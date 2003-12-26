Chicken, Cheese, and Biscuits

Rating: 4.35 stars
66 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

This a nicely rich and satisfying meal perfect for cooler days. You can substitute broccoli or asparagus for the green beans.

By Jill M.

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a saucepan, heat margarine until hot and bubbly. Add flour, mustard, and sage; stir quickly to combine. Stirring constantly, add milk. Cook and stir until smooth.

  • Add bouillon and pepper, and mix well. Reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in the cheese, and cook until melted. Add the chicken, mushrooms, and green beans. Cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Pour chicken mixture into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Separate biscuits into 2 layers, making 10 circles. Arrange biscuits over chicken mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) until biscuits are golden, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 50.2mg; sodium 1456.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (66)

Most helpful positive review

KNANGREAVE
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2003
Nice basic "casserole" dish to make. However I changed this recipe quite a bit. First I am vegetarian so I omit the chicken. Because the recipe calls for 3 cups of vegetables to begin with and most people said that it's not enough I usually use 5-6 cups of vegetables. I use everything from broccoli to mixed veggies to corn basically whatever I've got in my freezer at the time. Also I cook the biscuits while making the stove top portion then when the stove top portion is done I dump that into a serving platter/baking tray and put the cooked biscuits right on top. Now it's ready to serve without needing to be baked in the oven. Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

Andrea
Rating: 3 stars
10/14/2009
I thought the flavor was good but had a difficult time getting it to thicken and didn't care for the fact that the bottom of the biscuits were pretty much raw. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
SLOVELL
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
This was delicious but next time I'll use an 8"x8" dish and half a can of biscuit dough or else double everything except the dough. There wasn't enough of the chicken mixture for a 9x13 pan. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Momof2
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2006
I cooked the biscuits a bit before adding the "casserole" mixture to it so it wouldn't be soggy. I also added some carrots and potatoes (already cooked) to make it more filling. I didn't think that this had enough flavor and it did take a while to prepare. I will make again but tweak the spices to suit our tastes. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(11)
JANIS1
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
This is my favorite casserole!! The mustard and sage give this great flavor. It's also good with cooked carrots and onions added-it bulks it up and also adds more healthy veggies. My family doesn't like casseroles but LOVE this one. Try it. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jenny Reid Farrell
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2011
A BIG hit for the whole family! Only changes I made were I added minced garlic to the pan w/ some canola oil to saute the chicken cubes then removed chicken and proceeded w/ the margarine flour etc..AND bc I was making about double the amount I threw in a can of cream of mushroom soup but added the other ingredients as written. Soooo creamy and delicious and easy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
STARDUST_331
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
This recipe is DELICIOUS. Got a 'mmm this is GOOD' from the boyfriend instead of the usual 'yeah it's alright...'. Forgot to buy the mushrooms and greenbeans but I'm sure this would make it all better. I would definately agree about baking the biscuits separately then adding them together later. The only thing was I had trouble making the flour/butter mixture melt into the milk - it stayed clumpy throughout...Still good though....THANKS!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
tracyjamison
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2009
My family loved this recipe. I used chicken breasts (3) and had broccoli on the side. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Katie
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2010
Yummy! I used canned mushrooms green beans and cubed potatoes. Increased the cheese and used Bisquick. Everyone liked in my family. The only problem was the biscuits were still doughy after 14 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(4)
MAZZO
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2006
I thought this was wonderful! My family could not stop raving. I read the previous review and doubled up the recipe so that it would work in a 9x13in. dish. Still used the one can of biscuit dough. Very tasty and lots of sauce to go around. Reminded me of a very easy chicken and dumpling casserole. Next time i may cut back on the sage a wee bit. I doubled it and thought it was a little strong. However the rest of the family thought it was great that way and it didnt seem strong to them. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
