Tandoori Chicken I

3.4
17 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This recipe was from my sister, Paula, who lived in northern England with her English husband. Indian food and 'takeaways' are very popular there. I serve this dish with rice and a spinach salad with tomato wedges, hard boiled eggs, cucumber slices, feta cheese and black olives. Doubling the marinade will provide plenty of sauce to go over the rice.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make cuts in the chicken flesh, almost to the bone. Pour 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice over the chicken and rub in the salt.

  • Combine the tandoori spice, yogurt, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, oil and the vinegar. Coat the chicken with the mixture, rubbing well into the cuts. Place the chicken in a 13x9 inch pan, cover with foil and refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake covered chicken at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Remove foil the last 15 minutes of baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 38.7g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 122.4mg; sodium 703.2mg. Full Nutrition
