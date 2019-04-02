Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 116.2mg; sodium 935.1mg. Full Nutrition
I am Southern and I can fry some chicken, but this impressed me. I usually fry with just flour, salt and pepper, but I added the spices and the egg mixture. It was good. I didn't measure anything out, just threw the spices in. I added alot more garlic, I love it, and of course more salt amd pepper. I salted and peppered the chicken and the egg mixture. You cannot fry chicken in 15 minutes. I cooked on high for 5, then flipping, on medium, with lid on for 20. Nice and crispy. Served with baked potato and corn. Will make again.
This was just okay, not as good as I thought it would be. I did read the submitter's review and use Tablespoons not teaspoons of garlic powder and I'm glad I did or it would have been incredibly plain.
Want the most tender, moist fried chicken? Try marinating the chicken for at least 4 hours (if not all day) in buttermilk. Out of this world - great to use buttermilk when soaking raw onions for onion rings too. In order to cut down on the actual frying time, I generally brown my chicken and then place it on a broiler rack and bake it for 45 minutes in a 375 oven. The broiler rack allows alot of the fat to drip off. Line the bottom with foil and spray the rack with Pam before placing chicken pieces on top, clean up is a breeze. I too like a bit of dill in my chicken coating and I use ordinary flour instead of bread crumbs. I also add a generous portion of Lawry's salt, but you can also use Lemon Pepper if you are watching your salt intake.
Just a quick note: This is my recipe and my original recipe called for tablespoons of garlic pwdr and AR edited it to teaspoons. I had mentioned this in an earlier review but the review was deleted ): Also, granulated garlic really brings out that garliky flavor! but, 'tis all to taste---play with it and see what works best for you! ~Tan~ PS Also wanted to say that I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs for the seasoned bread crumbs. This also makes really good chicken for Chicken Parmesan, which I do often. (:
Two words... OVEN FRY! Why not try to make this healthier and cut out some of the fat/cholesterol but not loose the wonderful fried taste. I soaked the chicken breasts in buttermilk for 2 hours and then I floured them, egged them and used the breadcrumb mixture last. I sprayed Pam on the breasts and I oven fried my chicken at 400 for about 25 minutes ( I hade 2 chicken breasts that were pounded thin) I cut mine into small pieces AFTER they were cooked and added it to a large garden salad.
I read this recipe's notation from the original submitter who added on 5/31/05 that the recipe was supposed to be in tablespoons, and not teaspoons for the garlic. I cooked it using TBL. and it was great. It was so flavorful and very crispy on the outside. I used cube steaks because I love chicken fried steak and it was way better than restaurant quality. Make sure to use up that leftover dry mix for the gravy. Yum!
De-freaking-licious! I am normally AGAINST frying any of my food, but had to try this one after everyone at The Quality Cook raved about it. I used lots of garlic, doubled the paprika and used Panko crumbs as opposed to regular breadcrumbs. Also, I seperated the flour from the Panko mixture (and seasoned both) then dredged the chicken in the flour, followed by the egg and finally the Panko crumbs. I lost very little - if any - of the breading during the frying process (a miracle from my perspective). Loved it - thanks much Tan!!!
Ok, I changed this one up a bit. Like other reviewers, I upped the garlic powder. I upped the seasoned bread crumbs, omitting the flour and popped this in the oven and baked it. I have low tolerance for frying foods and I love that I don't have to mind the oven during cooking. Also, I used Italian bread crumbs, added some shredded Parmesan cheese, omitted the paprika but added Italian spices and had Italian tasting chicken another night. Thanks for the post :-)
I followed this recipe exactly as written and it was simply southern delicious! ...On a side note; it bothers me that people change or alter recipes and then rate them. Their reviews reflect THEIR altered recipe, not the ORIGINAL as posted; which in turn affect the overall rating.
I made these cutlets for my chicken parm and I'm happy to say that my gang and I thought they were absolutely delicious. So flavorful, moist and tender to boot. Just as a note, for the reviewer who used bone in dark meat (wings and thighs) dark meat takes much longer to cook than boneless chicken breasts. Thanks so much Tancal29, we'll certainly be making these again!!
