Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch
This tuna noodle casserole is from scratch with no canned soup! Mushrooms, onions, celery, and peas all go into this comfort casserole.
I think that with two changes this is a five star recipe. Add a chicken boullion cube to your cream sauce, which adds a LOT of flavor, and top with french fried onions instead of the bread crumbs. I will NEVER go back to casserole out of a can--this is absolutely delicious and the leftovers are even better!Read More
The flavor seems to come primarily from fat and salt. To make this more healthy and more flavorful, try the following: 1. spray the dish with non-stick spray rather than using butter 2. reduce the butter for sauteeing to 2 teaspoons 3. replace the milk with 1 cup of reduced sodium, fat-free chicken broth and 1 cup of low-fat evaporated milk 4. add 1/2 teaspoon (or more) of crushed marjoram or thyme leaves 5. add 1/8 teaspoon of ground red pepper to the roux and reduce the butter in the roux (you can cut in half and still successfully blend in the flour). Also, add 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground nutmeg to the roux. This is standard for a white sauce. 6. Use light cheese for the topping, preferably highly flavored such as asiago or extra sharp cheddar.Read More
I think that with two changes this is a five star recipe. Add a chicken boullion cube to your cream sauce, which adds a LOT of flavor, and top with french fried onions instead of the bread crumbs. I will NEVER go back to casserole out of a can--this is absolutely delicious and the leftovers are even better!
This recipe is good as it is. If it was meant to not have butter, then it wouldn't. Never understood why some people feel the need to critisize a recipe for being unhealthy, there are hosts of "healthy" recipes to be found. Some of us like butter!
It's a keeper! I did make some shortcuts: after I finished the mushrooms, I added the butter then the flour right to the mushroom mix. I cooked that for about 3-5 minutes and then added the milk. After the noodles cooked for 4 minutes, I added the frozen peas to the pot and cooked the peas and noodles together for another 4 minutes. After draining both, I put the tuna in the noodle pot, poured the noodles and peas on top, added the cheese and stirred. Then I added the mushroom mix, stirred and put it all in a casserole dish. I omitted the salt from the recipe and topped the casserole with crushed potato chips as I didn't have bread crumbs. I love recipes that don't include a "cream of something" can of soup! (I used leftover haddock from the fridge and it was great; I suppose you could use any fish!)
We think this dish has a lot of potential, and I'm sure I'll make it again. As is, however, it's just sort of...blah. I kept adding salt in an effort to stir up the flavors, but it just didn't happen. Before attempting this again, I'll figure out what seasonings will work to make it more flavorful. My husband did comment that it doesn't have the typical soup taste to it, which is a great thing! 4-11-06: I made this again tonight, and it was a lot better! I added some fresh dill, as dill is really good paired with just about any fish. I also tripled the amounts of garlic and black pepper that went into it; it was very flavorful this time around. I've added this to my recipe book with my additions.
This is really great and SUPER easy. I only changed one thing, and that was substituting 2 cans of chicken in place of the tuna..(for some reason people here think they don't like hot tuna!;)) I think I'd also make a bit more of the gravy mixture next time because I'd have liked it a little creamier, but considering I didn't really put exactly 8oz of noodles in, (dumped more on accident)it is probably the reason it wasn't as creamy. Anyway, excellent recipe. Thanks for submitting it!
Why is that casserole recipes never call for enough sauce? When I mixed everything together, prior to baking, it looked quite nice and juicy. I should have stopped there and eaten the dish as pasta with tuna sauce. The baking dried it out completely. I would also suggest using more tuna as to me it tasted more like a 'peas in white sauce with pasta casserole'. I am also always suspicious when recipes call for a flour-thickened sauce to put over pasta. They ususally turn out too 'bready'. I think it would be nicer to use thick cream instead of milk here, and omit the flour. Also, more spices and herbs would be nice, I think. Garlic, parsley and lemon would make it more interesting. The way it's written it's a bit bland and definitely dry and I am not looking forward to finishing the leftovers tomorrow night.
I have been making a similar tuna noodle casserole for years. I dislike canned soups very much and never use them. To me they all have a chemical taste that permiates the food. I always make my own bechamel sauce for this casserole. For those that substitute chicken broth and canned non-stick spray, that's fine if you like it that way, but it totally changes the recipe. Butter and milk add the richness and creaminess. If you're worried about calories, make something else!
