Tandoori Chicken I

This recipe was from my sister, Paula, who lived in northern England with her English husband. Indian food and 'takeaways' are very popular there. I serve this dish with rice and a spinach salad with tomato wedges, hard boiled eggs, cucumber slices, feta cheese and black olives. Doubling the marinade will provide plenty of sauce to go over the rice.
02/19/2002
I combined the two Tandoori recipes (I and II) to make a wonderful combination. I substituted the spices from II for the allspice in this one. First time I did include the vege oil and the vinegar and forgot it the second time. I prefer it without, but that's just me :) I am not very good with rice - it kept turning up dry, but if I can figure out how to keep it moist, then I am sure I'l like this dish even more. Meanwhile it might be good to try it buttered noodles or something. In any case, this is a definite keeper. I love it, and will make again.
I found the proportion of the Allspice WAY TOO OVERPOWERING for the dish. Luckily, I sampled the sauce before I marinated the chicken in it, so I took some liberties and added a bit more yogurt, one teaspoon of sugar, and a handful (1/2 c maybe??) of shredded coconut to the mix, and that toned down the bitterness of it. Even still, my family found the dish too spicy and didn't eat much of it. I did not read the reviews ahead of time, like I usually do. I definitely think a different combination of spices would have worked better.
I didn't have allspice, but I found some Garam Masala in my pantry that I bought at an Indian store some time ago. I also grilled the chicken instead of baking. DELICIOUS!!! Marinate, then forget about it and the next day you have an amazing dinner!
I followed the advise of a previous review and combined some of both Chicken Tandoori 1 with 2 and took the breasts to a cook out. We loved it. I would not use quite as much lemon juice the next time I make this, but it is definately a keeper.
11/03/2002
Excellent and easy. Just takes a bit of forthought.
I used a Tandoori spice blend I bought at the grocery store, combined with the lemon juice and yogurt idea of this recipe. I didn't really measure but used about 1-2 cups greek yogurt with probably 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice. I used 5-6 tsp of the spice blend, mixed it all together and marinated my chicken thighs for around 2 hours then baked. Personally, I don't think you can get anywhere near a real Tandoori flavor with just ground Allspice.
