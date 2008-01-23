Easy Creamy Peppercorn Chicken
Chicken breasts in a creamy peppercorn mushroom and onion sauce. Perfect over cooked white or long grain rice.
This is so quick and easy. I didn't have peppercorn gravy, so I used country gravy and add lots of cracked pepper. It tasted great.Read More
It is a very quick and easy recipe but I suppose I was hoping for a bit more pepper taste. It was a very basic taste but for a quick meal it was nice. I used this for a dinner party, but I think a meal with the family is better suited.Read More
The best. You have to try this one. My entire family loves this. I've made it about 5 times and every time it comes out great.
Easy and good.
This is a great basic recipe and easy. My family loves pepper but doesn't really like mushrooms, so I crushed up more peppercorns and added them before baking and strained the soup to take out the mushroom pieces but keep the flavor. My family never knew and they loved it! Thanks.
My nephew and I had a fabulous time making this dish. Some reviewers mentioned its lack of flavor but liked its simplicity. Others say it’s perfect for a family meal but not for a dinner party. If you have the time to experiment, this basic dish lends itself nicely toward gourmet modifications. We used one pkg. of Country Gravy mix (as did other reviewers), but with 1-1/2 cups of water, rather than the one cup called for in the recipe, and lots of fresh cracked pepper. What really made it over-the-top delicious was adding about 1/2 cup of a high-quality dry sherry to the gravy mixture, along with about 1-1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning. We sautéed one large sliced onion and a lot of sliced fresh mushrooms in butter and sherry until golden. We then layered the sautéed onion/mushroom mixture over the chicken pieces, and topped it off with the COMBINED mushroom soups and gravy (thus eliminating the need to drag a hot dish out of the oven halfway through cooking time). Our chicken was very thick, so cooking time was extended. This is definitely the most tender chicken you could ask for! Served atop white rice with a crisp green vegetable on the side. Everyone raved.
This was surprisingly tasty for having so few ingredients! I also used a packet of country gravy mix because I couldn't find peppercorn. I think next time I might brown the chicken before putting it in the oven; it was sort of unappetizingly pale. But the taste was great. I used reduced-fat soup and couldn't tell at all.
We loved this. I had my brother over for dinner as well as my own large family. I doubled everything. Even the kids enjoyed this. I will certainly make this again. Many thanks. The kitchen smelled wonderful while it was cooking.
My husband really liked this, but it was a bit heavy for me. I think I'll try the 98% fat free soup next time. Pretty good, though!
We loved this. Leftovers freeze very well too.
This recipe will become a lifelong dish in my recipe box. It was so good good good!!! I have to say i was a little worried when i first read this recipe b/c i have made baked chicken with a can of mushroom soup on it before, but this was NOTHING like the plain taste of chicken and mushroom soup. I did have to make a few changes: only my husband and i, so i used 2 large chicken breasts, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1 packet of peppercorn gravy mix, 1/2 an onion, 1/2 cup of water and i did brown the chicken breast but like i said it was the yummiest dish. I served with mashed potatoes (covered with the gravy) and corn on the cob. Next time i make this i will make more so we have leftovers :)
so I made mine in a crock pot. I added 3 cans of cream of mushroom, I used 1.5 cups of water, frozen chicken, half of an onion and a container of mushrooms. It was really "runny" gravy after cooking all day... So I added two cups of brown rice and let it cook for another hour and a half and that thicken it right up. It was pretty good. If I make it again, I'll add baby carrots to the mix too. It was very filling. Next time, I'll add more peppercorn gravy mix ~ I would have liked it a bit more "peppercorn-y". Otherwise, Very good! And very simple!
This recipe was pretty good. I don't really care for cream of mushroom soup so I was surprised it was so tasty. I served the gravy over mashed potatoes.
It is very easy, and when you shred up the leftover chicken breasts and mix them with the gravy, it makes great pulled chicken sandwiches.
really easy preperation. Took five minutes to put together. Great with mashed potatos or white rice. And the kids loved it.
I could not find a peppercorn gravy mix so I used a country style peppered gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and this was a hit! Definitely a keeper.
Quick and easy! I had 3 chicken breasts put 1 can mush soup and the pgk of gravy mis with half cup of water. I would definitely put more onions next time!
