California Chicken

We really enjoyed this dish...The key to making this dish really good is to marinate the chicken breast in olive oil, cilantro, lime juice and some garlic (as suggested by other reviewers)... over night is best but marinate at least 4-6 hours. We made this both ways and a long marinate really makes this dish! We marinated the first set of chicken 2 hours and it was ok....didn't use all the chicken and kept in marinate overnight and the chicken was moist with a wonderful lime/cilantro favor through out. Didn't use onion powder We carmalized some sliced onion and put the avocado's on top of the onions..... YUMM! Cut the avocado right before serving... if necessary and sprinkle some lime or lemon juice on the slices to keep from turning brown so fast. All the flavors really go well together. Thank you Ingrid for sharing with us.