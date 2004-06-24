Aunt Teresa's Chicken
A hearty and aromatic dish, from Aunt Teresa's kitchen to yours! Great if served with rice.
This recipe was very simple and tasty. I took the advice of some previous reviewers and added some extras. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sprinkled them with chopped garlic, seasoned salt, red and black pepper, thyme, oregano,parsley, and ground sage. I put 8 oz. of sliced mushrooms over the chicken and on top I used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 cream of broccoli. It was great and smelled wonderful as it was baking!Read More
I made this and it is very good but the time it takes to cook is way longer than 60 minutes it needs about 90 minutes to cook I checked it at 60 minutes and blood was still coming out of the chicken.Read More
I really enjoyed this recipe! I only feel that it needs to have a little basil and a whole lota pepper! But man! It was good! I had to alter the recipe because the supermarket had a sale on Chicken Thighs and they were all gone! So I used boneless and skinless chicken instead! Excellent!Loved it!
The dish came out wonderful with some modifications. I used celery in place of bell pepper and added another layer of fresh sliced mushroom. I also put ground pepper on every layer. I cooked 4 chicken leg quarters without skin, so I used one can of family sized cream of mushroom, added 3/4 cup of water, some fresh sliced mushrooms and fresh chopped parsley. To top it off, I added some shredded swiss cheese. The baking time was tricky, but it was definitely over an hour for me at 350, I cranked it up later on to speed up cooking time. The chicken turned out tender. I would definitely make this again. I used the food processor to get the vegetables very thin, it worked out well.
i thought the recipe looked a little bland, so i added some crushed red pepper and garlic powder--and it turned out great!!
it was really good and simple to make! i added 3/4 cup of water and cooked for an hour. we used the gravy as a topping for mashed potatoes. Even my 4 yr. old ate it! thumbs up!
my husband really loves this recipe, and he's kinda picky so when i find one he likes i keep it! I added lots of ground pepper and a bit of season salt after cooking. I have also added chopped mushrooms and other veggies like a bit of chopped brocolli and gotten away with it. Great recipe.
I used this recipe as a "base" and added and took away a few things. I put onion, carrots sprinkled with garlic on bottom of pan. Put 3 legs, 3 thighs and 3 wings sprinkled with my chicken seasoning on top. Mixed can of cream of celery and mushroom soup with milk and a little garlic salt. Baked for 1-1/2 hrs. Removed chicken from pan. Added most of sauce to pan that had about 1/2 lb. cooked elbows and let simmer to reduce. Added 2 tbsp. sour cream and served wit the reserved sauce. It was wonderful and flavorful.
I loved this dish! I used 4 leg quarters, sliced fresh garlic into the layers, and cracked black pepper too. I served it with baked potatoes; Mmm! My little ones really dislike bell pepper and onion, so they picked, but I would serve this to company with pride any time! You could save lots of time so you could entertain too, as this is one FAAST recipe! Thanks Aunt Teresa!!!!
Was delicious! Will definitely be making it again! Thanks...
I used frozen pepper strips, rinsed slightly. Alot of juices result. Good with rice.
(Last Month)We really enjoyed this VERY easy dish. I cooked it in the crock-pot long and low with added poultry seasoning and half cream soup, half chicken broth. The bell pepper flavor was outstanding, the sauce was perfect for potatoes or rice on the side. I took the skin off the chicken for a little less fat. Cooking with the bone in, low and long really adds nutrition and flavor~! (Today)I am trying this recipe with a couple pieces of bone-in pork and adding mushrooms; I can hardly wait for dinner!
This was a very easy recipe. It was a little bland but just add a little pepper and its good.
Even with following the suggestions of the other reviewers this recipe was just too bland for our family. I seasoned everything to the point I thought I was over doing it. It was edible but I wouldn't bother with it again. Sorry Aunt T!
Good, simple recipe. As did others, I made a few changes to suit our tastes and to spice it up a bit. I added lots of freshly ground pepper and rosemary...also used broccoli, thinly sliced carrots & onions...and cream or chicken soup. No matter what you do, as long as you add some spice it's easy & good.