Awesome recipe! Tastes sooo much better than the canned cream of whatever tuna casserole recipes I've had to eat before (Sorry Mom). Definitely worth the extra effort to make from scratch.
I made this a couple days ago as I'm trying to get more fish in our diets. I followed the recipe almost exactly, although I substituted some garlic powder for the clove of garlic and I used two 4-oz cans of sliced mushrooms as I forgot to buy some fresh ones. I also used some crushed crackers instead of breadcrumbs, and I probably used more like two cups of cheese on top. Oh, very tasty! I cooked it up in an 8" square glass baking dish, and it was almost overfull! I think it could use something else, too. It wasn't bland so much as just lacking... something. But it is much better than the soup-from-a-can casseroles that I have been making, although I won't make this all the time simply because it takes longer to make. I will definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing this recipe. :)
Excellent! Tuna Casserole is not one of hubby's favorite meals. The kids and I like it so I was determined to find a recipe that he would enjoy as well. This is the one! When I mentioned to him that I would be trying another recipe, his only request was to add a little more tuna and leave out the peas. I used half button and half baby bella mushrooms, deglazed the pan with approx. 1/4 cup white wine with the mushrooms and added a handful of Durkee fried onions during the last 5 - 10 minutes in the oven. Everyone loved it and we will enjoy this often. Thanks for sharing!!
We made this twice. The first time we were so impressed. The second time we were bored w/ it so I froze part and the other part just sits in the refrigerator. It is kinda boring. It takes time to make the roux. We are not just "dying" to make it again soon. Canned mushrooms help this dish even for those who are not mushroom lovers. Luis puts lot of Tapatio hot sauce on this dish to eat it even though we put habeneros in the mix. This dish has been tying up too many plastic lunch portables. Luis & I are gonna have to bite the bullet and eat it to have more dishes available.
Made this today for dinner and it was outstanding. To cut down on the pans used to prepare this, I sauted the vegetable in the skillet as directed then melted the additional butter and added the flour to the same skillet, let it cook for a few minutes and added the milk. Worked wonderfully! Cooked the noodles, drained them and added everything to that same pot to mix together. No more dishes than homemade mac and cheese! I mixed panko and cheese together for the topping, no butter. Everyone loved it!
I only made one change in this recipe and that was using chopped fresh broccoli instead of peas as we do not like peas. I used whole wheat pasta in this casserole as well as homemade bread crumbs. We thought this was okay, but bland. My husband thought that this would have been better with more cheese and I thought it could use a little spicing up. As is, good start but I think it could be played with a bit and made tastier without so much fat.
This was delicious! I'm lactose and gluten intolerant so I substituted GF flour, funsilli noodles, and bread crumbs for the normal wheat-based ingredients. I also used LF veggie cheddar shreds, smart balance lite, and almond milk in place of the other dairy-based ingredients. It turned out beautifully. Highly reccommend
This recipe turned out very well, but you are definitely on your own for how to season it. I decided to use a combination of 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper, 1/8 tsp. black pepper, 1/2 tsp. dill, 1 tsp. dried mustard, 1 tsp. parsley, and a 1/2 tsp of vegetable Better Than Bouillon to give it some zip. I also used tripled the minced garlic and substituted half chicken broth for part of the milk. For the topping, I doubled the bread crumbs to 6 T and kept the amount of butter at 2 T.
My family loved it! It was my first time making a tuna casserole, but it's definetly a keeper in the monthly menu. Since we are not really health conscious, I substituted milk for cream and it made the whole deal incredibly smooth. I also added thyme and nutmeg as suggested by some reviewers, and threw in a bunch of quartered cherry tomatoes just before putting it into the stove. Thanks!
This was awesome! I cut down a little bit on the butter. I added some of the cheese to the sauce mixture and used crush up croutons for the topping with no butter. Was looking for ultimate comfort food and this was it! Took a little work but worth it for the lower fat and sodium I was looking for since I used skim milk and light cheese. Will definitley make again!
