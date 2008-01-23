Easy Creamy Peppercorn Chicken

My nephew and I had a fabulous time making this dish. Some reviewers mentioned its lack of flavor but liked its simplicity. Others say it’s perfect for a family meal but not for a dinner party. If you have the time to experiment, this basic dish lends itself nicely toward gourmet modifications. We used one pkg. of Country Gravy mix (as did other reviewers), but with 1-1/2 cups of water, rather than the one cup called for in the recipe, and lots of fresh cracked pepper. What really made it over-the-top delicious was adding about 1/2 cup of a high-quality dry sherry to the gravy mixture, along with about 1-1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning. We sautéed one large sliced onion and a lot of sliced fresh mushrooms in butter and sherry until golden. We then layered the sautéed onion/mushroom mixture over the chicken pieces, and topped it off with the COMBINED mushroom soups and gravy (thus eliminating the need to drag a hot dish out of the oven halfway through cooking time). Our chicken was very thick, so cooking time was extended. This is definitely the most tender chicken you could ask for! Served atop white rice with a crisp green vegetable on the side. Everyone raved.