I'll been making my Fried Chicken like this for years. The only thing I do differently is instead of using a shallow dish I put the mixture in a plastic ziploc bag and shake it. I then let it dry for an hour so the bread crumbs with stick better I also fry in in the oven by first spraying the pan with pam and oil and cooking for 15 mins or so and flip at 375 degrees. Just my two cents worth. Thanks for sharing
I haven't tried this version. However, I use to watch my grandmother make a true garlic fried chicken. I suggest following the recipe. However, under cooking the chicken by 2 mins. Warm the oven to 325 degrees and place undercooked chicken in a foil lined pan. sprinkle chicken with real chopped garlic 3 or 4 tablespoons. Make sure each piece has some garlic. Let the chicken cook another 10-15 mins. This is our family secret and it is a HUGE hit!!! Enjoy!!!
Tan, Im only sorry I didn't try this recipe of yours sooner! I did use more garlic, and lots of pepper. The Colonel ain't got nothin' on you, my love. Finger lickin' good, and I'll be using this recipe for my fried boneless chicken from now on. Thanks! :)
A definite keeper. My picky son loved it. I served his with sweet n sour sauce dip and I made brown gravy for my husband and I. Served it with sauteed garlic asparagus. My husband said it's like Wendy's Chicken Nuggets turned (maybe that's why my son loves it.) As always, whenever I dredge any meats in a flour/seasoning mixture, I let it sit for about 1/2 hour in the fridge covered before I fry it. The chicken turned out quite flavorful. Thanks.
This was probably the BEST very well seasoned fried chicken I have ever had. I read through some of the comments and used 2 tablespoons of garlic powder as suggested instead of teaspoons because that would not have been enough. (It wouldn't hurt to put a lil more in either) I followed all the other measurements as listed. I also took the suggestion of someone else and marinated the chicken in buttermilk for a few hours. When I was ready to cook I took 1/2 cup of fresh buttermilk (not from the marinade) and mixed it w/ 1 egg coated w/ the flour/bread crumb mixture and fried. I also seasoned the meat itself w/ a little salt on both sides after dredging w/ the egg/buttermilk mixture. It was DELICIOUS. I will most def make this again!! It was moist inside and crunchy on the outside. This is especially good because white meat tend to be dry.
This recipe is surprisingly delicious! I altered it slightly by rubbing garlic on the chicken first, then cooking on the stovetop for 10 minutes, then baking it in the oven for about 30 minutes, turning once. Thanks!
I made this with chicken breasts because my husband hates to each chicken off the bone. It was wonderful! He asked me to save the recipe and make it again. The only thing I added was some sea salt. This is a keeper and will go in to our family recipe book!
You most certainly CAN fry to done pounded-out half chicken breasts in 15 minutes! In fact, 10 minutes (5 per side) is right for 1/4" thick. Pretty good recipe made as is. Better with potato flakes and/or saltines instead of bread crumbs for coating.
I was very pleased with this recipe I figured it would be just like the normal breaded fried chicken but it definatly was a big hit in this house!My husband and all his friends had a field day with it..of course no left overs!
This deserves 10 stars! It is delicious! Follow recipe and you will love it too!. The only change I made was I cooked it at 300 not 350 and for about 4 minutes on each side not 5 to 6, but it could depend on the skillet, so just keep on eye on it so that it doesnt burn. Other than that, great! I made this twice this week, and its only wednesday! Will def make this again and again!
I made this tonight for dinner and it was phenomenal! Please note that the recipe says 4 skinless and boneless chicken breasts for all the people that used bone in chicken!! Follow the directions and you won't have to worry about the chicken not fully cooking through! Also I only used the 2 tsps of garlic powder and was disappointed that it didn't really have much of a garlic taste. I didn't see the the author's post below about it being 2 tbsps! But it still tasted awesome, so next time I will try the 2 tbsps for more garlic flavor! I also used a pack of chicken tenderloins instead of breasts bc that was what I had on hand. The chicken was juicy and flavorful. I can see how if you used bone in chicken it wouldn't get cooked all the way through, so you might have to use one of the other suggested methods after frying to get it cooked through if you insist on using bone in chicken. Definitely worth it, must try, very easy recipe! Thanks for posting!
Great recipe! I added extra 2 garlic powder but it still needed a little more flavor. I also used panko bread crumbs because I like the texture a lot more. I will make this again but maybe add a little more seasonings.
