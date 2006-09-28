Herbed Chicken Nuggets

These chicken nuggets are tender and delicious! Many friends have asked for the recipe and my husband loves them!

By Amy

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Trim any fat from chicken and cut into 1-inch cubes.

  • In a bowl, beat the eggs with the water and add the chicken.

  • Combine the parsley, thyme, red pepper, bread crumbs, wheat germ, basil and pepper. Stir in the oil with a fork and mix well to distribute evenly. Pour seasoning mixture into a resealable plastic bag and toss the chicken pieces to coat.

  • Place coated chicken pieces on the prepared baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 minutes, turn the pieces, and bake for an additional 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 161.6mg; sodium 378.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (303)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Sabo
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2006
I didn't add the red pepper flakes but I did everything else. The only thing I think is that this needs a small touch of salt. One thing I found though is that if you don't add in the oil with the crumb mixture but rather spray it on before baking it makes them crispier. We personally liked it this way better. We also used boneless skinless chilcken thighs instead of the breasts and like that better too. Great recipe!
Most helpful critical review

alligatorlaura
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2014
These weren't a hit in our house. They didn't taste very good and the bread crumb mixture didn't stick very well to the chicken using the method in the recipe. I would leave out the oil and coat the chicken in a flat pan next time not a bag. Then maybe spray it once it's on the baking sheet to achieve browning. Using milk or buttermilk for the egg mixture helps with the taste I've found in previous recipes.
Sarah Sabo
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2006
Sarah Sabo
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2006
Tob278
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2003
this was a good recipe but was not kid freindly. If you would like it kid freindly delete the red pepper and half the black pepper. I aslo used a whole cup of bread crumbs because we do not like wheat germs. They tasted great. So enjoy.
BCMILLER
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2008
Wow! These are great and not bad for you at all compared to normal chicken nuggets. I think it took longer to cut the chicken up than anything else. I used a Italian herbs mix rather than the herbs listed. Also I did not add oil to the dry mix I drizzled the nuggets once they were on the cookie sheet. I think that I might try breading and freezing them then pulling them out to cook at my convinience. UPDATE: I now make a double batch and freeze half. Once defrosted I make them exactly the same and they turn out great. My husband is usually a snob about frozen meat and he was surprised to hear (after he finished eating) that they had been frozen.
emma
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2007
Added 2 tbsp of parmesan and 2/3 c of bread crumbs instead of adding the wheat germ. Fantastic!!
nikki_dw
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2011
These were amazing! One thing to keep in mind: They are very spicy due to both the ground black pepper and the crushed red pepper. Next time I will omit the red pepper and half the black. They were easy to prepare and done quickly. However they didn't get as crispy as I would have liked. Next time I will cook them longer or put them under the broiler. EDIT: I've made these again and they turned out much crispier. I double breaded them. I first marinated them in Italian dressing then dipped them in the bread crumb mixture then dipped them in the egg and then back in the bread crumb mixture. Also I baked them on a wire rack on top of a baking sheet according to the recipe. Hope this helps!
DAYDREAMFREEK
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2003
These are really easy fast and yummy! The only problem I had was that they didn't get very crispy but I may have undercooked them a few minutes in an attempt to keep them from getting OVER done. I used Italian seasoning and Italian bread crumbs and added some powdered garlic. My 2 year old LOVES them! Definitely a keeper!
CHRISCASTELLANI
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2003
really good and tasty. I used olive oil instead of veggie oil though which made it even tastier! Thanks Amy!
WhatADish
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2005
These turned out so moist tender and yummy with just the right amount of crisp-ness on the outside. I was worried they would dry out from the high cooking temp but they were perfect. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing II also from Allrecipes. Used only 2 chicken breasts and almost didn't have enough bread crumb mixture. I used Trader Joe's bread crumbs to eliminate trans-fats. I omitted the veggie oil and they were perfect!
linzbaker
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2007
My whole family loves this recipe. My two year old cleans his plate every time I make these. I have discovered that straining the chicken out of the egg mixture with a slotted spoon helps the breading to stick to the chicken better.
alligatorlaura
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2014
alligatorlaura
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2014
