Low-Cal Chicken
An easy, healthy chicken dish with a special sweet and sour tang! Goes great with rice and salad.
we LOVED this. I usually don't like when people submit reviews & tell how they changed the recipe 50 ways, and now I am going to do the same thing. :O) But, I just marinated the chicken breasts for about an hour in the soy sauce mixture and then put the chicken on the grill, basting it with the soy sauce mixture. My husband said I can serve him this chicken for dinner every day and he won't complain.Read More
425 for an hour? unless shoe leather sounds appetizing don't cook that long. marinate and then grill for 5mins. a side. Sauce is good but far from great. If you must bake 350 for 30 mins. then check.Read More
OMG! This recipe was soooo good. I only used 4 chicken breasts. I used splenda as the sweetner. I also added a half of a teaspoon of hot pepper sesame oil. I made this with brown rice and steamed broccoli. My picky 3 year old ate all of his and my husband had seconds. Thanks for this recipe it's DELISH!!!!
Really good (and very easy) recipe. I used boneless frozen chicken breasts and cooked for an hour and the chicken was very moist (thanks to the other reviewers for alerting me that 1 hour was too long for regular chicken- the Tyson frozen chicken breasts say to cook from frozen and 1 hr was the perfect time). Leftovers were great because the chicken sat in the sauce and absorbed more flavor. This is a keeper for the "oops, I forgot to defrost chicken" nights.
The taste was good, I didn't give it 5 because it takes MUCH less time than what the recipe says- mine was perfect after just 35 minutes.
I tried this recipe with leg quarters and it was a very tasty meal with a salad. I liked it very much.
This was a really good and simple recipe. I agree with the others who said the cooking time was too long. I left it in the oven for about 35 minutes and it turned out great. I added a little bit of sesame oil and used splenda to sweeten. Served it with mushrooms and rice.
This mean was extremeley good tasting. I made it for my mother for our mother's day party, and she absolutely loved it (as did I). I reccomend you make this meal with rice to soak up all the soy sauce that slips off the chicken.
GREAT recipe! I used 4 chicken breasts (they were huge) and instead of artificial sweetener I used honey. I also added sliced fresh mushrooms b/c I had some that needed to be used up soon. As far as baking time, the chicken breasts were about 75% frozen so I baked them at 375 degrees for 45 mins and the internal temp was 188... they were a smidge dry too. Next time I'll bake them for 35 mins. My husband loved the sauce it created - excellent recipe!
This dish is wonderful and so easy! My husband, son and I love it with rice and sugar snap peas. The leftover chicken is great with salad greens and veggies for lunch. Thank you!!!
This was really delightful and easy. Great taste.
I only had enough time to marinate the chicken for 40 minutes. It was very good but probably worth a 4-star rating. I made enough for two meals. The leftovers made one of the best chicken sandwiches I have every eaten. I plan to make this dish again and next time will marinate the chicken overnight. Instead of the artificial sweetener, I sprinkled about 1/4 teaspoon of sugar on the chicken.
I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor of this chicken. It's an easy recipe to put together and uses pantry staples.
Fast, easy and out of this world tasty. Even made it after a long day of work on a Monday night...it's that easy. Thawed chicken is ready to serve after 35 min. We enjoyed brown rice and broccoli as sides. I used an onion, garlic spice blend with poultry seasoning and Truvia. Awesome!
It didn't take the full hour to cook, it was a little salty, and yet still tasted great!
My husband took one bite and was going, umm, umm!! At first I thought this recipe had too much garlic and poultry seasoning, but in the end it was delicous. I used three large chicken breasts and used the same amount of spices. I will definately be making this chicken more often since it was very moist and very tasty.
Flavor was fantastic but as just about everyone else said, the cook time recommended was way too long. I had mine in for 35 minutes (as others suggested)and even at that, my chicken was a bit dry. Next time I will reduce the cooking time even more. My picky hubby who usually isn't a huge chicken fan thought these tasted great. Another great thing about this recipe is the simplicity of it with ingredients already on hand. Will definitely make again. :)
As stated by others, the temp is too high and timing too long for unfrozen breasts. I used breasts thawed 90% in the microwave, Truvia sweetener and freshly chopped garlic. I measured out my soy sauce and allowed the minced onions to rehydrate in the sauce. Prepared as directed (except for 45 minutes at 375) the chicken is fairly tasty but lacking in appearance. In future I will lightly sear both sides of the chicken breasts before adding them to the baking dish to keep more of the juices in the chicken, and I may also remove the foil for the last 10 or so minutes of baking. This should make less 'juice' in the dish but still keep it tender. All in all this was a very good, healthy main dish. Both my husband and small child enjoyed it. I paired with white rice and steamed broccoli which rounded out the flavor.
