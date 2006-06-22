Quick Chicken And Wine
This is a very simple chicken breast recipe excellent for any occasion. Goes well with white rice or pasta. Serve with a smile - that's an order!
This is a very simple chicken breast recipe excellent for any occasion. Goes well with white rice or pasta. Serve with a smile - that's an order!
I've made this before, as "Bird of Paradise," and made these changes to add a little more flavor: sprinkle dried basil, oregano, and black pepper into the parmesan cheese before coating; add 4 cloves of crushed garlic to wine during the simmer time; and add 10 ounces Baby Bella mushrooms, halved, during the simmer portion. With these changes, I rate it 5 star.Read More
This tasted good, but be sure to use a nonstick skillet to brown the chicken. I didn't and most of the yummy coating stuck to the pan. Despite my poor pan choice, it turned out well. I served it with plain ziti and a vegetable side.Read More
I've made this before, as "Bird of Paradise," and made these changes to add a little more flavor: sprinkle dried basil, oregano, and black pepper into the parmesan cheese before coating; add 4 cloves of crushed garlic to wine during the simmer time; and add 10 ounces Baby Bella mushrooms, halved, during the simmer portion. With these changes, I rate it 5 star.
YUM! This was so good! Even my boyfriend loved it and he is very picky. I did make some changes, though. I followed the advice of others and added some bread crumbs and seasoning (dried basil, oregano and salt). I didn't cut chicken into strips, just pounded it out some. I also coated the chicken in flour before dipping in egg and a bread crumb/parm mixture. I fried the chicken first in some veg. oil and then finished baking in a 350 oven for about 25/30 minutes. I made the wine sauce on the stove with two whole cloves in the wine and butter. I also added some flour to thicken the sauce. I used a little more wine too, Pinot Grigio, about 3/4 of a cup and I let it reduce with the garlic and butter. The result was awesome! Very cruchy coating and a great sauce. Served with white rice and corn on the cob!
The flavor of this dish was great. The cooking method, on the other hand, confused me: why go to all the trouble to bread the chicken and get a crispy crust only to add wine to the pan and make it soggy? I would sautee the chicken using vegetable oil, transfer it to a sheet pan in a 300 degree F oven to keep warm, and then make the wine-butter sauce for its rich flavors. Nice, simple chicken dish.
DELICIOUS!! As suggested by a few reviewers, I dried the chicken very well and then dipped it in flour before the egg and it helped everything stick better. I also added just a tiny bit more wine towards the end of cooking time because it cooked away too quickly. This one will make a weekly appearance on our dinner table!
the chicken was great! the only change i made to it was after it was done cooking, i threw it into the broiler for 5 minutes for a crispier outside. very tender and tasty. :)
very good recipe! My fiance wants me to make this about once a week. The only thing I do different is dip the chicken in flour before dipping in the eggs- it seems to help the coating stick better while frying. Also, I used white sangria wine and it came out amazing.
I also make this with the changes listed about the breading, double the wine and add a little half and half or whipping cream to the sauce. It makes a nice change. Sometimes I add some fresh lemon juice. Great recipe with modifications!
So good & SOOOO EASY! I rarely follow recipes or measure... I simply threw some butter & chopped garlic in the skillet. DrY the chicken well!! (VERY IMPORTANT IF YOU WANT THE PARMESAN TO STICK!) I also added a little bit of Wondra flour to the parmesan for better stick. Worked like a charm! Also-- I used Chenin Blanc which is a bit sweeter than chardonnay... because I had it on hand. I also tossed in some fresh green beans in the last 10 minutes of simmering and IT WAS ALL SOOO GOOD! Thanks for the recipe!
With the changes I made to this it is over 5 stars. First I used chicken tenders. I followed others suggestions and rolled the chicken in flour then in the egg then in a mixture of parm and seasoned breadcrumbs. Then I fried in some EVOO. I took it out of the pan and put it in the oven to keep warm (as suggested by another). Then I put a little less butter in the pan than called for and cooked some diced sweet onions, 3 cloves of garlic and sliced mushrooms. Then I added the wine and about 1/2c of chicken broth. I served the chicken on top of rice pilaf and poured the sauce over top. I thought that it was out of this world! I don't usually cook with wine....now I know what I am missing!
