Mediterranean Lemon Chicken
This goes nicely with roasted potatoes! Mmm mmm Mediterranean! The recipe uses chicken legs, but works for any chicken parts.
This was probably the easiest last minute dinner idea I have ever had. I was able to throw it together in under 5 minutes. I used bottled lemon juice instead of squeezing a lemon and everything was fine. The only problem I had was with the cooking time which seemed to be a hair too long so I just took it out early. I also mixed the pan juices into some plain white rice and it was absolutely delicious. Overall, this was fast, easy, and good!Read More
Oh Yum!!!! I doubled the sauce (but not the oregano) as per other reviews, did not marinate as others had done, kept the chicken covered the entire time, and baked for a total of 40 minutes. The meat fell off of the bones! It was so tender & tasty over rice! Thanks!<hr>Update! I made this again, this time tripling the sauce and using fresh oregano and lemon thyme. I used one third to marinade some red potatoes and carrots and the rest for the chicken for about an hour. I then threw the veggies in the oven at 400 for about half an hour, then added the chicken for another 40. Served over rice....mmmmm...
This is a really good chicken recipe. We used boneless breasts, though, and I didn't reduce the cook time. They came out a bit tough, so definitely reduce the cook time if you are using boneless cuts. It was a very flavorful recipe, though, and even my VERY picky 3-year-old ate an entire breast! That's unheard of!
This dish was the first to go at the buffet I brought it to. The kids ate it up. I used fresh oregano and boneless thigh pieces. Also, I cooked them covered to retain the maximum pan juices, which I thickened with a little cornstarch and poured the resulting gravy back over. This held nicely overnight and reheated next day just beautifully.
I roasted some quartered potatoes along with the chicken and served with a green salad. Everyone liked it. Next time I will double the ingredients for the sauce and marinade for a few hours before cooking as I found the chicken really didn't take on much flavour. I will be making this again.
This is a very good recipe for chicken. Goes nice with pasta. I used boneless chicken breasts so I cooked it the same amount of time, but changed the temp. to 350 degrees. The chicken was juicy.
Great recipe! Modified for 2 servings. Used chicken breasts. Added two cloves of garlic. Before removing breasts from oven, drizzled olive oil over meat. Broiled for 2 minutes (High) for browning. It was flavorful and moist.
I increased the amount of garlic, but otherwise followed this recipe pretty closely. I did throw some halved new potatoes, artichoke hearts and kalamata olives in to roast with the chicken, and they tasted great cooked in the chicken juices and the sauce. Very good recipe, NIBLETS. Thank you.
Great Chicken! I used the juice of two lemons and added a bit more pepper and oregano. I usually up the spices in most recipes for added flavor. I used bone-in chicken breasts and the cooking time was just right. They turned out nicely browned and very flavorful. The basting requires you to stand guard in the kitchen but the taste is worth it!
This was the most succulent chicken EVER! It was seriously the best chicken I've ever made. Made some minor changes. Used 5 frozen drumsticks - seared them in a pan in olive oil first - this gave them a TON of flavor. Left skin on - again, more flavor. Used Italian seasoning instead of plain oregano (that's all I had on hand). Used a little bit of white pepper instead of all black pepper. Measured ingredients exactly. Used 4 cloves garlic. Cooked in oven covered at 425 for 30 mins, basted and added a drizzle of olive oil/lemon juice on top, then cooked uncovered for an additional 10 minutes then broiled for 5 minutes. Served w/mashed potatoes (butter, milk, kosher salt) and corn (cayenne pepper, kosher salt, pepper).
This was very good. Used chicken breasts- threw all ingredients into a crock pot cooked on high for 3 hours (my chicken was frozen) and low for 2. After 3 hours, I added 1/2 a cup of water, 2 chicken boullion cubes and another 2 TBS of lemon juice. Served shredded with the sauce over polenta. VERY GOOD CHICKEN RECIPE!!
