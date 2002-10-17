Chicken Creole

Easy and tasty!

Recipe by Kathy Sauers

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, celery and bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender (about 4 minutes). Add the tomatoes, bay leaf, salt and cayenne pepper. Cook this Creole sauce 3 minutes longer, stirring often.

  • Arrange the chicken breasts in an 8 x 11 inch baking dish. Pour the Creole sauce over the chicken.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes, until the chicken is tender and white throughout.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 901.5mg. Full Nutrition
