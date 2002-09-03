Chicken Scarpariello

A wonderful delicate dish, quick to fix. It is especially nice served over angel hair pasta or white rice.

Recipe by Jill M

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Cut chicken breasts into 1 x 3 inch strips, and dredge in flour.

  • In 10 inch skillet, heat oil and butter. Add chicken. Cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides (3 to 4 minutes). Using tongs, remove chicken from skillet. Set aside and keep warm.

  • To same skillet, add shallots and garlic. Saute until softened (1 minute). Add water, wine, broth mix, and seasonings. Mix well. Cook, stirring frequently, until liquid is reduced by 1/2 (3 to 4 minutes). Return chicken to skillet, and cook until sauce is thick and chicken is heated through (2 to 3 minutes).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 67.7g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 175.8mg; sodium 1085.8mg. Full Nutrition