I made this as written and thought it was very good. I was having a heck of a time taking the danged skin off the legs (it kept slipping through my hands), and so I did a computer search and found a great idea! It's easy to pull the skin down from the meaty end to the bone end, and then use a paper towel to grasp the skin and yank it off. That hint made it so much easier for me. Very tasty chicken! Thank you!
This was DELICIOUS!!! I followed the advice of other reviewers...I marinated it for 20 minutes first (and I only used 3 chicken thighs so I had a good amount of marinade). I then followed the cooking directions exactly but I basted it every 15 minutes to ensure it did not dry out. It was sooo tender and flavorful. Will definitely cook again! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a good, basic recipe for chicken legs, but it's not extremely flavorable. I recommend using more seasonings and keeping the skin on. Mix the olive oil, lemon juice, and seasonings in a bowl, and then baste over and under the skin. Bake until the skin is nice and crispy.
This is my favorite easy chicken recipe! I use boneless skinless breasts and I ALWAYS grill on the barbeque. Oregano is optional. I keep a jar of minced garlic in the fridge for quick prep. I throw this all in a big baggie and take camping - the longer it marinates the better! I serve with Kraft's Italian pasta salad (made the day before) to which I have added crumbled feta, sliced greek olives, peppercinis, artichoke hearts & green onions, and a little more E.V. olive oil. I toss the pasta salad with fresh spinach and sliced cucumbers just before serving.
I add a bit of marjoram to this as well. I save some of the marinade and add it to new potatoes and baby carrots, cook them for about 20 minutes first then add the chicken...really good. Oh I also add about 1/2 cup water to the marinade once I add the chicken so nothing dries out while cooking. Great recipe with these changes!!
This was great!! I made a few changes though. I only used one teaspoon of oregano and added extra lemon juice with a little Mrs. Dash Seasoning. Also I used boneless chicken breast and baked for 30 min covered at 400 degrees. It was yummy!!
Fantastic recipe! I doubled the batch of lemon juice mixture and added baby potatoes, red and orange peppers, red onion and mushrooms. It was a great all in one dish, thanks for the recipe.
This was tasty and super easy. The only reason I would not give this 5 stars is because there is not nearly enough sauce as written and I only used 2 chicken legs. I would recommend using at least 2 lemons and even a shot of white wine or chicken stock. All the ingredients worked well together and this is easy to throw together as all the ingredients are usually on hand. Will make this chicken again and just double the sauce next time!
Love it. Easy to prepare and the chicken turned out very zesty, which I really like! I had used chicken breasts and tenderloins. I think it would be better with drumsticks as they wouldn't dry out as much during the baking.
This turned out pretty good. I used 6 large boneless chicken breasts so I doubled the sauce ingredients which made the chicken really juicy & flavorful. I didn't have to reduce the cook time like others though. I liked how the recipe used fresh ingredients for the sauce & the aroma was heavenly! I added brown rice to complete a healthy meal. I'm sure I will make again sometime.
This was very good. Only thing i would change is less oregano,2 tsp was over powering. I used chicken cutlets...reduced oven temp to 350 and adjusted cooking time. Came out great. Everybody loved it. Will definitely make again!
This was amazing... I repeat, Amazing!!! I served it with "Roasted Garlic and Asparagus" (also found on this site) Yum! I cannot explain how incredible these were together. I would suggest serving them with wild rice or fresh bagette with oil and balsamic vinegar on the side. I used chicken breasts and sliced them in thin strips and drizzled the sauce overtop. The meal was very easy and looked and tasted like something from a fancy restaurant. I highly recommend this! Thank you Leah!
Very good!! Next time I am going to pierce the chicken and double the sauce.
The flavor was awesome! It was simple to make. My boys liked it. They are my biggest critics:)
I made this with boneless breasts - delicious! Even my children ate every last bite. I usually follow the recipe exactly the first time and it was great as-is. I'd like a bit more say, however, and will double that part of the recipe next time.
