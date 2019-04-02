Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch

4.3
1703 Ratings
  • 5 994
  • 4 485
  • 3 148
  • 2 52
  • 1 24

This tuna noodle casserole is from scratch with no canned soup! Mushrooms, onions, celery, and peas all go into this comfort casserole.

Recipe by MVANWINKLE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
125 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a medium baking dish with 1 tablespoon butter.

    Advertisement

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium-low heat. Stir in onion, celery, and garlic; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and mix in mushrooms. Continue to cook and stir until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 5 more minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan; whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk and cook until sauce is smooth and slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tuna, peas, mushroom mixture, and cooked noodles. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Place remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a microwave-safe bowl; cook in the microwave until melted, about 10 seconds. Mix in bread crumbs until combined and sprinkle over casserole. Top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 121.1mg; sodium 785.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022