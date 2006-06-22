Quick Chicken And Wine

This is a very simple chicken breast recipe excellent for any occasion. Goes well with white rice or pasta. Serve with a smile - that's an order!

Recipe by Mayra Martinez

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper to taste. In a shallow plate, spread Parmesan cheese. Divide chicken into three parts and dip seasoned chicken in eggs, then coat well with Parmesan cheese. Repeat until all of the chicken pieces are well coated (if you run short on egg and Parmesan, add one more egg and more Parmesan as needed).

  • In a skillet, melt butter or margarine over medium high heat. Cook chicken, stirring frequently, until golden brown.

  • Reduce heat and add wine. Cover and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 133.8mg; sodium 232mg. Full Nutrition