I used boneless chicken breast in this recipe so I cooked it for 20 minutes, covered at 350 F, and then another 20 minutes, uncovered at 350 F. It was the perfect amount of time. The chicken was tender and I served it with penne pasta with an olive oil, chicken broth, garlic, and basil sauce.
This was an OK recipe.
My guests thought this was a great recipe and they enjoyed it. I thought it was ok, and wasn't terribly impressed with it. It was very easy to make, and I wouldn't mind making it again.
I used 2 large chicken breasts and cut them into fourths and baked in a 9x9 glass pan for 15 mins at 425 and then for 15 mins at 375. It was a little overcooked but not too much. I also added the zest of 1 whole lemon and the juice of 1.5 lemons. It gave it a GREAT flavor and although it doesn't seem like much, the lemon juice combines with the chicken juice to make a GREAT sauce. Goes well with brown rice!
I followed the recipe, only added another clove of garlic, I left the skin on the chicken legs and placed a pad of butter atop each piece. Smells amazing! served with ceasar salad and rice :)
Easy chicken dish! I doubled the sauce, except oregano, as others have suggested. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and baked for 45 minutes on 350 degrees. I used lemon juice from the bottle. Very easy and delicious!
This was extremely easy to make, not to mention, it's healthy! My fiance and I both loved this and will definitely make it again. We made with boneless, skinless chicken breasts and served with rice and fresh green beans. YUM!
So easy to prepare and fresh-tasting too! My fiance and I left the table feeling light and satisfied. This dish is perfect for springtime, or for pretending that it's on its way!
We liked this a lot. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders, and I cooked this dish covered (to maintain moisture). I may have added more lemon juice than called for--I'm not sure, I didn't actually measure it as I juiced a whole lemon. I did turn them halfway through cooking, otherwise they were going to be sort of poached on the bottom (from liquid) and not matching on top. I made several chicken recipes that week, and this was my husband's favorite of them all.
Very flavorfull, next time I will only marinate for 30 minutes, due to my chicken tasting too much like a lemon.
Tried it last night with boneless chicken breast. Perhaps recipe would be better with legs (because fatter) as the meat was a little dry (had to add water every time I took it out of the oven. Taste is VERY lemony, so beware if you don't like lemon all that much. Perhaps a bit of chicken broth added to the sauce would have compensated for the lack of liquid and to soften the lemon taste a little. And yet, good recipe overall.
This was VERY good and easy. I used chicken breasts and doubled the recipe. Wouldn't change a thing.This will definately go into my recipe file. Thank you
I have made this several times, but use chicken breasts only, cooking for about 30 min. at 375. I also use a bit more salt, but then - I add salt to ramen noodles...so I think I just like salt more than the next person. Additinally, to keep the chicken moist, I slice up the lemon after squeezing it, and place the slices over the meat while it cooks. My husband and I love this recipe - simple tastes, and healthy.
I wasn't at all impressed. I found the chicken too bland and a little dry for my liking.
Wow! It tastes good! I don't make things often that taste good (I'm notorious for messing recipes up). The chicken came out really tender with a light pleasant flavor to it. I used 3 skinless chicken breasts, halved. I covered the dish in aluminum foil on 400d for 20 min. Also, I halved the oregano. I ended up using almost all the zest on my lemon and most of the juice! I also added a bit more oil since it didn't look like there was enough for my chicken when I finished. I know people say it's too lemony, but I wonder if that's because they marinate it? I didn't marinate mine (didn't have the time) and the lemon flavor turned out very mild.
Good recipe. I used a whole chicken cut-up and took the liberty of seasoning the meat before adding the lemon mixture. I boiled the potatoes on the stove top to avoid the potatoes taking all the juices as previously suggested. As a base for lemon chicken I would definitely use this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
This Chicken was sooooo good!. i changed the recipie alittle bit. while i was making the lemon garlic oil, i tasted it and thought it would taste Good as just a salad dressing. i made some tonite and plan on using it on my salad.
