The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 118.4mg; sodium 953.1mg. Full Nutrition
A family favorite! I use milk in place of water; eliminated sesame seeds, and added garlic powder and pepper. I fried these up in a skillet on medium high heat. They cook very quickly. This dish also fries up nicely without the egg/milk batter - just coated in flour and seasonings. Grandkids love them with a little honey-barbeque sauce to dip.
This is the first time I'm rating something with one star, ever. I'm very sorry to say that these were the worst chicken nuggets I've ever eaten. They couldn't crisp up (I use a fry thermometer so I know it wasn't the temperature), the batter was disappointingly thin, and they were virtually flavorless. I can't believe something fried could be such a disaster. I reread the recipe over and over again to see if I missed something or did something wrong - I followed this recipe to a "t". I'm guessing it's the water that didn't work out. I'm going to stick with flour/eggs/breadcrumbs from now on.
WOW- much better than I anticipated- although next time I will reduce the salt. The batter looked too thin to me, but actually came out great. Almost reminded me of fish & chips batter. I think they would be better with a little seasoning like onion/garlic powder. Used an electric skillet with about an inch of corn oil. Thanks for submitting!
As a beginner cook this is my 3rd recipe for chicken and it turned out very tasty...although i didnt have sesame seeds and used a deep fryer at 375, the chicken was moist and still had a crispy flavorful crust...i recommend highly especially for kids/students
These are amazing. I have never had any luck with frying meats before, the always come out greasy and mushy, or not cooked thoroughly. I was really surprised with these nuggets. The batter is very easy and light enough that it doesn't make you feel overly full when you've finished your meal. I did add some adobo powder, seasoning salt, onion powder and garlic powder to the chicken before coating.
03/06/2001
My kids absolutely loved this recipe. They're always wanting seconds and thirds. Thanks!!
I am happy to have found this recipe. It is a good basic recipe to start with. You can mix it up by adding extra spices and using your imagination. I used that masa corn flour stuff in place of the flour. I did not use the seeds either. The results were good and my kids ask for more. Dont expect it to be clean cut looking like mcdonalds chicken mcnuggets, the breading will not look like that but that is ok because it is homemade instead of being a store/resturant made unhealthy food item.
My 11-year-old step-daughter said these were delicious. She ate them with ketchup of course. They were very easy, quick and good. I made them without the seeds and added garlic powder to the chicken before dipping. They were really good! Will make them again! Thanks!
Very Delicious and easy! I am gluten free so I substituted brown rice flour for all purpose flour and added about 1/8 C arrowroot powder to thicken. I also added garlic powder and pepper! This was my first time making chicken fingers and the batter worked great!
I have been making these chicken nuggets exactly this way for over 20 years ever since I clipped it out of a magazine when it won an an Accent Tenderizer recipe contest. I use toasted sesame seeds, plain sesame seeds and throw in a few black sesame seeds as well. Everyone loves these when I make them. In fact, I took some leftover to work today for lunch. They make a great cold snack as well!
The nuggets were easy to make and delicious. I used them to supplement a frozen oriental meal, that never seems to have enough meat. I used chicken tenders and skipped the sesame seeds, because that's what I had on hand. I will make this recipe again and again-thanks!
These are so good. And to all those people skipping the sesame seeds?? That's what makes these different and better than your average chicken nugget. And to this person who said They took a lot longer than 4 minutes, more like 30 minutes per batch and they came out way too dry....Cooking them for 30 minutes is the reason they were so dry. ????:
They took a lot longer than 4 minutes, more like 30 minutes per batch and they came out way too dry. Plus, all I could taste was the corn oil and I only used a little. I tried to bake some of them - BAD IDEA. I won't be making these again.
I followed the recipe almost exactly except that I used buttermilk. My husband doesn't want any other kind of chicken nuggets from now on. And my "I will only eat cereal" 4 year old ate his too - a miracle!
I was impressed at how tender the chicken was after cooking it this way but the batter didn't stay on very well. I added some breadcrumbs for a better batter in addition to some seasoning (salt, pepper, onion, garlic). It was good but nothing special and probably would have come out just as tasty and more healthy if baked.