I agree with cooknggardener about there being way too much fat.....the recipe tasted VERY starchy as written. Adding chicken stock in place of 1/2 the milk and substituting the rest with evaporated milk adds so much more flavor, and cutting down on the butter cuts fat without affecting taste. Adding herbs and seasonings (whatever you like) is also a must. Ways to make it even healthier - cut the cheese in half and use a highly flavorful type, like extra sharp cheddar (you'll never miss the other half); use whole wheat egg noodles; use canned wild Alaskan salmon (great brand available at Costco) instead of tuna. Even though it needs changes I rated this recipe 4 stars just because of the fact that it teaches/encourages people to omit processed canned soup (yuck!) =)
This dish was excellent. It was tasty and such an upgrade from the canned soup variety. It was worth the effort. I really liked the simple sauce. I will make this again
I would just like to say BRAVO for stressing the fact that this is a "from scratch" recipe. I'm American but have lived in France for 27 years and have long ago stopped using commercially packaged ingredients in my cooking, first because of unavailability and then by choice, even though some of that stuff in now available. I wish all the recipes on this site that are from scratch were tagged somehow to indicate that fact. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made a huge amount of this in a pan (bigger than 9x13, it's more like 12x16 or something)._____________________ I followed recipe but did the following adjustments/additions: 1 large bag egg noodles, 4 cans tuna, 2 small onions, 1 carton mushrooms, 3/4c flour (added a little more later to thicken sauce), 3c milk, half bag frozen peas. I put some shredded cheddar in with the sauce, along with 1can cream of mushroom soup, 1 bullion cube, 1 packet of ranch powder, and 1 packet of garlic&herb powder. ______After everything was cooked/added together into the sauce, put it into the cooking spray coated pan and covered the top with bread crumbs and then shredded cheddar. 375 for 25min seemed to be fine. It still could have used a little more flavor, I can't imagine doing this exactly like the recipe says with no seasoning... I think more cheese in the sauce (or a different sauce recipe) would make this even better.
Really good tuna noodle casserole. Make a couple changes though. Used cooking spray in the baking pan instead of butter. When cooking down the veggies, I added a 1/4c of chicken broth and cooked down along with some spices. And in the white sauce i cut down the amount of milk, added a 1/4c of low fat cream cheese, and also added nutmeg. I also omitted the bread crumbs and butter topping and just used the cheddar cheese. Two thumbs up from the hubbie.
" . . . from Scratch" is the relative indicator! I live in the middle of nowhere and could not get to a store to make what I was feeling, which was Tuna Casserole. So when I came upon this one it appealed to me since I had the basic ingredients . . . and I love things that are "real". I mean cream of mushroom soup is awesome! truly! an American institution along with Campbells, but I did not have the little cans. I loved the recipe! it was creamy and warm for a fall nite, and it was easy over all. Ok here goes the whining. No, I am not going to whine about all the butter. I live in Wisconsin, are you kidding, I live to use real butter! No I am not going to mention one ingredient or another . . .ok, what became the negative for me was, I dirtied 3 pans . . . and lots of other utensils . . . etc. and I hate washing dishes and I do not have a dishwasher at the old farm!!!! The other thing, the Casserole was a bit dry . . .not sure what I did wrong, I wanted creamy . . . The substitues I made: I used zucchini instead of peas, since I did not have peas. I used more spices and herbs . . . I added red and green peppers . . . carrots, all minced fine----I will try the recipe again! Thank you for sharing!
I made this dish in one pot (except for cooking the noodles) as I think it improves the flavour. Experiment! After frying mushrooms add the second amount of butter to the same pan then the flour as well. This way you're not losing all those delicious browned bits. Stir the milk in right away (slowly) stirring constantly to avoid lumps as it will thicken fast. Throw your peas, cooked noddles, tuna, chedar, etc, right into the same pan. I added some fresh parley and tarrogon along with my S&P as I had it on hand. Pour into a deep casserole dish. Add remaining butter to the same pan and stir in the bread crumbs. Sprinkle on top and bake! I baked this for a lot longer than recommended. First for 30 minutes with the lid on as some reviews said it was dry, then I took the lid off and baked for another 20 minutes. Great recipe though, I had fun playing with it thank you!
I love this recipe! I made it for my family and everyone loved it. The topping is to die for; comes out nicely browned and a little crunchy. I followed the recipe for the most part except I added a dash of nutmeg to the white sauce as it was thickening and I chopped up the mushrooms instead of slicing. Also, do not add more noodles to the casserole then it calls or you will end up with a slightly drier casserole. I used less than 8oz and it came out perfect. Thank you for the awesome dish!
This was good. Creamy and easy to make.