This tasted good, but be sure to use a nonstick skillet to brown the chicken. I didn't and most of the yummy coating stuck to the pan. Despite my poor pan choice, it turned out well. I served it with plain ziti and a vegetable side.
As written, this one is a four, but with the recommended changes that I made, definately a 5! I first sauteed some sliced mushrooms and minced garlic in EVOO until just tender, removed them from the pan and then cooked the chicken in butter. I floured the chicken first (with garlic powder, s&p), then dipped in the egg, then in the cheese (combined with italian breadcrumbs). I then added the mushrooms back in while adding the wine. I used a Pinot Grigio as suggested by a quality cook :), and WOW, was this a winner! Thanks so much for the recipe and all of the wonderful recommendations.
VERY GOOD!!!! I took advice from others & added garlic to the sauce. My kids loved it they thought it tasted like "garlic bread rice". I also took the advice to make sure the chicken was VERY dry before dipping it into the egg/parm. It turned out perfect! Next time I will double or triple the wine sauce just because we like more. This was perfect! Fast Easy Good Thanks so much for sharing!!
My family and I loved this. I, like others, added some seasoned bread crumbs to the parmesan cheese. Make sure not to add too much because you still want most of the flavor to be the cheese. I first dipped the chicken in flour, then egg, then the parmesan cheese mixture. The only other change I made was to add some lemon juice to the wine and this added some great flavor. I liked how you simmer this for 20 minutes. It really made the chicken moist and tender. Served it with egg noodles and some fresh sautéed zucchini. Will definitely be making this again and even for company!
The taste of this dish was superb! I followed this recipe closely, my only addition was some minced garlic right before adding the wine. I can't tell you how awesome this was! I served with white rice. My teen boy loved this as well. This recipe has made it in my personal book. Thanks.
With a few simple changes suggested by other reviewers, this recipe was perfect! I dried the raw chicken with paper towels, then pounded it with a meat mallet. In order to help the parmesan stick, I dipped the chicken in flour, then egg, then parmesan. After browning the chicken in the butter, I removed it from the skillet and kept it warm in the oven. I then reduced the wine sauce in the skillet and served everything. YUM! Thanks for the recipe.
I used garlic in the pan with the butter for extra flavour and I would take out using salt with the chicken. I served this chicken with fettucine alfredo. I found that I had to be careful flipping the chicken so the batter didn't come off. The end results were great, everyone liked the chicken and I would make it again.
yum!! this was fantastically moist chicken. i added minced dried onion and garlic powder to the parmesan cheese coating, but otherwise followed the directions as written. i thought the chicken was soooo tender, simmering it in the wine keeps it incredibly moist. everyone loved it, including my 10 month old who kept nabbing pieces off my plate!
My family really liked this. I dried the chicken, coated in seasoned flour, then dipped in the eggs. I added some breadcrumbs to the parmesan. No problem with the coating sticking. I added more wine than suggested too.
I was not happy with this recipe. I did dip in a little flour before the eggs as some suggested. Much of the crust still fell off. So it definitely looked bad. The taste was ok. My husband preferred it without the coating, I preferred it with. I won't make again.
Delicious! I did modify this according to others suggestions. I cut the chicken into 3 strips, dried it well, dredged in flour, then egg, then mixture of parmesan and italian breadcrumbs. I fried the strips in olive oil for just a few minutes on each side and transferred to a baking sheet to finish in the oven for 25-30 minutes at 350 degrees. For the sauce, I used 3/4 cup wine, 1 tbsp butter, 2-3 garlic cloves chopped, a little basil, salt and pepper, and threw in veggies I had on hand like red bell pepper, frozen peas, green onions, and some roasted cherry tomatoes. My husband and I enjoyed this and will make again, especially the chicken - so easy!
