Chicken Creole
Easy and tasty!
I used Italian sausage and cooked this recipe in the crockpot. Turned out fantastic!Read More
Needs some help to make this a good creole dish. As written, there is nothing creole about it. Add some creole seasoning found in the herb/spice section of your supermarket or add your own. This is more like a cacciatore dish, but even calling it that isn't quite what it is. If you want it cacciatore add some Italian seasoning found in a jar in the herb section or make your own: oregano, basil, rosemary. This dish just doesn't quite make it as a creole dish or a cacciatore dish.Read More
I used Italian sausage and cooked this recipe in the crockpot. Turned out fantastic!
This was really good. It wasn't too, too spicy, but just perfect for me and my husband. We love chicken and we are always looking for new ways to cook it and this was a keeper! I served it over white rice and with italian bread to sop up all the extra delicious sauce. Yum!
This was a pretty good recipe, and very simple. I served it over rice to "catch" the sauce, which made a very simple meal with the addition of a vegetable. I only used one can of tomatoes, and diced three fresh roma tomatoes into the pan instead. The fresh tomato chucks made this look fabulous. I will probably up the amount of cayenne I use next time.
This was super yummy and very easy to make. I used two cans of diced tomatos with garlic and onions. Next time I will definitely add more cayenne pepper for a little bit of a kick. I served it over brown rice. Fabulous!
It was a quick and easy recipe and my family really enjoyed it. Added a little more hot spicing and a handful of shrimp(fresh frozen from Prince William Sound, where we live). I'll definitely make it again and have forwarded it to some friends.
I agree with the recipe description that this is super simple to make and very tasty! I decided to make the whole recipe stove-top, which worked out just fine. I added a bit of extra seasoning (parsley, extra bay leaves). I served this over brown rice to which I'd added cinnamon and a bit of brown sugar - a very delicious combination of flavors and spices!
delicious quick dinner with limited available ingredients. i added carrots and jalapeno peppers. great base to perk up chicken. fabulous potential. i love flexibility!!
I have been making this for a few years now, and I LOVE it! It is easy and tasty, especially if you can let it sit and simmer for a while to let the flavors blend!
Really easy to make and was even better when made spicier!!
Great dish!! READ this... Add chicken broth and extra can of diced tomatoes for more sauce for rice..needed. Also added more garlic for flavor. Celery is not essential. For better flavor simmer all toppings in pot before baking...let sit on chicken under low heat 325 for 30-40 for flavor. Enjoy!
Amazing recipe so easy, so tasty, this can be cooked by anyone, so novice but so good :]
Based on other reviews I decided to add a bit more cayenne and some Tony's creole seasoning for kick. My husband loved it, served over white rice. Thinking next time we'll add okra to the recipe.
This turned out really good. I had to add extra cayenne to give it the kick me and the people that would be eating it would like. Also after reading the recipe I didn't notice anything really "creol" about it so I read the reviews and noticed someone said to add creol seasoning to it. I used Tony's (its a favorite in our house!) and the flavor was amazing. THough I munched to much on the veggies while cooking I didn't really eat the dish as a whole cause I was too full! Everyone liked it. I would suggest making a starch like rice to soak up the juices from the dish.
super fast and easy. you don't really need to even measure your ingredients. guesstamate and you won't go wrong!
Very tasty! Bold and robust flavor. I added a little dash of Creole seasoning for an extra kick. Good recipe for beginning cooks as well!
This recipe is pretty good but I suggest that you add more spice to really heat things up.
This is my first time making this recipe tonight, and it was fantastic and easy.I did not add peppers or cayenne pepper, I added olives, and shrimp and seasoned to my taste over pasta and it was good, By the way I made it over the stove and next time I will try oven. thanks Allrecipes!
This was easy to prepare and was only mildly spicy as written.
Delicious! We added some broccoli florets that was had in the fridge and added some red pepper seeds...gave it a little extra kick.
I really enjoyed this recipe, although I considerably uped the amount of cayenne pepper. EVen family members who swore the wouldn't like it were asking for more. My mother-in-law asked for the recipe!! And adding the shrimp was definately a good idea.
I made several changes to this recipe after reading reviews. This was a nice easy recipe for a weekday. It also used many of the ingrediants I keep on hand. I did brown a hot italian sausage with the onion mix for extra fat and flavor. This time I added italian seasoning and paprika to the chicken before I browned it. Next time I will use chicken tender cuts or tenderize the chicken and flatten it before I brown it. I really like that I can turn this into whatever I have on hand. I did half the recipe, it made enough for two, and left overs for lunch the next day.
