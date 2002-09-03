Chicken Scarpariello
A wonderful delicate dish, quick to fix. It is especially nice served over angel hair pasta or white rice.
I first had this at a little Italian place near me. It's one of those places that makes their own pastas and you can chose which kind you want with your meal. The chef recommended it over penne. When I tried it I wished I could make this at home. I found the recipe here and it was FANTASTIC! It was better then the italian place! I add chicken stock instead of the water and I still use the boullion. I like the sauce a little thicker so while it's simmering down a bit, i add a LITTLE flour water mixture while stirring the pan. AND, the kicker that puts it over the top....LEMON JUICE. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice in the pan. SO GOOD YOU WILL CRY. So far, I made this three times and had a total of 17 people try it (i make HUGE amounts of it at a time, usually three pans cooking at once). EVERYONE loved it and they were SO impressed!Read More
nice recipe but a few hints: keep the chicken breast whole and cook it that way as the chicken tends to dry out faster when sliced. You'll see the juice run out if you slice it after it is cooked and you can also fan out the slices(cut on a bias)over the pasta or rice. Also forget the shallots as they are super expensive, use red onion. also forget bouillion as it is loaded with salt home made chicken stock is the way to go; after the chicken is done remove from pan reduce the sauce by 1/2 and swirl in raw butter to finish the sauce. Nape oner the chicken and enjoy.Read More
This dish is quite delicious, but I prefer a stronger flavor in the meat, so I salted and peppered the chicken BEFORE sauteeing, and I browned the garlic in the oil BEFORE browning the chicken pieces, so that the oil was infused with the garlic flavor. This also made for faster preparation! Thanks Jill! Great recipe! It's so hard to find things my five-year-old husband really likes!
Simply outstanding! The chicken is fork tender in a smooth, rich and velvety sauce made so by swirling in a couple of tablespoons of butter once the sauce has reduced. I salted and peppered the chicken before browning, and made sure not to cook it quite completely so that it would not overcook once returned to the sauce. I used fresh rosemary rather than the dried, as I believe it imparts an entirely different and more subtle flavor. Served on a bed of tri-color angel hair pasta, this was as good a dish as I've had anywhere.
On Long Island, good Italian restaurants serve this dish family style. It contains chicken on the bone cut or chopped into bite size pieces, along with chunks of Italian sweet and hot sausage, chunked up mushrooms, whole garlic cloves, potatoes cut into small chunks, lots of black pepper, lemon juice, fresh rosemary sprigs, and olive oil. All the main ingredients are browned on the stove then finished in the oven in a casserole and seasoned to taste. With a salad and fresh bread, it's a meal all by itself. "Scarpariello" means shoemaker in Italian, and this signifies that the dish is rustic in origin and makes use of whatever is handy in the kitchen. So it's pretty open-ended. If you use chicken cutlets, lemon and garlic, it's "picatta" - piquant. Nothing is considered wrong in how the dish is made because the results are always "right"!!
This is a very elegant dish that I have made quite a few times. I like to cut the chicken into a small dice before browning - makes it easier to eat with pasta. Sweet onion can be used in place of the shallot, but be sure to use a dry white wine. I have ruined the dish a couple of times using cooking wine and also a sweet white wine - tasted terrible! Thanks for sharing the recipe, Jill!
I really liked the flavor of this, but as another reviewer commented...it looked as if I poured soup over the pasta. I will definately fix again, but will thicken the sauce next time. I really liked the wine flavor...it was delicious. I didn't have shallots on hand so I used a bit of white onion instead. Thanks for posting.
Instead of water and chicken bouillon, use chicken broth. You can get it with less salt than with the bouillon, and better flavor. As with others, I also recommend using less or as an option thicken it with a little flour and water for finishing.
A very tasty and quick dish. Probably made it 30 times now. I added FRESH rosemary this last time and WOW!!!. I sometimes add 1/4 cup heavy cream for a whiter, thicker sauce. Have 4 teenagers that love it and ask for it by name. Usually serve over fettuccini, sometimes rice.
This was incredibly quick to prepare, as well as delicious! Instead of cutting the chicken into strips, I sliced the chicken where I had thin "fillets" - I simply took a sharp knife and made thin diagonal cuts that were just slightly parallel. I seasoned the flour w/ a little bit of garlic powder, salt and black pepper, and seasoned the chicken w/ black pepper, crushed rosemary, and salt. I sautéed the garlic in a mixture of EVOO and butter. This is a keeper!