I have been making this recipe for years. I change it up most times; personally I like adding more sesame seeds, but you may be different. But my son has eaten these since he was 3 years old, and he is normally very picky.
I had a craving for chicken nuggets and went searching for a recipe. very easy to make! the nuggets didn't stay crispy for long tho. About 30 seconds after coming out of the fryer they went soft, but I think that's okay.
A first I was a little disappointed. I had expected the nuggets to be crunchier; more like a traditional chicken nugget. I tried one, and thought they were ok, but a little bland. I made a quick “orange sauce” in the microwave (2tbsps of orange marmalade, 2 tsp of rice wine vinegar and 1tsp of honey), and then tossed the chicken with the sauce…they were FANTASTIC!
This was a good starter recipe, I changed it up a little I had 3 chicken breasts that must have been much bigger than the ones they used in this recipe. I had to double the recipe twice to do the three breasts that I had, I used 2 tsp of season salt per 2/3 cup of flour, 2/3 cup of water, and 2 eggs. I also put cut chicken in a zip lock bag of plain flour before dipping it in the batter. I used a large frying pan with about 1/4" of olive oil it worked great and the nuggets turned out great.
All the recipes I have ever tried on this website have been excellent. Unfortunately, this is the very first one I didn't like. I would try it again perhaps with no egg. My Husband and his Father needed dinner so I tried this recipe hoping it would be masculinly satisfying. The addition of the egg simply overpowered any spice I had attempted to add the the recipe.
These were good - my family enjoyed them. I sprinkled some garlic powder and cumin to the chicken and let it sit for about an hour before dredging it in the batter. I just did it in a skillet, since I don't have a deep fryer, and they weren't real crispy, but good. I'll make again.
What an easy, tasty recipe. My husband loved it; I was only trying to please the kids and pleased both my finicky eating husband as well as my picky children! The batter is not gooey and messy like the other ones I have tried. This is definitely a "save to recipe" one for me!
Excellent! Make plenty because they'll be snapped up fast. Very easy to make. I don't care to fry my foods, but this recipe is so good I made an exception -- and it does not taste greasy. I put in more sesame seeds than the recipe called for, because I enjoy them. Just misses being a 5-star recipe (which I reserve for those absolutely blow-away, incredible and unique dishes). But 4-stars tops most other recipes, so this is a winner!
these were awesome chicken nuggets. I decided to make them for my 2-1/2 yo daughter and 1 yo son. They have just eatten them up. I did several things different: added extra sesame seeds (toasted), added a crumbled ritz cracker or two (added a nice buttery flavor it was lacking), and I deep fried them. Oh my goodness.....my daughter loves McNuggets and she loved these....one suggestion, if you cut them into smaller pieces and deep fry them they come out like popcorn chicken!!
I used an electric fry pan, because I have retired the deep fat fryer, worked great. My husband said these were some of the best chicken nuggets he has ever had. My picky eater child said they were not a 5 star, but were good and ate them. This is an even BETTER compliment believe me. Reminded us of deep fried cheese curds except with chicken. Fun for using dipping sauces.
Simple, Quick and Delicious. I made these chicken nuggets with a gluten-free 1:1 flour replacement (can't eat wheat anything), added white pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and a curious bottle labelled "Poultry seasoning", whatever's in that. I used pre-cooked popcorn chicken sized chunks. They only needed about a minute or so to fry to a light golden brown and they were ready. They're great for dipping. Try them with Sweet and Sour, Ranch and Honey mustard sauces. You will not be disappointed!
My son always asks for nuggets and anything crispy. This is my first attempt at making homemade nuggets and they were delicious! My only complaint is that it was soggy! Upping the temp would risk the chicken being undercooked, my husband suggested to add a lil bit of cornstarch- I will try next time. I had to add a pinch of seasoned salt (lawry's) plus generous dashes of onion powder and garlic powder. Over all I definitely would make this again.
This was perfect! I wanted to have a nice coating for orange chicken over rice. I made it exactly as prescribed and it was great. I will forever remember this recipe. I only used one breast, pounded flat, and this recipe was just the right amount. I cant imagine it would work for 4 as stated. Sorry there's no picture. There was no time to waste.