I was a little disappointed with this recipe. I followed the instructions perfectly but found it to be quite bland. It was easy to make but definitely not a favourite.
We roast chicken breast with new red potato and artichoke hearts. The smell through the house is amazing and the taste is even better. This is one of my family's favorite meals!
The chicken really didn't take on much flavor. In following the recipe it came out a little on the dry side. I would try to make it again to see if I made a mistake somewere in the mix. If it comes out dry again then I'll be looking for another recipe to try out
I've made this recipe three times now and it's become one of our favorites. I've used legs, thighs and tenders and we definitely prefer the dark meat pieces over the breast with this recipe. Followed the recipe as written every time and it's turned out delish! Served with rice and a salad, it's fast, healthy & yummy. Thanks for posting!
Very Good! This is the second time I've made this dish. The first time I followed the recipe. The second time I made a white cream sauce then added all of the pan juice, cut up chicken and added fresh spinach cooked till wilted and served it over bow tie pasta. It was excellent. My family loved it!
Great easy recipe! Whole family liked it, even my picky child who never eats chicken liked this. What a pleasant surprise. Thanks! and we will definitely make this again!
This was pretty good and very simple to make. The chicken turned out perfectly and the sauce was pretty yummy. My only criticism is that the lemon was quite overpowering - I couldn't even taste the garlic or oregano. Fortunately, chicken tasting only of lemon is still quite good.
This was the quickest, easiest recipe I have ever tried and it was light and tasted great.
This recipe is lovely, however I found there was not enough of a sauce...so the second time I made it I transferred the chicken to a plate and then poured the leftover juices into a pan, and added a dash of white wine and a few spoons of chicken stock, then I let it simmer to create a nice sauce. I also added a bit of thyme and rosemary to the sauce...then poured it over the chicken.For those of you who don't like too much of a garlic flavour you could omit the garlic when seasoning it, but bake it with a few cloves of garlic still in their skins, it gives a very subtle garlic flavour.
As they say ooom ooom good! I tweaked this easy recipe. I don't own a grater and tended to leave reminents of my fingers on the grater. So, I halved the lemmons, peeled the garlic added the other ingredients ommitting the salt and threw it all in a food processor and let it rip. Coated the chicken and baked. I doubled up on all the ingredients since used more chicken. Juicy and delicious every time. This one is a keeper! (-:
I used this recipe for boneless chicken breasts. Very flavorful! Fancy enough for a special occasion - easy enough for any old day. Photo available on my profile page.
Delicious! I made this with chicken cutlets and placed them on the grill - Awesome!
fabulous did individual servings in foil packets and it was great.
Just ok. Need to try again in case I did something wrong.
I was disappointed with this recipe. I thought it would taste alot better than it did. It was actually on the bland side. It wasn't awful; just not that great.
This recipe was so good! I used breasts and baked for 20 minutes. They were full of flavor, no need to turn and baste and cook for longer. Then I sliced and served over white rice. I poured the pan juices over the rice. Was delicious! Thanks!
As other reviewers said, the original recipe is too dry. So I doubled the garlic, salt, and pepper and tripled the olive oil. I also use 3-4 chicken breasts and cook them in a 2 QT casserole dish, or a dish sized to where the chicken breasts are touching. I marinate the chicken breasts too. Before I bake, I sprinkle the breasts with lemon pepper for extra zest. My cooking temperature is 400 degrees throughout the entire cook time of 50-60 minutes, basting every 20. The chicken comes out incredibly juicy! This recipe is an excellent starting point to alter it the way you wish.
I am 13 yrs. old and I made this dinner for my family and they all loved it!! It was so good and very easy, they all want it for dinner next week too!!
My boyfriend loves this recipe, however I'm not crazy about the flavor. It does make for juicy chicken however.
Dry and bland. My hubbie forced it down, but nicely asked me never to make this again.
I made this using chicken tenderloins, since that's what I had handy. I added cream to the sauce & tossed it with linguine. I liked it, but it seems that there's something missing, and my husband said it was too lemony--but ate all of it! I'll probably make this again, and see what it needs. Rosemary, perhaps?
