Herbed Chicken Nuggets

1 of 303

Rating: 5 stars I didn't add the red pepper flakes but I did everything else. The only thing I think is that this needs a small touch of salt. One thing I found though is that if you don't add in the oil with the crumb mixture but rather spray it on before baking it makes them crispier. We personally liked it this way better. We also used boneless skinless chilcken thighs instead of the breasts and like that better too. Great recipe! Helpful (204)

Rating: 4 stars this was a good recipe but was not kid freindly. If you would like it kid freindly delete the red pepper and half the black pepper. I aslo used a whole cup of bread crumbs because we do not like wheat germs. They tasted great. So enjoy. Helpful (154)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! These are great and not bad for you at all compared to normal chicken nuggets. I think it took longer to cut the chicken up than anything else. I used a Italian herbs mix rather than the herbs listed. Also I did not add oil to the dry mix I drizzled the nuggets once they were on the cookie sheet. I think that I might try breading and freezing them then pulling them out to cook at my convinience. UPDATE: I now make a double batch and freeze half. Once defrosted I make them exactly the same and they turn out great. My husband is usually a snob about frozen meat and he was surprised to hear (after he finished eating) that they had been frozen. Helpful (150)

Rating: 5 stars Added 2 tbsp of parmesan and 2/3 c of bread crumbs instead of adding the wheat germ. Fantastic!! Helpful (97)

Rating: 5 stars These were amazing! One thing to keep in mind: They are very spicy due to both the ground black pepper and the crushed red pepper. Next time I will omit the red pepper and half the black. They were easy to prepare and done quickly. However they didn't get as crispy as I would have liked. Next time I will cook them longer or put them under the broiler. EDIT: I've made these again and they turned out much crispier. I double breaded them. I first marinated them in Italian dressing then dipped them in the bread crumb mixture then dipped them in the egg and then back in the bread crumb mixture. Also I baked them on a wire rack on top of a baking sheet according to the recipe. Hope this helps! Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars These are really easy fast and yummy! The only problem I had was that they didn't get very crispy but I may have undercooked them a few minutes in an attempt to keep them from getting OVER done. I used Italian seasoning and Italian bread crumbs and added some powdered garlic. My 2 year old LOVES them! Definitely a keeper! Helpful (52)

Rating: 4 stars really good and tasty. I used olive oil instead of veggie oil though which made it even tastier! Thanks Amy! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars These turned out so moist tender and yummy with just the right amount of crisp-ness on the outside. I was worried they would dry out from the high cooking temp but they were perfect. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing II also from Allrecipes. Used only 2 chicken breasts and almost didn't have enough bread crumb mixture. I used Trader Joe's bread crumbs to eliminate trans-fats. I omitted the veggie oil and they were perfect! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loves this recipe. My two year old cleans his plate every time I make these. I have discovered that straining the chicken out of the egg mixture with a slotted spoon helps the breading to stick to the chicken better. Helpful (28)