I love this recipe. It's similar to mine. I'm one of those dont measure, use what I have on hand to make those dishes that are what my friends and family love. This is a wonderful recipe. Btw, I sometimes use a mix of cheeses in place of cheddar - try monterey pepper jack! YUM! thanks MVANWINKLE. this is a great recipe.
This is the best Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch!!!! You can go a little lighter on the butter for the topping, but I wouldn't making the creme part. Very good! Have fixed it dozens of times!!!
omg they're right! i will NEVER go back to a canned soup recipe!!! I used only half a tsp each of thyme and nutmeg and it was perfectly seasoned. I also added a finely chopped jalapeno for some zing and a red pepper for color and it complimented the casserole well. I'm gonna go have another helping!!!! YUM!!!!
WOW! I left out the bread crumbs, and added a bit more garlic, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. This was FABULOUS - nice and creamy, filling and exactly what I wanted. It needed just a touch of salt and some pepper at the table. I will be making this again (and again).
Very good as written and of course I had to make some additions. Added some small diced carrots and little processed cheese to make it cheesier.
this was pretty good, but it turned out a little dry. I think next time I'd add 1/4 c. sour cream for a little tang.
This was a good base, but I changed a few things. -I didn't add any salt, and decreased the butter significantly. I only used about 2.5 TB butter- 1/2 a cup is so much! I used olive oil to saute the onion & celery instead of butter and to oil the dish. I only used the butter for the cream sauce (instead of 4 TB I used about 2) and I used about 1/2 a TB or a little more for the breadcrumbs. - I added some more veggies. I just used what I had on hand: carrots, red bell pepper. - I added some seasonings including black pepper, oregano, basil, and cayenne pepper.
Super good!!!! Not sure I will go back to the cream of tuna casserole ever again =( Takes a bit more time but is really worth the effort!!!!
Wonderful starter casserole - but it is time consuming so plan accordingly. Next time I will double the tuna (I do NOT like the smaller versions now in the stores, especially if they don't mark the price down!) and add thyme or something for some more flavor. UPDATE 8/2013: Add a small sprig of fresh thyme to the mushrooms, it really does take this up another notch. Personal preference is more sauce, easy fix to change it to 1 1/2 times milk, butter and flour.
I used whole wheat noodles and flour and it was still FABULOUS. I'm passing this recipe onto my friends. :)
We weren't crazy about this recipe. I made it exactly as written in the recipe, and it came out bland.
Thank goodness, finally a recipe without the soup. It tastes great with the fresh ingredients and the seasoning can be adapted to your own liking (we love crushed red pepper). Fresh tuna makes it even better. No more recipes with soup cans to be opened, please. That's not cooking.
This is about as good as tuna casserole can get. It wasn't as easy as my moms old soup based recipe but well worth the extra steps. It was creamy and flavorful. The buttered bread crumbs on the top added a wonderful flavor. Even my daughter who hates mushrooms and anything tuna, had seconds.
This was a wonderful, simple recipe that uses everyday ingredients, yet still tastes terrific. This is one of the few recipes I used that did not need adjustments, it was great as is! I did not have any peas, so I just threw in some leftover red pepper that needed to be used up. Much better than the canned soup based version.
This casserole was great! I wasn't in the mood for tuna, so I used some leftover chicken instead, still was excellent! I could see also using ham, turkey, maybe even beef. :) The kids and husband loved it, and I liked the taste of the homemade sauce. It was a nice change from the usual cream soups sauces. I also added more salt and pepper. This casserole could also compliment many seasonings if you add them to your taste.
Very tasty recipe! I used saltine crackers instead of bread crumbs, and I added a tsp of mustard seeds. In my opinion it could benefit from a little more flavor. Next time I will add a bit of raw red onion for bite and texture. Perhaps sprinkle a bit of paprika on top. But I got lots of compliments as is!
This was so good! I did need to add a little extra butter while cooking the onion/mushroom mixture. I also thinned the sauce out quite a bit with about 1/3 cup of milk, I knew the noodles would absorb some of the liquid. I only boiled my noodles for 6 minutes as I didn't want them to be mushy after being baked. For those who thought it was bland, the recipe does say salt & pepper to taste. I always add salt & pepper during each step while cooking (while boiling the noodles, cooking the onion/mushroom mixture and to the cream sauce) and always, always taste things before cooking them to make sure I have enough seasoning. I also added a little onion powder to the sauce. Instead of using buttered breadcrumbs and cheese I used crushed potato chips just like my Grandmother used to. It turned out great, thanks for a yummy (soup free) recipe!