I wish I had read some of the other's advice but I had printed this recipe off months ago and just chose to make it now. Let me put it this way: I served over angel hair pasta and it looked like I just put chicken strips over the pasta and poured chicken broth overall. HOWEVER, the taste was really good..despite its bland appearance. The "sauce" didn't thicken really well but next time, I might take some previous reviewer's advice to remedy that. Also, I might add some garlic powder to the flour when coating the chicken. However, I followed the recipe to the letter and it turned out realy good...or as the submitter says "delicate." Would make again!
The recipe is good, but we prefer bone-in chicken pieces, so I used small pieces of thighs as well as breasts. I also added more garlic, eliminated the bullion cube and used 1 cup of chicken stock. The recipe doubles and triples well and can be prepared ahead and then heated through in the skillet.
I just went to a fancy Italian restaurant over the weekend and was determined to mock their Chicken Scarpariello. Let me just say that THIS recipe was even BETTER with recommendations made by a fellow reviewer. First, to make a thicker sauce, add more more butter to the skillet AFTER taking the chicken out. Melt the butter (about 1.5 tablespoons) and then add more flour- about 2 tablespoons) now you've made a roux and this will thicken your sauce. Proceed to sauté the garlic. (I added some fresh mushrooms at this point). Also- we love a garlicky dish, so because the fancy restaurant had "chunks" of garlic, I also cut up bigger chunks...gave it an amazing flavor. Also- just a DASH of red pepper flakes is recommended for added flavor. For my wet ingreidents, i also nixed the water and just doubled the broth (prob about 2.5 cups of broth- we love a lot of sauce) and added 3/4 cup wine and about a half of lemon (lemon is a MUST in this dish!). I boiled some linguini noodles that i tossed in along with fresh parm cheese and kalamata olives. Served with a side salad with blue cheese dressing and garlic bread. OMG, sooooo good.
Absolutly LOVE IT. I've even substituted boneless pork chops for the chicken and its still just as fabulous.
This is a wonderful dish but it is not scarpariello. I do it a bit differently. I find that the shallots and rosemary don't work for this dish for me. Scarpariello should be very garlicy and lemony. As others have mentioned, I also use chicken stock. But along with the chicken, I use cut up sweet Italian sausage browned with the chicken and cherry peppers. You can use hot or sweet. I mix them. I cook it in a stainless Paella pan to be able to make sure there is enough juice, then at the end mix about 1/4 c cold water with a heaping tbsp cornstarch to make the liquid very thick.
This wasn't for me. I had to make many changes to get the sauce to a good flavor and consistancy. Too many changes to list here. There are so many positive reviews I have to believe that I misread the recipe. I will not be making this again.
I don't care how authentic this recipe is because it tastes darn good.
I made this using finely minced green onions instead of the shallots and I substituted chicken broth for the water and bouillon. I cooked the chicken completely and only used olive oil without any butter. Then I kept it warm in the oven while I made the sauce. I used fresh rosemary and half the amount of liquids, so I wouldn’t have to reduce for as long. Even after reducing, the sauce was very thin, so I gave up and added a little corn starch mixed with a little more broth. That did the trick. I thickened this just enough to give it some nice body and then swirled in a couple of tablespoons of butter. I skipped returning the chicken to the skillet, and when plating I put a pool of sauce on the plate and topped it with the chicken. A very nice and tasty dinner that we both enjoyed!
This was a quick and easy dish that tasted great. I added a few veggies for my daughter (broccoli and sun dried tomatoes), and did as JDRABIK suggested and sauteed the garlic first to help give the chicken a bit more flavor as well as season the chicken prior to dredging in flower. I thought there wasn't enough sauce, my wife thought it was perfect, and my daughter thought it was yummy.
I have made this several times and it is always excellent. It has become one of my favorites. Perfect as written, and still good without shallots when I don't have them. I usually try to use fresh rosemary when I have it. It's quick and easy for a busy night.
Used a 1/4 of an onion and an extra garlic clove in place of the shallots--Had a bunch of real picky kids over (the chicken nugget and french fry type) and they gobbled it up -- definetely a keeper!
Excellent! Easy. My husband loved this.
I thought this was pretty tasty, though like other reviewers have said the sauce can be pretty thin. I'd like to try cooking this once again and making the sauce thicker and maybe a little less tart. My boyfriend thought it was really good though.
