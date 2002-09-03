Chicken Scarpariello

This is a great dish and I have enjoyed it for years, it's fast and the family loves it. Be aware though, if you are thinking of "adjusting servings" you cannot just multiply your ingredients. Rosemary can kill a dish if you add more than 1/2 teas. for any recipe from 2 to 20, just don't do it. I use shallots but I always use stock rather than cubes because of the sodium. I usually make this dish for four so I use about a cup of water and a cup of stock and juice from half a lemon. When I Prepare my chicken I slice it though once horizontaly, make a cutlet which I then saute quickly and remove from the pan. Oh dear, I am really jumping around on this recipe but just before it is complete I add a drained can (14oz.) of artichokes, heat and serve over angel hair. I learned of this recipe during the year I lived in beautiful Roma and I'd say that it is one of the most forgiving recipes, everyone made it differently!