This recipe worked (chickn was tender) but lacked a lot of flavor. I listened to other reviewers and add chicken seasoning and a lots of pepper along with sautéing the onion and adding mushrooms too with white wine which definitely helped!! Still I dont think Ill make it again (it wasnt a wow dish) But very easy so thanks for sharing!
very good, will make again!
I am not sure if I can even rate this recipe 1 star!! PLEASE do not waste your time or energy!!! Our family got a laugh making fun of how much we did not care for the taste, lucky for me we had leftovers as a stand by!!!!
RECIPE WORKS, CHICKEN WAS JUICY.. I FLATTENED AND BROWNED MY BONELESS BREASTS BEFORE BAKING.. IT WAS JUST O.K.. HUSBAND DID NOT LIKE AND WOULD NOT EAT AGAIN.. NOTHING WRONG WITH IT, JUST WAS NOT TO OUR LIKING... THANKS
Absolutely delicious! Didn't have peppercorn mix but used brown gravy mix instead. Came out perfect! Made a delicious soup the next day with the leftovers. Just cut up the leftover chicken (made a double batch), dumped in the gravy, added milk and chicken rice...delish!
I used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom (i dont care much for mushroom soup) and actually mixed the peppercorn gravy into the soup with 1/2 cup of milk and poured it over the chicken and onions. I didnt turn the chicken, just cooked it the suggested time and it came out delicious!! Moist and the gravy thickened up nicely!
My boyfriend really liked this (I'm a vegetarian). I added more veggies to the mix.
4.5 stars. Very easy to make, tastes great using pork chops instead of chicken breast too.
this is a great quick n' easy recipe. Made a couple changes: added chopped potatoes to the bottom of the pan, before the chicken. Also couldn't find peppercorn gravy so I used country-style gravy instead, which made it even creamier, if that's even possible.
This is good but I agree that the chicken doesn't absorb the flavors very well. The sauce was zesty but the chicken was a tad bland. We had leftovers so before reheating the next day I diced the chicken and then re-heated it mixed in the sauce and it was much more flavorful.
This was a pretty easy and yummy recipe. But I should've broken up the peppercorns, it caught me a little off guard when I crunched into it :)
Lacked flavor. Wasn't anything special as it just tasted like chicken and gravy.
SO GOOD!! I absolutely love this kind of recipe; delightfully warming comfort food!! Followed recipe exactly, except that I browned the chicken first in a pan (like the flavor), and sliced some portobellas to add with onions. I will make this again and again! Thanks.
My husband said you're making way to much! After dinner the dish was empty and he said I stand corrected. This was delicious! Chicken was moist and tender, I only cooked it for around 45 minutes since it was almost done when I stirred it at 30 min. Great receipe thanks!
Made this for dinner tonight and not onlyh did the house smell wonderful, but it was excellent!!!! I added some additional ground peppercorns and followed the rest of the recipe exactly. It was delicious over mashed potatoes. Everyone in my family loved it. This will become a regular in my house!!!!
So easy and so good. Everyone in my family loved it including the kids!
Very good and super easy! Even my picky eaters loved this recipe. The only change I made was that I added a packet of lipton onion soup mix to the gravy and water, because I had no onions. We will definitely make this again!
Simple,Cheap and Easy! There's not much too it, but it is yummy and great for a busy weeknight.
Loved this easy recipe! I made it with cream of chicken soup and left off the onions. Only because I didn't have them. They would have added to the dish. The chicken was moist and had great flavor. A great dish.
I DID NOT CARE FOR THIS RECIPE. MAYBE I AM NOT A PEPPERCORN TYPE OF PERSON. THE FLAVOR WAS A BIT MUCH FOR ME. I WILL NOT MAKE THIS AGAIN.
this was quick and easy but bland. i served the gravy over mashed potatoes.
Taste great, easy and quick
Easy and delicious. I am a novice in the kitchen but this turned out very well. The whole family enjoyed it. I would recommend making a little extra gravy as other have stated. Over rice is a must.
i dont like cooking with cream soups much, but you put a package of pepper gravy with it. So i decided to try it. This recipe is wonderful! Made with rice the first time,but i really loved it with potatoes.We buy chicken legs and thighs and it was great!Very rich,not for dieters,but o so goood.Thank you for sharing.
unbelievably easy!! great for a last minute meal.
I was amazed how good this was because we usually do not use canned soups. Did make a couple of changes - browned the chicken lightly first because it keeps it jucier and also used cream of chicken soup. Never fails.
