Mediterranean Lemon Chicken

This goes nicely with roasted potatoes! Mmm mmm Mediterranean! The recipe uses chicken legs, but works for any chicken parts.

By NIBLETS

cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, grate the peel from 1/2 the lemon, squeeze out the juice (about 1/4 cup) and add to peel with the oregano, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Stir until mixed.

  • Remove skin from chicken pieces and discard. Coat chicken pieces with the lemon mixture and arrange, bone-side up, in the baking dish. Cover dish and bake for 20 minutes. Turn and baste chicken.

  • Reduce heat to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) and bake uncovered, basting every 10 minutes, for about 30 more minutes. Serve chicken with pan juices.

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 105.1mg; sodium 199.6mg. Full Nutrition
