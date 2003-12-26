Chicken, Cheese, and Biscuits

1 of 66

Rating: 5 stars Nice basic "casserole" dish to make. However I changed this recipe quite a bit. First I am vegetarian so I omit the chicken. Because the recipe calls for 3 cups of vegetables to begin with and most people said that it's not enough I usually use 5-6 cups of vegetables. I use everything from broccoli to mixed veggies to corn basically whatever I've got in my freezer at the time. Also I cook the biscuits while making the stove top portion then when the stove top portion is done I dump that into a serving platter/baking tray and put the cooked biscuits right on top. Now it's ready to serve without needing to be baked in the oven.

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious but next time I'll use an 8"x8" dish and half a can of biscuit dough or else double everything except the dough. There wasn't enough of the chicken mixture for a 9x13 pan.

Rating: 4 stars I cooked the biscuits a bit before adding the "casserole" mixture to it so it wouldn't be soggy. I also added some carrots and potatoes (already cooked) to make it more filling. I didn't think that this had enough flavor and it did take a while to prepare. I will make again but tweak the spices to suit our tastes. Thanks for the post.

Rating: 5 stars This is my favorite casserole!! The mustard and sage give this great flavor. It's also good with cooked carrots and onions added-it bulks it up and also adds more healthy veggies. My family doesn't like casseroles but LOVE this one. Try it. Yummy!

Rating: 5 stars A BIG hit for the whole family! Only changes I made were I added minced garlic to the pan w/ some canola oil to saute the chicken cubes then removed chicken and proceeded w/ the margarine flour etc..AND bc I was making about double the amount I threw in a can of cream of mushroom soup but added the other ingredients as written. Soooo creamy and delicious and easy!

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is DELICIOUS. Got a 'mmm this is GOOD' from the boyfriend instead of the usual 'yeah it's alright...'. Forgot to buy the mushrooms and greenbeans but I'm sure this would make it all better. I would definately agree about baking the biscuits separately then adding them together later. The only thing was I had trouble making the flour/butter mixture melt into the milk - it stayed clumpy throughout...Still good though....THANKS!!!

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this recipe. I used chicken breasts (3) and had broccoli on the side. Yummy!

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! I used canned mushrooms green beans and cubed potatoes. Increased the cheese and used Bisquick. Everyone liked in my family. The only problem was the biscuits were still doughy after 14 minutes.

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was wonderful! My family could not stop raving. I read the previous review and doubled up the recipe so that it would work in a 9x13in. dish. Still used the one can of biscuit dough. Very tasty and lots of sauce to go around. Reminded me of a very easy chicken and dumpling casserole. Next time i may cut back on the sage a wee bit. I doubled it and thought it was a little strong. However the rest of the family thought it was great that way and it didnt seem strong to them. Thanks for sharing!