My new to cooking neighbor asked my for a chicken recipe. I gave her this one and said I had been wanting to try it. Since she invited us for dinner I can report this recipe is easy and turned out very tasty. The flavors are very clear and clean. I would recommend doubling the sauce. I may add a few more spices next time.
This was decent, but not spectacular. We found the sauce to be very gravy-like, which was strange when served over pasta.
A great dish! I will definitely be making this again! I, too, made the sauce thicker by adding a cornstarch/water mixture. If you make it a little too thick like I did :)...then just add more chicken broth, worked for me. And took the advice of one reviewer and diced it instead of putting it in strips and it worked well. The white wine I used was Pinot Grigio, it went perfect in the dish AND to drink with the dish. I ended up serving mine over rigatoni since I didn't have enough mostaccioli in my pantry for the dish and it still paired great. Thanks for the recipe!
Next time I make this, I will not skip step one. :) Somehow I skipped right to step 2, so I missed the cutting and dredging, but it still turned out great! I actually liked the presentation (deep bias cut). I skipped the bouillon since I don't use it and instead used stock in place of the water and bouillon. Also, rather than rosemary I used herbs de provence. Perhaps it was my method of cooking, but next time I'll also add my drained noodles to the sauce and then top with the chicken... overalll, easy and quick with great results!
This was a hit! Chicken turned out super moist and delicious. I added a bit of flour to thicken the sauce a bit.
I am giving this 5 stars because I am a 20 year old college student who has about less than a month of real cooking experience under his belt, and still managed to amaze my mom and dad on my first try cooking this. It was amazing! Following some of the suggestions mentioned before (adding a little corn starch and water to thicken the sauce, adding some garlic salt and pepper to the flour, and using a large cube of chicken bouillon rather than chicken stock) the chicken was delicious! However, the corn starch might not have been the best idea, and next time I'll try making it without that addition. We ate it without rice or pasta and it was amazing, so I'm sure adding either of those two would make it even better. All I'm saying is that if an inexperienced 20 year old can impress his parents the way I did with this dish, you can bet this recipe is the real deal!
Amazing dish, took one readers advice and added the juice of half of a lemon as well as two extra garlic cloves. Served over "Gourmet Mushroom Risotto", amazing.
This receipe was fantastic... I was surprised at how much flavor there was with the few ingredients used. The only thing I changed was after I added the chicken back in, I added in 1/2 heavy cream to thicken the sauce and make it a little creamier. Fantastic, I served it with angel hair pasta and a nice pinot gris.
I am a little undecided about this dish. It has good flavour and is fairly easy to make but I am not sure what the sauce should be like... should the pasta be covered with the sauce or is it sort of a dry-ish pasta dish. If it is dry-ish, perhaps the pasta ought to be sauted in olive oil etc. The dish on the whole seemed a little flavourless when served with just boiled pasta. Update: I made this again and used angel hair pasta as recommended by the author. It is much better with angel hair but I did douse the angel hair pasta with lots of olive oil to give it more flavour.
Used this as a base for a crockpot meal, thanks!
Wonderful! I made it exactly as written except instead of only 2T of shallots I used half an onion minced. We like onion and I think it gave it more texture. Will make again!
This was some of the best chicken I've ever made...and so easy! I salted/peppered the chicken before dredging in the flour, and it turned out too salty. I would recommend following the recipe to the T, and then adding salt at the table as needed. The sauce thickens up and makes a nice gravy. I served over mashed potatoes with green beans, but I think I will try over noodles next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
Restaurant Quality dinner for a fraction of the price! This has become our go to dish for our family occasions. Just delicious. The sauce is very light.
EXCELLENT! I made a version quite close to this, here were my changes: Added: mushrooms, capers, bay scallops Altered: didn't have shallots, used onion Helpful tip: My wine shop sells little cartons of wine with caps (like boxes of broth, but smaller). So if you don't want or need a full bottle, this is a perfect size!
Made this as written and while it was pretty good, it was still quite bland. In an effort to do more with it, the next time I caramelized the onions, added garlic and fresh rosemary instead of dried, used a whole cup of white wine, a nice squirt of lemon juice, a touch of cream and smoked sea salt. It came out still pretty good even after the changes, but it's missing something.
Pretty good... Used chicken broth instead of the white wine (thought I had some but turned out I only had red), water and boullion cube... Also, the sauce wasn't getting thick for me so I whisked up a little flour and water and thickened the sauce with that... The family enjoyed it...
My husband complained it tasted too much like wine, but I thought it was very good. I will make it again using a little less wine.
A killer recipe. I used skinned thighs and legs. Browned them in a cast iron pan, readded them after the shallots and garlic...etc and half way through baking squirted a half of lemon. A delicious mix of Marsala and picatta...next time I'm gonna add some mushrooms
When I prepared this dish the way the recipe has it written out it came out quite tasty but not seasoned to the tee. I used about another 3 tablespoons of flour. I also seasoned the chicken with lawrys seasoning salt while it was browning, but what really brought it out in the end was while everything was simmering I also added 1 teaspoon of ginger 1/2 teaspoon of onion salt, and 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. I also used chicken broth instead of the bouillon and water. The broth keeps the flavor up. Thanx for the recipe.
Delicious, tender and moist. The sauce is the jewel in this recipe. I eliminated the water and bouillion and added 1 cup chicken broth in its place. I used a couple tablespoons more flour to get a thicker sauce. I seasoned the breasts with garlic powder, salt and pepper first. Outstanding dish, Jill. I will be serving this to dinner guests later this week.
Yum. This tastes fancy! Served it with french style green beans and a white bean puree. Followed MARKINPA's advice of adding a little lemon juice. I put too many shallots and garlic in the sauce; it still tasted fantastic, but it was too loaded with them.
This had great flavor! I used fresh rosemary and added a little cornstarch/water mix to thicken it up some, which kinda made it look like Italian dressing ;) I served over some rotini with broccoli on the side. Oh yea and doubled up on the sauce too. Great recipe!
This was incredible. I just wanted something different to do with chicken, and ended up making a classy, delicious dinner. It tasted and looked like something you would order out at a nice restaurant. I'll be making it for company often.
This is quick and easy to make and is delicious! I made it with an extra helping of shallots and garlic. My only complaint is that it didn't quite make enough for two people to fill up on, so make lots of rice or pasta with this recipe!
I made this using chicken quarters, and then deboned and added it to my Pasta Pomodoro and the two together were heavenly. Thank you for sharing.
This dish had wonderful flavor. I will definitely make it again.
Fantastic!!!!!!! My husband and I loved this and so did some of the kids. I did add garlic powder and rosemary to the flour. I also added some flour to thicken the sauce. Soo good !
It was good ,not great.
This is soo very yummy! I added some italian seasoning to the flour. I also had to thicken the sauce like others said. Last thing I did was a can of diced tomatoes at the end and served over pasta. My 15 month old ate it up!
Deliscious!!! Super Yummy, great with creamy pesto over spaghetti as a side dish!
Absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare that it makes a good weeknight meal. I made the recipe exactly as stated with no changes and it was wonderful. I served it with fettucini and steamed zucchini and it was an excellent meal.
Very good! I seasoned the flour. Only had bone in chicken so I boiled it and took the meat off. I cubed the meat and coated it in the flour mix and browned. I left out the rosemary because I don't care for it so I used italian seasoning instead. I used the stock from the chicken instead of the water. Doubled the sauce and I used the flower mixture to thicken up the sauce. Oh and I only had white wine with lemon flavor. Turned out awsome. I may make this for my family for Easter.
although the flavoring was great...i adjusted and added less water but substituted lemon juice to equal 1 cup. I also added sausage and red pepper. it was a soupy mess. disgusting and embarassing. i read other reviews and was prepared to make a slurry with cornstarch but i was amazed at how much i neeeded to get the right consistency. 2 stars for nice flavor but unless you want to serve chicken scarpariello soup you might want to decrease volume of liquids.
I tried this over egg noodles, and it really hit the spot! I also used onion instead of shallots, and a particularly sweet white wine. This made for a light, heady dish which I found surprisingly good. Try it!
My husband even ate the leftovers for lunch - which he never does. Then he told me again how good it was - which he also never does. Great recipe.
Very flavorful just need to double up on the items needed to make more sauce.
I use red onion vs. shallots as I didn't have any. I used broth instead of water and added a little more but thickened it with flour later. IT WAS THE BEST!!! I also made risotto which was incredible with the chicken. I've never made risotto and it was harder to make than the chicken but excellent! The lemon that someone suggested made the dish over the top. It was AMAZING!! I recommend the lemon. I had plenty of sauce left over and my son dunked a loaf of bread and ate that. Excellent!!!