I only used one can of of cream of mushroom soup. I also added 2 cups of white whine. Substituted a yellow onion for the carrots. Served over rice. Pretty good stuff, a nice comfort food.
I must admit, I was pleasantly surprised! This is a very tasty and good recipe! I added a little more veggies, mushrooms, brocoli, peas, and the ones the recipe called for, this one will definitely become a family favourite :)
This was very good and so easy to make. The only thing I added was garlic powder and pepper to the top of the chicken before adding the soup. I also added a 1/2 can of water to the soup. Will definitely be making this again!
very tasty and easy. Be sure to add some extra spices.
Super Easy !! I thought the veggies were undercooked. I will cook the dish a little longer next time. I omitted the carrots, used cream of chicken soup, added garlic powder, ground black pepper, and salt. It was really good. We will be making this again.
Thanks to those who contributed suggestions to this recipe, I had an excellent supper last night. I think the key suggestion was to increase the cooking time. I found it odd that the original recipe relied solely on the seasonings in the concentrated soup to season the dish, so I planned to add salt and pepper anyway, but when I saw posts from those who said the original recipe was bland, I knew it was the right thing to do. Here's what I did ... I used sliced onions, small-diced celery, and shredded carrots. Next time, I'll chop the onions and small-dice both the celery and carrots. After layering, I seasoned them with salt and pepper. I also added Penzey's Ozark Seasoning which is similar to poultry seasoning, but has just a bit of heat. Plain old McCormick poultry seasoning would probably do just as well. I also seasoned both sides of the boneless/skinless thighs with salt and pepper, and one side with Ozark Seasoning. I combined cream of mushroom soup with cream of broccoli soup and poured it over everything. Into the 350° oven covered for 1½ hours and 20 minutes uncovered. The sauce was thick and delicious and blended perfectly with a side of rice with peas. Incidentally, I always brine chicken which might help tenderize it. Thanks to all the suggestions, I now have an excellent recipe instead of a throwaway.
From the reviews this looked okay and nice and simple. As it was only meant to serve 2, I thought why use 2 cans of soup, put it in a smaller casserole otherwise made it the same as it appeared. Good thing I only used 1 soup can, it was overflowing with bland sauce and fairly tasteless for the rest of the casserole, the best part of the meal was the garlic mashed potatoes I served it with, won't make again.
The only two changes that I made was to pre-cook and season my chicken in advance and refriderate and I added potatoes cut in strips before I added the carrots. It was quite tatseful. I will certainly try again
This was a flop for me...I used bone-in thighs, maybe if I had used boneless thighs it wouldn't have taken an hour and a half to completely cook the chicken to a safe temp.(no, there is nothing wrong with my oven temp!). It did smell good (we were starving) and I took others advice and seasoned liberally but it still was soupy and disappointing.
I used 8 bone-in chicken thighs and sliced the carrots very thinly instead of shredding. I also put sliced canned oriental black mushrooms on top of the bell peppers. I subbed one of the cans of cream of mushroom for cream of chicken. Using ideas from other reviews I sprinkled onto the chicken: garlic powder, ground black pepper, Lawry's Seasoned Salt, poultry seasoning and crushed red pepper. All to taste of course. It turned out very simple and tasty. Plenty of juice/sauce to put on the rice we had with it.
Very simple and quick but I took the advice of others and added some spices and seasoning. I think I may try it again with just one can of soup as it is very soupy - definitely needs to be served with rice. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs but it required an extra 15 minutes of cooking time.
Gosh my whole family who is totally picky LOVED IT!! Which I was suprised due to the ingredinets but like I said they loved it!!
This is a good recipe but bland.n I added dried oregano and tarragon. I also added half a cup of water so it would be juicy to serve on rice. I will make this again but will add garlic and celery and peas. Then I'll review again.
This was an excellent starter recipe. I just happened to buy a package of chicken thighs today. I usually will make a recipe exactly as described; however, I knew when reading this one I had to add some extras. I layered the vegetables just as described; however, I added alot of spices. On top of the chicken I sprinkled oregano, thyme, seasoned salt, pepper, rubbed sage and garlic powder. I mixed the mushroom soup w/ 1/2 cup milk and mixed. I poured the soup over the chicken and cooked for 2 hours and broiled for 8 mins. It was fabulous!!!! Thank you for a great starter recipe!
