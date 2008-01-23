Easy Creamy Peppercorn Chicken

Chicken breasts in a creamy peppercorn mushroom and onion sauce. Perfect over cooked white or long grain rice.

Recipe by Linda Lewis

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Place cleaned chicken breasts in a 9 x 13 inch glass baking dish or casserole dish. Arrange the sliced onion pieces evenly on top of the chicken pieces. Scoop the mushroom soup onto the chicken and onions. Mix the peppercorn gravy with water and pour it over the soup, onions and chicken.

  • Cover the dish and bake for 1 hour, stirring the chicken and mixture after 30 minutes. If desired, serve over rice or with mashed potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 910mg. Full Nutrition