Yummy! I used a small vidalia onion (I love onion), and this tasted wonderful! Even my husband enjoyed it, and he's more of a meat and potatoes kinda person.
Oh my, this is awesome!
An easy-to-prepare recipe - I pounded the chicken breasts until they were thin and then sliced as indicated (helped with uniform cooking time). I used fresh, chopped rosemary (about 1 tsp ) and had some flour left over (about 1/2 tbsp) after dredging, so mixed it with a few tablespoons of water and then added it to the sauce to thicken slightly. I used gemelli pasta, and mixed the chicken and sauce with the pasta before serving. I served with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Delicious.
This was delicious.
Good flavor but the "sauce" was more like broth.
This was exceptional, and all 3 of my kids loved it. I took the advice of others, and added more butter and flour after taking the chicken out. It was perfect!
This recipe came together amazingly with such simple ingredients. I love spicy food with big bold flavors, but this was so satisfying and made my tummy happy (as well as the bf's). I did salt/pepper the chicken first and then coated the chicken with flour; I just made sure to get a nice brown crust on it so that it wouldn't get soggy in the sauce. Was worth it, it made the chicken very moist. Added some corn starch to thicken up the sauce, and added just a tiny amount of lemon pepper to brighten it up. DELISH!!!!!!!
Great recipe, my family loved it! I used college inn chicken broth instead of the bouillon and used a very little rosemary.
Yummy! I used chicken tenders and seasoned them with salt and pepper before cooking them. I used chicken stock, fresh rosemary, lemon juice, and a touch of cream. Served it over angel hair. And btw....I used a good white wine and enjoyed the rest of the bottle with diner:)
Very simple, yet elegant. I doubled the sauce, then strained it before serving. Kids loved it too.
delicious! Be sure to use a good quality white wine. I used chicken stock that I had made myself and frozen, instead of water. This makes a LOT ... more than 2 servings I'd say, at least 3 if not 4.
Very good recipe, but I also doctored it up a little bit to make sure it had enough flavor. I doubled the sauce recipe as well because once you boil it down you do lose a good amount of liquid and we like a lot of sauce! I used 2 cups of college Inn chicken broth in place of water and added a tablespoon of lemon juice (had to use the concentrate from one of those plastic lemons because I didn't have fresh). I used 1 cup of white wine. I used 5 cloves of garlic and 3 shallots. I dredged the chicken in flour that had some garlic powder, salt and pepper added in. I used 3 tablespoons of butter with a fair amount of extra virgin olive oil when I cooked the chicken... for the health conscious, I am sure you can cut down the butter! Served over linguine... it was very good. Mine had a strong lemon flavor... for those who don't like too much lemon you could do less than a tablespoon. Also had a strong chicken broth, onion and garlic flavor...but it was delicious!
Totally awesome! I seasoned the flour with salt,garlic,onion powder,parsley,thyme,and rosemary. Added the seasoning also to the sauce. Served with lightly buttered pasta and salad.
Husband loved this & said next time I make this I must make more. I sauted onions/garlic prior to cooking chicken; also added s&p to flour and when adding wine, added a little more along with mushrooms, lemon juice, and some cornstarch to thicken sauce quickly. Very tasty- thanks for sharing!
This is a great, simple, tasty chicken recipe. If you want to just throw a chicken dish together in a half hour when you don't have many ingredients on hand, this is a great choice because it utilizes ingredients everyone has around the house. I accompanied it with broccoli and a sweet potato. Yum!
Just made this tonight & it came out excellent. I followed the ingredients exactly, except adding a little bit of flour to thicken the sauce, and I stirred in some chopped spinach for taste/color. Served over ziti noodles. I let the sauce simmer for 20 minutes while the noodles boiled & the garlic bread cooked in the oven. This tasted great & was so easy. My 2 year old loved it. Thanks for the recipe! :) *PS: I attached a photo of my finished product.
I followed this recipe to a "T" and unfortunatley had to make something else for Dinner. I think I have discovered that neither my husband nor myself like the flavor of rosemary...
First time I trie this, it was so easy and quick I didn't have time to make a side dish. My family is very picky and this was a hit. I usedno salt chicken broth instead of boullion and water! tasted great!!
This was fabulous! I am teaching my 14 year old son to cook using recipes. He picked this to make and it was very easy to follow the directions. Everyone was raving about his success with this dish!