This was so easy, I thought that I was doing something wrong. Served with rice makes it really good. A great last-minute recipe to use during the week.
Easy, easily modifiable with one's favorite veggies, yummy, and lasts for a couple of days. As a semi-picky grad student on a budget with little spare time, I couldn't ask for more. ;)
The chicken had a nice flavor, it isn't a strong flavor, more of a comfort food. The onions and bell pepper were still slightly firm, which isn't my preference. I used some fresh ground black pepper on the chicken and it helped the flavor and used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken in the sauce. I think it is a good starter recipe to be creative with. The finished sauce would be really good with rice, though I didn't make any.
This was a rather bland recipe but it was easy.
This recipe was delicious and so easy to make! I used chicken breasts instead of thighs and it turned out fantastic when I served it with rice. Definatly a keeper!
This recipe is great. I have 3 kids that's including my husband :) All 3 of them loved the wings so much they wanted me make some more!!!! Maybe I'll try the crockpot next time.
This recipe was just so-so. The only change I made was to substitute fresh sliced mushrooms for the bell peppers. I served it over jasmine rice. It is not a keeper, the family ate it and it wasn't bad.....But it was just very canned soup casseroly.
I liked it, but I don't know. It was still decent enough meal to feed the family.
No offense to Aunt Teresa, but this recipe is terrible. I thought it looked like it would be rather bland, and surprise! It was. I guess I was hoping the sum would be greater than the parts in terms of flavor, but I was wrong. It basically tasted like canned cream of mushroom soup. Which is great, if you like that sort of thing. Perhaps the recipe could be salvaged with an enormous amount of tweaking, but then it wouldn't be this recipe, now would it? As is, two stars. There have to be other easy chicken recipes worth trying. Stay away from this one unless you are willing to do the experimentation to make it work.
I'm 14 years old and this was so easy to make! I used breasts insead, and my brother who is very picky ate it and loved it. I thought it was a little bland, but nothing a little salt and pepper couldn't fix.
Interesting mix of veggies. Turned out very good without too much fuss.
This is a good and simple recipe. This is the perfect recipe to make on a chilly day, because my house smelled fantastic and this dish made us feel warm and cozy. I used boneless skinless breasts. I had to season this with a good amount of pepper, salt, and garlic powder. I served this with mashed potatoes(you have great gravy to put on top!) peas, and hot rolls. Very yummy.
I thought this recipe was kinda blah but The Boy really liked it. I'll definately make it again for him. Thanks Pam!
I used what I had on hand, so it was made with 2 thighs, one onion, one can of cream of mushroom soup, but it came out really good. Nice and tender, and the onion had a really good flavor. Perfect for those nights when you don't know what to make.
My family hated this recipe. My husband's comment: "Considering the chicken cooked all this time in the sauce, you would think it would have some flavor." My serving of chicken was so tough and stringy I had to use a steak knife to cut it. We won't make this again.
OMG, this was the absolute worst meal I have ever made in my life, and I have been cooking for 50 years....I seldom do canned soup recipes for obvious reasons, but as my husband just spent six weeks in the hospital, I needed an easy break....What a TOTAL FAIL. Super awful, bland, disgusting, watery, I JUST CAN'T...DINNER AND THE REST RIGHT INTO THE GARBAGE.....
This recipe was really good!!! I didn't have green pepper though, so I improvised and used corn. It was absolutely fabulous!!! My family loved it!
Really good. Cooking time listed is too short. I baked for 1.5 hours.
Easy and delicious, I served it with white rice. Next time I will use cream of chicken soup
This recipe is now in my binder and a favorite go-to when we're not sure what we want to cook. I've made it a few times now and the family nearly lick their plates clean. I omitted the bell pepper and used herbs instead. I change it up by adding different herbs, twice I've done a French twist by using Herbs du Province. Next time it'll be Italian herbs to make it different. The beauty of this recipe is that it's versatile. I like that and so does my family. Thank you Aunt Theresa!!!