We liked the flavor of this recipe but the layering of the cream of mush and peppercorn gravy made the dish look unpresentable leaving a yellowish hardened dried layer on top. Even after mixing it the gravy was lumpy. Next time will just mix the 2 together as well as mix often during baking. We also sautéed the onions AND mushrooms in butter and sherry as another reviewer mentioned and I highly recommend doing this, it added another dimension of flavor. Sprinkle a little lemon pepper on top before serving and its ready! Will definitely be making this again.
I really thought I would love this--as I love all the ingredients... but to be honest, it was just O.K. The only thing it has going for it is ease of prep. :) I really think it would have been better had I just baked chicken in cream-of-mushroom soup rather than adding the peppercorn mix.
This did nothing for me or my husband. It was nourishing and we ate it. But it was relatively bland. Won't be a repeat for us.
Super easy and very good. I use the frozen chicken breasts that come in a bag and you can cook without defrosting. Great for nights when you have to work late and don't feel like going to the store.
Simple. Easy. Family loved this. My hubby compared this to chicken and rice as far as taste. It did seem very similar. I only had 1 can of soup and it turned out fine. I thought it was a bit bland, but my family devoured this dish.
Like others, my store didn't carry peppercorn gravy so I substituted the Country Gravy and added my own cracked peppercorn. Baking times were right on the money! Paired it with bowtie pasta, mashed potatoes, asparagus and fresh biscuits
Delicious! I was skeptical of this recipe when I saw the ingredients but the reviews were so good I decided to try it...and was delightfully surprised! It was so yummy - we didn't have a single bite left over! I added a little salt and pepper and seared the chicken for a minute before putting it in the dish as one reviewer suggested. I think that helped keep it extra juicy. I served it over rice and the sauce with the rice was awesome. We will be making this many many more times!
Very good for such an easy recipe! I agree it made the house smell great. It would be easy to prepare the night before or in the morning and then stick it in the oven when you're ready. I served over mashed potatoes, which was a great complement, I think egg noodles would be really good as well.
OMG, so good! I sort of knew I would like it because this recipe is very similar to a pork recipe that we also love. The peppercorn gravy really made this something special though. I ended up cutting my chicken breasts in half before cooking which resulted in them being a bit over cooked - but that was totally my fault. I will make this again in a heartbeat.
If my husband hadn't been so busy eating he would have stood up and applauded! Delicious and simple.
I thought it was just ok.
I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs (9) instead of chicken breasts. Mixed the soup and gravy together before pouring over the chicken. Very tasty. Will cut down on the liquid added to the gravy mix next time to keep the consistency of the sauce slightly thicker.
this was a great recipe, i never stirred it while in oven just cooked for one hour and served it over mashed potatoes and it was awesome. the chicken was very moist
Finally! a meal all three of my picky-eating kids enjoyed. And so easy to make. I served it over pasta.
I made a few changes based on what I had on hand but found this very good and extremely easy to prepare! I used cream of chicken soup and country gravy mix. Will definitely make again!
Had to tweak it to use stuff on hand, but it came out super moist and delicious, and definitely easy!
eeeeasy and delicious!
My husband really liked this recipe. He cleaned his plate. He said that next time I do it to add fresh mushrooms on top. He loves mushrooms. I am not a big fan of them but I liked this recipe also. Next time I will rub the chicken with just a little bit of seasoned salt for more flavor.
Couldn't find peppercorn gravy so added peppercorns to pepper gravy like someone recommended. We liked it a lot. Very moist & a good different kind of chicken recipe. Thanks!
This was fine. Not as flavorful as I had hoped, I seasoned the heck out of the "sauce" and the chicken and it was still pretty mild. Great for the kids and definitely easy to make!
Mmmmm, this was delicious! And the chicken was soooo moist and tender. I didn't have peppercorn gravy so I used country gravy and cracked a bunch of pepper into it. Heaven!!!! Easy and tasty, and that makes it a keeper in our house for sure!
We tried this in our crockpot and it was delicious. We went the easy route and bought some Bob Evans mashed potatoes and it was a very hearty meal with a vegetable added. We enjoyed it a lot...didn't change anything about the recipe other than the method of cooking. You won't be disappointed!
This was really good. I did change the soup to cream of chicken since that was all I had was delicious over wild rice.
