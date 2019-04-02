Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken

This actually uses my breading for Chicken Fried Steak---my husband suggested we try it with chicken breasts, and it was delicious!

By TANAQUIL

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish, mix together the garlic powder, pepper, salt, paprika, bread crumbs and flour. In a separate dish, whisk together the milk and egg.

  • Heat the oil in an electric skillet set to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Dip the chicken into the egg and milk, then dredge in the dry ingredients until evenly coated.

  • Fry chicken in the hot oil for about 5 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Remove from the oil with a slotted spatula, and serve.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 116.2mg; sodium 935.1mg. Full Nutrition
