoes and avocados. It just seemed to work better for me.
If you are using large/thick chicken breasts then you may have to filet them so they cook all the way through. Other than that, it was very good.
This turned out great. I used about a tbsp of onion powder. This would also be great on the grill or with basil mozzerella and tomatoes.
Very quick, easy, and a true husband pleaser!! I also used the canned tomatoes and had pleanty of sauce. I used thin spaghetti as I didn't have any angel hair, and parmesan instead of feta. Also made my own blackened seasoning and used 1 1/2 Tbs. Just the right amount of spice for us.
I loved this. It was very easy and tastey.
very good taste. Somehow I wanted to add garlic but didn't and glad too. I love fresh avacado, so the taste went well with the chicken, tomato and monterey jack cheese. Thanks for posting, My husband loved it
This was a really good recipe. My boyfriend loved it as he does not usually enjoy chicken breast because it is too dry for him. He loved it!!! Will def make again!
Delicious and easy to prepare. I added a little bit of cajun spice mix to the chicken before I browned them and it added just a perfect spicy flavour that was complimented by the vegetables and cheese. Huge hit.
This is such a good hearty simple dish. We love it with sauteed fresh mushrooms under the cheese.
GREAT RECIPE!! i just made it for my room mate and i, we're impressed! used shredded romano, and cooked the chicken in butter with minced garlic.. this is a great and fresh tasting dish, thanks for submitting!
Love it! The flavors go really good together. I have also made it by marinating it in lime juice/cilantro/olive oil and it was great that way too.
My husband loved this, I however was not a big fan. I think if I make it again I will marinate the chicken before like others have suggested. It was just to bland for me.
Marinated first, in the Mojito Grilling Marinade. Not sure why the photo and some comments show apples.
Loved it! Had nothing left, my husband ate it all!! I followed the tips of the other useres and Marinated the chicken in lime juice. Seasoned it with salt, pepper and fajita seasoning. Used pico de gallo for the tomato top and loaded on the cheese. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.. MMM MMM... sure to be a crowd pleaser..
Love this! It's so EASY and you can use whatever kind of cheese you like. I used Munster cheese the other day and loved it!
Marinate chicken for more flavor!
My family and I love this recipe! I will make again for sure. I used chicken tenderloins because it is what I had and I diced the tomatoes and sprinkled over the top. Even my pickiest eater loved it. Thanks for sharing!
Though this wasn't terrible, I wasn't impressed. There wasn't any flavor in this much, and I even tried to use Adobo to kick things up as bit. It didn t help. I'd call this just OK. My hubby and I LOVE avocados, and this recipe just didn't do them justice. That and there's nothing to make the tomato stick to the chicken, so I'd advise putting the cheese on the chicken and then on the tomato unless you like messy eating.
This recipe was a huge hit. Followed the recipe as written. This is definately one of our favorites.
I rated this 4 stars because of the beautiful presentation, ease to prepare and the taste. I marinated for a few hours in a cilantro based sauce (love cilantro!!) I added much more garlic, salt and pepper than was called for just because we like our food well seasoned. Great little dish and it really does look pretty. Served over our favorite white rice.
Great starting point. I added whole canned green chile, used pepper jack cheese, and added bacon. Next time will also try with finely diced onion and finely diced olives.
The avacado is a great idea! My husband loved it.
Yummy yummy! This was a really great combination and very easy to make :)
This is one of those all-round good recipes that holds up well to substitutions. You could even make this as a sandwich! I subbed gouda slices for the monterey jack and jazzed up my tomatoes by broiling them with a little parmesan cheese and Italian dressing before topping the chicken with them. I also sprinkled a few bacon bits on for good measure. I assembled the finished pieces atop a bed of raw spinach, added a few sliced strawberries, a drizzle of Italian dressing, and it was so good! Definitely on the make-again list!
From a fellow Ingrid, great recipe! I'm a vegetarian, so I subbed some tofu with a chili-lime marinade for the chicken, but the topping is terrific!