Yummy! I did add garlic, salt and pepper and just used one can of soup. For those who thought it was bland, perhaps the carrots and peppers they used were not as fresh as they might have been? The flavors from the vegetables provided plenty of deep flavor.
Very good and simple recipe. I added the garlic powder and onion seasoning along with pepper. Turned out delicious!
This was one of the worst things I've made and I'm a great cook. I didn't use green bell pepper, but red. I seasoned the veggies with salt and garlic. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and garlic. I added red pepper flakes to the sauce. It was still so bland and not good. My husband who isn't too picky, won't eat it again.
I've made this recipe several times and really enjoy it. The only change I have made is to cut the carrots really thin. It makes a delicious sauce to serve over rice. Unfortunately my son is picky and didn't care for the sauce.
I wish I would have read more than the first few reviews before making this dish. My chicken was bland and the whole thing was soupy and watery-- even after an extra 5 min baking uncovered! I only choked down a few bites. I definitely won't be making this again!
Very tasty and simple. Family loved it. I used only one can of cream of mushroom soup and added some white wine. Based on other reviews I also added some extra seasonings. Served with the veggies and mashed potatoes. Big hit and easy!
I made a few alterations to spice it up. I don't care for green peppers, so I chopped up some fresh broccoli that I had. I didn't have two cans of cream of mushroom soup, so used a can of cream of broccoli. I added a can of diced tomatoes, a can of sliced mushrooms, some garlic, and Mrs Dash to the soups and poured it on the chicken. My family loved it. My co-workers asked what the wonderful smell was in the break room, the next day when I heated some up for lunch.
This recipe is wonderful. I added 8oz of fresh sliced mushrooms slightly chopped (some of the pieces were very large) after the layer of shredded carrots and before the layer of chicken. Also I mixed the 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup together in a bowl with about 3/4 C of milk before pouring over the top. It was delicious both the husband and I loved it! I’ve already shared the recipe with my family members and on Facebook! Well done Aunt Teresa!
Thank you for sharing your Aunt's recipe! Im making this tonight with mashed potatoes in the side..Looks delicious :) Thank you
Made it last night and it turned out okay just a bit bland. I had too add salt and pepper for taste. I don't think I would make this again.
Great dish as is. The only thing different I did was to season my chicken before cooking. I did agree with other reviewers that the chicken needs to cook longer when covered. I did this as well. Husband loved this dish.
I'm not a chicken thigh fan but my husband is. I didn't have any carrots, bell pepper or cream of mushroom soup but I did have onion and 2 cans of cream of chicken soup. I added a few shakes of Emeril's Essence, a can of drained mushrooms and followed the directions. My husband is still raving about the recipe. He says this is definitely a keeper. Thanks for a quick easy, painless and now favorite recipe.
My husband was a huge fan. It was incredibly simple to make too, which is always a plus for me. :) I served it with mashed potatoes and asparagus. However, I used baby Bella mushrooms instead of onions and peppers, along with the called-for carrots... and it turned out really good. There are a couple of things I'd do differently. Next time, I'm going to cube the meat because it took considerably longer than the hour the recipe states. I'd also add just a little bit of chicken broth to the bottom of the baking dish to facilitate the steaming of the veggies, because they weren't done after the hour either. That said, this is definitely going into the rotation.
I hate it when people review a dish and change half of it....are you really rating what was posted or just on your version of it? Anyway I say all that to say this.....I had to change way too much because of what I had so it's not fair to the review. Even though it was super good! My complaint is the time and temp listed. I followed the temp and time and after 45 min with foil and 15 min without the chicken was still COMPLETELY raw. I upped my oven to 450 and put it in there for 30 min! Then it came out perfect. I will definitely make this again and it is a great base recipe you can easily adjust!
Used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of potato. Loved it but next time will add more vegetables.
Excellent. Added some sautéed mushrooms to the adult servings and seasoned with pepper and poultry seasoning . Served with farfalle pasta.