Yummi recipe! I took the advice of other reviewers and used the following steps! I dried my chicken with flour before hand. Which helped tremendously! I dipped my floured chicken strips in egg and then into a mixture of shredded parm cheese, bread crumbs, onion flakes, basil, pinch of cayenne, salt, pepper, garlic powder. I then browned them in butter and garlic infused olive oil 4-5 mins each side. They came out perfect!! I set them to the side and simmered Chardonnay porto mushrooms a few garlic cloves chopped finely, and a pinch of flour to help thicken. When this was complete I sliced my chicken over penne pasta and poured my wine concoction over, sprinkled with a few green onions!....Definetly be making this meal again, the chicken alone was awesome!
Pretty good with the following modifications: I floured the chicken before dipping in egg, doubled the parmesan, and mixed in some spices with the parmesan before breading. Chicken turned out very moist and tender. the wine gave it a bit of a citrussy taste, which complemented the salty parmesan and butter.
I also attempted to cook this in a non non-stick pan (stainless steel). I covered the chicken in flour as suggested. The first time I put all the strips into the pan at once. There wasn't enough room to manuever, and ALL of the parmesan coating came off. However it was still pretty good! The second time I decided to give the strips more space and cook them in small batches. This worked a lot better, although the coating was still sticking to the pan. However we finally discovered the key is to NOT touch the strips AT ALL for at least 4 minutes to allow the cheese crust to set! After that it's easier to get off the pan, and sticks to the chicken better too. That was going so well and the chicken was turning out so nice and crispy we took another poster's advice above and just cooked the sauce separately and spooned it over the chicken right before serving. I added garlic to the sauce both times. The first time the garlic just cooked in the sauce alongside the chicken and was yummy. The second time the garlic only went into the sauce and it suffered for it. The sauce just had garlic chunks in it and the chicken didn't absorb any garlic flavor. I think next time I'm gonna experiment with rolling the chicken in the garlic at the same time as the parmesan. I think it might make the crust interesting with little crispy garlic bits in it! I'm a little concerned about burning the garlic though since the crust takes a while to set. We'll see! Otherwise I would probab
I used only 2 chicken breasts, 2TBSP butter, the same amount of wine, but a whole cup of parmesan cheese! Sauted til golden then added the wine, but did not cover. Turned the heat down to low and before 20 minutes was up, everything was done. The chicken fingers were much crisper this way and the flavor was delicious.
Absolutely delicious! We accidentally didn't follow the recipe the first time but it turned out so well that we prefer it that way. We cook the chicken a bit first, cut it into bite size strips, and just stir them around in a bowl with the egg and cheese. Pour it into the pan, sprinkle a little more cheese over it, and let it cook. We wait until the chicken is cooked to add the wine. Most of the coating falls off during the cooking, and if not then, it does when you add the wine. But it's not a problem - when you serve the chicken up, just pour that wine sauce/coating over it and it is amazing! It smells wonderful too!
Loved it! Just don't use the salt on chicken. Parmessan cheese is salty enough.
Great recipe and easy to make. I modified slightly in that I removed the chicken from the pan before making the wine sauce. Also added a can of chicken broth to give the sauce more body. Another nice twist is to melt a little bit of Havarti cheese over the chicken before serving. YUM!!
This is a great recipe! I made some changes: I used pure olive oil to brown the chicken in rather than butter and pecarino romano cheese instead of parmesan. I also used 1 cup of wine and added 3 tbsp of lemon juice to add more flavor. Everyone loved it-we had no leftovers!