We really enjoyed this. I used the soy sauce mixture as a marinade and let it marinate for 4 or 5 hours before baking it in the oven. It was delicious.
Delicious! Husband and six year old loved it! I used green onions and light soy sauce! This is a keeper.
Easy, good - i'll use less poultry seasoning next time... served with sauteed spinach/onion and garlic.
This was pretty good! I think an hour was too long in my oven as the chicken looked very dry, but tasted fine. Thanks!
Delish! We really liked this alot. Served it with quinoa and steamed broccoli. Yum-yum-yum. And so easy too! That makes it all that much better!
I think I should of read these reviews before I made this to see that I shouldn't of cooked it for so long - it was alittle dry. I made it for the kids because adults had fish - so they preferred dry chicken over fish. I think it has potential though
Very tasty, simple and fast! Will be making this again. Cooked for 30 minutes. This was plenty...could have done 25.
VERY good sauce! I made the mistake of making this with chicken legs, would have been much better on breasts as written. Will definitely make again!
This is really good!
Rating 4 stars only because the cooking time is too long. Very easy to make and flavorful chicken. I baked the chicken for 40 minutes and the chicken was tender.
Very, very yummy. Didn't change a thing.
This recipe was awesome. My husband loved it, he refers to it as "Resturant Chicken" whenever I make it.
My husband really liked this. I thought it was good too, but one hour is way too long to cook. I took it out after 30-35 minutes and it was so tender and juicy! It tasted like a lot of my other chicken recipes, only it's healthier.
This is pretty good and so easy!
This was great I added teriyaki sauce to the chicken after it cooked and served it with brown rice and soy sauce. It was the best chicken we have had in a while
Delicious! I would use a little less soy sauce next was a little too much for me, but my family loved it!
i really didnt care for it. not very appitizing at all. maybe if you grilled it but in the oven it looks unappealing. sorry did not get it at all.
Since the chicken was dry (I shortened the baking time by 10 min) I threw some cabbage in the microwave to steam-added a dash of nutmeg, salt and 2 t. of art. sweetner) added this to the chicken and this made it 5*. I also baked an apple..this made it even slightly better with 2 T. of lite butter on it.
Sooo good! I added a little honey and vinegar and used chicken broth (1/2 cup) instead of poultry seasoning b/c I didn't have any, and I marinated it for one hour. Served with brown rice and veggies, mixed it all together
This is really good, lots of flavor. Only thing I'd recommend is adding 3-5 minutes and flipping the chicken 2 times during the baking to make sure the spices hit both sides. When I took it out the spices were just stuck to the top so only the soy saturated the entire breast.
Very tasty!! My kids liked it, my husband loved it! He said it is definately a keeper! I served with jasmine rice as it had a oriental taste and smell....VERY GOOD!
Judging from the recipe, I didn't dream this would be so good. My family loved it! I removed the skin and fat from breast halves but used the exact ingredients otherwise. I cooked it for 40 minutes and was amazed at the amount of juices. Once I defatted the ajous, I made a sauce with 2 teaspoons of corn starch. It was delicious with brown rice and sauteed vegetables.
A great alternative to high fat eating! Lots of taste~
Followed the recipe other than I added 1/2 cup soy sauce instead of 1/4. I'm glad I did or I wouldn't of had enough to cover all 6 pcs of chicken. I'm not a big fan of chicken breast because it's usually dry but this was real juicy. I would fix it again.
Wow- I can't believe how much we liked this! I figured it would be "OK." Really really tasty for something so low cal, low carb, & low fat!!! Baked for 45 minutes. I also thought the garlic would be too much, but it wasn't.
This was good for a change from plain baked chicken. I didn't think it was all that great but I will be making it again because it's very simple and healthy. The flavor also goes very well with rice. I will cut back on the garlic next time because I thought it was too strong and didn't really go that well with the overall flavor.
