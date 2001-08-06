Oven-Fried Chicken
Fried chicken doesn't get much better than this. It's really good.
Fried chicken doesn't get much better than this. It's really good.
This is an incredibly easy and delicious recipe! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts so it was healthy also. The flavor is great and smells good when it bakes. thanks for a great recipe!Read More
Needed more salt in the walnut mixture. I didn't think it was anything special.Read More
Needed more salt in the walnut mixture. I didn't think it was anything special.
This is an incredibly easy and delicious recipe! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts so it was healthy also. The flavor is great and smells good when it bakes. thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe, I put chicken on a rack in a pan to bake that way it gets crispy all over. and doesnt sit in grease. Thank you
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. The baking mix was a good idea vice breadcrumbs. I used chicken breasts and added seasoning salt, pepper, and garlic powder to the baking mix. The last 20 minutes I turned up the temperature to 375 to make sure the breading was crispy.
I substituted the whole chicken for chicken breast tenders. They came out delicious and perfectly crispy. The only ingredient I did not add was the pecans. It is a great, easy recipe!
Very simple and yummy! If you drain them on a paper towel after they are cooked they are not so greasy.
This was a nice alternative to the egg yolk/breadcrumb option for baked chicken. My husband and son loved it with some hot sauce on top! I used chicken tenders and baked them too long (they only need about 30 minutes) so it was a little dry. But the topping was nice and crispy. I left out the salt but otherwise made as written.
This is an excellent recipe. I used 1/4 cup almond flour instead of pecans, and added garlic powder and a little extra salt. I also cooked my chicken on a rack in the pan and used canola oil cooking spray instead of the butter. The results were crispy and delicious!
I USED CHICKEN BREAST INSTEAD OF THE WHOLE CHICKEN. THE CHICKEN WAS VERY MOIST AND TENDER. MY HUSBAND WHO IS A PICKY EATER EVEN LIKED IT.
I have a very similar recipe but it includes a little curry and Old Bay seasoning. They add a depth to the flavors.
Truely a good recipe. Like the buttermilk baking mix. I used chicken breast with skin and ribs. When baking it comes out very juciey. I did not have any evaporated milk so used an egg substitute instead with nice results. Give it a try I think you'll like it.
Best, most moist chicken we ever had!! Made two slight substitutions, but it worked well. Instead of evaporated milk, I used sour cream thinned with a bit of regular milk. Walnuts in place of pecans. Made four large bone-in breasts with skin -- baked @ 350 for an hour, then browned them at 425 for about 5 min. I took another's advice and sprayed the top of the coated chicken with Canola spray. I rarely use oil spray for anything, so this was going out on a limb, but I'm here to say this was outstanding!
This was really good. My son made this for dinner. He added more paprika, some garlic powder and onion powder. Also used buttermilk instead of evaporated milk. Soaked the chicken in buttermilk for about 30 minutes. Baked these on cooling racks so it would crisp all over. Very easy recipe. Thanks!
This was pretty good. Thanks for sharing.
I've made this recipe multiple times, beginning with exactly the way it's written and then tweaking the spices to look for the "best mix." Tonight I made it as written except that I substituted Old Bay seasoning for the paprika, and instead of a full cup of baking mix I used 2/3 baking mix and 1/3 panko breadcrumbs for the coating. Very tasty. I've always used skinless boneless chicken breasts with this recipe and maybe that's why I don't get that crispiness. Still, a nice meal!
I was pleasantly surprised with this recipe and thought it turned out very good...my suggestions would be to chop the nuts a little finer than just chopped. If they're too big they won't stay on the chicken. Secondly, cook on a rack. I just baked mine on a foil lined baking sheet that had a rack laying across it and it wasn't soggy at all. My chicken was a little larger at a little over 4lbs. and I cooked for 1 hour and 10 mins and it turned out perfect. Definitely saving this recipe.
Minus the nuts this was a hit with my husband and grandkids. I did add more salt on top the coating and baked them on a rack. Juicy and crispy, will make this again.
Skin not as crispy as I like...will keep looking for a better recipe for oven baked chicken.
Tasty and easy recipe. I just used bisquick instead of a buttermilk coating and it's plenty flavorful.
I didn't have any Bisquick so I used pancake mix and instead of peacans I used almonds. I used chicken breasts and legs....its baking now, I hope its good!
This was okay. The breading felt very floury instead of crispy and the flavor was a little strange. I won't make this again.
Too much sage and I like sage.
Soooooo Good!
Excellent. I substituted low-fat evaporated milk and baking mix to cut calories.
great recipe. I left out the pecans, and I think it was very tasty. I added garlic powder, dry ranch mix, and salt and pepper to the baking mix. My kids and husband loved it.
I just made this for dinner tonight and LOVED it. I used boneless/skinless breasts instead of the whole chicken. What a wonderful flavor!! thanks for sharing.
Excellent and tasty recipe ! A keeper for our family. Very easy to do. My only suggestion is to season the chicken before breading.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections