Aunt Teresa's Chicken

Thanks to those who contributed suggestions to this recipe, I had an excellent supper last night. I think the key suggestion was to increase the cooking time. I found it odd that the original recipe relied solely on the seasonings in the concentrated soup to season the dish, so I planned to add salt and pepper anyway, but when I saw posts from those who said the original recipe was bland, I knew it was the right thing to do. Here's what I did ... I used sliced onions, small-diced celery, and shredded carrots. Next time, I'll chop the onions and small-dice both the celery and carrots. After layering, I seasoned them with salt and pepper. I also added Penzey's Ozark Seasoning which is similar to poultry seasoning, but has just a bit of heat. Plain old McCormick poultry seasoning would probably do just as well. I also seasoned both sides of the boneless/skinless thighs with salt and pepper, and one side with Ozark Seasoning. I combined cream of mushroom soup with cream of broccoli soup and poured it over everything. Into the 350° oven covered for 1½ hours and 20 minutes uncovered. The sauce was thick and delicious and blended perfectly with a side of rice with peas. Incidentally, I always brine chicken which might help tenderize it. Thanks to all the suggestions, I now have an excellent recipe instead of a throwaway.