Absolutely delicious! Used suggestion of another reviewer and browned in hot oil, then transferred to 375 oven for 45 minutes. Also deviated from instructions by dredging in flour alone first, then dipping in egg/milk mixture, and finally coating with crumb mixture before placing in hot oil. Best fried chicken ever!!
This was great! I used chicken strips instead of breast haves, and added 2 tablespoons of garlic instead of teaspoons. Even my picky 6 year old loved it. Goes great with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Perfect ! Exactly what I was looking for. My kids and husband wanted chicken cutlet. I have gotten sick of it...so I wanted to change it up a bit but stay with a family friendly recipe. This was perfect.Easy,quick,tasty and everyone loved it !!
These are easy to make, tastes great, and excellent for a quick dinner. My 2.5yr old daughter loves them. I added some cayenne pepper to the 2nd batch, and loved the spicy version as well. It's so good to have them oven baked instead of frying, feels much healthier, yet can indulge at the same time in some crispy chicken.
Was an excellent recipe. Only thing I changed was the amount of garlic powder ( 1 1/2 TBS) just like many reviewers said. Honestly this was my first attempt with fried chicken (I usually just buy it! ) But my youngest son said that this chicken recipe tasted BETTER than any of the store bought or fast food chicken restaurants we go to! This recipe will be made again and again!! Plus it was easy to make!!!! Thanks for submitting it!!
This was really good. Thank goodness I did use the 2 tablespoons of garlic powder as Tana had recommended as I would think it would be quite bland without it. I also used another reviewer's suggestion of coating the chicken with flour first, then the egg mixture, then coating with the bread crumb mixture. It fried to perfection and I didn't lose any of the coating! Great tip! Thanks so much for the recipe.
Best fried chicken. It was my 1st time to make fried chicken & it came out perfect. I did marinate for the chicken for 6hrs in buttermilk & spices. Didnt have to use the milk & egg since the chicken was already soaking in the buttermilk with spices. Shallow fried instead of deep frying.
This was very good!!! Only made 1 change to the recipe, sprinkled the chicken breasts with Johnny’s Seasoning salt. Will definitely make this again. Leftovers are great for chicken salads the next day. * Made this recipe again last night only this time I turned it into Malibu Chicken after cooking the chicken breast I put 2 slices of Canadian bacon, 1 pineapple ring, and a slice of swiss cheese on each breast. On top the Swiss cheese I drizzled Tamari(soy sauce) and Mango Peach Salsa (Santa Barbara brand) for a bit of a kick and sweetness. Put back in the oven till cheese melted……WOW, THIS IS TRULY FANTASTIC A MUST TRY
Good Chiken!Do not own an electric Skillet so I fried each side for a few min then put in oven at 350 for 15min.I also added more garlic powder and seasoned the chiken with adobo before dipping.Will make again soon!!!!
This was sooo good!!! I made it exactly as written except I had drumsticks & I marinated them for an hour in buttermilk! I fried them until brown & crispy & then baked at 400 degree's for 25 minutes! Served with creamy spiced coleslaw & Kentucky biscuits both from this site & fresh corn on the cob! It hit the spot!!!
Best fried chicken ever!! I took the advice of some other reviews and did a three-dip process: First in flour, then in milk/egg, then in the rest of the dry ingredients. It kept the breading from coming off during frying and eating. I pounded the chicken breasts thin so the coating wouldn't burn while the chicken was cooking. I recently saw where the original recipe was supposed to be in tablespoons of garlic, not teaspoons. That made the flavor WONDERFUL! My usually picky daughter can't get enough of this. Thanks for an awesome recipe!!!
delicious! Yummy Yummy! I cook mainly for myself so I dont have to worry about left overs and I usually dont cook the same recipe twice in a row- but I cooked this for two nights straight. Thats how good it was! I upped the Paprika just a smidge because I like some hotness to my food, and I double coated the chicken breast to give it an extra cripsy layer. Good recipe! thank you for sharing!
This recipe is outstanding. I went right by the recipe step-by-step. I wouldn't change a thing. The chicken breasts were not dried out and the taste was great. I can't see rating this anything but 5 stars. Great recipe!
This is great if you follow the directions. Pounding the chicken breast is really important so I wouldn't skip this step. I really loved the garlic flavor, but if you marinate the breast in buttermilk and some garlic cloves, it moistens/seasons the chicken and is great!