Just made this very tasty recipe tonight with a broccoli dish and some pasta. Some alterations I made: - Dredged the dried chicken in flour mixed with garlic salt. - Added basil, oregano, a bit of panko crumbs, and yes, more garlic salt to the parmesan cheese mix. - Added about three cloves of minced garlic to the frying butter. (Can't have enough garlic!) - After cooking the chicken, I placed it in the oven instead of simmering it with the sauce. The chicken was so nice and crispy that I couldn't imagine getting it soggy in the sauce. The wine sauce was very tasty - only drawback was that there wasn't nearly enough to cover the chicken and the pasta, even after adding more butter and wine. Thankfully, the sauce I had made for the broccoli dish actually tasted pretty good drizzled over the chicken and pasta. As a back-up, I also dug out the good old red pasta sauce. Everyone really enjoyed this dish. The wine sauce definitely added a lot. This one will be repeated for sure!
There doesn't seem to be a binding agent with this recipe. I made it and the parmesan balls up, this is not a pretty sauce, but I guees if it is off pasta....parmesan balls and chicken... I added garlic. I love garlic.
I was ready to not give this more than 2 stars, but after letting it sit overnight in the refrigerator it got better the longer that it absorbed the wine sauce. Don't give up on this one. I used many of the suggestions given here (making sure chicken is dry, coat with flour, then parm cheese, then sauting separate from the wine sauce, etc). It was good but lacked flavor, but once it sat over night one or 2 nights - the flavor improved 100%. Give this one a chance!
Very good, easy recipe.
My husband and I both agree that this was one of the best chicken dishes I have ever made. I took some suggestions....I dried the chicken well & dredged it in a little flour before following the rest of the recipe. The smell was amazing. It was fork tender. I will be making this dish on a regular basis
very tasty, but very mild. i paired it with steamed green beans with a balsalmic-olive-oil-herb dressing, and that was tasty.
My husband loved this dish! I make chicken 4x a week and always looking for new recipes. This one was quick, easy and very tasty. A definate keeper. FYI I patted my chicked dry, then dipped in the eggs and cheese, and had no problem with the cheese falling off.
I really love this chicken. I did have to make a couple changes because I wanted to keep the chicken crispy but still get the flavor of the wine sauce. First I made sure the chicken was super dry to make the coating stick. I also dipped it in flour before dipping it into the egg. I also added some panko bread crumbs to the parmesan before dipping the chicken into it to give it a little more crunch. I cooked it exactly as stated, but instead of simmering it in the wine sauce I put the cooked chicken in the oven and simmered the wine in the juices of the chicken. After about 10 minutes I poured the wine sauce over the chicken and served it right away. I got all the flavor from the wine and the chicken was still crispy. Yummmm.
Fantastic and easy recipe! I followed it to the letter, but made sure to pat dry the chicken and dredge it in flour before dipping it in the egg mixture so it would hold together. It came out perfectly for a first run recipe! The whole family loved it.
So this dish is DIVINE with a few changes. Doubled the sauce, using a barefoot chardonnay with 1 stick butter and 4 cloves garlic. Use the other reviews for making the crush stick on chicken. Served with angel hair. Divine.
I used 3 large chicken breasts & cut them into thirds. After reading other reviews, I added 1/2 cup panko crumbs to the parmesan cheese to make sure I had plenty of breading, and it was just right. I added 1 T fresh minced rosemary to the breading. The breading only came off a couple smaller pieces, but that was because I moved them before they were completely browned. I sampled the sauce after the wine had simmered awhile and decided it was a bland & a little tart, so I added 1 t garlic powder and 1 T brown sugar to the sauce. I'm glad I did, because the brown sugar carmelized and added a nice flavour to the chicken. My husband wants me to make it again, said it was very tender and he liked the added sweetness and the crust.
I found this a bit messy to make, but my family loved it. I was a little disappointed in its presentation - it wasn't as pretty as I'd hoped, but i t tasted good.
This is a delicious recipe! My husband (who usually does the cooking & knows a lot about food) thought this was VERY good! I didn't make any adjustments other than using more parmesan cheese to assure a good coating and adding a few capers at the end to give it a little zing. Thanks!
My Husband LOVED this Chicken!!!! I also finished it in the oven while the sauce cooked (I used Marsala wine, and cooked some fresh asparagus in it). YUM!!!!!
