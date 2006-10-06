Low-Cal Chicken

As stated by others, the temp is too high and timing too long for unfrozen breasts. I used breasts thawed 90% in the microwave, Truvia sweetener and freshly chopped garlic. I measured out my soy sauce and allowed the minced onions to rehydrate in the sauce. Prepared as directed (except for 45 minutes at 375) the chicken is fairly tasty but lacking in appearance. In future I will lightly sear both sides of the chicken breasts before adding them to the baking dish to keep more of the juices in the chicken, and I may also remove the foil for the last 10 or so minutes of baking. This should make less 'juice' in the dish but still keep it tender. All in all this was a very good, healthy main dish. Both my husband and small child enjoyed it. I paired with white rice and steamed broccoli which rounded out the flavor.