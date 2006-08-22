California Chicken

4.3
402 Ratings
  • 5 219
  • 4 128
  • 3 43
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

This recipe is great for summertime veggies from the garden, and quick too!

Recipe by Ingrid

Gallery
27 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Warm oil in skillet and add chicken and onion. Cook 15 minutes or until chicken is browned and just about done. Add salt and pepper to taste.

  • Place chicken on cookie sheet and top each breast with 1 to 2 slices of tomato and 2 to 3 slices of cheese. Place in oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese melts. Remove from oven, add 2 to 3 slices of avocado on top of each breast, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 42.8g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 36.7g; cholesterol 121.8mg; sodium 373mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022