OK I am one of these reviewers that read reviews and make changes...not giving the original recipe a chance unless people state that it is truly exceptional the way it is. I did cook the chicken the way the recipe stated. It was really moist and filled with good flavor (although I didn't truly measure out the added seasonings) The changes I made were to the wine sauce. My husband requested a white wine sauce dinner which I have never really attempted. I made the wine sauce with the following: fresh garlic (2 cloves sliced) 1 1/2 cup of chardonnay 1 1/2 tbs. butter 2 tbs cream of chicken and Wondra to thicken. It was really good, although I do think that chardonnay (Bare Foot) was a bit on the sweet side. Without the cream of chicken, this would be a great sauce over a shrimp and asparagus over angel hair pasta dish. Anyway, thank you to the reviewers...you are always a great help to making a successfully meal...even my 14 month old loved the chicken (no sauce included of course).
This is great and extremely quick & easy. The chicken comes out so tender i can cut it with a plastic fork. Goes great served with rice!
I have enjoyed this recipe over a bed of sauteed spinach and topped with sauteed mushrooms!! So good you want to slap yourself! One of my husbands favorites.....and so easy on a work night!
I'm only giving 4 stars because the original recipe was a little bit plain, but it's a great start and is easily spiced up. As another reviewer suggested, I added some dried basil and oregano leaves to the cheese. I also added a jar of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped, and three cloves of finely chopped garlic to the wine. The artichokes give the sauce a really great flavor. The cheese makes a nice crust which seals in the ckicken juices. My huband and I loved this.
Great simple dinner. I used a very cheap wine from Trader Joe's & fresh parmesan cheese and it turned out great.
I like a burst of flavors so I do add the little extras to the cheese,, but since I need to go gluten free and low carb, I will not dredge the chicken in flour, although at some point I may try an alternative to make the parm crust adhere better.. I also like a mix of olive oil and butter.. Both methods of cooking have merit, in the wine and a separate wine sauce, I think it is personal preference and what you want to achieve for mouth feel.. I like both! served with steamed broccoli and a side salad, it is a wonderful low carb, gluten free meal! Very nice recipe and a great jump-start to many variations.
I added garlic & mushrooms as other reviewers suggested. Served it with brown rice.......it was really good!
I made this last night and was absolutely pleased! I followed the recipe but dipped chicken in flour after the egg as other reviewers recommended. I didn't see a difference with keeping the breading on. So next time may not bother with the flour. I wished I had more sauce though for my rice. Next time I will have to make more!
This was good. I didn't like how you get the chicken nice and crusty to let it soak in liquid for a bit, so next time I will remove it and just pour sauce over chicken. Other than that...definately a good dish. Thanks for the post.
My kids loved this! It was a bit difficult to avoid having the coating come off the chicken when cooking but the end results were still a hit. Best of all it was quick and easy. I made this with rice, string beans and Ceasar salad...the sauce was great on the rice as well.
I LOVE this recipie, even my husband loves it. It goes great with some pasta, a salad, and of course, a glass of wine!!
A real keeper! I cut the chicken crosswise into chunks rather than strips, dusted with flour seasoned with salt & pepper, then into the egg and finally into the parmesan I seasoned with garlic and onion powders. They browned beautifully in mild olive oil and finished, covered with foil in the oven that I had pre-heated to 350 and then turned off. I I kept the sauce separate and drizzled it over the chicken at serving time, with rice and green onion as a side. For the kids I made a creamy bbq-hickory dipping sauce that went over really well. Thanks, I really enjoyed it and I'm going to make it again substituting the chiken with fresh walleye/pickerel.
easy and amazing!
I also added flour to the parmesan cheese to give it better sticking power. I used marsala wine because I didn't have white and it was delicious!
Deviated way too far to rate fairly, but as is, which I tried, wouldn't be more than 3 stars.
This was great, for the chicken I did parmesan and panko. Be sure to dry chicken totally, flour, egg, parmesan and panko. Brown, and finish in oven
Very moist- and yet crunchy! This is a very easy recipe. I followed another reviewer's advice and rolled the chicken in seasoned flour first. Also, I used fresh grated parmesan and romano cheeses. I don't know that the changes made a difference, so next time- and there will be a next time!- I'll follow the recipe as written.