This was good as written, but it did need more seasoning. This recipe became a 5 star with adjustments. I used cream instead of flour and milk and added 1 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp thyme and salt.
This was good and I made it exact except I did not use the extra melted butter and bread crumbs...I'm just not a fan of bread crumbs in my casserols. I underseasoned a bit with the salt and pepper...I'm used to making this with a soup mix which adds plenty of salt, so make sure you taste it.
This was very tasty. I added some dill and seafood seasoning (old bay) just a tad though. Other than that I followed the directions and it came out lovely. Will make again.
Love this recipe! I am glad to find a casserole recipe without using a canned cream of something!
I gave this a 5 star rating---it was very good, but I admit I modified it slightly. I added seasoned salt (Lawrys), omitted the celery, cut back on the butter, and I used the cheese on top and then crushed potato chips. It was seriously a good casserole and I will definitely make again. I paired it with some sliced yellow squash, fresh green beans and mushrooms steamed.
The old fashion, canned mushroom soup version is the one I grew up on and thought I loved. But after making this version, I will never go back (sorry mom). I followed the suggestions and added extra herbs and seasonings. So good!
Delicious!! I used the 2 cups of milk (2%) but I added 1 tablespoon of vegetable broth in powder for flavor. Plus a pinch of nutmeg. I didn't use mushrooms (because I don't like them) and I mixed 1/2 of the cheese in the cream sauce and the other 1/2 went to the top. I also used french fried onions instead of croutons or crackers. My husband loved it!!
Was easy t make and tasted very good.Made it with half & half and used Ritz cracker for topping since I didn't had no breadcrumbs.
I made a few modifications, which is sort of expected I guess. My mushrooms were not usable, so no mushrooms. I grated some carrots up and put that in. I used panko crumbs and nearly doubled it as I had an extra tablespoon of butter to use because I didn't butter the dish (which is totally not needed, it came out of my Corningware dish pretty clean). I think next time I'll grate a little more cheese and add it in with the noodles. I'll also add more onions, carrots and peas. The sauce was very simple to make (and was what mad me use this recipe). :)
Love this recipe! My whole family enjoys it and my son doesn't think he likes tuna!
Tried this last night and while it looked good, unfortunately, it was way too dry for my liking. Lacked flavor so I tried adding a couple of spices which did not help. The only way to salvage what I have left is probably to add a can of the "perverbial soup". Will not be making this again. Sorry MVANWINKLE!!
My family loved it! My husband claims to hate tuna fish and he ate 2 helpings. I made a few adjustments. I only used 1 tbsp of flour and I used 1/2 & 1/2. It was creamy! I cut the peas and mushrooms (chopped small) in half. I was plenty! I used whole grain club crakers and added 1/4 c. of parm. cheese to top. I was good.
Delicious!
OMG this was so very good. I used cracker barrel cheddar cheese. I did not have bread crumbs so I used cheez it crackers. It was excellant.
It was excellent. I used nonfat dry milk no bread crumb. Very easy to put together will make this one again
This is delicious but I gave it 4 stars because I feel that this recipe is not very healthy. I used a little butter for flavor then substituted the rest with olive oil. I also used whole wheat noodles, reduced fat milk and real tuna baked. It was really good!
This recipe is great. The amount of noodles per sauce and vegetables is awesome, although I added some things since I was trying to fill a 11x13 pan... 2/3lb of mushrooms instead of 1/2, 1 cup frozen corn in addition to the peas, and instead of celery I added carrots (2 largish, steamed and added at the end). I also needed about 66% more flour to my sauce, maybe the high altitude is why? Finally, instead of add cheese on top I melted it into the milk/butter/flour sauce before pouring over everything and mixing it all together. I just used up the cheese I had, about 4oz of colby jack and 2oz of cheddar. The result was a killer casserole that me and my fiance are deeply in love with! I recommend, as I do with most all casseroles, cooking the onion with intent to caramelize (at least most of the way), though it does take longer. I used a whole sweet onion. I plan on making this again!
This is a bit dry. I added canned chicken and put in some chicken boullion. We still ate it, next time I would just make more of the sauce.
