Chicken Nuggets

These are really easy and taste great! Kids love them!

By Megami

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Rinse chicken with cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Cut into 1x1x1/2 inch pieces.

  • Fill a deep fryer with corn oil, no more than 1/3 full. Heat to medium heat.

  • Place egg and water in a small bowl and mix well. Add the flour, sesame seeds and salt, stirring until a smooth batter is formed.

  • Dip chicken pieces in batter and drain off any excess. Add battered chicken, a few pieces at a time, to the hot oil. Fry about 4 minutes or until golden brown and done (remove chicken from oil to test). Drain on paper towels.

Tips

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 118.4mg; sodium 953.1mg. Full Nutrition