My boyfriend loved this recipe. I thought it was very good, but missing a little something. I used chicken tenders instead of breasts. I coated them with flour before dipping into the eggs, then I coated them with the parmesan cheese that I had mixed in some garlic powder and italian seasoning. I added a can of sliced mushrooms while it simmered in the white wine. Next time, per suggestion, I will also add crumbled bacon. Good recipe, thanks!
This chicken is SO GOOD!! I was worried because I love parmesan crusted chicken and couldn't imagine getting it soggy... but Trust Me... This is a KEEPER.. Will make this over and over again!
Super easy, very good! My wife went nuts over this. I did make a few simple changes though. I dredged the chicken in flour, used bread crumbs with the cheese. Also I added 3/4 tsp of minced garlic, juice of one lemon and added 5 olives to the sauce. Served over white rice. Excellent! This is going to be a regular for us.
I won't make this again. I followed the advice about flouring the chicken first, I added herbs to the parmesan cheese...hubby scraped the crust off and ate the chicken plain.
This recipe was great. I dried the chicken, coated it in cornstarch, then egg, then the breadcrumb mixture. I sauted mushrooms, garlic and onions in olive oil then added the wine and simmered. I served the chicken over grated potatoe patties which I fried in olive oil until brown then topped with wine sauce. It didn't get a 5 because my husband and I liked it more than the kids but our kids are picky eaters.
This was very good, and my family really enjoyed it. I first floured my chicken in a mix of flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Then I dipped the flour in egg, then dipped in a blend of parmesan cheese, italian seasoning, pepper and garlic powder. I then followed the recipe, but wish I added more wine because it all soaked up pretty quickly. I only had thin cut breasts, and they turned ouut very tender. Thank you for sharing!
This recipe had great flavor, but the cheese didn't stay on the chicken. I would make this again but I think I'll bake it next time.
unbelievable but a lot of butter! yay butter!
Fantastic, fast and easy! I only added a little garlic to the butter. My entire family loved it!
For a first time ever cook using a pan for chicken instead of grilling this turned out great. Even after forgetting the important step of drying the chicken, (which would make the egg and cheese stick better) this came out tasting great. I definitely recommend cooking with a rice dish and if there is any remaining egg, scramble it after removing the chicken from the pan and mix with the rice to make it a great compliment to the meat.
Very quick and easy. I used the entire chicken breast instead of strips. I also added italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion salt, and basil to the parmesean. My husband loved this and said it was one of my best meals yet.
My family loved this. The only thing I did was triple the wine/broth mixture to make it have more liquid. Will definitely make again!
This is the fastest, easiest and most delious chicken recipe I have tasted to date. My children and husband loved it too.
Very boring. I won't make this again.
Very easy and very tasty; a great recipe to make after a long day at work when you want something good but don't want to spend the whole night cooking. Thanks for a good addition to my recipe file!
Excellent! I added garlic powder to the salt/pepper seasoning. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly and it turned out well. Chicken was very flavorful and juicy. Served with brown rice and veggie medley. Yummy :-)
My whole family really loved this recipe. It was very quick (we used chicken tenders instead of breasts. It was full of flavor and went well with just about any side dish!
Pretty good. :D
People, people, people. Wet chicken, dredge in flour, dip in egg, roll in breading - everything sticks.
I followed the recipe exactly, but before I added the wine, my husband tasted the chicken and loved it. This makes a great finger food with a Vidalia Onion Dressing dip. I'll make this again.
I dried the chicken, coated with flour, added 1/4 cup of panko crumbs to the parmesan along with some herbs. Sprinkled a little lemon juice and cooked till crispy on both sides & done. Made the sauce in a separate pan. I doubled the wine, added garlic & a pile of sliced crimini mushrooms till the sauce had reduced to half. Like someone else suggested, I didn't want to make crispy chicken soggy in a sauce, hence the 2 pans. The coating stayed intact this way too. The end result was great and a repeat request from my husband. The rating reflects the original recipe, which would have been pretty bland for our taste & soggy.