Loved this! I increased the tuna because I didn't think 2 cans would be enough. 3 was perfect. I added half the cheese to the sauce. Oh, and there's no need to use a separate saute pan for the sauce...just toss the butter, flour, etc., in with the veggie mixture. Works great. Then at the end I topped the casserole off with the remaining cheese, followed by the bread crumbs, to which I added a 1/2 cup of almonds. Delicious! Very very pleased with the outcome...hmm, think I'll go have seconds right now, actually. :)
I loved mom's tuna casserole growing up and yes she used canned mushroom soup. My husband's mother made tuna casserole the same way and he hated it. Needless to say I've made tuna casserole very few times since my man doesn't like it but when I saw this recipe I just had to try it and WOW! Even my husband loved it. This is by far the best tuna casserole I've ever had and I didn't change a thing.
This is really one of the best casseroles I've made from AR. I loved how easy it was and not using canned soups. I followed the recipe exactly except for the bread crumbs on top. I used crushed Ritz crackers and it was delicious. I'll be making this again soon. Pure comfort food. I did use albacore white tuna so it was not fishy tasting at all. Thanks MVANWINKLE for posting this great recipe.
This was a great base recipe. To perfect I added 2 carrots. This gives great flavor. In the milk mixture add 1 tsp.garlic powder, ceyenne pepper 1/2 tsp. 2 tbs. Fresh minced dill. Cook the veg. At least 7 mins. I added 1 cup of cheese (wine cheddar) to the mix prior to baking. It makes the dish more creamy. I place 1/3 cup of cheese on the top. So dish does not become dry reduce pasta to 7 ounces. The beauty of this recipe is no soup used out of the can. Loads of veggies.... With these adjustments my husband loved it!
My family liked this a lot, but even my teenager said it needed more veggies. Everyone agreed it needed more Tuna. I think it could be lightened up on fat and salt easily.
Used #2 reviewer mostly and seasonings from #1
As some others have mentioned you really need to double the amount of sauce and add additional seasonings. I added Pampered Chef Dill Mix. It was good but this was too much effort for "just good".
Love a recipe that's truly from scratch and isn't made with canned soup. One can of soup sends mine and my husband's blood pressure through the roof! I make it according to the directions (except for spraying the baking dish with cooking spray instead of greasing it with butter) if I want an easy, fast recipe; I use the suggestions from the first couple reviews listed (chix broth, evap milk, nutmeg, etc.) if I want something healthier and a little tastier. Good either way!
For a family who doesn't love tuna noodle casserole, this was pretty good. Even our picky eater ate it, and that says a lot. Thank you for creating a tuna noodle casserole that doesn't include a can of "cream of something" soup. Well done.
A major pain to make unless you enjoy using every dish you own and have a lot of patience. I ended up in a bad mood and will avoid recipes like this which could be just as good made with soup rather than making all this stuff. I am still relatively a beginner, having started a year ago but I work full time. This is just not worth the extra work. The prep time is more like 45 minutes and the cleanup time is about 30 minutes.
very tasty but I would omit the garlic next time
My husband loves tuna noodle casserole and this one was a perfect match since I hate using cans. This was also the only tuna noodle casserole I can say I enjoy. We will be making this again.
Due to the fact that soups have more fat, sugar, salt and MSG, we don't use soups for cooking. I make a basic white sauce for everything that calls for soup and add what is needed or I tweak it. You can also sub for shredded chicken if you have a picky eater at home that has decided they hate tuna this week. Otherwise, make at home meals are healthier then using canned items to speed meals along. Thanks for this recipe.
Best tuna noodle casserole ever!
I made a vegetarian version using Morning Star TUNO and my family loved it!! Very easy and tasty recipe, thanks!
You can tell this is an old recipe (that doesn't make it bad). Cans of tuna haven't been 6 ounces in a LONG time. I used extra fine noodles, omitted the celery and used frozen baby peas (personal preferences). The baby peas have a much brighter flavor and are not so mealy as mature peas. I like that this recipe didn't call for condensed soup, which has, unfortunately, become a casserole staple. LOVE the mushroom and onion in this. I used crushed potato chips as a topping, as I had no bread crumbs.
This is a good dish. I did make double the sauce and added more salt and pepper. I also added a dash of cayenne pepper and onion and garlic powder. Turned out good!
I didn't think there was much flavor at all and was dry. will try another tuna noodle recipe
I really liked this recipe. I haven't had tuna casserole in a long time, and when I came across this recipe I decided to try it. This is a tasty casserole and the only thing I changed was to cut down on some of the butter.