Very easy and simple recipe! I used chicken breast tenders and I doubled the olive oil and used the zest from the whole lemon, and it turned out great!
My husband and I love this chicken !!! I doubled the lemon peel, used fresh thyme and dried oregano, less garlic (my husband isn't a garlic fan), marinated for 9,5 hours and baked covered for 50 mins at 220 C (I forgot to switch the oven down to 200!) to prevent the chickens from drying out.. The result was so amazing.. The chickens came out very tender, full of flavour and juicy. I got plenty of lemony and herby sauce and poured it over a bed of brocolli.. This meal is very healthy !!! Thanks for the recipe :)
Very good flavor and easy to prepare. I took a few suggestions from previous reviewers-I marinated the chicken (boneless, skinless breasts) about 2 hrs prior to cooking. I kept the chicken covered the whole time. It did not dry out at all. My husband and kids (4 and 7) really ate it up. Thanks!
Something wrong with this recipe. Chicken was grey and not very appetizing. To much Oregano made it bitter tasting. Baking chicken in that high a temperature, even covered, dries it out. I think I will try to sauté it the next time and add a little white wine to it.
I doubled the recipe for a larger crowd as a side dish. It was quite tasty chicken. There were no surprises in the recipe. Very good
Delicious! As others suggested, I marinated the chicken in the sauce and baked it for about 45 minutes at 375.
I am not a picky eater, and my husband will eat, quite literally, anything I set in front of him, and neither of us could stomach this dish. The lemon flavor was way too overwhelming....I honestly am baffled at the rating that this dish has....
This is has become my favorite weekly chicken recipe...I think it is delicious. I modified it to chicken breasts and only cook about 15 minutes covered, then reduce the temp to 350 & bake another 15 minutes uncovered. I also double the marinade and after cooking, it makes an incredible "gravy" that I drizzle over rice and/or steamed veggies.
This was a wonderful, fast, healthy and delicious meal. As others suggested, I doubled the sauce ingredients except for the oregano. My kids prefer sweet sauces. I added a teaspoon of Splenda to the sauce ingredients; it didn't make it sweet, but it did cut the lemon bitterness a bit. Also, I did not have any fresh lemons, so I used bottled juice. I'm sure the fresh juice and rind would have been better, but this was very good. I served it with the Magnificent Cheesy Brown Rice.
Excellent recipe. A bit on the lemony side, but my whole family liked it! (I'm a picky eater, and I loved it!) I will have to make a double recipe next time- not quite enough for family of four!
As a lover of lemon chicken dishes when dining out, I tried this. It was DELISH! It tasted like something I'd have at a restaurant. I used boneless/skinless chicken breasts, and lemon juice instead of lemon. I served over angel hair pasta and some of the leftover sauce over it. It was SO easy to make! I will definitely make this again!
I loved this..it was very very yummy. Next time I would double the lemon juice and olive oil, as I had to add more during the roasting time, and I think I'll let it marinate for a little while too. Easy, simple, delicious.
This chicken was so easy and yummy! I used thighs and chicken tenders, so everyone was happy. My 20 month old twins ate 4 strips each! A big hit!
This was very easy to make! I had all the ingredients on hand and it turned out delicious! After reading the previous reviews,I did add more olive oil and lemon,not enough sauce,and towards the end of the baking time,you run out of sauce to baste with.I did keep an eye on the baking time,to be sure not to overcook.YUM! and thank you!
I used chicken thighs and they were so tender and yummy!!
I took a lot of advice from other reviewers which helped a lot. I doubled the sauce recipe and used it as a marinade. Be aware that the sauce is very strong smelling but doesn't overpower the chicken. Up until I tasted it, I thought it was going to be gross. After cooking the chicken, I poured the drippings into some plain brown rice that I had prepared. Served with some steamed broccoli & it was fabulous!
