Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken

I made this tonight for dinner and it was phenomenal! Please note that the recipe says 4 skinless and boneless chicken breasts for all the people that used bone in chicken!! Follow the directions and you won't have to worry about the chicken not fully cooking through! Also I only used the 2 tsps of garlic powder and was disappointed that it didn't really have much of a garlic taste. I didn't see the the author's post below about it being 2 tbsps! But it still tasted awesome, so next time I will try the 2 tbsps for more garlic flavor! I also used a pack of chicken tenderloins instead of breasts bc that was what I had on hand. The chicken was juicy and flavorful. I can see how if you used bone in chicken it wouldn't get cooked all the way through, so you might have to use one of the other suggested methods after frying to get it cooked through if you insist on using bone in chicken. Definitely worth it, must try, very easy recipe! Thanks for posting!