This is a great dish and I have enjoyed it for years, it's fast and the family loves it. Be aware though, if you are thinking of "adjusting servings" you cannot just multiply your ingredients. Rosemary can kill a dish if you add more than 1/2 teas. for any recipe from 2 to 20, just don't do it. I use shallots but I always use stock rather than cubes because of the sodium. I usually make this dish for four so I use about a cup of water and a cup of stock and juice from half a lemon. When I Prepare my chicken I slice it though once horizontaly, make a cutlet which I then saute quickly and remove from the pan. Oh dear, I am really jumping around on this recipe but just before it is complete I add a drained can (14oz.) of artichokes, heat and serve over angel hair. I learned of this recipe during the year I lived in beautiful Roma and I'd say that it is one of the most forgiving recipes, everyone made it differently!
This was wonderful! I used only 1 Tbl. oil and 1 tsp. butter to cut down on the fat - would do that again. I got distracted and didn't read the directions about cutting the chicken in strips, so I left them as whole breasts - still turned out fine, just took longer to cook. I added 1 Tbl. cornstarch to the sauce and it thickened it nicely. I served this with "Orzo with Parmesan and Basil" from this site (be sure and double that recipe), and it was a great complement. Thanks for the recipe!
Thank you Jill, This was YUMMMMMMYYYYY. and so easy. I was pleasantly surprised to find your recipe and this web site.
This was a really tasty dish. I seasoned the chicken before browning and added fresh squeezed lemon juice. It turned out really yummy, the chicken was so tender. The only problem was the sauce was pretty thin, maybe I should have used more flour or something...
Very light, but delicious
This was excellent. Lovely flavor. The only change I made was to use onion instead of shallots. I didn't give it 5 stars because I'm not the biggest fan of the flour coating and may try it without next time, but it might not be as tasty.
I've been looking for a recipe like this. What a great flavor. I subbed onions for shallots and I added a splash of lemon. Next time I'm going to double the sauce.
I am giving this 4 stars because its needs a lot of modification. Where I come from Scarpariello has a mix of vinger peppers and hot cherry peppers. I added these peppers in with the onions and garlic and sauteed them. I also followed the suggestion of other reviewers and took 1 t of flour and 1 t of water, mixed it together in a cup and then added it to the sauce to thicken it. The dish came out so delicious and restaurant quality. With these modifications, you will be very pleased
We loved this recipe! It was even better as leftovers, as the chicken really soaked in the flavors. I agree though, it didn't have enough sauce. We're making it tonight for some friends, and I'm going to quadruple the amount of sauce that this recipe calls for. We served it with basmati rice the last time and will serve it with egg noodles tonight. Thanks for sharing!!!
This was very easy meal to make. I used an onion instead of the scallion and next time I would add mushrooms. I also added 1/4 cup more of the white wine. We like more sauce with our noodles. I also added some dry parsley at the very end...it made it more colorful.
I've made this seversal times and it has always come out very good. I substituted chicken broth for the bullion and water. Also, I used a couple sprigs of fresh thyme instead of the rosemary and it was wonderful!!!
The flavor was very good, but I didn't care for the resultant sauce, or lack thereof. I added mushrooms and lemon juice to mine, along with some starch toward the end to thicken the sauce a bit.
I modified slightly by 1) slicing 1/2 of the garlic and shallots and heating with the oil/margargine and 2) making extra sauce so it can be served over angel hair pasta. One of our favorite dishes.
This was really good. I added some lemon juice as suggested by another reviewer. I also added a tiny bit of cornstarch to make the sauce thicker. I'm not a fan or rosemary so I think I will leave it out next time. Overall, good recipe and really easy. Makes more than 2 servings as well.
My husband and I thought this was just OK. Followed recipe as stated. It was a little bland, probably should use chicken broth instead of water and bouillon. Not really my taste and not sure if I will make again.
This was delicious!!!
This was great! My whole family loved it. I served it with whole wheat pasta and a salad. I made the recipe exactly as is except I added some capers. They are not necessary but I had them and thought I would just add them. Next time I think I will also add some sauted mushrooms. Neither the capers or the mushrooms are necessary...just personal favorites. The recipe is excellent on its own.
I can't see how anyone wouldn't give this 5 stars. I've probably made it a dozen times and finally got around to rating it. The only thing I do different is add more chicken broth in place of the water, and add garlic powder to the flour before coating the chicken. Served over butter and garlic spaghetti. Excellent!
This recipe was very tasty and very easy! What more could you ask for??