Very good and so fast for a great weeknight dinner. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and baked for 25 minutes at 400. Also had to use Italian seasoning as I was out of oregano and didn't know it dangit! Also added a splash of white wine to the dish for some added liquid. Just eyeballed all amounts. So good and will make again.
This was pretty good. Not my favorite. It did turn out a little gray. I took the skin off like the recipe called for. I'm thinking that's why it turns out gray. But I'm no chef. I ended up putting half lemon juice and half lime juice and adding some chicken broth so it didn't dry out. Overall, it was tasty. Nice tangy flavor.
This is one of our family's favorite recipes from this website. I do use 12 skinned drumsticks and I double the recipe for the marinade because we have such a large family but it still works out beautifully. It's even beter using lime instead of lemon. Every bite is infused with flavor.
Doubled the sauce ingredients and used six bone-in breasts. Chicken breasts bone up, then poured the sauce over and covered with foil. Baked 40 minutes, then uncovered and turned breasts over for 10 minutes. Very tender and juicy! Delicious. Served with yukon golds roasted in a little of the sauce with some added olive oil in a separate pan. Rounded out the meal with pita chips (from this site), roasted red pepper hummus (from this site) fresh veggies for dipping, and green beans. Great meal for guests!
Great recipe. I bet this would be good marinated in the dressing, and then grilled. I made it with roasted potatoes and a combo of zucchini and cherry tomatoes sauteed with garlic and thyme.
It was easy to make and my husband and daughter loved it. I used two lemons and 2 tablespoons of olive oil instead of one.
I found this quite interesting, was quite easy , but had too much of a lemony taste and it was hard to enjoy the chicken.
Delicious, already made twice in 1 week. The only advice is tweek to your taste. I add more olive oil and lemon zest than is called for. Even better as leftovers
Okay, I'm astonished! This was easy to put together, and yes a little pain in the butt to stay in the kitchen to baste the chicken every ten minutes, but other than that, I was really impressed and this is a keeper. Really surprised my picky kids said: "Wow, it's tasty! Is there more?" The only change I did was that instead of dried oregano, I added Italian spices (that's all I had), dropped the cooking time by 5 minutes, and voila! :-) Next time, I'll try making for of this sauce. It seems not enough.
This was a hit! Loved it! I served it with Balsamic Red Roasted potatoes found here on All Recipes! Thank you!
Very good! We didn't have much time so I let some chicken tenders marinate for about 20 minutes while we boiled up some potatoes (for mashed potatoes). Then threw the tenders and remaining marinade in the skillet and cooked them that way until done. I threw in some mushrooms along with the chicken and they tasted great with the marinade as well. I'll definitely make again!
This recipes is great, I actually made it with 6 chicken thighs, and added a 1/4 cup more lemon juice. I cooked it at 475 the first 20 minutes, then dropped the temperature to 300 for an hour. I kept the foil on the whole time. It was very tasty.
I thought this had a good flavor. My husband on the other hand thought it was way too lemony. I was on the same track but thought that the addition of rice pulled it together.
Although this did not taste bad, it was very plain. However, the reheated leftovers tasted better than just out of the oven. I may try to find an ingredient that will contrast the acidity of the lemon juice because I think that is part of the reason it was only ok versus amazing.
This is quite tasty. I used boneless skinless breasts and marinated the chicken in the mixture for the afternoon. Very easy and good.
I actually made this tonight but I used 4 Chicken Breasts and cut them in half, I also doubled everything since the mesurements didin't seem quite rite for me .. I love flavor and my Family loved this dish!! So double the ingredients and your taste buds will jump for joy :)
This chicken dish was mouthwateringly delicious and very easy. The chicken was tender and well flavoured. I would definately make it again, I served it with a medly of fresh stir fryed vegetables in a soy based sauce
Whole family loved it from ages 5-13 for kids and my husband liked it as well. We used chicken breast cutlets, (a whole bag) & cooked for 40 min. instead of 50 and they were absolutely delicious! Definitely a keeper recipe!