So easy, and for a recipe using such few ingredients, really good. I used brown gravy mix with plenty of fresh ground black pepper in lieu of the peppercorn gravy mix. I also used chicken thighs instead of breasts, and added some freshly sliced mushrooms. I served this over egg noodles. It was a great way to use ingredients that I always have on hand.
Absolutely delicious! I didn't chnge a thing.
Great for an easy meal! Sauce is good over white rice.
This recipe was a very quick recipe to make. I just think it needs a little more flavor.
Very flavorful, moist, quick and easy. I added a little garlic in addition to the listed ingredients. Otherwise stuck to the recipe as written. The family loved it...will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Quick and easy to make.
I thought it was fantastic! I used Cream of Chicken Soup and Chicken Gravy also added fresh cracked pepper.
Easy & Delicious! I added fresh sliced mushrooms and used country gravy instead and it turned out amazing. My husband cleaned his plate and went back for more. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this tonight with some of the changes suggested by others, I used boneless skinless chicken tenderloins because that's what I had, sautéed the tenders in butter to brown, seasoned with pepper garlic salt, and garlic powder, removed chicken to baking dish, added sliced onion and some fresh mushrooms that I had on hand, my husband likes gravy so I used 1 can cream of chicken, 1 can golden mush room and half a package of cracked pepper gravy mix, and 1 can chicken broth, baked at 350 uncovered 45 minutes, then covered and kept it at 200 until my husband got home, the gravy was good enough to drink. I know I added a bit to this recipe but I think that's what this is about. I always read the reviews before I use a recipe and use the tips of others. This was quick and easy!!
I tried this tonight. I just made my own peppercorn gravy with bacon/sausage drippings and added it to one can of cream of chicken, cutting the recipe in half for less chicken. We can't do mushrooms because of hubby's allergy to them, but cream of chicken worked very well. I also used some onion powder instead of fresh onions because my boys don't like the cooked onion texture, and will likely use more next time as well as more pepper in the gravy. It was pretty good, but my littles didn't like it much. Then again, they're uber picky. Served it with roasted red potatoes with garlic and shredded cheese, corn and green beans. Yummy!
We enjoyed it very much. I diced potatos and placed those on the bottom of a casserole dish. I then took 1 onion and sliced it into rings and placed that on the potato's and then sprinkled on baby carrots. A little salt, season salt and pepper. Then placed on the chicken breasts and seasoned those as well. Another onion in rings on top of the chicken. Then I mixed the cream of mushroom soup and the gravy mix (country gravy) and a little water together together and poured it on top of everything and peppered the top, wrapped in foil and baked at 425 for 1.5 hours to get the potatos and carrots done. My 12 year old daughter gave it 5 stars. We had peas with this but next time I think We will serve it over egg noodles per my daughters suggestion. A keeper for sure.
Made this last night. Everybody loved it. The gravy was great. Next time I will try with fat free cream of mushroom soup
This was so so so tasty, and tastes just as good reheated!! I didn't have peppercorn gravy, so just used some brown gravy mix, and cracked some peppercorns in. What a quick, easy, and delicious meal!
This was delicious! I served over Rotini noodles because I found out at the end of cooking I had no rice. Thanks so much I will make again.
This was ok. I think the next time I make it I will fry my chicken first then add the soup and gravy mix.
This was pretty good but not something that anyone seemed super excited about.
Tried it. Loved it.
followed this recipe like it said except I picked up cream of mushroom with roasted garlic by mistake.thought I was in 5 star restraunt.everybody else loved it . will use this recipe over & over again lonnie carpenter
I didn't think this recipe was "all that", or the "bag of chips". I thought the peppercorn gravy was WAY overbearing. Could have been pretty good with some sour cream or cream cheese in it, but I guess If I had wanted to make Stroganoff I would have in the first place.
Recipe is bland as written. I probably won't make this one again without significant tweaking.
This chicken was okay, but nothing to write home about. I cut the recipe in half, but still used the full amount of gravy and soup and glad for that choice since it completely smothered the chicken. Like others, I could not find peppercorn graxy, so had to use country gravy with tons of fresh cracked pepper mixed in. Per the advice of another user I rubbed seasoning salt over each piece of chicken before adding the rest of the ingredients and it still came out bland. Granted, for the amount of ingredients I was not expecting anything too mind blowing, but this fell short. It was not bad tasting, but probably will not make it again.
Very good and very easy. Shared the recipe.