Loved it! Added chicken and a spicy sausage. Then let it simmer for about 20 minutes while the rice cooked.
I made this for chicken yesterday, but I added more cayenne and some cajun seasoning. I added some shrimp, too. This would be wonderful over fish, perhaps tilapia or haddock.
Followed the recipe as written and it is a bit bland. It definitely needs a kick.
Super, super good recipe as a basis. I play with this recipe all the time and this is my favorite way to do it: I use on small green bell pepper and one small yellow bell pepper. Instead of just slicing the veggies, I mince them in my food processor. After I'm done sauteeing the veggies until they're tender I add one can diced tomatoes and one can tomatoe puree to make it more of a sauce. I also add some garlic powder and chili powder to the sauce. I use half of the sauce to bake with the chicken and use the rest to put over rice on the side. Sooooo yummy on rice. I've even made it when I've breaded and pan fried the chicken before baking it with awesome results as well.
I have made this many times, and my family loves it! I serve over white rice with vegetables as a side. The only thing i do differently is marinate it over night in Italian dressing. It tastes so much better!
This was o.k. The chicken was nice and tender...however not much flavour if following exact recipe. Definitely potential to work with. Very easy.
I made this last night. I've been looking for something healthy with lots of flavour and this hit the spot perfectly. I scaled this for 1 portion and I followed the recipe almost exactly ( I added a whole clove of garlic and a little more Cayenne) I had to make a second batch when my brother smelt the sauce cooking. I cooked them in little individual casserole dishes the perfect size. Served this with ermes rice. It was wonderful I whole heartedly reccomend making this you wont be dessapointed. Thank you soo much for the recipe.
It was very easy to make. I used tenderloins and it was easier to serve out portion for my younger children. It was tasty but thought it was missing something. I don't know much about what spices to add, but I will experiment with this one in the future.
I changed this recipe a bit. I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned, and I added water and 1/2 can tomato paste to thicken it a bit. I had some fresh mushrooms in the fridge so I put those in too. I left the salt in the recipe and used lots of cayenne pepper. Then I cut up the chicken in pieces and threw it in the pan with the sauce and simmered for a while. We ate this over rice and it was delicious. If its too hot for your taste, just add sour cream to your plate to cool it down.
very good, but needs a little more heat for my taste...used 2 cloves of garlic, gonna try 2 more next time...also gonna add diced jalapeno
As is, there is nothing creole about this recipe. In addition, it is extremely bland and lacks flavor. After initially viewing the recipe I decided that the tomato sauce would require a longer cooking time on the stove top or the dish would simply taste like diced tomatoes. This however still didn't help. I followed the recipe exactly as stated and will not make again.
Took 40 minutes to get internal temp. to 160
Very tasty. Aside from dicing the tomatoes myself and using a bit more green pepper, I followed the recipe exactly.
This was good for a quick, easy, weeknight dinner. There was tons of tomato juice in the pan so I used a slotted spoon to take the veggies out and served it over rice. Would make this one again!
I really like this recipe because of it's great taste and ease of preparation. I added about 1/2 tsp of dried thyme and that worked out well. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was a really good and easy chicken recipe. I made a few changes: added 1 tsp of cayenne pepper to make it spicier and omitted the bell pepper (didn't have any) and replaced it with one carrot. Turned out great, me and my boyfriend loved it.
This was a great easy recipe! I normally just use recipes as a base, but I followed this one pretty closely. I omitted celery, because I forgot it at the grocery store, and added a spoonful of Philedelphia cooking cream. Great taste! I served it with Basmati rice and seasoned brocolli! I got told to make it again! Thank you for the recipe!
Good as is but could use a little something to add more zest. Open for suggestions. I'll probably try adding a something for texture like corn and maybe some Italian seasoning or oregano.
this turned out horribly. I followed the recipe exactly and it had not taste. :( I threw it out and made boxed mac and cheese instead. Don't waste your time.
this was pretty tasty and really really easy to make. we served it over white rice boiled in chicken broth, and i upped the cayenne pepper to 1/4 teaspoon! i don't really get the name, chicken creole, because there isn't much creole about it, but it still tasted good!
I work until 7 so I prepared everything ahead of time and had my mom finish she made it with rice, all in the same pan wow a new favorite easy and really taisty
I'd like to make this a little spicier, but it was super delicious. I paired it with yellow rice and that seemed to accent it nicely.
I used only one can of tomatoes and supplemented with Roma tomatoes from my freezer. I also added a cup of frozen corn. I served over a bed of brown rice. Will definitely make this again as it is a fairly quick meal.
I did not used the oven, I fried the whole thing and added cooking cream to it. It was delighltful. I used cubed chicken, lots of veggies and spices and served over pasta. Thanks for the recipe:)
This meal was so good. It is better than I don't know what. It was so easy to make. (This review was written by a soon-to-be 10 year old boy who LOVED the chicken creole. We have been trying to find healthy meals, and he gives this 5 stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!... And, he just added all of those exclamation points. Lol.)
This looked like it was going to be great when I was making it, but it actually turned out yucky. It had a really weird flavor to it. My husband liked it, but I threw mine out. Icky.
I ended up having to add a lot more spice to it. It just seemed bland to me? But then again, I grew up in New Orleans with creole and Cajun cooking so Idk.
I always taste a lot while I am cooking. I adjust spices as I go. I added some Cajun spice and a little more salt and cayenne pepper. I served it over brown rice and the dish was delicious as well as healthy.
Great recipe!! I was very liberal with the amount of cayenne pepper and used some extra diced tomatos. I also covered it in the oven. It took about 45 minutes but the chiceken was so tender it was falling apart as i was trying to take it out of the dish. Goes excellent with wild rice.
Love this recipe! Will definitely make it again!
This dish was very tasty and so simple! I did alter the recipes by adding some italian seasoning and a LOT of cayenne (by accident!) but it really did tie the dish together. I didn't have an 8x11 pan so I used a 9x13 pan. I also baked it in the oven for 40 minutes because I wanted to be sure the chicken was done. It was a bit dry so next time I'll try 35 minutes. I'll definitely be making this again.
Extremely simple to prepare and great tasting.
Bland!! I made this, thinking it would be a tasty way to get in some extra vegetables. I wouldn't waste your time. The sauce never did come together like a real sauce. It was like chopped tomatoes with chopped vegetables. The only good thing was that the chicken was really tender and juicy. I won't be trying this again.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I tossed in about a pound of sliced mushrooms because I happened to have them.
My whole family loves this recipe it is wonderful. I did have to substitute a couple of things only because I didn't have the other ingredients on hand. I used Anaheim pepper instead of bell pepper and roasted diced tomatoes with a little Italian seasoning; plus doubled the cayenne. Very tasty over a bed of white rice. Thanks for the recipe.
mmhh this was not as good as expected the sauce was way too sweet and the chicken a bit too bland will not be making this dish again
I’m not sure if this is really a creole dish but it is tasty! I added “Slap Ya Mama” Cajun seasoning and used crushed tomatoes instead (didn’t have 32oz of diced). One can of 16oz would have been fine but the sauce is really good over rice, so no complaints! I’d estimate about 25-30 minutes for the oven. Would definitely make again!
This was good. I used breast tenderloins and maybe added a bit more garlic than called for but it was a good dish to make.
I was a little heavy handed with the paprika, but I like pepper and it was delicious. Served with rice to soak up the sauce. There was nothing of it left. Will make again.
This was a little disappointing since as others have said, it really didn't have anything creole about it. The only issue I had was that the chicken was half raw after 20 min and I had to bake it another 15 min. The dish was edible but had no pizzaz. I couldn't taste the pepper. I'll try again but will amp up the spices.
This recipe was great. I was heavy on the Onion, Garlic and Green Pepper AND I added 1 minced Jalapeno which really jacked it up! Yum -- the whole family dug this...
Our family really enjoyed this easy to prepare dish, since several of the reviewers had added more cheyenne, I decided to substitute one canof the tomatoes with a can of diced tomatoes with Chilies (Rotelle brand), it gave the dish a nice bite, we served it over brown rice and licked the platter clean.
My family really liked it, even my picky eaters.
Hubby and I just ate this and it was soooo good for our new food regime....made as posted, however did not add celery as didn't have. Used 1 1/2 green pepper, 1 onion, black pepper, salt and red pepper flakes. Browned chicken first, then sautéed veggies and added 2lbs Roma tomatoes from garden (frozen from summer bounty). Poured veggies over browned chicken and baked uncovered for 25 mins (tomatoes provides lots of liquid so no worries for dryness)....served with white rice! Lotsa leftovers for lunches too...
Didn't have canned or fresh tomatoes, or onions, so substituted tomato sauce and more bell peppers. Also added more cayenne pepper and creole seasoning. Turned out great! Chicken was very moist. Served over rice.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was great. I did change the recipe to suit our tastes. Here I added 3 extra cloves of garlic that I roasted first and more cayenne to taste. But the chicken came out very moist and tender.
I had high hopes for this one but my family didnt like it....My husband said the chicken wasnt that bad but was actually missing that certain "oompf"... It was very bland...I probably won't ever make this one again.