Turned out very well, I used the leftover wine-sauce to put on pasta
Yummy. Oh so good. My family loved this one. I liked the wine.
VERY tasty
This was good basic recipe. I modified it by following the suggestion of other reviewers to flour it first before breading. I also added crushed Ritz crackers, italian seasonings and a little bit of salt and pepper to the cheese before breading. I then sauteed minced garlic and onion in olive oil for about a minute before adding the chicken to brown. The coating stuck just fine!For the sauce which I added to the chicken as it was cooking, I doubled the wine, added some butter, lemon juice and capers and simmered on low for about 20 minutes. It was delicious and better than most of the chicken piccata recipes I have tried!
We liked this one. It is similar to a "lite" chicken francaise recipe I have had for years. I halved the amount of chicken but used breading and sauce as recipe states. Dipped the chicken in 1) parmesan 2) egg 3) Italian-seasoned bread crumbs (only had plain but added Italian seasoning and lots of garlic powder) 4) egg again 5) parmesan again; the parmesan stuck better doing this. I then browned the chicken until coating was golden & crisp, then placed it in a covered baking dish on 300F for 30 minutes. While it baked, I added butter & chardonnay to the skillet, with the brown bits from the chicken, and simmered. I also added the juice from half a lemon. Plated the chicken and drizzled the sauce over it. Very nice flavor.
Very simple and easy and really tasty! We served it with white garlic rice and it was delicious.
Really good and easy! Defintely pat chicken dry and dredge in flour before dipping in egg to keep crust on chicken. Also use panko breadcrumbs for a heavier, crisper crust. Reminds me of a chicken dish you would get at a wedding buffet.
it's amazing how yummy this is because it's so easy. It was delicious served w/ white wine butter garlic sauce & angel hair pasta!
I loved this. Exceeded my expectations. I plan to try this week with fish as well.
DELICIOUS!
This was fantastic! Per other reviewers' suggestions, I made sure the chicken was very dry and then I lightly floured it before dipping in the egg. This really helps keep the breading on when you add the wine after browning. I also added some bread crumbs to the Parmesan to stretch it a little. I've made this twice and the second time I added some fresh lemon juice when I added the wine. I really liked that addition. Nice recipe as is, or 'doctored.'
My picky children at it, and asked for it to be part of the rotation. Changes I made after reading reviews: 1.floured chicken before dipping in egg 2. Used sherry instead of wine. Thought I had white cooking wine but didn't (fiancé and kids still loved it) 3. Added garlic with the wine 4. Added baby bella mushrooms with wine. I found it was just fine on the stove top not mushy at all. I didn't eat it, I just cooked it. Thank you!
This recipe did not come out for me. I am not sure what I did wrong but the chicken stuck to the pan, didn't cook all the way. :(
I loved it! So did the kids. Made as stated except used olive oil instead of butter. Made Potato Poofies from this site as a side...
Quite tasty but found it hard to keep the parmasan cheese on the chicken - nice change though :)
This was wonderful! I made a couple minor changes like adding a little garlic powder and basil to the chicken, adding some minced garlic and using a little more wine. That's the only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars. It was quite literally quick and it was easy and delicious. My boyfriend was skeptical but we both really enjoyed it! This will definitely happen again in my house!
I made this exactly as the recipe was written and it was great. I used hand grated (from a block) of cheese, and used a large grate. The cheese stays on the chicken in the pan if you be sure to use a non stick skillet, and keep the pan hot, and DO NOT touch the chicken once you put it down until it is completely ready to turn. Next time I will add some crushed garlic.
I just made this last night! It was super easy quick. My husband loved it and I was surprised it was so good :) Thanks! And the advice on adding flour to make the parmesan stick was divine!
Wonderful! Serve with mushrooms and pasta--delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections