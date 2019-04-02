Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch

" . . . from Scratch" is the relative indicator! I live in the middle of nowhere and could not get to a store to make what I was feeling, which was Tuna Casserole. So when I came upon this one it appealed to me since I had the basic ingredients . . . and I love things that are "real". I mean cream of mushroom soup is awesome! truly! an American institution along with Campbells, but I did not have the little cans. I loved the recipe! it was creamy and warm for a fall nite, and it was easy over all. Ok here goes the whining. No, I am not going to whine about all the butter. I live in Wisconsin, are you kidding, I live to use real butter! No I am not going to mention one ingredient or another . . .ok, what became the negative for me was, I dirtied 3 pans . . . and lots of other utensils . . . etc. and I hate washing dishes and I do not have a dishwasher at the old farm!!!! The other thing, the Casserole was a bit dry . . .not sure what I did wrong, I wanted creamy . . . The substitues I made: I used zucchini instead of peas, since I did not have peas. I used more spices and herbs . . . I added red and green peppers . . . carrots, all minced fine----I will try the recipe again! Thank you for sharing!