This was good, and especially good to be low-cal. I made no changes to the ingredients. I did change the way I cooked them. I marinated the breasts in the sauce that is made.for about 30 minutes. Then I browned them for about 5 minutes per side in a skillet sprayed with cooking spray. Then I covered with aluminum foil and put them in the oven for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees. It was perfectly done by then, and still moist.
I made this exactly as the recipe says except I only baked it for 35 min. It was perfect! So juicy and tender!
Very good and easy. I used 4 thin sliced chicken breasts and put mushrooms on the bottom just to add a vegetable. I cooked on 350 for 30 minutes and next time and going to bake uncovered.
This was so easy and so delicious! I wasn't sure about the combination, but when my VERY picky daughter asks for more, you know it's good! I used 4 very small chicken breast, but if you were using any more than that I would double up the mixture. I also only baked it for 35 minutes at 400. Any more than that would be too much. :-) I will make again!
Great chicken recipe. I did make a few substitutes. I used terriyaki sauce instead of soy and used scallions instead of yellow onions. Turned out great. Family loved it and will make again.
I have to say this recipe sounded so good, so I made it tonight for dinner. My granddaughter questioned the type of chicken I had made. I told just try it, she goes on to say oh my gosh Nonnie this is the best chicken dish you had ever made. That made my day. The dish was so simple and easy plus smelled so good in the oven. I'll be making this again next week.
Low Cal Chicken Haiku: "Marinated mine, and did on grill, not oven. It was fairly good." I can only imagine how one hour at 425 would obliterate a chicken breast, so I put all of the ingredients (made poultry seasoning from an AR recipe) in a large ziploc w/ the chicken for bout 4 hrs., then tossed the chicken on the grill. Ended up tasting mostly like soy sauce which wasn't entirely surprising, but I can't complain b/c it was indeed low calorie and moist; thanks for the recipe!
Made this tonight and was really tasty. my fiance raved about it.I thought it was a bit salty but I will definitely make again, so simple.
It was just ok. I'm confused how so many people raved about it. Probably won't make it again. Sorry!
It turned out great if my picky husband sed I can make it again then you know it's good.
This was moist and very good. As others said I marinated the chicken for about 3 hours and then cooked at 375 for about 35 minutes. Delish.
I had my doubts this would be anything special because it seemed so simple. It was delicious. Even my picky teenager liked it. Thanks to others: cooked 425 for 35 minutes.
I made this with two chicken breasts, and used Splenda for the artificial sweetener. I took another reviewer's advice to turn the chicken breasts halfway through cooking. The chicken was very good, but not very exciting. I would add half a teaspoon of sesame oil next time.
Delicious! I only gave 4 stars as opposed to 5 because had I let it cook an hour would've dried out. 25 minutes was plenty.
simple and taste GREAT!!
Made exactly as written, except reduced time to 35 minutes as other reviewers have stated. It was plenty of time; I used a meat thermometer to check. Very good flavor, smelled delicious cooking. Very moist. Will definitely make again.
this was just what i was looking for, very easy,very tasty,and my husband liked it too! i will definately use this recipe again,thanks.
The flavor and simplicity of the recipe deserves a solid 5. However as so many others have mentioned the cook time for that temperature is too long. I went 30 minutes, then removed the foil and put the oven on broil for 10 minutes. The crust was perfect but I still had the inside temperature over 190. This is a FANTASTIC recipe once I get the cook time down. Thank you for sharing!!
Tastewise it was pretty great. Cooking time was a bit off but i was fine.
Absolutely wonderful, I used Stevia as the sweetener and this was delish.... I highly recommend!
This recipe was SO good! After reading the reviews I wanted to try it, I didn't even have poultry seasoning, but I improvised with thyme & Italian seasoning. All the previous reviews were correct though... I thawed my chicken first (frozen Tyson breasts) and baked @ 425 for 35 minutes, they were a little dry. Next time I will check at 25 minutes. Otherwise I would have given it 5 stars!!!
I'm always looking for good chicken recipes and was pleased to read that I could use frozen breasts. I baked them for an hour following another reviewer's advice, but both my husband and I found them dry and stringy. Sorry, but this one won't make it into my recipe box.
Best chicken. I did use teriyaki sauce instead of soy sauce and I used minced garlic. Delicious
We made this with chicken thighs. It was delicious!