Very good. I did blend much of the cheese to the white sauce and added some seasoning. A very good change from the canned mushroom soup version but you do use a lot of pans. Definitely worth a try.
Made exactly as recipe calls for and it was PERFECT. Just what you crave when you want comfort food. This will definately be in the rotation! Even the kids liked it.
I loved that you didn't use any creamed soups!
Good but a little bland. 5 stars by doubling tuna, adding 2 TBS of Worcestershire to the sauce, and a couple of tablespoons of chopped red pimento for a little color. I also opted for twice the bread crumb topping as I forgot the cheese.
I'm not a huge fan of tuna noodle casserole, but Hubby is a connoisseur of tuna noodle casserole - one of his all-time favorite foods. This recipe caught my eye because it didn't contain any "cream of" soup which is always a turn off to me. So I decided to make this for him and he LOVED IT! After reading a number of the reviews I doubled the sauce, because he likes it creamy and this did not disappoint! I put the cheese in the casserole rather than on top and used panko instead of bread crumbs. So, in conclusion, if you're a tuna noodle fan, give this one a try! Remember the connoisseur of all things tuna noodle loved it! UPDATE 12/15/10 - This time I used a mix of peas and carrots for a little more color.
This was delicious!! My kids all ate two big plates! I might make it a little creamier next time, but other than that won't change a thing!! Thank you!!
This was fabulous! I used cream and added a bit more so it wouldn't dry out in the oven! I can't believe I was able to make something so tasty...so easily! Thanks yall!!!
Great! Cut back on calories by greasing then dish with Pam, making the cream sauce with skim milk and 2 tablesp of butter, and sautéing the veggies with evoo. I also added in broccoli and doubled the celery and a little more peas...healthy and good!!!
Excellent recipe! I didn't add celery or peas to this dish..I substituted with garden peppers, red and green.. Great Dish!
This was really good. I made it basically as the recipe states. You really have to season the sauce before adding everything to it as it is only flour and milk and basically has no taste at all. I used a heavy dose of salt, pepper, garlic powder and a tiny dash of nutmeg. Threw in frozen peas right before baking. Did not use mushrooms as I didn't have any. Doubled up on the cheese on top. Very good, will make again! It needs to bake covered in foil.
I like to play with my food. Did like it at 3 Stars. But I think this dish has a lot of potential, and I'm sure I'll make it again. Before attempting this again, I'll figure out what seasonings will work for me to make it more flavorful. I made this again tonight, and it was a lot better to me! I added some fresh dill, as dill is really good paired with just about any fish. I also tripled the amounts of garlic and black pepper that went into it; it was very flavorful this time around. I've added this to my recipe book with my additions. Substituting 2 cans of chicken in place of the tuna..(for some reason people here think they don't like hot tuna!;)) I think I'd also make a bit more of the gravy mixture next time because I'd have liked it a little creamier, but considering I didn't really put exactly 8oz of noodles in, (dumped more on accident)it is probably the reason it wasn't as creamy. Anyway, excellent to do a SCRATCH recipes. The more I play with food the more I love to cook to make a recipe I do will! THANK YOU!!
Very good! Not outstanding but good flavor. Made it with rice instead of noodles.Tasted like the casserole my mom used to make. Rice absorbed most of the sauce,so i will double the sauce next time.I will make this again.
Wonderful comfort food. This will be in the regular rotation at our house...so, so good. I didn't have any breadcrumbs so I substituted crushed Ritz crackers, made a nice crunchy topping.
The family liked this and it's a keeper. I may try adding a little more flavor or spice next time.
A VERY good starting point! Based on my family's preferences and some of the previous reviews, I made a few changes. We loved this! Its so nice to have a tuna casserole that doesn't include soup.
All I can say is "Wow!" Thoroughly enjoyed this recipe and will make it again and again. Loved that it was less salty than the canned soup variety. Used a bit less butter to make it slightly healthier but only about 2 TBSP's worth.
Delicious and easy to make!
We LOVED this recipe!!! we are trying to get more omega 3's, so we used salmon instead of tuna, and it was still outstanding!! I omited the mushrooms as well, as I am not supposed to eat them for health reasons, it was still delicious. I also love panko, so that is what I used for the crumb topping. Will definitely make again!!!
