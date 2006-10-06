Low-Cal Chicken

An easy, healthy chicken dish with a special sweet and sour tang! Goes great with rice and salad.

By Dee Dee Segal

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish; sprinkle with onion, garlic, seasoning, soy sauce and sweetener.

  • Place foil over pan and bake for one hour at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). It's ready to serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 951.5mg. Full Nutrition