My husband liked this more than I did. I think the recipe should specify how thick your chicken should be in order for it to cook thoroughly. Mine had to go into the oven for about a half hour after I fried it and after that it was not crunchy. The breading was delicious and I definitely used more garlic. Next time I will know to make sure I pound them thin.
WOW!!! This was AMAZING!! I wasn't sure about this at 1st but it was SO easy! I thawed the chicken then I put it in a bag with milk, paprika, salt & pepper, and I put that in the fridge for about 5 hours. Then I followed the recipe- I used my electric skillet to make sure the heat stayed consistent and turned the timer on for 5 min each side and it was perfect. The chicken was cooked prefect and so moist, and the outside was crunchy. Also make sure you pound the chicken- otherwise you are just making fried chicken not chicken fried chicken. I made with mashed potatos and peppered gravy. Not healthy, but totally worth it!!!
Outstanding! I browned this in oil and then baked at 385 for 25 minutes on a broiling pan. I had boneless breasts that I pounded thin. It was the most tender an juicy chicken I have made. Not the best cook here so it was a happy suprise to eat something good that I actually made.
This was my first time cooking fried chicken and it came out perfect! Since I only had plain bread crumbs, I added some Italian seasoning to the breading mix. This is definitely a recipe to eat on the day that it is made. I brought some left overs to work the next day, and it was not nearly as yummy as it was the night before.
I made this chicken using chicken stripes. It was very easy to use and my whole family loved it. My little 4yr old even had seconds which is a rare thing. I used my deep fat fryer to fry the chicken instead of the electric skillet since I didn't have one. Thanks for this great recipe, I will now use this recipe all the time.
This was awesome!! I just threw in the spices that my husband and I like including a lot of garlic. He raved about it and said it was one of the best things I've ever cooked and I cook a lot! We'll be having this again soon!!
This is an awesome recipe! I did tweak it to make it my own and here's what I did: I didn't have bread crumbs at the time so I crushed up some garlic flavored croutons, and I used buttermilk. I doubled the recipe because I was using wings and I had to cook about 18 of them. The overall taste of the chicken was delicious! My oldest daughter the pickiest of all three of my girls asked me to make it again the next day. I am trying it today (9/3/10) for dinner with pork chops.
I soaked the flattened chicken in buttermilk substitute,(1 tbsp lemon juice to 1 c. milk, for 3 hours or so before coating in flour, then egg, than spiced crumbs... be sure to use 2 tbsp of garlic instead of the tsp mistake, it makes a huge difference! also, be careful not to start with oil that is too hot, or the crumbs burn.
This was delicious!!! I have used it now on all different types of chicken (breasts, thighs, drumsticks...) and it always turns out good. I have also used a deep fryer and skillet. It is a very versatile recipe and I will be using it over and over!
Very good! My complaint with other fried chicken recipes I've tried has been lack of flavor - the garlic powder & pepper gave this a great taste. Hubby was impressed and my little guy ate it up. We'll use this recipe again!
OMG! This is so good that I'm surprised that it's legal! I used coursely ground cornflakes instead of breadcrumbs, and the texture was great, the chicken was very moist and flavorful. Ummm, I want more!
I have made this before and loved it as written (but with 2 T garlic as suggested by Tanaquil). Tonight I decided to use it for chicken nuggets and realized I was out of bread crumbs, so I used Bisquick in place of the flour/bread crumb combo. It was delish!
so I have cook this many many times but i so wanted to try to hmm shall we say spicy it up some lol. I didn't use the chicken breast but pork chops add fresh garlic so give it a try and tell me what you think
I really liked this. The original poster of this recipe says that the garlic powder is supposed to be Tablespoons NOT teaspoons. It makes a difference! Here in Bolivia they have a similarly prepared meal that they call 'milanesa'. I like this better! This is more flavorful.
Was wanting to try something different with my fried chicken..this was ok, I guess I was expecting something more. Umm...Anyway, I also used some Tony's seasoning which I always use on my fried chicken. The guys liked it and I did too. Will probably make again some day. Served with french fries and a hearty salad.
Very Good Recipe! This was my first time playing with hot oil and I was impressed how well this came together. My only suggestion would be to let the chicken sit on paper towel for a few minutes so that it's not so greasy. Thanks so much!
