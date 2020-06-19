Thai Pineapple Chicken Curry

1 of 519

Rating: 3 stars This recipe is OK, but when I was in Thailand I learned the Thai style of making curry in a cooking class. For a much more authentic taste, do this: First step: Sautee the curry paste in vegetable oil, then add the meat. At this point, you're only cooking the paste and the chicken in oil. This "activates" the spices in the paste. After the meat starts to cook (about halfway done) add the coconut milk. This method makes the curry much more flavorful. Trust me on this. I learned it from a Thai chef, and it works. Also, if you can get your hands on some Kaffir lime leaves (also called bergamot) use them--add a few leaves chopped finely into the curry just when it's done. This is an essential ingredient in Thai cooking. Helpful (545)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent, thank you for this great dish! I've made Thai curries before, so I made a few minor alterations. First, heat about 1 TBSP of vegetable oil in large skillet or wok over high heat. Stir in the red curry paste and stir briskly, until it "foams". Add the coconut milk, then add chicken. Cook on high heat for about 4 minutes. Add the veggies and cook another 3-4 minutes. The recipe here calls for cooking the veggies too long: remember that in the traditional Thai and Chinese cuisine, they don't cook the veggies until they mush, there is still some crispness left. This is a keeper!!!! Oh, and I omitted the sugar; if I were to add sweetness, would just use the pineapple juice. Helpful (206)

Rating: 5 stars Update: Second time making this dish.I almost forgot how great this dish is. TIP*If you like a thicker sauce try making a paste/slurry by mixing 2 TBS.flour with 2TBS water and mix well.Then stir it into the sauce towards the end. It thickens up beautifuly! I remembered thinking it was way to soupy the last time i made it so this time i only used one can of coconut milk.The sauce was quit thin so being that i only used 1 can of coconut milk, i combined 1 TBS. flour with 1TBS water and stired it into the sauce towards the end . IT WAS SOOOOO good!! REVIEW FROM APRIL 17 2006: DELICIOUS!!Made this for dinner tonight. Thank heavens i read other reviews and didnt use 1/4 of concentrated curry, which is the one i ended up buying. I used about 1 TBS and it was just about the perfect level of spiciness for me. I cant even begin to imagine what 1/4 cup would have done!! I think i would have to literally call the Fire DPT! I could only find green curry so thats what i bought. I believe thats what they use in alot of thai dishes anyway. I would definitely make this again!! Helpful (125)

Rating: 5 stars MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THE RIGHT FISH SAUCE!! The first time I made this, it was a disaster. I used very concentrated fish sauce and it smelled awful! The second time, was with A Taste of Thai fish sauce and it was amazing!!! I added extra pineapples because I really like the sweet zing they add to the dish Helpful (77)

Rating: 4 stars On the curry paste, if you bought it at a specialty grocer you probably have ready to use or prepared curry paste, in which case a 1/4 cup will result in very mild and subtle flavor. But if you bought it at the supermarket, you probably have "concentrated" curry paste, in which case, 1/4 cup is way TOO MUCH. Check your label. I thought the sauce was too thin and next time I will try some corn starch. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was awesome. I made it for my inlaws last night and everyone raved about it. I did make a couple of changes. I used three chicken breasts instead of one, and I only used 2 tsp. of red curry paste. Even with only 2 tsp. the dish was still plenty hot. Next time I make this, I will substitute shrimp for the chicken for a change. Thanks for the great recipe. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is incredible. I didn't have red curry paste so I just used yellow curry powder. I also added the pineapple in with the peppers so they would soak up more curry flavor. My husband doesn't really like pineapple in dishes but he loved this. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was spectacular. I halved the recipe (not using the tool here, but just winging it), so I don't know exacty how much of the curry paste I used, but it was deliciously spicy, and the tingle didn't leave my lips for a good long time. That's the sign of a good dish! I agree that it's not enough chicken, so I'd increase that a bit. I used skinless, boneless thighs rather than breasts; for this sort of dish I like the texture better. I also used lite coconut milk; doesn't make any difference to the flavor. Thanks for an excellent recipe that I'll make again and again! Helpful (24)